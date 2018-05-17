Events
Wednesday, May 16
DUPLICATE BRIDGE GAMES: 12:30 to 3:45 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays, 6:30 to 9:45 p.m. Mondays and Tuesdays, 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays; Shore Bridge Club, London Square and Tilton Road, Northfield, $10. 609-646-8555 or ShoreBridge.com.
'FIND YOUR SPEAKING VOICE': 7 to 8:30 p.m. first and third Wednesdays; Boardwalk Toastmasters group; ACUA Recycling Center, 6700 Delilah Road, Egg Harbor Township. 609-290-8484 or Boardwalk.ToastmastersClubs.org.
FREE COMPUTER CLASSES FOR SENIORS: 9:30 a.m. to noon Mondays and Wednesdays through July 1; available to all Atlantic County resident Seniors age 60 and older; T.Byrd Training Center, 1501 S. New Road, Pleasantville, free, registration required. 609-484-9356 or TByrdCenter.com.
FREE MOVIE: 9:30 to 11:30 a.m.; "Resilience. The Biology of Stress & The Science of Hope" presented by the Cape May County Healthy Community Coalition; Q&A session; Harbor Square Theater, 271 96th St., Stone Harbor. 609-522-5960 or CapeAssist.org.
FREE WORKSHOP FOR UNEMPLOYED, UNDEREMPLOYED: 10 a.m. Mondays and Wednesdays through Nov. 14; learn how you could qualify for a free training grant to go to school and become certified in Microsoft Office Professional and Quick Books; T.Byrd Training Center, 1501 S. New Road, Pleasantville, free, registration required. 609-484-9356 or TByrdCenter.com.
MAXIMIZING SOCIAL SECURITY: 6 to 7 p.m.; for adults; presented by Marc Catona, president of Society for Financial Awareness; Atlantic County Library, 1 Swift Ave., Egg Harbor Township, registration required. 609-927-8664 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
MAY BOOK SALE: daily through May 31; Atlantic County Library, 1 Swift Ave., Egg Harbor Township. 609-927-8664 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
'NURSE! NURSE!' EXHIBIT: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mondays through Fridays through May 25; showcases the history of the nursing field; caps, uniforms, photographs, books and letters; The Museum of Cape May County, 504 N. Route 9, Cape May Court House. 609-465-3535 or CMCMuseum.org.
ONE BOOK, ONE CAPE MAY: A VISIT WITH MARY KAY ANDREWS: 6 to 8 p.m.; Mary Kay Andrews is the New York Times bestselling author of 24 novels including The Weekenders, Beach Town, Ladies Night, Summer Rental, and The Beach House Cookbook; Public Library, 4800 Central Ave., Sea Isle City. 609-463-6386.
PILGRIM ACADEMY HOLDS WALK-THRU-WEDNESDAYS: 9 to 11 a.m. Wednesdays through May; participants can take a guided tour of the pre-k to 12th grade campus during the open house; Pilgrim Academy, Galloway Township. 609-965-2866.
'QUESTIONS ABOUT SOCIAL SECURITY?': 6 to 7:30 p.m.; for adults; Ted Rich from Barberio & Rich Financial Services will be here to discuss recent changes to Social Security and how it affects retirement; Atlantic County Library, 201 S. 15th St., Brigantine, registration requested. 609-266-0110 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
SHALOMA HADASSAH CHINESE DINNER AND BINGO: 6 to 9 p.m.; 10 games of bingo; raffles, silent auction, prize baskets, door prizes; dinner catered by Lang's Imperial Inn of Margate; Beth Israel Congregation, 2500 Shore Road, Northfield, $36. 609-822-0024.
SOCIAL MEDIA FOR BUSINESS OWNERS: 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Mondays and Wednesdays through Nov. 14; T.Byrd Training Center, 1501 S. New Road, Pleasantville, free, registration required. 609-484-9356 or TByrdCenter.com.
WALK IN WEDNESDAY: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesdays through May 30; get help with technology questions; CMC Library, 30 Mechanic St., Cape May Court House, no registration required. 609-463-6341 or CMCLibrary.org.
Thursday, May 17
BALLROOM DANCE LESSONS: 7:30 to 9 p.m. Mondays and Thursdays; all welcome; Seashore Gardens Living Center, 22 W. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township, $6. 609-645-3269.
BEGINNERS CROCHET: 10 a.m. to noon Thursdays through May 24; six-week beginners crochet class; call for materials list; Public Library, 30 W. Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-463-6386.
GAME NIGHT FOR ADULTS: 6 to 8 p.m. Thursdays; learn and play games of many types; Public Library, 30 W. Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
HISTORY OF THE PERFORMING ARTS: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Thursdays through May 31; for senior adults; Atlantic County Library, 801 Shore Road, Somers Point. 609-927-7113 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
'IRISH DANCING-A CASUAL APPROACH': 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. Thursdays; set and ceili dance lessons; Christ Episcopal Church Hall, 157 Shore Road, Somers Point. 609-398-8636.
LADIES' NIGHT OUT: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.; shopping, massages, and goodies; light snack; benefits the students and school of Glenwood Avenue; Glenwood Avenue Elementary School, 2900 New York Ave., Wildwood, free admission. 609-522-1630.
MAKE A STRAW FLOWER HAT: 6 to 7 p.m.; for adults; make a straw flower hat to hang on your front door; Atlantic County Library, 201 S. 15th St., Brigantine, registration required. 609-266-0110 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
MEMOIR WORKSHOP: 1 to 3 p.m. Thursdays; taught by Jim Talone; Public Library, 9516 Second Ave., Stone Harbor. 609-463-6386.
'SECURITY IN THE DIGITAL WORLD': 4 to 5 p.m.; for adults; class will give you some basic guidelines on internet safety and security; Atlantic County Library, 306 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township, registration required. 609-652-2352 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
SUCCESSFUL AGING FESTIVAL: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.; in celebration of Older Americans Month; workshops, speakers; Campus Center, Stockton University, Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township. 609-626-5590 or Stockton.edu.
THIRD THURSDAY BOOK CLUB: 6:30 to 7:45 p.m.; "Everything, Everything" by Nicola Yoon; for adults and teens; Atlantic County Library, 801 Shore Road, Somers Point. 609-927-7113 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
THURSDAY AFTERNOON DUPLICATE BRIDGE GAME: 12:30 to 4 p.m. Thursdays; players of all levels welcome; Our Lady of the Angels Church Hall, 35 E. Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-442-0650 or CapeMayBridge.com.
Friday, May 18
BURIED IN TREASURES WORKSHOP: 10 a.m. to noon Fridays through June 8; for individuals who want to learn how to de-clutter and stop over-acquiring; Mental Health Association in Atlantic County, 4 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Suite 8, Galloway Township, $125. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
CAESARS ENT. JOB OPPORTUNITIES: 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Caesars Entertainment will be on site in the Food Court with information on current job opportunities; Hamilton Mall, 4403 Black Horse Pike, Mays Landing. 609-382-4727 or ShopHamilton.com.
'CREATE YOUR OWN SEA GLASS PENDANT': 1 to 4 p.m.; call for materials list; Public Library, 6300 Atlantic Ave., Wildwood Crest, $15. 609-463-6386.
KNITTING CLUB: 10 a.m. to noon Fridays through May 25; for all ages; beginner or experienced knitters welcome; Atlantic County Library, 1 Swift Ave., Egg Harbor Township. 609-927-8664 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
MURDER MYSTERY WEEKEND: May 18, 19; includes a Welcome Party and Old Fashion Drive-in Movie Friday night, Saturday morning breakfast at select locations, Boardwalk Scavenger Hunt Saturday afternoon, a three course dinner at select restaurants Saturday night, and ends with the Murder Mystery Show, Sock Hop & Dessert Party Saturday evening; various locations throughout Wildwood, $130. 609-729-4000 or go to Wildwoods.com.
