Anthony J. Russo, 41, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested May 13 by Officer Jonathan D'Augustine and charged with simple assault.

John C. Slotterback, 44, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested May 13 by Officers James Naylor and Louis Poletis and charged with driving while intoxicated and assault on a police officer.

Jacqueline Varygiannes, 29, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested May 10 by Officers Jeremiah Simmons and Jacob Hunter and charged with burglary, possession of heroin and suboxone, theft, and conspiracy to commit burglary.

Brent W. Kienzle, 30, of Egg Harbor City, was arrested May 10 by Officers Jeremiah Simmons and Jacob Hunter and charged with burglary, theft and conspiracy to commit burglary.

Ngoc V. Vo, 48, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested May 15 by Officer Scott Nell and charged with obstruction, possession of a weapon (steak knife), possession of a weapon for unlawful purpose, terroristic threats and resisting arrest.

Charles B. Burnett, 33, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested May 15 by Officer Charles Davenport and charged with disorderly conduct.

Merita Watts, 69, of Pleasantville, was arrested May 15 by Detective Reynold Theriault and charged with theft.

Alexander Christodoulou, 42, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested May 16 by Officer Jonathan Nieves and charged with simple assault.

Shantel M. Harmon, 25, of Chester, Pennsylvania, was arrested May 16 by Officer Ronald Koons and charged with possession of marijuana.

Eric O. Boukhediche, 30, of Absecon, was arrested May 17 by Officer Jonathan Nieves and charged with burglary.

Viana K. Lindo-Puerto, 22, of Pleasantville, was arrested May 18 by Officer Ronald Koons and charged with possession of marijuana.

Maurice Quince, 54, of Atlantic City, was arrested May 18 by Officer Curtis Ware and charged with shoplifting.

Terrance Thomas, 49, of Atlantic City, was arrested May 18 by Officer Robert O'Donoghue and charged with shoplifting.

Brendalis Navarro, 30, of Somers Point, was arrested May 18 by Officer Joseph Griffiths, Lt. Michael Finnerty and Sgt. Thomas Rocco and charged with assault on police officers, resisting arrest, endangering the welfare of a child, obstruction and simple assault.

Mario Macellari, 51, of Tuckerton, was arrested May 19 by Officer John Beattes and charged with possession of heroin, possession of hypodermic needles and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Justin A. Maltese, 22, of West Atlantic City, was arrested May 19 by Officer John Beattes and charged with possession of heroin and suboxone, possession of hypodermic needles and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Robert A. Maltese, 26, of West Atlantic City, was arrested May 19 by Officer John Beattes and charged with possession of heroin, possession of hypodermic needles and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Jason S. Harvey, 46, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested May 19 by Officer Robert O'Donoghue and charged with shoplifting.

Jose L. Baez, 33, of Pleasantville, was arrested May 19 by Officer William Burns and charged with shoplifting and defiant trespassing.

Michael J. Petruzzi, 61, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested May 20 by Officer Carl Peterson and charged with DWI.

Carrie L. Bunn, 45, of Pleasantville, was arrested May 20 by Officer Curtis Ware and charged with shoplifting.

Linda K. Murphy, 57, of Pleasantville, was arrested May 20 by Officer Francesco Nastasi and charged with shoplifting.

Tamara C. Murphy, 30, of Pleasantville, was arrested May 20 by Officer Carl Peterson and charged with shoplifting

Laura F. Gabriel, 30, of Westfield, was arrested May 20 by Officer Francesco Nastasi and charged with possession of Percocet and oxycodone, possession of a hypodermic syringe and possession of drug paraphernalia.

William J. Sanders, 29, of Gilbert, Arizona, was arrested May 21 and charged with trespassing.

Alexis M. Welsh, 31, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested May 21 by Officer John Beattes and charged with shoplifting.

Forest S. Powell-Querry, 23, of York, Pennsylvania, was arrested May 22 by Officer Alekhine Pahang and charged with shoplifting.

Ayshion A. Centeno, 20, of Pleasantville, was arrested May 10 by Officer Matthew Hann and charged with possession of marijuana.

Malika A. Anderson, 30, of Pleasantville, was arrested May 23 by Officer Michael Keeping and charged with shoplifting.

Clifford Colmyer, 43, of West Creek, was arrested May 23 by Officer Matthew Hann and charged with shoplifting.

Lauren M. Magazzu, 33, of Atlantic City, was arrested May 24 by Officer Carl Peterson and charged with shoplifting.