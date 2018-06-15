EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — The Egg Harbor Township Board of Education is seeking to fill a six-month term vacancy on the school board. The term will run from July to December.
Applicants must be a U.S. citizen, 18 or older, registered to vote in Egg Harbor Township, and must be a district resident for one year immediately preceding the appointment. Board members may not have been convicted of a crime or offense as listed in NJSA 18A:12-1, and cannot concurrently hold office as mayor or a member of the governing body of the township.
Those interested should submit a letter of interest along with a resume to Chandra Anaya, Board Secretary at 13 Swift Drive, Egg Harbor Township, NJ 08234.
All letters and resumes are due by the close of business July 10. Interviews will take place the following week at a board work session July 17. For more information, call 609-646-8441, ext. 1007.