EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Mayor James “Sonny” McCullough read a proclamation naming March as Music in our Schools Month at the Township Committee meeting Wednesday night.
Fernwood Middle School’s choir director, Matt Guerrasio, accepted the proclamation from McCullough and the school’s Select Choir performed the national anthem as well as “Set me as a Seal.”
“I just want to say, out of all the performances we’ve had in this room, that is one of the best I’ve ever heard,” Deputy Mayor Paul Hodson said.
The proclamation was set to be read at the March 21 meeting, but was postponed due to inclement weather that evening.