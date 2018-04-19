EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Friday, April 20, is the last call for sponsors for the upcoming Dice & Dine fundraiser for Egg Harbor Township Schools.
Presented by Shore Medical Center for the 11th consecutive year, and hosted by the Community Partnership for Egg Harbor Township Schools, Inc., the casino-themed event is planned for Saturday, April 28, at Atlantic City Country Club.
The fundraiser will feature a two-hour open beer and wine bar, dinner and dessert buffet stations, an auction and live casino games offered by Full House Casino Entertainment including Blackjack, Craps, Roulette, Money Wheel and Texas Hold ‘Em Poker.
Included in the $85 ticket price is $50 in casino chips and one chance to win a home casino game party donated by Full House Casino Entertainment. Guests will have the opportunity to purchase additional chips throughout the night. At the end of the evening, "gamblers" exchange their "winnings" for auction prize tickets and the chance to win anything from a 50-inch TV to an Atlantic City Country Club golf foursome. Live auction items will include a Fletcher Cox signed Eagles jersey and four tickets to a Phillies game with special on-field batting practice privileges.
The following sponsorship opportunities are available: $2,500 Cocktail Reception, $2,500 Royal Flush, $2,000 Cigar, $1,000 King of Diamonds, $750 Queen of Hearts, $500 Ace of Spades, $150 Table Game, and $150 Dessert Table. Sponsorships between $500 and $5,000 include event tickets. In addition to $5,000 Jackpot Presenting Sponsor Shore Medical Center, other generous event sponsors to date include $1,000 King of Diamonds Sponsors AtlantiCare, Brown & Brown Benefit Advisors, Cooper Levenson Attorneys At Law, Donovan Financial Group, and OceanFirst Bank; $750 Queen of Hearts Sponsors DeNafo & Walcoff Attorneys at Law and Spiezle Architectural Group, Inc.; $500 Ace of Spades Sponsors Benecard Services LLC, Glenn Insurance Inc., Harry Hurley In The Morning and James Toto; $150 Dessert Sponsors Doug Baird/GSF LLC and Smedley & Lis – Family Law; and $150 Table Game Sponsors Stan Malcolm and Troxell Communications.
To purchase individual tickets, see EventBrite.com. To sponsor the event, donate an auction item or purchase group tickets, contact Ellen Gregory at 609-646-8441 ext. 1017 or email at gregorye@eht.k12.nj.us.