EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — It was standing room only in the Committee Chambers Wednesday night when the governing body added three officers to their department and promoted eight to the ranks of sergeant and lieutenant.
“Tonight is a very special night for Egg Harbor Township,” Mayor James “Sonny” McCullough said. “Tonight we’re going to recognize some outstanding law enforcement officers.”
The 10 men and one woman were sworn in to their new positions by McCullough in front of approximately 200 friends, family members and coworkers after three resolutions were unanimously approved during the Committee’s meeting.
Joseph Ricevuto, Cody Ng and Viviana Lara were appointed as police officers. Ernest Dunson, Jody London, Thomas Rocco and Lawrence Graham were promoted from officer to the rank of sergeant. Stephen Slusarski, Gary Rzemyk, Heath Per and Michael Finnerty were promoted from sergeant to the rank of lieutenant.
“Gentlemen, I can’t tell you how proud we are of what you obtained tonight,” McCullough said, addressing the new sergeants and lieutenants. “I’m leaving this year, and I can tell you tonight is one of the most proud nights that I have served this community going on 32 years.”
“To all of you, congratulations,” he added. “I know how hard you’ve worked.”
The hires and promotions were mainly replacement positions, with one position in the department changed from captain to lieutenant, McCullough said after the meeting.
Township police officers in their first year are paid a salary of $41,000, with sergeants making $108,330 and lieutenants making $119,163, according to the department’s website, ehtpd.com.