Saturday, May 19
'ABOUT BOATING SAFETY' CLASS: 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. April 28, May 19, June 2, 23, July 21; hosted by U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary, Flotilla 81; St. Peter's United Methodist Church, 8th Street and Central Avenue, Ocean City, $60. 609-399-4299 or USCGAux-OCNJ.org.
ARMED FORCES DAY AT THE WORLD WAR II TOWER: 11 a.m. to noon; honors the dedicated military men and women who help preserve our freedom; World War II Tower (Fire Control Tower No. 23), 756 Sunset Blvd., Lower Township, free. 609-884-5404 or CapeMayMAC.org.
BRUNCH, BINGO & LACE: 9:30 to 11:30 a.m.; play a little bingo, enjoy a fashion show by Lace Silhouettes/Cotton Company, and compete for prizes; brunch; Aleathea's Restaurant, 7 Ocean St., Cape May, $25. 609-884-5404 or CapeMayMAC.org.
CHECKMATES CHESS CLUB: noon to 4:30 p.m. Saturdays through May 26; for all ages; Atlantic County Library, 6500 Atlantic Ave., Ventnor. 609-823-4616 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
CHOCOLATE LOVERS FEAST AT THE BLUE ROSE INN: 1 to 3 p.m.; sample seven plated courses of chocolate desserts and hear how each was created; Blue Rose Inn, 653 Washington St., Cape May, $40. 609-884-5404 or CapeMayMAC.org.
ELECTRONICS RECYCLING FUNDRAISER: 9 a.m. to noon third Saturdays; drop off old electronics at the 4-H Center.; David C. Wood 4-H Center/Fairgrounds, 3210 Route 50, Mays Landing. 609-703-1549.
HAMILTON TOWNSHIP COMMUNITY YARD SALE: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; sponsored by Hamilton Historical Society; Memorial Park, Main Street, Mays Landing, $25. 609-909-9028 or MaysLandingHistory.org.
MAYFEST: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. May 19, 20; more than 100 juried crafters, an international food court, music, kids' activities, non-profit organizations and more; Historic Smithville, 615 E. Moss Mill Road, Galloway Township. 609-748-8999 or HistoricSmithville.com.
MURDER MYSTERY DINNER: 7 to 9 p.m.; new mystery in 2018 by Jacklyn Fazio "An Evening To Die For"; interact with the cast of likely suspects and try to solve the mystery as you enjoy a four-course dinner; Aleathea's Restaurant at the Inn of Cape May, 7 Ocean St., Cape May, $55. 609-884-5404 or CapeMayMAC.org.
NORTHFIELD COMMUNITY YARD SALE: 8 to 11 a.m.; hosted by Northfield Mothers League; benefits the league; Northfield Volunteer Fire Company Parking Lot, 1475 Burton Ave., Northfield. 609-335-3860.
OLD TIMER'S DAY: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.; hosted by the Absecon Historical Society; come with your memories, photos to discuss and share with friends; Howlett Hall, 100 New Jersey Ave., Absecon. 609-645-3023.
PLANT SALE: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Rutgers Master Gardeners of Atlantic County's Annual Plant Sale; held rain or shine; cash only; David C. Woods 4H Center and Fairgrounds, 3210 Route 50, Mays Landing. 609-625-0056 or Rutgers-Atlantic.org.
PLAYERS AND PLAYWRIGHTS BY THE JERSEY SHORE: 1 p.m. third Saturdays; for experienced and aspiring play writes; Public Library, 8100 Atlantic Ave., Margate. 609-350-6310.
SPRING HEART WALK: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.; Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church Team hosts the 2018 Southern New Jersey Spring Heart Walk; Ocean City Sports Complex, 6th Street, just off the Boardwalk, Ocean City. AegeanBlue2000@Gmail.com or HolyTrinityEggHarbor.com.
SPRING ROCK & MINERAL SHOW: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. May 19, 20; rocks, minerals, jewelry, fossils, lapidary equipment; Cape Atlantic Rockhounds Clubhouse, 2653 Cologne Ave., Mays Landing. 856-692-8670 or CapeAtlanticRockhounds.com.
STONE HARBOR COMMUNITY YARD SALE: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.; hosted by Garden Club of Stone Harbor; beach parking lot, 95th St. and the beach, Stone Harbor. StoneHarborNJ.org/GardenClub.
UPPER TWP. STRAWBERRY FESTIVAL: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., John Wesley Gandy Farmstead, 26 Tyler Road, Woodbine. 609-464-0920 or UpperTwpHistory.org.
Sunday, May 20
CAPE MAY WINE SCHOOL: 1 to 3 p.m.; learn all about Fantastic Wines of Oregon; hosted by Jackson Family Wines; Washington Inn, 801 Washington St., Cape May, $40. 609-884-5697 or CapeMayMAC.org.
FLEA MARKET & CRAFT SHOW: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.; sponsored by S. P. Fire Co. #1 Auxiliary; Bethel Road Firehouse, Bethel Road, Somers Point, spaces are $15 for outside and $20 for inside. 609-927-7169 or 609-927-3281.
Monday, May 21
MONDAY EVENING DUPLICATE BRIDGE GAME: 7 to 10:30 p.m. Mondays; all levels welcome; Our Lady of the Angels Church Hall, 35 E. Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-442-0650 or CapeMayBridge.com.
YOUTH EMPLOYMENT SYMPOSIUM: 9 to 11:30 a.m.; opportunity for local youth development providers, businesses, schools, and other stakeholders to share and learn about promising practices in youth employment, network with peer organizations and businesses; speakers; Campus Center, Stockton University, Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township. JEVSHumanServices.org.
Tuesday, May 22
'COMMUNITY CONNECTIONS': 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. fourth Tuesdays; Senior University educational events and classes; addresses subjects relevant to seniors; complimentary lunch; AtlantiCare LifeCenter, 2500 English Creek, Building 200, Egg Harbor Township, free. 609-569-7010.
'GATHERING WOOL': 10 a.m. to noon Tuesdays through May 29; for all ages; join the group to stitch, loop, craft and chat; Atlantic County Library, 6500 Atlantic Ave., Ventnor. 609-823-4616 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
PINOCHLE CLUB: 3 to 4 p.m. Tuesdays through May 29; all levels of players are welcome; Public Library, 2305 Atlantic Ave., Longport. 609-487-7403 or LongportPublicLibrary.org.
TUESDAY NIGHT AT THE MOVIES: 6 to 7 p.m.; open to all; call for movie title; Atlantic County Library, 40 Farragut Ave., Mays Landing. 609-625-2776 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
Wednesday, May 23
BETH EL MOVIE DAY: 2 to 4:15 p.m.; showing of "Sleeper," starring Woody Allen; light refreshments; Beth El Synagogue, 500 North Jerome Ave., Margate, $5. 609-823-2725 or BethElSynagogue.com.
Thursday, May 24
BOOK SALE: 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays, through June 16; Schiavo Library, 801 South Commonwealth Ave., Strathmere. 609-486-6265.
