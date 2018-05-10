EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — When the fashion models of the township High School hit the runway last weekend, it was a glamorous event.
More than 50 guests were treated to a runway presentation April 15 at Harbor Pines Country Club in Egg Harbor Township. Fashions of the latest spring trends, featured in the event, were sponsored by Carina Boutiques located in the Atlantic City casinos.
Judy Tucci’s fashion students from the High School inauguarated its first fashion show featuring women’s spring and summer attire. The newest trends included embroidered graphics and embellishments on jeans, T-shirts, moto jackets, dresses, belts, hats and shoes.
Fashion revivals from the '70s and '80s making a comeback included the maxi dress, jumpsuits and rompers featuring large botanical and geometric prints, ruffles and gems of the season.
Not only did the high school students get to experience the behind-the-scenes making of a fashion show, they learned the walk, the lingo and the latest glam in hair and makeup.
The theme of the show honored women who have made significant contributions and inspirations throughout history. It also highlighted how instrumental women have been in all areas of the fashion industry.
Meagan Clark and Sarah Herman acted as emcees for the event. Jeca Maniwang, from the advanced ballet class performed a hip-hop dance to Bruno Mars’ “Finesse” during intermission. Meagan Clark, a senior and second-year fashion student who is pursuing a career in fashion marketing said, “It was an honor for students to participate and to be more engaged in an activity outside the classroom. The fashion show will be an experience that I will always remember."