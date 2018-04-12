EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — For the 11th consecutive year, Shore Medical Center will be the $5,000 jackpot presenting sponsor of the Dice & Dine fundraiser for Egg Harbor Township Schools planned for April 28 at Atlantic City Country Club.
Hosted by the Community Partnership for Egg Harbor Township Schools Inc., other event sponsors include $1,000 king of diamonds sponsors: AtlantiCare, Brown & Brown Benefit Advisors, and Cooper Levenson Attorneys At Law; $750 queen of hearts sponsors: DeNafo & Walcoff Attorneys at Law, and Spiezle Architectural Group, Inc.; $500 ace of spades sponsor Glenn Insurance Inc.; $150 dessert sponsor Doug Baird/GSF LLC; and $150 table game sponsor Troxell Communications.
Available sponsorship packages, ranging from $150 to $2,500, are available through April 20, including a $2,000 cigar sponsorship, $2,500 cocktail reception sponsorship and a $2,500 royal flush sponsorship.
Sponsorships between $500 and $5,000 include event tickets.
The casino-themed Dice & Dine 11th annual Gala FUNraiser will be held 6 p.m. Saturday, April 28, at Atlantic City Country Club. Tickets are $85. The event will feature a two-hour open beer and wine bar, food and dessert stations, an auction and live casino games offered by Full House Casino Entertainment, including blackjack, craps, roulette, money wheel, and Texas hold 'em poker.
Attendees will receive casino chips included with their ticket price when they arrive and have the opportunity to purchase additional Dice & Dine sponsors chips. At the end of the evening, "gamblers" can exchange their chips for auction prize tickets.
In addition to the casino games and an auction, the event will also honor three local "aces," including Egg Harbor Township High School’s Rachel Roesch, two time winner of the Student of the Year Award; Fran Murphy, this year’s recipient of the Lou DeScioli Community Spirit Award; and Theresa Cicali, recipient of this year’s George Wilkinson Staff Member of the Year Award.
Past event proceeds have provided a new playground at H. Russell Swift Elementary School; 162 new Chromebooks for Fernwood Avenue Middle School and C.J. Davenport Elementary School students; three new computer labs at Alder Avenue Middle School, E.H. Slaybaugh Elementary School and Dr. Joyanne D. Miller Elementary School; commercial kitchen equipment for the Egg Harbor Township High School Field House/concession stand; an LED marquee sign at the corner of High School Drive and English Creek Avenue; a Steinway grand piano for the district’s performing arts students; and three high-definition digital cameras and upgrades for the high school’s communications academy students.
To purchase tickets through Eventbrite, visit EventBrite.com. To sponsor the event, donate an auction item, or to purchase group tickets, contact Ellen Gregory at 609-646-8441 ext. 1017 or email to gregorye@eht.k12.nj.us.