The Greate Egg Harbour Township Historical Society recently honored students from Eagle Academy for their construction of a new deck at an annex building on the museum grounds. As part of a hands-on teaching program, the students learned the art of carpentry, construction skills and rules necessary to meet building codes and requirements. Back row, from left: Peter Miller, township administrator; Dee Landgraf and June Sheridan from the Historical Society; Paul Hodson, deputy mayor; Bud Smith, Eagle Academy principal; Stephen Santilli, assistant superintendent (secondary); and Laura Pfrommer, township committeewoman. Standing, middle row: Jerry Meister, mentor; and the students who worked on the project. Kneeling in front: Jack Aspenberg, mentor.