The John R. Elliott Foundation has announced the appointment of five new members to its board of trustees, including senior leaders from the fields of banking, government, healthcare and higher education.
The new members join a 22-member board responsible for the governance and operational oversight of the HERO Campaign.
The organization is dedicated to preventing drunken driving by promoting the use of designated drivers in memory of Navy Ensign John R. Elliott, of Egg Harbor Township.
The board has been joined by: Pleasantville Mayor Jesse L. Tweedle Sr.; Christopher Catching, vice president of student affairs at Stockton University; Vincent D'Alessandro, southern region president at Ocean First Bank; Hak Kim, vice president and chief financial officer at AtlantiCare, a member of Geisinger; and Pedro Santana, dean of students at Stockton University.
Over the past 18 years, the HERO Campaign has grown from a local organization into a regional movement in partnership with schools and colleges, law enforcement, bar and tavern owners and professional sports teams and stadiums.
Tweedle has more than 25 years of managerial experience and has authored two books on methods and procedure that are currently used as training aids for Verizon Inc.
Catching brings extensive experience in strategic planning, social justice and the building and engagement of effective citizens from a diverse student population.
D'Alessandro has extensive experience on the boards of a dozen civic, college and healthcare organizations in addition to 27 years of experience in banking.
Kim's areas of expertise include debt finance, financial planning, payer contracting, strategy, valuations, capital planning and allocation and joint ventures.
Santana's experience includes leadership, vision, direction and supervision to a comprehensive student life program.