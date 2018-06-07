An Egg Harbor Township man who became a local trailblazer in the field of mental health was honored by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County.
During the 38 years that Richard Swezeny worked with the Project for Independent Living/Career Opportunity Development Inc., he supported countless individuals transitioning from a psychiatric hospital to the community. He also is responsible for organizing the first support groups in Atlantic County.
Swezeny is now retired, but many local people, both professionals and those whose lives he touched, remember his kindness, devotion and outside-the-box thinking. That’s why he was honored with the Anchor Award for Support by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County at The Evening of Wellness Reception on Tuesday, May 15, at Ram’s Head Inn, Galloway Township.
“I didn’t pave the way. It’s more like I stumbled down the path and, along the way, I cleared away some stuff,” he said about the recognition with the charm and quick wit that is typical of him.
Long-time co-worker Bob Schober, who made the nomination, has numerous memories of Swezeny — from teaching a Vietnam veteran helicopter pilot how to drive a car to helping consumers complete tax forms each year. He also recalled how, on his own time, Swezeny would visit individuals in the hospital.
Swezeny is responsible for early peer development efforts in Atlantic County, which recognized the importance of people with lived experience helping others starting on their own path to recovery. Along with two other mental health professionals, he initiated this area’s original self-help center, the Individuals in Concerted Effort, or ICE, Wellness Program, which provided individuals living with mental illness the opportunity to meet, have camaraderie and share local resources.
“He continually demonstrated a genuine concern for each individual’s dignity and respect while working directly with people or when supervising his staff and expecting them to share his core belief that each person needed an opportunity,” said Schober.
Swezeny fondly recalled some of the “early days” when he had the luxury of latitude. During that time, nobody was there to tell you not to, he said. So, he remembers trying ideas and “crossing his fingers,” as he put it. For example, Swezeny brought clients to his home to pick blueberries. He also set up his personal camper for clients to take vacations.
When he looks back at those successes, he suggests the reason is simple. The people he served made the decision to trust him, to open up to share their struggle. In reciprocity, Swenezy said, his approach to each person was to differentiate the disease or disorder from the person.
Swezeny chose mental health for his life’s work after an emotionally moving experience at a psychiatric hospital where his mother was a nurse.
“I remember going to the ward at age 18,19. One particular man — I could see the person behind the med haze. Seemed like he was saying, ‘I’m in here. I’m trapped.’ It was that moment I thought, ‘I can help.’”
He said his interest in the field of mental health was not in a hospital setting. Instead, community-based mental health was his passion.
Swezeny attributes his success to his upbringing and ability to adapt. Growing up as the son of a Navy man, he often moved and learned to adjust to new friends and town. Those years, he said, gave him an outlook on life that “saw no boundaries.”
For 35 years, Swezeny has been married to Susan, a teacher of environmental science in the Pleasantville School System. They have three adult children, Anthony, Rebecca and Jennifer. When the last child finished college, he explained, he chose to retire.
“I consider myself a lucky person. I’ve spend a career dedicated to things I believed in,” he said. “At the end of the day, I felt I did some small good, somewhere.”
In addition to Swezeny, Jennifer Hansen of the Hansen Foundation received an Anchor Award for Advocacy, and Victoria Schindler, Stockton professor, received the Anchor Award for Education.