Egg Harbor Township High School will present "The Sound of Music" Thursday through Sunday, April 19 through 22 at the high school, 24 High School Drive. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the show begins at 7 p.m. for the Thursday, Friday and Saturday performances, with doors opening at 1:30 p.m. and the show beginning at 2 p.m. for the Sunday show.
Tickets are $10 for adults and $8 for ages 12 and younger. To reserve tickets, e-mail kristelj@eht.k12.nj.us. Tickets at the door will be available on a first come, first served basis.