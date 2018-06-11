Welcome to History Notes, our weekly feature that looks at Egg Harbor Township history. Each week we get a chance to learn or reminisce courtesy of Lynn Wood of the Greate Egg Harbour Township Historical Society, who shares early photos of places in Egg Harbor Township with our readers.
This map of the Jeffers Landing area was painted in 1981 by artist Robert Frances Trexler who lived on Somers Point-Mays Landing Road for many years. The map shows the location of the Jeffers Landing Inn which was there for a short while. In the 1950s and 1960s it had been the location of Warrens Luncheonette, owned by Warren DaGrosa. Back then you could rent rowboats to enjoy a day of fishing and crabbing. The area also has a lot of rum running history from earlier days.
Upcoming Events
Call of Duty! Mark your calendars! A military time line of wars will be re enacted at the museum grounds located at 6647 West Jersey Ave.
This is a free event for the whole family on Saturday, July 28. Flag-raising at 10 a.m.!
The Greate Egg Harbor Township Historical Society Museum is open to the public the first Saturday of each month from 1-3. and every Sunday from 1-3, weather permitting.
The museum is always looking for early photos and artifacts from the township’s history.
Any questions please call 609-813-2002