Welcome to History Notes, our weekly feature that looks at Egg Harbor Township history. Each week we get a chance to learn or reminisce courtesy of Lynn Wood of the Greate Egg Harbour Township Historical Society, who shares early photos of places in Egg Harbor Township with our readers.
Bill and Florence Hampton built the Hampton Motel along the Black Horse Pike in West Atlantic City in the 1940s. It no longer stands today.
