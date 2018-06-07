The Ladies Philanthropy group of Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church in Egg Harbor Township, baked lasagna and brought it to Covenant House on Wednesday, May 23. The dinner included salad, bread rolls, cookies, fruit and juice. A check donation of $500 was given to Alex Siniari, Covenant House volunteer coordinator. Shown, from left, are Michael Dib; Dorrie Papademetriou; Philoptochos President; Nicole Dib; Faten Dib; Roula Michaelidis; Gena Mitoulis; Eugenia Kramvis; Kim, Covenant House cook; Donna Gaskins; Nicholas Dib; and Joseph Dib.