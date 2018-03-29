Egg Harbor Township Parks and Recreation Department wrapped up its 2017- 2018 Youth Recreation Basketball League season with playoff games last week.
About 400 children from third grade to 12th grade played on 41 teams in the league that began in November.
The playoffs were exciting with a number of close games and games ending in overtime.
The EHT Parks and Recreation Department would like to thank the volunteer coaches who helped coach each team this season.
Third and Fourth Grade Girls Division
The EHT Warriors defeated the 76'ers 10-8. The Warriors were led by Callie Smith and Briella Smith in scoring and were coached by Joe Smith and Kim Drinks.
Third and Fourth Grade Boys Division
The Electric Sharks defeated the 76'ers 14-12 in a close game to win the division title. The Electric Sharks were led by John Cook in scoring and were coached by Jenna Cook and Jeremiah Simmons.
Fifth and Sixth Grade Girls Division
The Fighting Eagles defeated the Lady Bulls 19-12. The Fighting Eagles were led by Abby Alkins, Reese Weiss, and Jenna Gray and were coached by Jenna Cook and Ashley Weiss.
Fifth and Sixth Grade Boys Division
The Magic defeated Splash City 16-12. The Magic was led by Alex Konov in scoring and were coached by Steve Konov.
Seventh and Eight Grade Division
The Hurricanes defeated The Process to become division championship. The Hurricanes were led by Alec Armstrong and Jared DeMara in scoring and were coached by Tom Armstrong and Dave DeMara.
Ninth to 12th Grade Division
Lights Out beat the Fitness Gods 48-39. Lights Out was led by Jovany Perdomo and Rich Borsani in scoring and were coached by Rich Borsani and Giovanni Perdomo.