Saturday, May 26
BRIGANTINE ART WALK: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. May 26, Aug. 11, Sept. 1, Third Annual Brigantine Art Walk, fine art and fine craft artists will be exhibiting and selling their works, Brigantine City Ball Park Field, Brigantine Avenue between 24th and 26th streets, Brigantine; 3 to 8 p.m. July 7, Pirates Art Festival, live music, artwork, Brigantine sea wall; free admission. 610-304-6482 or BrigantineArtWalk.WixSite.com.
CREATIVE COLORING FOR ADULTS: 1 to 3 p.m. every other Saturday through May 26; for adults; materials provided; Atlantic County Library, 33 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave., Pleasantville. 609-641-1778 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
Monday, May 28
EHT MEMORIAL DAY PARADE: 9 to 11 a.m.; begins at Diamond Drive, travels on Zion Road to Ocean Heights Avenue, ends at Veterans Memorial Park, Egg Harbor Township. 609-926-4088 or EHTGov.org.
MEMORIAL DAY SERVICE IN SEAVILLE: 9:30 a.m.; hosted by Osprey Point resident, Aldo Palombo; honors those who have fallen in the service of our country; flag salute, speaker Air Force SSgt Michael Chernowetz; Sergeant William R. Godfrey Memorial Park, Osprey Point, 1731 Route 9, Seaville.
Saturday, June 2
SCRABBLE: 5:45 to 7:45 p.m. second and fourth Mondays; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon. 609-967-7155 or AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
Tuesday, June 5
SCREENWRITING WORKSHOP: 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays, June 5 through July 10; hosted by Stockton University's School of General Studies; write a successful cinematic story; taught by Professor of Screenwriting and Media Production Robert Steele; West Quad 201, Main Campus, Stockton University, Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township, $150 per session. Stockton.edu/Gens.
Wednesday, June 6
VETERANS ASSISTANCE: 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. first Wednesdays, veterans advocate Lou Green and volunteers provide free information to help veterans enroll in programs and services; Hamilton Mall, use the Ruby Tuesday entrance, Mays Landing. 609-407-1332.
Thursday, June 7
JERSEY SHORE KNITTING GUILD: 7 p.m. first Thursday of the month except July, Ventnor Community Center, South Newport Avenue and Atlantic Avenue, Ventnor. 609-338-9305.
Friday, June 8
COMMUNITY BINGO AND LUNCH: 11 a.m. to noon second Fridays, Brookdale Senior Living Cape May, 591 Route 9 South, Cape May Court House. 609-463-6344.
DESIGNER BAG BINGO: 6 to 9 p.m.; presented by the NJ Animal Advocacy Alliance; benefits NJAAA; VFW Hall, 500 Bethel Road, Somers Point, $35. 609-645-8000.
GODSPELL JR.: 7 to 9 p.m.; performance by youth-theatre company the Eighth Street Players; St. Peter's United Methodist Church, 501 E. 8th St., Ocean City, $7 adults, $5 ages 11 and younger. 609-399-2988 or EighthStreetPlayers.Weebly.com.
Tuesday, June 12
CREATIVE ARTS FOR ADULTS WITH SPECIAL NEEDS: 1 to 2 p.m. second Tuesdays through Dec. 11, 2018; creative exploration with drawing, painting, and sculpture using various media for the developmentally disabled; Public Library, 2600 Bayshore Road, Villas. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
Thursday, June 14
BEGINNER LINE DANCING: 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. second Thursdays; taught by Susan Pennypacker; Public Library, 9516 Second Ave., Stone Harbor. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
FRIENDS OF THE LINWOOD ARBORETUM MEETING: 6 p.m. second Thursdays, Linwood Arboretum, 1410 Wabash Ave., Linwood. 609-338-9305 or LinwoodArboretum.org.
Saturday, July 14
GARDEN TOUR: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Down to Earth Garden Tour hosted by the Green Thumb Garden Club; looking for homeowners who would like to showcase their garden; various locations around Somers Point, $10. 609-204-4107.
Dining out
Saturday, May 19
BARBECUE PORK DINNER: 4 to 7 p.m., take outs available; proceeds benefit church building fund; $10 adults, $5 children; First United Methodist Church 6011 Main St., Mays Landing. 609-625-9446.
PANCAKE BREAKFAST: 8 to 11 a.m., pancakes, scrambled eggs, sausage, bacon and beverages; take outs available; hosted by American Legion Post 158 and Auxiliary, 527 Philadelphia Ave., Egg Harbor City; $7 adults, $4 children. 609-965-0419.
ROAST BEEF DINNER: 3:30 to 7:30 p.m.; hosted by the Port Republic Volunteer Fire Co.; take-outs available; Port Republic Volunteer Fire Co., 116 Blakes Lane, Port Republic, $8, $14. 609-709-8812.
Saturday, June 16
Pancakes for Paws Breakfast: 8 to 10 a.m., fourth annual fundraiser for Beacon Animal Rescue; includes silent auction; last seating 9:30 a.m.; Applebee’s in Somers Point; $10. 609-390-7946.
Fundraisers
Thursday, May 17
LADIES' NIGHT OUT: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.; shopping, massages, and goodies; light snack; benefits the students and school of Glenwood Avenue; Glenwood Avenue Elementary School, 2900 New York Ave., Wildwood, free admission. 609-522-1630.
Friday, May 18
'BEEF, BREWS AND BRAINS': 6 to 9 p.m.; benefits Family Promise of Atlantic County; trivia, prizes; Smithville Square Shopping Center, 45 S. New York Road, Galloway Township, $20 advance, $25 at the door. 609-7798-0066 or FamilyPromiseAC.org.
Thursday, May 24
BRIGANTINE NORTH SCHOOL STOKES AUCTION: 5 to 8 p.m. May 24, 3 to 4 p.m. May 25; bid on baskets to raise funds for the sixth grade Stokes camping trip; Brigantine North Middle School, 301 E. Evans Blvd., Brigantine. 609-266-3603 or BrigantineSchools.org.
Saturday, June 23
YOGA WITH THE GOATS: 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.; benefits the Empath Project at Mount Laurel Animal Hospital; Funny Farm Animal Rescue, 6908 Railroad Blvd., Mays Landing; led by Dana Bowling of Yoga Mandala; $35. mlahvet.com/goat-yoga
For kids
Wednesday, May 16
PLAY DATE AT THE LIBRARY: 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesdays through May 30; for ages 6 to 36 months; stories, rhymes and songs with your little one, designed to develop early literacy skills; Atlantic County Library, 40 Farragut Ave., Mays Landing, registration requested. 609-625-2776 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
PRESCHOOL STORYTIME: 1:30 to 2:15 p.m. Wednesdays through May 23; for ages 3 1/2 to 5; hear fun stories and make a cool craft; Atlantic County Library, 306 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township, registration required. 609-652-2352 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
ST. MARY'S CHURCH HOMEWORK HELP AND ENGLISH LEARNERS CLASS: 4:30 to 6 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays through June 7; kids in grades kindergarten through 6th grade can receive homework help; St. Mary's Church, 118 Bayview Ave., Pleasantville. 609-646-1604 or StMarysPleasantville.org.
TODDLER STORYTIME: 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesdays through May 23; for ages 1 1/2 to 3; bring your little ones to hear stories and sing songs; Atlantic County Library, 306 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township, registration requested. 609-652-2352 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
WEDNESDAY BABY READ & PLAY STORYTIME: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Wednesdays through May 23; for ages 6 to 36 months; morning of stories, songs, rhymes, fingerplays and more; Atlantic County Library, 1 Swift Ave., Egg Harbor Township, registration required. 609-927-8664 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
WEDNESDAY PRESCHOOL STORYTIME: 6 to 7 p.m. Wednesdays through May 16; for ages 3 1/2 to 5; stories, games, crafts; Atlantic County Library, 1 Swift Ave., Egg Harbor Township, registration required. 609-927-8664 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
YOUTH GREEK LANGUAGE CLASSES: 3 to 5 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays through June 2018; Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, 7004 Ridge Ave., Egg Harbor Township. 609-653-8092, ext. 5 or 609-653-8092, ext. 4 or HolyTrinityEggHarbor.com.
