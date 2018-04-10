EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — The township’s Democratic Club has selected and endorsed Nadine M.V. Flynn and Crystal S. Mays as their candidates for two open Township Committee seats, according to a news release.
“These are candidates with excellent qualifications that will receive the full, active support of our membership,” Mike Bibb, president of the club, said.
According to the release, Flynn is a retired Army Lieutenant Colonel and former Vice President of Business Capture, an information technology firm, and Mays is an educator, youth advocate, mother of four, grandmother of two and founder of the Creative Institute LLC, a kindergarten through 12th grade online private school.
In March, Mayor James “Sonny” McCullough and Commiteeman Frank Finnerty both announced that they will retire after their terms expire on Dec. 31 and not seek re-election, leaving two of the five Republican-held seats up for grabs.
McCullough has been mayor for 28 of his 32 years on Township Committee, while Finnerty spent 10 years on the governing body.
The township’s United Republican Club used a secret ballot to select former Atlantic County Sheriff Frank X. Balles and Atlantic City public school teacher Andrew Parker III as their candidates.