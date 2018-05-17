Welcome to History Notes, our weekly feature that looks at Egg Harbor Township history. Each week we get a chance to learn or reminisce courtesy of Lynn Wood of the Greate Egg Harbour Township Historical Society, who shares early photos of places in Egg Harbor Township with our readers.
Mother’s Day 1978: This photo shows children outside the little Steelmanville Schoolhouse after celebrating a Mother’s Day Tea on May 12, 1978.
The little outlying schools closed their doors to students in 1992.
Upcoming Events
On Friday June 1, Linda Barth will give a presentation on the impact the Delaware and Raritan Canal had on New Jersey in the 1800s at the township Community Center, 5045 English Creek Road at 7 p.m. $2.00 suggested donation. GEHTHS members and students are free.
The Greate Egg Harbor Township Historical Society Museum is open to the public the first Saturday of each month from 1 to 3 p.m. and every Sunday from 1 to 3 p.m., weather permitting.
The museum is always looking for early photos and artifacts from the township’s history.
Any questions please call 609-813-2002.