Thursday, May 17
LEGO CLUB: 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Thursdays through May 31; come and make new friends; for ages 4 to 8; Public Library, 2305 Atlantic Ave., Longport. 609-487-7403 or LongportPublicLibrary.org.
READ & PLAY BABY: 10:30 to 11 a.m. Thursdays through May 31; for ages 12 to 36 months; themed stories, songs, stretches, rhymes, puppets, felt boards, finger plays and more; Atlantic County Library, 6500 Atlantic Ave., Ventnor. 609-823-4614 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
ST. MARY'S CHURCH HOMEWORK HELP: 4:30 to 6 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays through June 7; afterschool program providing kids in grades kindergarten through 6th grade with homework help; St. Mary's Church, 118 Bayview Ave., Pleasantville. 609-646-1604 or StMarysPleasantville.org.
THURSDAY PRESCHOOL STORYTIME: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Thursdays through May 24; for ages 3 1/2 to 5; hear stories, play games, do crafts and have fun; Atlantic County Library, 1 Swift Ave., Egg Harbor Township, registration required. 609-927-8664 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
TODDLER YOGA: 10 to 11 a.m. every other Thursday through May 17; for ages 1 to 5; taught by certified children's yoga instructor, Paige Vaccaro; Atlantic County Library, 40 Farragut Ave., Mays Landing, registration requested. 609-625-2776 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
Friday, May 18
EARLY LITERACY STORYTIME WITH MISS BONNIE: 10:30 to 11 a.m. Fridays through May 25; for ages 3 1/2 to 5; hear stories, sing songs and make a quick craft; Atlantic County Library, 201 S. 15th St., Brigantine. 609-266-0110 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
JUNIOR PROM: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.; for ages 6 months to 4 years; Atlantic County Library, 40 Farragut Ave., Mays Landing, registration requested. 609-625-2776 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
Saturday, May 19
CAPTAIN KIDD PIRATE DAY: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.; pirate costume parade, prizes, treasure hunt; 26th Avenue and the boardwalk, North Wildwood. 609-522-2955 or NorthWildwood.com.
SATURDAY STORYTIME AND CRAFT: 10:30 to 11:15 a.m. Saturdays through May 26; storytime and craft for ages 3 to 7; Public Library, 2305 Atlantic Ave., Longport. 609-487-7403 or LongportPublicLibrary.org.
STORYTIME UNIVERSITY: 10 to 10:45 a.m. Saturdays through May 26; for ages 3 to 6; stories, songs, rhymes and movement; Atlantic County Library, 33 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave., Pleasantville. 609-641-1778 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
Sunday, May 20
YOUTH BULGARIAN LANGUAGE CLASSES: 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Sundays through June 2018, Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, 7004 Ridge Ave., Egg Harbor Township. 609-653-8092, ext. 5 or 609-653-8092, ext. 4 or HolyTrinityEggHarbor.com.
Monday, May 21
MONDAY BABY READ & PLAY STORYTIME: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Monday through May 21; for ages 6 to 36 months; Atlantic County Library, 1 Swift Ave., Egg Harbor Township, registration required. 609-927-8664 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
Tuesday, May 22
FURRY BUDDIES: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. every other Tuesday through May 22; for ages 6 to 14; read a story to therapy dogs; Atlantic County Library, 306 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township, registration requested. 609-652-2352 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
PRESCHOOL STORYTIME: 10:30 to 11:15 a.m. Tuesdays through May 22; for ages 3 1/2 to 5; hear fun stories and make a cool craft; Atlantic County Library, 306 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township, registration required. 609-652-2352 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
TOTALLY STEM TUESDAY: 5:30 to 6:15 p.m. every other Tuesday through May 22; for ages 5 to 12; make STEM come alive; Atlantic County Library, 33 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave., Pleasantville. 609-641-1778 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
Wednesday, May 23
CHILDREN'S SEASHORE HOUSE AUXILIARY MEETING: 10:45 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.; lunch will be served; Harbor Pines Golf Club; 500 St Andrews Drive, Egg Harbor Township, $20. 609-431-1263.
SPECIAL STORYTIME WITH ROSEBUD, THE THERAPY CHICKEN: 6 to 7 p.m.; special storytime featuring Rosebud the therapy chicken; Atlantic County Library, 1 Swift Ave., Egg Harbor Township. 609-927-8664 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
Thursday, May 24
TODDLER YOGA: 10 to 11 a.m. May 24, 31; for ages 1 to 5; bring your own mat and/or towel; Atlantic County Library, 40 Farragut Ave., Mays Landing, registration requested. 609-625-2776 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
Saturday, May 26
LEGO CLUB: 10 a.m. to noon every other Saturday through May 26; create something new with Lego's; Atlantic County Library, 1 Swift Ave., Egg Harbor Township. 609-927-8664 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
Wednesday, June 6
MEDICAL EXPLORERS: 5:30 to 7 p.m. first Wednesdays; for high school students interested in medical careers; must be age 14 or older and at least a freshman; Shore Medical Center, 100 Medical Center Way, Somers Point. 609-653-3722 or ShoreMedicalCenter.org.
SHORE'S MEDICAL EXPLORERS: 5:30 to 7 p.m. first Wednesdays through Oct. 3; for high school students interested in medical careers; Shore Medical Center, 100 Medical Center Way, Somers Point. 609-653-3748 or ShoreMedicalCenter.org.
Monday, June 11
PARENT AND TOT CLASSES: 10 to 11 a.m. second Mondays of the month; provides parents an opportunity to socialize with other new parents while kids experience a fun activity, develop fine motor skills and foster creativity; classes designed for ages 2 and younger; Milton and Betty Katz JCC, 501 N. Jerome Ave., Margate, free. 609-822-1167, ext. 130 or JCCAtlantic.org.
Golf
Wednesday, May 16
'BE A HERO' GOLF TOURNAMENT: 11:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.; John R. Elliott HERO Campaign for Designated Drivers will hold its 18th Annual "Be a HERO" golf tournament and dinner auction; Union League National Golf Club, 1765 N. Route 9, Swainton. 609-646-0414 or HeroCampaign.org.
Tuesday, May 22
GREEN TREE LADIES GOLF: 4 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Sept. 12; Ladies of the Green Tree Ladies Afternoon League; games, fellowship and prizes; Green Tree Golf Course, 1030 Somers Point - Mays Landing Road, Egg Harbor Township. 609-625-9131.
Thursday, June 14
CHARITY GOLF TOURNAMENT: noon to 6 p.m.; Family Service Association's Annual Golf Tournament; skills challenges, contests; Ballamor Golf Club, 6071 English Creek Ave., Egg Harbor Township, $150 individuals, $600 per foursome. 609-569-0239, ext. 1160 or FSASJ.org.
Groups
Wednesday, May 16
ALZHEIMER'S SUPPORT GROUP: 5:15 to 6:30 p.m. third Wednesdays; for family members and caregivers of people with Alzheimer's or Dementia; led by Alysia Price, LCSW, LNHA, CALA, CDP, Administrator and Director of Social Services; Seashore Gardens Living Center, 22 W. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township, free. 609-404-4848.
