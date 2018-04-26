EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Melissa Newhall’s first-grade class at Swift Elementary School celebrated Earth Day with a presentation of the play "An Earth Day Carol," Friday, April 20 in the school cafeteria.
Manya Trivedi, a student in Newhall’s class, asked the audience “What can you do to help the earth?” During the play, an adaptation of Dicken’s “A Christmas Carol,” young Ebony Litterbug is visited by three ghosts who show her the importance of practicing sustainability and living “green.”
Students gave examples of ways to conserve natural resources and make a difference in the future of the planet. After the ghostly visitors teach her the error of her polluting ways, Miss Litterbug changes into an environmental steward.
The event was sponsored by the teacher, professionals and employees of the Egg Harbor Township Education Association. Refreshments, reusable shopping bags and information from the ACUA recycling center were provided to participants and audience members following the play.