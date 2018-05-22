EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — The usual place that District 9 residents go to vote will not be available in the upcoming June 5 primary election.
Bargaintown Vol. Fire Company, 6550 Mill Road, will not be available due to ongoing interior renovations.
Township Clerk Eileen M. Tedesco reached out to the Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, which serves as the site for Districts 7 and 17, for approval to host District 9 voters in the primary.
Parish administrator Lisa Mitoulis agreed, and the Atlantic County Board of Elections approved this change in location at their meeting on May 15, Tedesco said.
The township clerk will be sending postcards advising of the temporary change to all of the registered households in addition to placing a notice on the local access channel, the township's web page and Facebook.
District 9 has 2,000 voters and is bordered by portions of Mill Road, the Garden State Parkway, portions of Tilton Road and the Black Horse Pike and Ridge Avenue.
The law permits polling sites to be within 1,000 feet of a district's boundaries, and the church meets those qualifications, Tedesco said.
Any questions can be directed to the Township Clerk's office at 609-926-4085.