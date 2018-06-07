Storytime with Blossom the Therapy Chicken 4 hrs ago (…) Facebook Twitter Email Gia Caponegro and Taller Xie, both 6-year-olds from Egg Harbor Township, look on with interest. Provided by Karen Nowalsky, Library Associate, Community Relations Jonathan Kepner, age 2½, of Egg Harbor Township, reaches out to Blossom. Also pictured: Jonathan's father, Cliff Kepner, and Blossom's owner, Gwenne Baile, along with library staffer Amanda Vigue. Provided by Karen Nowalsky, Library Associate, Community Relations Gwenne Baile guides Karima Rafei, 9, of Egg Harbor Township, in gently petting Blossom. Karen Nowalsky / provided Facebook Twitter Email Print Save On Wednesday, May 23, the Egg Harbor Township branch of the Atlantic County Library System hosted a special storytime featuring Blossom the Therapy Chicken. Kids enjoyed the unique experience with barnyard-themed stories, plus a craft. Stay informed! Sign up to receive top headlines from Atlantic County delivered to your inbox. Facebook Twitter Email Print Save This Week's e-Editions Egg Harbor Township