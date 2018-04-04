EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Homeowners will see a 1.5 cent increase in their local tax rate under the township's $40.9 million budget.

“Every year, our department heads look for more efficient ways to provide municipal services and to control cost,” Mayor James “Sonny” McCullough said in a statement provided to The Press of Atlantic City. “This budget reflects their ongoing efforts to do just that.”

“This budget is fiscally responsible to our residents both in the short term and long term,” he added.

Under the budget, unanimously adopted by the Township Committee at their meeting Wednesday night, a homeowner with a home assessed at $150,000 will see their municipal taxes increase by $22.50.

The $40.9 million dollar budget is supported by a $22.9 million tax levy and the municipal tax rate will be 56.54 cents per $100 in assessed value, up from 55.04 cents the year before.

Included in the budget are increases to debt payments, police and Public Works salaries, as well as other items, which were offset by reductions in health and other insurance, gasoline and legal expenses, according to the statement.

It is the largest tax increase the township has seen since 2015, when tax was increased by 1.3 cents, according to the budgets available on the township’s website, ehtgov.org.

In other business, two ordinances were unanimously adopted that will merge two streets and an unnamed alley in the Morris Beach area of the township with other township land around it.

The first was for Bethune Avenue and a portion of Waterway Avenue and the second was for the unnamed alley.

When the ordinances were introduced at the governing body’s meeting on March 7, Township Administrator Miller called them “paper streets,” streets that were never built or improved upon, and added there was no public need for them.

Additionally, the governing body is considering limiting the number of coin drop fundraising permits that are approved each year, as well as the number of weekends available. Last year, 37 groups, received permission to collect money on township roads.

“We get complaints about the frequency of them,” Miller said, adding that some residents are stuck giving two or three times because they do not always get a receipt and feel guilty not giving.