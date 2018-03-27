EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — An ordinance that would end over a decade of litigation against the township over affordable housing was introduced at the Township Committee meeting March 21.
“Most of you are acutely aware, since 2007, we’ve been in litigation over our affordable housing requirement,” Township Administrator Peter Miller said.
While the first lawsuit, brought on by English Creek Manor, was settled almost five years ago, the Fair Share Housing Council maintained a lawsuit against the township because they didn’t have a round three number for future growth.
The township was assigned to Superior Court Judge Nelson Johnson, Atlantic City, to resolve the issue.
While the Fair Share Housing Council wanted the township to add slightly less than 1,800 for round three, the township negotiated the number down to 1,000.
The ordinance establishes affordable housing requirements for the residential zoning districts located primarily north of the Black Horse Pike where there are large blocks of land, Miller said. While the number to hit is 700 units, the township doesn’t have to spend any money to make housing happen.
A public hearing for the ordinance will be held on April 18.
Additionally, two resolutions were unanimously approved, both following in the footsteps of other municipalities.
The first was a resolution calling for the defeat of an assembly bill proposing internet gambling at state racetracks.
“Several municipalities in Atlantic County have adopted this resolution,” Miller said. “There was legislation introduced to allow racetracks to have internet gambling.”
“It cuts into our market. It cuts into our employment base,” he added.
Another resolution, encouraging residents to use reusable cloth shopping bags or biodegradable bags instead of plastic, was also approved.
“There’s things nationally that look at plastic bags, assessing a fee to them,” Deputy Administrator Matthew von der Hayden said. “Locally, Margate and Ventnor had done a bag resolution and we looked at that and we thought that was more of a resolution, at least a first step. It’s basically a recommendation to the public to conserve.”
“Instead of using plastic bags, look at other ways, cloth-type bags, biodegrable bags, when they go out and purchase things,” he added.