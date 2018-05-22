Egg Harbor Township Committee candidates Nadine Flynn and Crystal Mays will host a meet-and-greet from 6 to 7 p.m. on May 29 at the Shore Diner in Egg Harbor Township.
Mays and Flynn received the Democratic nomination for township committee and formally announced their candidacies for office in March and last month, respectively.
Flynn is a retired U.S. Army lieutenant colonel and former vice president of Business Capture, an information technology firm.
"I'm eager to hear more about what concerns our residents have and getting their ideas for making Egg Harbor Township more affordable, more vibrant and sustainable, and more cohesive," Flynn said.
Flynn has had the experience of working outside the state and seeing how other governments solve problems that Egg Harbor Township has, and she would like to discuss how their solutions might apply in the municipality.
Mays is a mother of four, grandmother of two, an educator in Atlantic City public schools, a youth advocate and founder of the Creative Institute, LLC., a kindergarten-12th grade online private school.
"My goal is to cultivate multiple strengths of the Egg Harbor Township individuals and shape as one. There's strength in numbers," Mays said.
Flynn and Mays will be available to the public for questions and comments.
Immediately following the meet-and-greet, they will kick off their campaign with supporters and friends in the banquet room.
Tickets for the fundraiser are $25 for a buffet with a cash bar.
Flynn and Mays are running unopposed in the June primary for the seats held by Republican Mayor James "Sonny" McCullough and committeeman Frank Finnerty, who are seeking re-election.