'BE THERE OR BE SQUARE' BOOK CLUB: 7 to 8 p.m. third Wednesdays; open to adults; Atlantic County Library, 306 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township. 609-652-2352 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
CAREGIVER SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS: 11 a.m. to noon first and third Wednesdays through May 16; support and encouragement from others that share a similar experience caring for a loved one; Senior Space at The Shores United Methodist Communities, 2201 Bay Ave., Ocean City. 609-399-6703 or 609-522-5960.
GALLOWAY CAREGIVER SUPPORT: 10 a.m. first and third Wednesdays; for individuals caring for a loved one with medical, mental health/behavioral, disability or age-related issue to receive resources, coping skills, and more; offered by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County in partnership with the Cape Atlantic Caregiver Coalition; Royal Inn Suites, 214 W. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township, free. 609-652-3800, ext. 310 or MHAAC.info.
GO GREEN GALLOWAY MEETING: 6 to 7 p.m. third Wednesdays through June 20; Go Green Galloway, the green team for Galloway Township; May 16: guest speaker Patrick Farley will present on the value of Complete Streets, or roadways that are designed for all road users, including bicyclists and pedestrians; Atlantic County Library, 306 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township, free. 609-652-3700.
SHORE MEDICAL CENTER'S SENIOR SOCIALS: 3 to 4 p.m. third Wednesdays; bingo, prizes, educational program; tea, coffee, snacks served; Shore Medical Center, 100 Medical Center Way, Somers Point, free. 609-653-3543 or ShoreMedicalCenter.org.
'TOO MUCH STUFF' MEETINGS: 1 to 3 p.m. first and third Wednesdays; for people who want to clean up to those who are living with overwhelming clutter; Mental Health Association in Atlantic County, 4 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Suite 8, Galloway Township. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
WOMEN WITH DISABILITIES NETWORKING/SUPPORT GROUP: 3 to 4 p.m. Wednesdays; network, find support and discuss relevant topics; Atlantic Center for Independent Living Inc., 4 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Suite 7, Galloway Township. 609-748-2253 or ArtemisCIL.org.
Thursday, May 17
ADULT CHILDREN OF ALCOHOLICS: 5:30 to 7 p.m. Thursdays; for adults who grew up in alcoholic or dysfunctional homes; Absecon United Methodist Church, basement youth room, 100 Pitney Road, Absecon. 609-641-2266 or AdultChildren.org.
BEGINNER BRIDGE LESSONS: 7 to 9 p.m. Thursdays through Aug. 30, Shore Bridge Club, 201 Tilton Rd London Square Mall, Northfield, $10. 609-646-8555 or ShoreBridge.net.
DEPRESSION AND ANXIETY SUPPORT GROUP: 3 to 4:30 p.m. Thursdays; peer-run support group for individuals living with anxiety and depression; offered by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; AtlantiCare, 501 Scarborough Drive, 3rd floor, Egg Harbor Township. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
ITALIAN CULTURAL INSTITUTE OF SOUTH JERSEY: 7 p.m. third Thursdays through June; St. Francis Cabrini's Culliney Hall, Second Street and Atlantic Avenue, Ocean City; new members welcome. 609-748-0619.
KIWANIS OF CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE: 6:30 p.m. first and third Thursdays; serves the youth and community of Middle and Dennis townships; Avalon Golf Club & Links Restaurant, 1510 Route 9 North, Cape May Court House. 609-465-7406.
LOVE AT FIRST STITCH NEEDLECRAFT GROUP: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursdays through May 31; for adults and teens; Atlantic County Library, 134 Philadelphia Ave, Egg Harbor City. 609-804-1063 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
NAACP GENERAL MEETING: 6:30 to 8 p.m. third Thursdays; monthly meeting; discussing branch’s future events; new members welcome; Atlantic County Library, 33 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave., Pleasantville, free. 609-415-0275 or MLPNAACP.org.
STROKE/BRAIN INJURY SUPPORT GROUP: 1 p.m. third Thursdays; stroke/brain Injury Support Group; Maruchi Conference Room, Cape Regional Medical Center, 2 Stone Harbor Blvd., Cape May Court House. 609-463-2273.
THIRD THURSDAY BOOK CLUB: 6:30 to 7:45 p.m.; "Everything, Everything" by Nicola Yoon; for adults and teens; Atlantic County Library, 801 Shore Road, Somers Point. 609-927-7113 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
Friday, May 18
NARCOTICS ANONYMOUS: 7 p.m. Fridays; Narcotics Anonymous (NA); Conference Room #3, Cape Regional Medical Center, 2 Stone Harbor Blvd., Cape May Court House. 609-463-2273.
Saturday, May 19
CO-DEPENDENTS ANONYMOUS: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Saturdays; 12 step recovery group; CoDependents Anonymous, 6410 Ventnor Ave., Ventnor. 609-457-2670.
Monday, May 21
ADULT CHILDREN OF ALCOHOLICS: 7 to 8 p.m. Mondays; program for men and women who grew up in alcoholic or otherwise dysfunctional homes; Trinity United Methodist Church, 20 Route 9, Marmora. 609-432-4177 or AdultChildren.org.
AL-ANON FAMILY GROUP: 11 a.m. to noon Mondays; for people affected by a loved one's drinking; Absecon United Methodist Church, 100 Pitney Road/Church Road, Absecon, free. 856-547-0855 or NJ-Al-Anon.org.
'SPEAK OF THE SPECTRUM' MEETING: 6 to 7:15 p.m. first and third Mondays; for ages 16 and older LGBTQ individuals and supportive family/friends to discuss experiences, learn about the community, find support and talk about relevant topics; Mental Health Association in Atlantic County, 4 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Suite 8, Galloway Township. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
Tuesday, May 22
GATHERING WOOL: 10 a.m. to noon Tuesdays through May 29; join the group to stitch, loop, craft and chat; Atlantic County Library, 6500 Atlantic Ave., Ventnor. 609-823-4614 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
KNIT WITH THE KNITWITS: 6:30 to 8 p.m. second and fourth Tuesdays; learn the basics of knitting and crocheting; Cape May County Library, Technology Learning Center, 30 Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-463-6341 or CMCLibrary.org.
SUPPORT FOR ADULT SURVIVORS OF CHILD ABUSE: 6:30 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays; peer-run, weekly meetings for adults who have experienced physical, sexual and/or emotional child abuse or neglect; trained facilitator with Adult Survivors of Child Abuse; ASCA Offices, 950 Tilton Road, Suite 108, Northfield. 609-652-3800 or ASCASupport.org.
Wednesday, May 23
CAREGIVER SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS: noon to 1 p.m. April 25, May 23, June 20; hosted by Cape Assist; lunch provided; Cape Assist, 3819 New Jersey Ave., Wildwood. 609-522-5960 or CapeAssist.org.
Tuesday, May 29
PROGRAM FOR THOSE WITH DEMENTIA: 1 to 2:30 p.m. last Tuesdays through Nov. 30; The Memory Café, a free program for people living with dementia offered by Angelic Palliative & Hospice Care, Brookdale of Cape May, Jewish Family Services and Right at Home, and the Alzheimer's Association; Cape May County Library, 2600 Bayshore Road, Villas, free. 609-355-6202.
