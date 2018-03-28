The Egg Harbor Township Seahawks swimming team won the 2018 Speedo Sectionals Championship Series combined team and women's team events in Christiansburg, Virginia Sunday.
The Seahawks won against 46 other teams in the combined team event with 928 points, which was 163.5 points more than second place. They also won against 32 women's teams and placed third out of 32 men's teams.
Ocean City High School senior Maggie Wallace won four events finishing the 200 yard freestyle at 1 minute 49.78 seconds, the 500 freestyle at 4:47.94, the 1000 freestyle at 9:50.90 and the 1650 freestyle at 16:15.46.
Katie McClintock, a freshman at Mainland Regional High School, won the 200 freestyle at 2:05.44 seconds and took first in the 400 IM at 4:25.85.
Wallace and McClintock helped the Women's 800 freestyle relay team win along with Lauren Kelly, a senior at Cedar Creek, and Megan Fox, a 14 year-old swimmer from Margate.
Egg Harbor Township High School senior Cristian Bell won the 100 backstroke at 49.44 seconds and the 200 backstroke at 1 minute 48.03 seconds.
Joe Rogers, a senior on the three-time state champion Mainlanl team, won the 50 freestyle at and the 100 freestyle at 45.51.
The Seahawks also placed fourth in the men's, women's and combined competition at the Middle Atlantic Junior Olympics earlier this month. The team competed against more than 60 other teams.
Katie Carlos, 11, won the 200 breast stroke at 2:11.75, Ava McDonough, 14, won the 100 breaststroke at 1:07.19 and Fox won the 200 freestyle at 1:55.15. All three broke team records with their individual performances.
The girls 11 and 12 year-old 200 and 400 medley relay team of Carlos, Elle McDonough, Kayla Nguyen and Jordyn Riciotti also broke Seahawks records with their times.