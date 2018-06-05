Brendalis Navarro, 30, of Somers Point, was arrested May 25 by Officer Jonathan D'Augustine and Officer Steven McKenney and charged with aggravated assault on a police officer, theft of a motor vehicle, harassment and obstruction.
Lyssette Alicea, 35, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested May 25 by Officer Michael Santoro and charged with criminal mischief and assault.
Nicholas K. King, 18, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested May 26 by Officer Joseph Ricevuto and charged with possession of marijuana.
Beverly Davis-McCabe, 52, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested May 26 by Officer Nathan Lahr and charged with simple assault and resisting arrest.
Deshawn M. Worthey, 25, of Absecon, was arrested May 26 by Officer Benjamin Kollman and charged with possession of marijuana.
Bernard Todd, 56, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested May 26 by Officer James Naylor and charged with aggravated assault.
Sabah M. Melham, 40, of Egg Harbor Township,w as arrested May 26 by Officer Gary Johnson and charged with driving while intoxicated.
Brandi K. Johnson, 32, of Atlantic City, was arrested May 28 by Officer James Macpherson and charged with possession of marijuana.
Christina R. Johnson, 28, of Atlantic City, was arrested May 28 by Officer James Macpherson and charged with possession of marijuana.
Israel Diaz-Payero, 24, of Pleasantville, was arrested May 28 by Officer Raymond Wilson and charged with simple assault and false imprisonment.
Jimmy L. Pickett, 42, of Atlantic City, was arrested May 29 by Officer Robert Sheppard and charged with hindering apprehension.
Madeline R. Zybrick, 21, of Kinnelon, was arrested May 31 by Officer James Naylor and charged with DWI.
Angelo J. Schifano, 24, of Pleasantville, was arrested May 31 by Officer Thomas Rizzotte and charged with possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Richard J. Roesch, 41, of Egg Harbor City, was arrested May 30 by Officer Nathan Lahr and charged with possession of heroin and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Maryann Pauciello, 56, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested May 31 by Officer Joseph Ricevuto and charged with assault on a police officer and simple assault.
Angela B. Sano, 59, of Parlin, was arrested May 31 by Officer Jonathan Nieves and charged with being a fugitive from justice.