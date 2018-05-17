EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — The Community Partnership for Egg Harbor Township Schools Inc. seeks $150 purse sponsors to support its annual Designer Bag Bingo planned for Friday, June 15, at VFW Post 2189 in Somers Point.
Purse sponsors will receive two event tickets, signage recognition, press release and Facebook promotion, and announcement acknowledgements during the games. Sponsors are also welcome to provide business cards or promotional literature to be handed out to the 200 expected attendees. Interested sponsors can sponsor more than one bag.
The fundraiser will feature designer bags from Kate Spade and Michael Kors. Doors open at 6 p.m. and games begin at 7 p.m. Additional packs of 16 game cards can be purchased for $5 as well as Special Game No. 17 boards for the chance to win a designer ensemble prize. Game winners will receive authentic purses and accessories, which will be accompanied by receipts in case winners want to exchange their prizes.
There will be a cash bar. Attendees are welcome to BYOF (bring your own food) and nonalcoholic beverages. To be a $150 designer bag bingo sponsor or to purchase tickets, call 609-646-8441, ext. 1017, or email gregorye@eht.k12.nj.us.