Welcome to History Notes, our weekly feature that looks at Egg Harbor Township history. Each week we get a chance to learn or reminisce courtesy of Lynn Wood of the Greate Egg Harbour Township Historical Society, who shares early photos of places in Egg Harbor Township with our readers.
This is a photo of young students taken near the Scullville School circa 1950. Harry Fleming is pictured fourth from left in the second row.
If you’d like to share an early photo on History Notes, please call Lynn at 609-335-3313.
Upcoming Events
Call of Duty! Mark your calendars! A military time line of wars will be re-enacted at the museum grounds, 6647 West Jersey Ave., Egg Harbor Township. This is a free event for the whole family on Saturday, July 28. Flag raising at 10 a.m.
The Greate Egg Harbor Township Historical Society Museum is open to the public the first Saturday of each month from 1-3 p.m. and every Sunday from 1-3 p.m., weather permitting.
The museum is always looking for early photos and artifacts from the township’s history. Any questions please call 609-813-2002. On Facebook: Greate Egg Harbor Township Historical Society Museum