Thursday, May 31
'INTO THE EVENING' BOOK CLUB: 6:15 to 7:15 p.m. April 26, May 31; for adults; April: "The Pigeon Tunnel" by John Le Carré; May: "Manhattan Beach" by Jennifer Egan; Atlantic County Library, 6500 Atlantic Ave., Ventnor. 609-823-4614 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
Saturday, June 2
PARKINSON'S DISEASE SUPPORT GROUP: noon to 1 p.m. first Saturdays; hosted by the Parkinson Life Center of Southern New Jersey; Body in Balance, 314 Central Ave., Linwood. 609-365-8499 or ParkinsonLifeCenterofSouthernNJ.org.
Monday, June 4
EATING DISORDERS DISCUSSION/SUPPORT GROUP: 6:15 to 7:15 p.m. first Mondays; peer-run discussion group; members can share with others as well as gain support, practical skills and tools; offered by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; 4 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Suite 8, Galloway Township. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
Tuesday, June 5
ALZHEIMER'S ASSOCIATION'S CAREGIVER SUPPORT GROUP: 4 to 5 p.m. first Tuesdays; provides emotional, educational and social support for caregivers; The Center for Family Caregivers at Shore Medical Center, Lower Level, 100 Medical Center Way, Somers Point, free. 609-653-3969 or ShoreMedicalCenter.org.
CAREGIVER SUPPORT GROUP: 1 to 3 p.m. first Tuesdays through Dec. 13; for anyone caring for a friend or family member; Cape Regional Medical Center, 2 Stone Harbor Blvd., Cape May Court House. 609-463-4043.
DEMENTIA PROGRAM: 1 to 2:30 p.m. first Tuesdays; gives people living with dementia and their care partners a chance to interact and engage with others on a similar journey; Atlantic County Library, 6500 Atlantic Ave., Ventnor, free. 609-822-1109.
JERSEY CAPE WRITERS MONTHLY MEETING: 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. first Tuesdays; come with ten copies of a piece of writing you'd like to share; receive constructive comments on your work; Cape May County Library, 30 W. Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-231-3959 or 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
Wednesday, June 6
VETERANS INFORMATION SERVICES: 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. first Wednesdays; Veterans Advocate Lou Green provides assistance to veterans for free; Hamilton Mall, Ruby Tuesday's entrance, 4403 E. Black Horse Pike, Mays Landing. 609-407-1332.
Thursday, June 7
FAMILY CAREGIVER SUPPORT GROUP: 2 to 3 p.m. first Thursdays; for those caring for a loved one; Shore Medical Center, Center for Family Caregivers, Lower Level, 100 Center Way, Somers Point. 609-653-3969 or ShoreMedicalCenter.org.
FIRST THURSDAY BOOK CLUB: 7 to 8 p.m. first Thursdays, Public Library, 30 W. Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
GARDEN CLUB OF SEA ISLE CITY: 7 to 9 p.m. first Thursdays except July and August; Community Center, JFK and Park Avenue, Sea Isle City. 609-263-6817.
JERSEY SHORE KNITTING GUILD: 7 to 8:30 p.m. first Thursdays except July; Oct. 5: yarn-themed Bingo; call for supplies list; Ventnor Community Center, South Newport and Atlantic avenues, Ventnor. 609-338-9305.
KICKAPOO MEETING: 7 to 8:30 p.m. first Thursdays; share a simple meal and then conduct council business; new members welcome; Kickapoo Tribe, 30 London Avenue, Egg Harbor City. 609-226-3812.
SHORE'S FAMILY CAREGIVER SUPPORT GROUP: 2 to 3 p.m. first Thursdays, The Center for Family Caregivers at Shore Medical Center, Lower Level, 100 Medical Center Way, Somers Point, free. 609-653-3969 or ShoreMedicalCenter.org.
Saturday, June 9
STAY FOCUSED PHOTO CLUB: 9:30 a.m. second Saturdays; for photographers of all ages and experience levels; Room F-111, F-Wing, Stockton University, Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township. StayFocusedPhoto.club.
Monday, June 11
GALLOWAY PORT REPUBLIC DEMOCRATIC CLUB: 7 to 8:15 p.m. second Mondays, Gourmet Restaurant, Pitney Road, Galloway Township. 973-713-1468.
GO GREEN GALLOWAY MEETING: 7 to 8:15 p.m. second Mondays; meeting of Go Green Galloway, the Sustainability Task Force of Galloway; Galloway Township Municipal Center, 300 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township. 609-742-7076 or GoGreenGalloway.org.
NAMI SUPPORT MEETING: 7 to 9 p.m. second Mondays; concurrent support groups for mental health consumers and family members/caregivers; Feb. 12: Christopher Bracey from Oaks Integrated will speak about "Transforming Care for First Episode Psychosis in NJ"; hosted by the National Alliance on Mental Illness in Atlantic and Cape May counties; Absecon United Methodist Church, 100 Pitney Road, Absecon. 609-927-0215.
PAIN MANAGEMENT SUPPORT GROUP: 2 to 4 p.m. second Mondays; for those experiencing chronic pain in their lives; Maruchi Conference Room, Cape Regional Medical Center, 2 Stone Harbor Blvd., Cape May Court House. 609-463-4043.
VENTNOR AARP CHAPTER 1724: 1:30 to 2:45 p.m. second Mondays; for seniors who live in Atlantic County; featured speakers each month; Ventnor Nutrition Site, 6500 Atlantic Ave., free. 609-266-7129.
Tuesday, June 12
ALZHEIMER'S ASSOCIATION'S CAREGIVER SUPPORT GROUP: 4 to 5 p.m. second Tuesdays; provides emotional, educational and social support for caregivers; Shore Medical Center, The Center for Family Caregivers at Shore Medical Center, Lower Level, 100 Medical Center Way, Somers Point. 609-653-3969 or ShoreMedicalCenter.org.
CAREGIVER SUPPORT GROUP: 4 to 5 p.m. second Tuesdays; provides emotional, educational and social support for caregivers; the Center for Family Caregivers at Shore Medical Center, Lower Level, 100 Medical Center Way, Somers Point. 609-653-3969 or ShoreMedicalCenter.org.
Wednesday, June 13
ITALIAN CULTURE: 3:30 to 4:30 p.m.; second Wednesdays; meet with others interested in learning more about Italian art, music, architecture, history, lifestyles; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon, free. 609-967-7155 or AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
Tuesday, June 19
EHLERS-DANLOS: 6 to 7:15 p.m. third Tuesdays; individuals with disorders that impact connective tissue, skin, joints or blood vessel walls will be meeting to find support, learn strategies for coping and share the latest information; offered by the Atlantic Center for Independent Living; Atlantic Center for Independent Living Inc., 4 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Suite 7, Galloway Township. 609-748-2253 or MHAAC.info.
JERSEY CAPE WRITERS: 10 a.m. to noon third Tuesdays; share your writing in a friendly supportive environment; Public Library, 30 W. Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
Health, fitness
Wednesday, May 16
COPE GROUP: 2 to 4 p.m. third Wednesdays; for those with aphasia, apraxia or dysarthria; COPE (Communication Opportunities, Programs & Events) is a group that practices communication through social conversation; Bacharach Institute for Rehabilitation, 61 W. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township, free. 609-748-5360 or Bacharach.org.
DIABETES MANAGEMENT SERIES: 1 to 3 p.m. Wednesdays through May 30; comprehensive 8-hour program on diabetes management techniques; Classroom A, Cape Regional Medical Center, 2 Stone Harbor Blvd., Cape May Court House, fee and registration. 609-463-2547.
