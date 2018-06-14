EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Egg Harbor Township High School Athletic field business logo sign opportunities will be offered through the Community Partnership for Egg Harbor Township Schools Inc., a 501(c)(3) nonprofit public charity dedicated to providing financial support to Egg Harbor Township schools, the largest district in Atlantic County.
The 3.5-by-8 foot signs will be available in either 3mm polymetal or mesh and will be hung on the perimeter fencing of the Bruce W. Wohlrab Sports Complex turf football field, where a variety of varsity sports competitions, band competitions and other events are held year-round.
Both options will include electronic business logo "signs" on the district’s webpage and will be good for one year from the date of installation.
The polymetal signs will be offered at $500 and the mesh signs are $400. Artwork must be camera-ready in either EPS or PDF format.
Because the signs will be located on school property, messages that promote alcohol or tobacco products of any kind, or products of "adult" nature will be prohibited. All advertisements must be student-friendly and school-appropriate, and will be subject to Egg Harbor Township Board of Education approval.
For more information, call 609-646-8441, ext. 1017 or email gregorye@eht.k12.nj.us.