EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Through a partnership with the Council for International Educational Exchange, 17 students in grades 9, 10, and 11 at the township High School are eligible to apply for a Global Navigator Scholarship to study abroad on one of more than 30 educational programs around the world.
The Board of Education recently recognized this year’s recipients. Many of the students this year were fortunate to receive scholarship funding. Altogether, students accepted more than $80,000 in scholarship funds. Students who will study in language and culture programs will live abroad for four weeks with a host family while they take classes to improve their language proficiency.
Students studying other programs, such as science, art and education, will live abroad for three weeks while they focus on global issues and work on a project of personal interest.