DIABETES SELF-MANAGEMENT: 1 to 3:30 p.m. Wednesdays through May 23; six week workshop that shows how to manage your diabetes symptoms; Atlantic County Library, 6500 Atlantic Ave., Ventnor, registration required. 609-823-4616 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
PILATES YOGA FUSION: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Wednesdays through Dec. 26, 2018; taught by Kathleen Jespersen; Public Library, 9516 Second Ave., Stone Harbor. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
PREPARING FOR CHEMOTHERAPY: 4:30 to 5:30 p.m., AtlantiCare Cancer Care Institute, a Fox Chase Cancer Center Partner, 2500 English Creek Avenue, Building 400, 2nd Floor Infusion Suite, Egg Harbor Township. 888-569-1000 or AtlantiCare.org.
PREPARING FOR RADIATION THERAPY: 2 to 3 p.m., Joseph Stella, MD Conference Room, AtlantiCare Cancer Care Institute, a Fox Chase Cancer Center Partner, AtlantiCare Health Park, Egg Harbor Township Campus, Building 400, 2500 English Creek Ave., Egg Harbor Township. 888-569-1000 or AtlantiCare.org.
TINNITUS SUPPORT GROUP: 4 p.m., third Wednesday of the month; hosted by the Bacharach Hearing & Balance Center; Galloway Hearing Center, 436 Chris Gaupp Drive, Suite 103, Galloway Township, free. 609-748-5370.
'TOO MUCH STUFF?' MEETINGS: 1 to 3 p.m. first and third Wednesdays; for people who want to clean up to those who are living with overwhelming clutter; Mental Health Association in Atlantic County, 4 East Jimmie Leeds Road, Suite 8, Galloway Township. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
YOGA WITH CECI: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays through May 30; no meeting on May 23; Cumberland County Library, 800 E. Commerce St., Bridgeton, donations accepted for the instructor. 856-453-2210 or CCLNJ.org.
ZUMBA FITNESS: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays; Latin dance-inspired fitness class; Public Library, 4800 Central Ave., Sea Isle City. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
Thursday, May 17
CPR RE-CERTIFICATION AT CAPE REGIONAL MEDICAL CENTER: 5 p.m., Classroom A, Cape Regional Medical Center, 2 Stone Harbor Blvd., Cape May Court House, $60 manual, $45 without manual, pre-registration required. 609-463-4043.
'EASY, FUN, RAW FOR ADULTS': 2 to 4 p.m.; presented by Professor Johanna Sophia; learn to cook two healthy dishes; 45-minute talk followed by a 45-minute workshop and Q&A session; Public Library, 9516 Second Ave., Stone Harbor. 609-463-6386.
'EASY, FUN, RAW FOR FAMILIES': 5 to 7 p.m.; Professor Johanna Sophia presents simple reasons why people should add more raw foods to their daily diet; 45-minute talk followed by a 45-minute workshop and Q&A session; Public Library, 9516 Second Ave., Stone Harbor. 609-463-6386.
LIFE SKILLS WORKSHOP: 10 to 11:30 a.m. Thursdays through July 5; series of interactive workshops will be held for individuals who live with a physical or mental disability; Atlantic Center for Independent Living Inc., 4 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Suite 7, Galloway Township. 609-748-2253 or ArtemisCIL.org.
YOGA FOR BEGINNERS: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Thursdays through Dec. 20, 2018, Public Library, 6300 Atlantic Ave., Wildwood Crest. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
Friday, May 18
FREE BLOOD PRESSURE SCREENING: 8:30 to 10:30 a.m., Cape Regional Medical Center, 2 Stone Harbor Blvd., Cape May Court House. 609-463-4043.
ZUMBA GOLD FOR THE ACTIVE OLDER ADULT: 9:15 to 10:15 a.m. Fridays through Dec. 21, 2018; taught by Cathy Cashmere, licensed Zumba and Zumba Gold instructor; Public Library, 6300 Atlantic Ave., Wildwood Crest. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
Saturday, May 19
MS SELF-HELP GROUP: 1 to 3 p.m. third Saturdays; for those living with MS or caregiver; Room 4, Public Library, 1735 Simpson Ave., Ocean City. 610-888-7942.
PILATES: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. every other Saturday through May 19; for adults and teens; presented by certified instructor Kristina Carr; Atlantic County Library, 40 Farragut Ave., Mays Landing, $5, registration required. 609-625-2776 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
YOGA AT THE LIBRARY: 10 to 11 a.m.; for adults and teens; exercise at the library with local instructor Linda Schwartz; Atlantic County Library, 1 Swift Ave., Egg Harbor Township, registration required. 609-927-8664 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
YOGA FOR BEGINNERS: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Saturdays, Public Library, 30 W. Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
ZUMBA GOLD FOR THE ACTIVE OLDER ADULT: 10 to 11 a.m. Saturdays; taught by Cathy Cashmere, licensed Zumba and Zumba Gold instructor; Public Library, 9516 Second Ave., Stone Harbor. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
Monday, May 21
CHAIR YOGA: 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Mondays; gentle form of yoga that is practiced sitting on a chair, or standing using a chair for support; Public Library, 9516 Second Ave., Stone Harbor. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
WEIGHT LOSS SURGERY SEMINAR: 6 to 8 p.m., Center for Surgical Weight Loss & Wellness, 2500 English Creek Ave., Building 800, Egg Harbor Township. 888-569-1000 or AtlantiCare.org.
ZUMBA GOLD FOR THE ACTIVE OLDER ADULT: 10 to 11 a.m. Mondays; taught by Cathy Cashmere, licensed Zumba and Zumba Gold instructor; Public Library, 4800 Central Ave., Sea Isle City. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
Tuesday, May 22
AL-ANON FAMILY GROUP: 8 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays; support group for people whose loved ones suffer from alcoholism; St. John Lutheran Church, 1001 Central Ave., Ocean City. 609-399-0717.
EATING MINDFULLY: BISCUITS AND GRAVY: 1 to 3 p.m.; presented by Adam Formento; Public Library, 30 W. Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-463-6386.
NUTRITION FOR ADULTS: 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. fourth Tuesdays; hosted by AtlantiCare; addresses subjects relevant to seniors; lunch provided; AtlantiCare LifeCenter, 2500 English Creek, Building 200, Egg Harbor Township, free. 609-569-7010.
PILATES YOGA FUSION: 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesdays; taught by Kathleen Jespersen; Lower Cape Library, 2600 Bayshore Road, Villas. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
YOGA FOR BEGINNERS: 3 p.m. Tuesdays; taught by Tammy Decker; Public Library, 9516 Second Ave., Stone Harbor. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
YOGA PILATES FUSION: 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesdays; pilates-yoga fusion exercises teach students how to use core stability for every-day movement; Lower Cape Library, 2600 Bayshore Road, Villas. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
ZUMBA FITNESS AT COURT HOUSE LIBRARY: 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Tuesdays; Latin dance-inspired fitness class; Public Library, 30 W. Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
ZUMBA FITNESS AT WILDWOOD CREST LIBRARY: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Tuesdays; Latin dance-inspired fitness class; Public Library, 6300 Atlantic Ave., Wildwood Crest. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
Wednesday, May 23
PREDIABETES: 4 to 6 p.m.; free education group session; AtlantiCare LifeCenter, 2500 English Creek Ave., Building 200, Egg Harbor Township. 888-569-1000 or AtlantiCare.org.
TOBACCO CESSATION CLASS: 5 to 6 p.m.; learn about developing a quit plan, tobacco cessation medications, coping with common triggers and more; AtlantiCare LifeCenter, 2500 English Creek Ave., Building 200, Egg Harbor Township. 888-569-1000 or AtlantiCare.org.
