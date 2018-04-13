Thanh C. Pham, 54, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested April 6 by Officers William Burns and Joseph Ricevuto and charged with simple assault.

Jeffrey Green, 40, of Brigantine, was arrested April 6 by Officer Francesco Nastasi and charged with violating final restraining order and simple assault.

Patricia O’Neal, 59, of Mays Landing, was arrested April 7 by Officer Charles Davenport and charged with driving while intoxicated.

Roy A. Sailers, 53, of Gwynn Oak, Maryland, was arrested April 7 by Officer James Macpherson and charged with DWI, possession of suspected crack cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Randy A. Gibbs, 40, of Galloway Township, was arrested April 7 by Officer John Beattes and charged with DWI and eluding.

Kevin C. Jefferson, 56, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested April 8 by Officer Matthew Hann and charged with DWI.

Gazmend Kryeziu, 21, of Ventnor, was arrested April 11 by Officer Michael Santoro and charged with terroristic threats, false 911 calls, theft and criminal mischief.

Alexander Orengo, 19, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested April 11 by Ofc. Raymond Wilson and charged with disorderly conduct.

Samer M. Almahadin, 52, of Somers Point, was arrested April 11 by Officer Curtis Ware and charged with improper behavior.

Stephen D. Benson, 44, of Berlin, Camden County, was arrested April 11 by Officer Francesco Nastasi and charged with aggravated assault, resisting arrest, criminal mischief.

Richard J. Uecker, 43, of Atlantic City, was arrested April 12 by Officer Katrina Cantell and charged with shoplifting.

Daniel P. Camp, 45, of Pleasantville, was arrested April 12 by Officer Paul Janetta and charged with possession of heroin and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Timothy R. Librizzi, 28, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested April 11 by Officer Paul Janetta and charged with possession of heroin, poss of hypodermic needles and poss of drug paraphernalia.

James S. Phillips, 50, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested April 12 by Officer Carl Peterson and charged with simple assault.

Jesse J. Carter, 24, of Galloway Township, was arrested April 6 by Officer Alekhine Pahang and charged with simple assault.