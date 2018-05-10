EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Thirty-one Atlantic Christian School students and eleven staff members served as volunteers in March and April to help improve the lives of children and families in the Dominican Republic, Pennsylvania, and Texas.
“Part of our school’s mission is to provide a variety of opportunities for our students to serve locally and globally to use their abilities and talents to bless others,” said Chief School Administrator Karen Oblen. “Each year, our middle school and high school students raise funds to go on missions trips to experience first-hand what it means to be the hands and feet of Jesus.”
Over spring break, two ACS missions teams carried out their volunteer service in Coatesville, Pennsylvania, and Houston, Texas. In Coatesville, eight middle school students and 4 ACS staff chaperones did volunteer service for the Bridge Academy, a nonprofit that works with inner-city children from preschool to eighth grade. The ACS team worked with about 60 young people in the academy's after-school program and did groundskeeping and other hands-on projects at the Camp at Old Mill, which the academy uses for summer youth camp programs.
"We helped the students with their homework, played games like Ga-Ga Ball and Four in the Corner, did arts and crafts, and assisted students working on projects in a woodworking class," said ACS middle school math teacher Lisa Dye, who was one of the trip chaperones. The team also brought snacks, school supplies and cleaning products that were donated to support the academy's efforts.
Dye said the team's main goal was to teach the students about God and how he loves them unconditionally. "As we interacted with the students, we learned about the serious daily challenges they face, as so many of them come from families in crisis," Dye said. "Our students were deeply impacted and just wanted to love and encourage them." She said this was the second year that an ACS missions team has served in Coatesville.
In Houston, a team of eight high school students and two staff chaperones partnered with Praying Pelican Missions and relief organization The Cajun Army to clean out and demolish houses damaged in the floods following last fall's Hurricane Harvey. The team was hosted by the First Baptist Church of Hamshire and helped package and deliver groceries from the church’s Food Pantry to needy families in communities still struggling to overcome the loss and devastation. Twelfth-grader Joshua Mizrahi, of Egg Harbor Township, said he will never forget the joy and gratitude that families showed them as they delivered the groceries to their homes.
“It was such a meaningful way to show them that God loves and cares about them,” Mizrahi said.
Several weeks prior to spring break, a third ACS missions team of 15 ACS high school students and five chaperones spent March 3-10 in Los Cocos de Jacagua in the Dominican Republic. The students worked hard, assisting in building and painting two homes for needy families.
10th grader Lauren Harmon of Egg Harbor Township said she remembers the joy and tears on the faces of the families as they prayed with them and presented them with their new homes.
“These people have so little, and yet they offered the little they have to us,” Harmon said. “After one of the house blessings, the family was so grateful they gave us a live chicken as a gift.”
The Dominican Republic missions team also delivered dental hygiene supplies to the local clinic and gave more than a dozen young girls in the village colorful cotton skirts that had been made by ACS middle school and high school students in sewing classes. The team also did children's ministry, performing a skit using the story of Goldilocks and the Three Bears to share the gospel message. Faculty member Anne Dice, who organized the trip to the Dominican Republic, said that after each skit, the team handed out hundreds of Beanie Baby bears as a reminder that God is the one who can fully satisfy our every need. She said ACS students and staff have been going on missions trips to the Dominican Republic since 2012 and have assisted in the building of 11 homes, while experiencing the joy that comes from serving others and sharing God's love with young and old.
In addition to Dice and Harmon, the high school students and staff who served on the missions trip to the Dominican Republic were Josie D’Anna, Lara D’Anna, Kami DeNick, Kayla DeNick, Sue DeNick, George Harmon, Constantine Jiang, Katherine Kong, Samantha Liang, Doug Pearson, Sydney Pearson, Amy Pi, Gunther Wang, Caraline Winkel, Julia Wong, Fiona Xiao, Gary Zhang, and Peter Zhang. The high school students and staff who served in Houston, Texas, were Rudy Dalinger, Sarah Getty, Paige Hoover, Jay Lee, Ashleigh Martin, Jessica Martin, Lee Martin, Josh Mizrahi, Lola Oguntuase, and Imohimi Unuigbe. The middle school students and staff who did their volunteer service in Coatesville, Pennsylvania, were Maddie DeNick, Lisa Dye, Allie Friend, Morgan Gibson, Hunter Jorgensen, Allie Lushina, Dakota Mason, Karen Oblen, Allie Schlundt, Uriah Wilkenson, Eden Wilson, and Eve Wilson.