EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Bob Lincoln spent more than three decades stewarding the township Recreation Commission. To recognize his dedication to the community, on June 22, the township will name the amphitheater at Tony Canale Park in his honor.

Township Committee chose to honor Lincoln with the naming of the amphitheater, the site of many large-scale events he put together over the years.

“I am a pretty talkative guy, so when I got a call that the township wanted to name a facility after me, well, my wife said it was the first time she ever saw me at a loss for words,” Lincoln, 60, said Tuesday morning from his home in Hernando, Florida. “This is an honor I certainly never in my life expected. I figured they had all forgotten about me, but apparently I was wrong.”

Lincoln said he landed the job as head of recreation in EHT in 1983. He was working in Cape May at the time, and his sister-in-law saw in the paper that Egg Harbor Township was looking for a recreation director.

“I knew so little about the area that I ended up driving to Egg Harbor City for the interview,” said Lincoln. “Back in those days, when you asked someone where they were from, they did not say Egg Harbor Township; they were from Cardiff and Scullville or Farmington. No one was from Egg Harbor Township.”

When he finally made it to the township municipal building, he met with the mayor, who at the time was Jake Glassey.

“I am expecting to meet someone in a suit and tie, and instead Jake comes to the door in shorts, a Hawaiian shirt and topsiders. I knew right there this was going to be a great place to work,” said Lincoln.

Over the three decades that Lincoln was the cog in the wheel for recreation in EHT, he had to cater programs to meet a rapidly growing population. He admitted it was difficult during the really large growth years to keep pace, but he said they managed.

Lincoln gave a nod to Nick Regine, the former head of Somers Point Community Education and Recreation, for helping him connect with bands for the Rhythm in the Park series.

“These concerts become real community events," he said. "It's couples and families enjoying being with friends and neighbors. The bands will get people up dancing and enjoying the evening. Unlike people going to a bar where many of the bands might play, if they come to the park to hear a band, they are here just for the music.”

According to Rick Audet, who replaced Lincoln as head of recreation, the dedication of the building to Lincoln coincides with an improvement project that was completed last year. The amphitheater was built in 2002 and consisted of just a stage and building for many years. The township added a cover to the stage and made improvements to the facility, including new handrails, signage and concrete steps.

