Chick-fil-A team leader Kyle McBride was selected for a scholarship through the company's Remarkable Futures Initiative. Currently employed at the Chick-fil-A Fire Road location in Egg Harbor Township, McBride is a three-time award winner with scholarships totaling $6,000.
A team member since 2012, McBride is enrolled in the nursing program at Atlantic Cape Community College.
Chick-fil-A locations in New York and New Jersey are awarding $235,000 in scholarships to 76 restaurant team members. The scholarships awarded are through Chick-fil-A’s Remarkable Futures Initiative, which is investing $14.5 million to team members across the country this spring.
Scholarship recipients join more than 5,700 students chosen to receive scholarships in the amount of $2,500 or $25,000 to begin or continue their education at the school of their choice — including online, two-year, technical programs or traditional colleges.