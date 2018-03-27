Patrick J. McCline, 46, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested March 16 by Officer Nathan Lahr and charged with possession of heroin, failure to surrender drugs to law enforcement and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Remon Rosa, 41, of Atlantic City, was arrested March 16 by Officer Steven McKenney and charged with shoplifting, possession of heroin and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Lindsey A. Frusco, 26, of Barnegat Township, was arrested March 17 by Officer Shane Gilson and charged with shoplifting.

Hedy L. Bastedo, 54, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested March 16 by Officer Benjamin Kollman and charged with driving while intoxicated.

Gardy A. Lamarre, 27, of Middleborough, Massachusetts, was arrested March 17 by Officer Steven McKenney and charged with possession of marijuana.

Philip A. Westcott, 45, of Somers Point, was arrested March 17 by Officer Jonathan D'Augustine and charged with shoplifting.

Robert D. Hewlett IV, 23, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested March 17 by Officer Thomas Rizzotte and charged with DWI.

John W. Thomas III, 38, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested March 19 by Officer Michael Keeping and charged with shoplifting.

Joseph A. Stegmuller, 53, of Somers Point, was arrested March 20 by Officer Jacob Hunter and charged with aggravated assault.

Ralph R. Woodcock, 52, of Manahawkin, was arrested March 20 by Officer Lawrence Graham and charged with shoplifting.

Cimeron Oglesby, 18, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested March 21 by Detective Richard Vogt and charged with attempted burglary and burglary.

Brandon R. Baker, 31, of Pine Beach, was arrested March 22 by Officer Steven McKenney and charged with shoplifting and possession of alprazolam.

Bich C. Tran, 51, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested March 22 by Officer Anthony Venuto and charged with resisting arrest and shoplifting.