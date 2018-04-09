Police blotter information is supplied by local police departments and other law-enforcement agencies. All people named are presumed innocent unless proven guilty.

Michael K. Jones, 35, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested March 29 by Officer Brett Fair and charged with shoplifting.

William F. Dupree, 59, of Somerset, was arrested March 30 by Officer Melvin Laramore and charged with aggravated assault, possession of a weapon (kitchen scissors), possession of a weapon for unlawful purpose and terroristic threats.

Breanna C. Bird, 25, of Galloway Township, was arrested March 30 by Officer Michael Santoro and charged with possession of heroin.

Julie K. Higbee, 30, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested March 31 by Officer Benjamin Kollman and charged with driving while intoxicated.

Haile S. Fields, 39, of Yeadon, Pennsylvania, was arrested March 31 by Officer Alekhine Pahang and charged with aggravated assault and simple assault.

Jason J. Sage, 31, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested March 31 by Officer Anthony Venuto and charged with shoplifting.

Karen Reid, 54, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested March 31 by Officer Michael Santoro and charged with shoplifting.

Aaron L. Cherry, 24, Egg Harbor Township, was arrested March 31 by Officer Ronald Koons and charged with possession of marijuana, and possession of a controlled dangerous substance and failed to surrender to law enforcement.

Paula Claudio, 54, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested March 28 by Officer William Burns and charged with theft of movable property.

Timothy R. Librizzi, 28, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested April 1 by Officer Jacob Hunter and charged with possession of heroin, cocaine and synthetic marijuana, possession of CDS and failed to surrender to law enforcement, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Lorraine M. Fenske, 52, of Mays Landing, was arrested April 1 by Officer Michael Niceta and charged with driving while intoxicated and refusal to submit to breath test.

Daniel J. Woods, 27, of Barnegat Township, was arrested April 3 by Officer Jacob Hunter and charged with simple assault.