Gabriel E. Cogswell, 33, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested June 1 by Officer Curtis Ware and charged with being a fugitive from justice.
Alfred Thomas, 52, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested June 1 by Officer Francesco Nastasi and charged with simple assault.
Joseph E. Feltio, 41, of Philadelphia, was arrested June 2 by Officer Brett Fair and charged with possession of methamphetamine.
Andrew J. Walker, 21, of Edwardsville, Illinois, was arrested June 2 by Officer Robert O'Donoghue and charged with simple assault.
Tirzah R. Roy, 28, of Egg Harbor Township,w as arrested June 2 by Officer Michael Keeping and charged with possession of heroin, possession of drug paraphernalia and theft.
Jill Sauer, 44, of Waretown, was arrested June 2 by Officer Edward Stearns and charged with shoplifting.
Anthony J. Nicastro, 53, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested June 2 by Officer Jacob Hunter and charged with trespassing.
Manuel Vidanos-Garcia, 48, of Bridgeton, was arrested June 3 by Officer Paul Janetta and charged with driving while intoxicated and endangering the welfare of a child.
David E. Holiday, 52, of Pleasantville, was arrested June 3 by Officer Patrick Daly and charged with DWI.
Euad K. Abodua, 27, of Pittsburg, Kansas, was arrested June 5 by Officer Ronald Koons and charged with possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
David C. Corson, 36, of Barnegat Township, was arrested June 4 by Officer Robert Sheppard and charged with shoplifting and possession of a hypodermic syringe.
Patricia A. Zamorano, 58, of Brigantine, was arrested June 4 by Officer Nathan Lahr and charged with shoplifting.
Ngoc V. Nguyen, 35, of Pleasantville, was arrested June 5 by Officer Joseph Ricevuto and charged with simple assault and harassment.
Tyrell T. Ellis, 21, of Seabrook, was arrested June 6 by Officer Ronald Koons and charged with possession of marijuana.
Keili, J. Gaviria, 19, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested June 7 by Officer Patrick Daly and charged with DWI and underage DWI.
Bernadett Newby-Schenck, 47, of Pleasantville, was arrested June 7 by Officer William Burns and charged with shoplifting.
Marquay L. Cherry, 35, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested June 7 by Detective Jeffrey Lancaster and charged with child abuse, endangering the welfare of a child and simple assault.
Jessica A. Obermeyer, 44, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested June 7 by Officer Nathan Lahr and charged with simple assault.
Coleen M. Fitzgerald, 42, of Egg Harbor Township,w as arrested June 6 by Officers Paul Janetta and Matthew Hann and charged with shoplifting.
Thomas T. Morin, 58, of Atlantic City, was arrested June 6 by Officers Paul Janetta and Matthew Hann and charged with shoplifting.