Girl Scout troop number 16282 worked on their mental health awareness badge. Angelique Delcher, a teacher of psychology in the Egg Harbor Township school district who is trained in mental health and first aid, assisted the girls in earning their badge. The girls learned how to recognize anxiety and how to reduce the stigma around mental health issues. Shown are, back row from left Angelique Delcher, Gabby Jones, Bella Hannum, Riley Grawl, Alex Urban, Katie Colella, co-leader Kristi Frick and Ali Weller, and, front row from left, Kayden Senior, Paige Pacquing, Ella Berg and Hannah Frick. Not pictured are Marley Odell and troop leader Nicki Odell.