Jawan Veney, 24, of Williamstown, was arrested March 23 by Officer Charles Davenport and charged with shoplifting.

Hector L. Soto, 43, of Vineland, was arrested March 24 by Officer Michael Keeping and charged with shoplifting, conspiracy to commit shoplifting and possession of heroin.

Stefanie M. Deinert, 33, of Millville, was arrested March 24 by Officer James Macpherson and charged with shoplifting and conspiracy to commit shoplifting.

Tyler J. Preston, 21, of Biloxi, Mississippi, was arrested March 25 by Officer Ernest Dunson and charged with possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

Amber S. Wammack, 21, of Mobile, Alabama, was arrested March 25 by Officer Ernest Dunson and charged with possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

Jason S. Harvey, 46, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested March 27 by Officer Ronald Koons and charged with theft of movable property.

Yolanda Y. Lewis, 25, of Atlantic City, was arrested March 26 by Officer Nathan Lahr and charged with shoplifting.

Twyenika Y. Clegg, 24, Atlantic City, was arrested March 26 by Officer Nathan Lahr and charged with two counts of shoplifting.

Nicholas C. Williams, 29, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested March 26 by Officer Thomas Rizzotte and charged with possession of marijuana.

Abigail R. Dignman, 19, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested March 26 by Officer Thomas Rizzotte and charged with possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

Alex J. Haigwood, 30, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested March 27 by Officer Michael Santoro and charged with possession of heroin, Xanax and carisoprodol and theft of movable property.

John L. Brown, 52, of Jacksonville, Florida, was arrested March 27 by Officer Thomas Rizzotte and charged with driving while intoxicated.

Hershell B. Robinson, 41, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested March 23 by Officer James Macpherson and charged with obstruction.

Phillip W. Desilvio, 44, of Galloway Township, was arrested March 28 by Officer William Burns and charged with possession of cocaine and shoplifting.

Sammantha A. Kinney, 26, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested March 25 by Officer Joseph Griffiths and charged with possession of heroin and possession of drug paraphernalia.