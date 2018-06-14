Gabriel E. Cogswell, 33, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested June 1 by Officer Curtis Ware and charged with being a fugitive from justice.

Alfred Thomas, 52, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested June 1 by Officer Francesco Nastasi and charged with simple assault.

Joseph E. Feltio, 41, of Philadelphia, was arrested June 2 by Officer Brett Fair and charged with possession of methamphetamine.

Andrew J. Walker, 21, of Edwardsville, Illinois, was arrested June 2 by Officer Robert O'Donoghue and charged with simple assault.

Tirzah R. Roy, 28, of Egg Harbor Township,w as arrested June 2 by Officer Michael Keeping and charged with possession of heroin, possession of drug paraphernalia and theft.

Jill Sauer, 44, of Waretown, was arrested June 2 by Officer Edward Stearns and charged with shoplifting.

Anthony J. Nicastro, 53, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested June 2 by Officer Jacob Hunter and charged with trespassing.

Manuel Vidanos-Garcia, 48, of Bridgeton, was arrested June 3 by Officer Paul Janetta and charged with driving while intoxicated and endangering the welfare of a child.

David E. Holiday, 52, of Pleasantville, was arrested June 3 by Officer Patrick Daly and charged with DWI.

Euad K. Abodua, 27, of Pittsburg, Kansas, was arrested June 5 by Officer Ronald Koons and charged with possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

David C. Corson, 36, of Barnegat Township, was arrested June 4 by Officer Robert Sheppard and charged with shoplifting and possession of a hypodermic syringe.

Patricia A. Zamorano, 58, of Brigantine, was arrested June 4 by Officer Nathan Lahr and charged with shoplifting.

Ngoc V. Nguyen, 35, of Pleasantville, was arrested June 5 by Officer Joseph Ricevuto and charged with simple assault and harassment.

Tyrell T. Ellis, 21, of Seabrook, was arrested June 6 by Officer Ronald Koons and charged with possession of marijuana.

Keili, J. Gaviria, 19, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested June 7 by Officer Patrick Daly and charged with DWI and underage DWI.

Bernadett Newby-Schenck, 47, of Pleasantville, was arrested June 7 by Officer William Burns and charged with shoplifting.

Marquay L. Cherry, 35, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested June 7 by Detective Jeffrey Lancaster and charged with child abuse, endangering the welfare of a child and simple assault.

Jessica A. Obermeyer, 44, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested June 7 by Officer Nathan Lahr and charged with simple assault.

Coleen M. Fitzgerald, 42, of Egg Harbor Township,w as arrested June 6 by Officers Paul Janetta and Matthew Hann and charged with shoplifting.

Thomas T. Morin, 58, of Atlantic City, was arrested June 6 by Officers Paul Janetta and Matthew Hann and charged with shoplifting.