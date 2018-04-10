EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — The Hope Music & Arts Festival is returning to the township this Saturday to raise money for Hope for Atlantic City with live music, local artists and a foodtruck.
“This year, it’s a little more exciting because we have a bigger lineup of bands,” said David Cohen, Executive Director of Hope for Atlantic City.
“A bunch of us are musicians and artists on the board and we like to help out that local scene while raising money for Hope,” he added.
The free event, which will be held in Tony Canale Park on Sycamore Avenue, will run from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. The festival includes performances by Arrow & Ember, HourGlass and Thriving Seas, artists from Peace of Wood, Ocean City, and Bare Knuckle Cafe’s foodtruck as well as Chick-fil-A’s bovine mascot handing out coupons.
It’s sponsored by Peace of Wood, Fortress Financial, Gerry Palermo Plumbing, Heating and Cooling, Higher Power Electrical Contractor and Grassroots Music Store.
Hope for Atlantic City, which started 2011, is a Christian community development organization that helps those who live in poverty escape it permanently, according to their website, hope4ac.org.