Jose L. Jorge, 25, of Mays Landing, was arrested May 3 by Officer Ronald Koons and charged with possession of heroin, cocaine and marijuana, possession of controlled dangerous substance with intent to distribute, possession of CDS and failed to surrender to law enforcement, obstruction and resisting arrest.

Willie L. Brantley, 42, of Pleasantville, was arrested May 5 by Officer Edward Stearns and charged with shoplifting.

Raymond M. Tender, 41, of Galloway Township, was arrested May 3 by Officer Nathan Lahr and charged with possession of marijuana.

Wesley M. Smith, 50, of Galloway, was arrested May 5 by Officer Michael Keeping and charged with driving while intoxicated.

Joseph M. Canales, 47, of Little Egg Harbor Township, was arrested May 5 by Officer Matthew Hann and charged with shoplifting.

Shayenne Thompson, 36, of Atlantic City, was arrested May 5 by Officer Katrina Cantell and charged with shoplifting and hindering apprehension.

Lateef J. Lingham, 43, of Atlantic City, was arrested May 5 by Officer Charles Davenport and charged with shoplifting, possession of cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Joseph T. Conahan, 37, of Northfield, was arrested May 6 by Officer Raymond Wilson and charged with DWI.

Natalie A. Demasse, 36, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested May 7 by Officer Jacob Hunter and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.

Mary L. Hunt, 40, of Atlantic City, was arrested May 7 by Officer Steven McKenney and charged with shoplifting, possession of heroin and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Claudine K. Dodd, 44, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested May 8 by Officer Thomas Rizzotte and charged with DWI.

Noah D. Malizia, 20, of Hammonton, was arrested May 8 by Officer Gary Johnson and charged with possession/distribution of marijuana, possession of CDS and failed to surrender to law enforcement and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Louis J. Valeri III, 25, of Lower Township, was arrested May 9 by Officer Timothy Canale and charged with simple assault.

David Valentin, 40, of Pleasantville, was arrested May 9 by Officer Timothy Colella and charged with shoplifting.

Letterio C. Arici, 46, of Atlantic City, was arrested May 9 by Officer Timothy Colella and charged with shoplifting and possession of suboxone.

Abdullah R. Jones, 38, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested May 9 by Officer Joseph Ricevuto and charged with endangering the welfare of a child, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of hypodermic syringes.

Michael J. Miraglia, 44, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested May 10 by Officer Ronald Koons and charged with 8 counts of possession of CDS, possession of CDS with intent to distribute and 3 counts of possession of drug paraphernalia.

Jawan Veney, 24, of Atlantic City, was arrested May 10 by Officer Joseph Ricevuto and charged with shoplifting and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Percy J. McCarty, 30, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested May 11 by Officer Joseph Ricevuto and charged with endangering the welfare of a child and possession of CDS and marijuana.