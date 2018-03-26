Naval Air Station Atlantic City opened May 1, 1943, for flight training and patrolling the coastline. In August 1943, it became one of the Navy’s top Fighter Training Unit bases.
In 1958, the facility became the National Aviation Facilities Experimental Center, which concentrated on meeting the needs of safe and efficient air travel. Achievements include improvements in automated air traffic control, runway testing, etc. Today, the William J. Hughes Technical Center concentrates on the ground-to-satellite air traffic control known as NextGen.
Most of the Tech Center is located in the Farmington section of the township.
NASA talk
Joe Sandra will give a history of NASA at 7 p.m. April 13 in the meeting room of the Egg Harbor Township Community Center on English Creek Avenue. Sandra worked for NASA during the Apollo 13 mission. Admission is a suggested donation of $2. Historical society members and students are free.
The Greate Egg Harbor Township Historical Society Museum is open to the public the first Saturday of each month from 1-3 p.m. and every Sunday from 1-3 p.m., weather permitting.
The museum is always looking for early photos and artifacts from the township’s history. Call 609-813-2002 or like us on Facebook.