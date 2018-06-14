EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — On Tuesday, June 5, several eighth-grade classes at Alder Middle School had their curriculum come to life with the help of the Jersey Cape Region Antique Automobile Club of America and other participants.
Kylene Wood, eighth-grade social studies teacher, has organized this event for the past three years. Students were able to see how automobiles have changed from 1910 (the earliest auto in the show) through every decade to present day.
The students loved the opportunity to interact with the car owners and learn about the history of more than 50 cars that came out for the event.