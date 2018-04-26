EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — The township Police Activities League is happy to announce it has been awarded a $5,000 grant from the OceanFirst Foundation Summer Camp Scholarship program for its 2018 summer camp programs.
PAL was awarded $3,000 for its 2017 summer camp program and was able to assist 12 families with summer camp tuition expenses.
With the increased award this year, PAL will assist 20-25 families. Scholarships ranging from $100 to $250 per student can be used toward PAL’s regular summer camp, STEM Camp or the Farm Camp at all locations.
The Egg Harbor Township PAL has been offering a summer camp program since 2006. It has four campus locations:
• Little PAL’s Preschool on Tilton Road for infants to second-graders
• Ridge Avenue PAL for third through eighth grades;
• The EHTPAL Horse Sanctuary and Community Garden at Ridge and Leap Street, being used for Farm Camp;
• A new campus in Galloway Township at 636 S. New York Road that will accommodate kindergarten through eighth-graders.
All campuses are open to children regardless of where they live.
The PAL summer camp programs run from June 18 through Aug. 31. Registration has started. For more information on the summer camps and scholarships, call 609-645-8413 or see EHTPAL.org.