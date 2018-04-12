Welcome to History Notes, our weekly feature that looks at Egg Harbor Township history. Each week we get a chance to learn or reminisce courtesy of Lynn Wood of the Greate Egg Harbour Township Historical Society, who shares early photos of places in Egg Harbor Township with our readers.
Located just outside of Egg Harbor Township, along the Black Horse Pike where Canale Liquor Store is today, was a ball field where local children gathered for sandlot softball. This photo shows a group of Egg Harbor Township boys posing for a picture in the early 1940s.
NASA talk
Joe Sandra will give a talk on the history of NASA at 7 p.m. April 13 in the meeting room of the Egg Harbor Township Community Center on English Creek Avenue. Sandra worked for NASA during the Apollo 13 mission. Admission is a suggested donation of $2. Historical society members and students are free.
The Greate Egg Harbor Township Historical Society Museum is open to the public the first Saturday of each month from 1 to 3 p.m. and every Sunday from 1 to 3 p.m., weather permitting.
The museum is always looking for early photos and artifacts from the township’s history. Call 609-813-2002 or like us on Facebook.