Thursday, May 24
STROKE AND BRAIN INJURY AWARENESS: 2 to 3 p.m.; presented by Allen Cayanan; discuss stroke signs and symptoms, recommended procedure if one is having an active episode of a stroke, and ways to prevent another stroke; Public Library, 30 W. Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-463-6386.
Saturday, May 26
YOGA FOR LIFE: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. every other Saturday through May 26; for adults and teens; presented by Janet Hahn; bring a mat or towel; Atlantic County Library, 40 Farragut Ave., Mays Landing, $5, registration required. 609-625-2776 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
Tuesday, May 29
HULA HOOP FUN FITNESS CLASS: 7 to 8 p.m. last Tuesdays of the month; taught by Tara Rebel; for ages 12 and older; Dolente Dance & Fitness, 2907 Fire Road, Egg Harbor Township; $10 individuals, $16 for two. H2OHoops.com.
Monday, June 4
JOINT REPLACEMENT EDUCATION PROGRAM: 10 to 11 a.m. first Mondays; meet with nurses, physical therapists, social workers and discharge planners; Shore Medical Center, 2nd floor surgical conference room in the Surgical Tower, 100 Medical Center Way, Somers Point. 609-653-4600 or ShoreMedicalCenter.org.
Wednesday, June 6
COMMUNITY STROKE SUPPORT GROUP: 2 to 4 p.m. first Wednesdays; meetings alternate between Bacharach and AtlantiCare Life Center at English Creek; Bacharach Institute for Rehabilitation, 61 W. Jimmie Leeds Road, Pomona, and AtlantiCare Life Center, 2500 English Creek Ave., Egg Harbor Township; free. 609-652-7000, ext. 5430.
Friday, June 8
SENIORS FITNESS AND DANCE: 3 to 4 p.m. second Fridays; taught by Susan Pennypacker; Public Library, 9516 Second Ave., Stone Harbor. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
Monday, June 11
NAMI SUPPORT MEETINGS: 7 to 9 p.m. second Monday of the month; hosted by the National Alliance on Mental Illness; open to the public; supportive and stigma free discussion group for family members of those with mental illness and those who need mental health support; Absecon United Methodist Church, 100 Pitney Road, Absecon, free. 609-927-0215 or NAMI.org.
Thursday, June 14
IFSS FAMILY MEETING: 10:30 a.m. second Thursdays; meeting for individuals who have a family member living with mental illness; offered by Intensive Family Support Services of the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County, 4 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Suite 8, Galloway Township. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
NECK AND SPINE SURGERY EDUCATION PROGRAM: 4 to 5 p.m. second Thursdays; meet with nurses, physical therapists, social workers and discharge planners; Shore Medical Center, 2nd floor surgical conference room in the Surgical Tower, 100 Medical Center Way, Somers Point. 609-653-4600 or ShoreMedicalCenter.org.
Music
Thursday, May 17
ROCK-N-ROLL DOO-WOP MUSIC: 6 to 7 p.m.; presentation by Cape May MAC; Public Library, 110 Ocean St., Cape May City. 609-463-6386.
Friday, May 18
GRACE FOR THE HUMBLE: 7:30 to 9:30 p.m.; Grace for the Humble, Sonny and Al will be performing their music ministry; coffee and refreshments; Dennisville UMC Social Hall, 138 Main St., Dennisville. 609-861-2196 or HistoricUMC.Weebly.com.
OPEN MIC NIGHT: 7 to 10 p.m. Fridays through Sept. 28; open mic night for all musicians; jam with others or go solo; Enlightened Cafe, 6414 Ventnor Ave., Ventnor City. 609-270-4443.
Sunday, May 20
'WE'RE 1/2 WAY THERE' BENEFIT CONCERT: 5:30 p.m. doors open, 6 p.m. concerts start; featuring Daryl Boyer, Dawson Coyle, Lee Goldberg, Dave Miller; benefits Truth that Rocks Radio Network; Word of Life Christian Fellowship, 508 Second Ave., Galloway Township, $15. 609-641-2665.
Saturday, May 26
IRISH CEILI: 7:30 to 10:30 p.m. last Saturdays of the month through June 30; Mike Garvin Irish Ceili Band; ceili and set dancing, Irish singing with Joe McGonigle and Bob Galbreth; American Legion Hall Post #352, First and Pennslyvania avenues, Somers Point, $5. 609-626-1576.
Sunday, June 3
'A MUSICAL TASTING FROM AROUND THE WORLD': 3 to 4 p.m.; Cape Shore Chorale concert, directed by Scott J. Breiner; light refreshments; Holy Trinity Episcopal Church, 2998 Bay Ave., Ocean City, free-will offering taken. 609-861-2311 or CapeShoreChorale.org.
Sunday, June 10
SUMMER KICKOFF CONCERT: 6 to 8:30 p.m.; presented by Mission Point Church; Erik McFadden and the Praise Alliance and local band Thriving Seas; live music, games, food available for purchase from Sal's Brick Oven Pizza and Monster Cone; bring chairs, blankets; beach at Bay Avenue, Somers Point, free. 609-705-6105.
Religion
Wednesday, May 16
BIBLE STUDY: 7 p.m. Wednesdays or 10 a.m. Thursdays; discuss the movie/book "The Shack"; all welcome; Lifegate Church, 296 Bethel Road, Somers Point. 609-927-2075 or LifegateNJ.org.
'EXPLORE GOD' DISCUSSION GROUP: 10:15 a.m. Wednesdays; Price Hall, Academy and Seashore Roads, Cape May; open to all. 609-889-3538 or email robriehl@verizon.net.
Thursday, May 17
'ISRAEL AT 70': LUNCH AND LEARN AT BETH ISRAEL: noon to 1:30 p.m.; join Rabbi David M. Weis for a lunch and learn session on "Israel at 70"; bring lunch; beverages and desserts provided; Beth Israel Reform Congregation, 2501 Shore Road, Northfield, free. 609-641-3600 or BethIsraelNorthfield.org.
Sunday, May 20
SPRING SERVICE: 2 p.m., Pomona Union Protestant Church, corner of White Horse Pike and Genoa Avenue, Pomona (Galloway Township).
Tuesday, May 22
ADULT BIBLE STUDY: 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays through June 2018; Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, 7004 Ridge Ave., Egg Harbor Township. 609-653-8092 or HolyTrinityEggHarbor.com.
FR. SCHIAVO SERVICE: 7 to 9 p.m.; honorees include Fr. Joseph Wallace, Honorable James J. McCollough; dessert reception; Beth El Synagogue, 500 North Jerome Ave., Margate. 609-823-2725 or BethElSynagogue.com.
Wednesday, May 23
'LEARNING JUDAISM': 7 to 9 p.m.; adult Bar/Bat Mitzvah program; Shirat Hayam Downbeach Synagogue, 700 N. Swarthmore Ave., Ventnor. 609-822-7116, ext. 103 or ShiratHayamNJ.org.
Reunions
ABSEGAMI HIGH SCHOOL CLASS OF 1988: 7 to 11 p.m. June 22; 30th reunion; Blue Heron Pines, Mays Landing. 609-328-5833 or absegamiclass88@aol.com.
MAINLAND BAND — ALL YEARS: 5 p.m. July 28; finger foods, memorabilia, door prizes, DJ, dancing, DVDs playing band footage from 1970 to 1985; Clancy's by the Bay, 101 E. Maryland Ave., Somers Point; $25. Redzzz918@aol.com.
BUENA REGIONAL HIGH SCHOOL CLASS OF 1998: 5 to 10 p.m. June 30, 20th reunion; Villa Fazzolari, $35. RSVP to Chris Mohan at chippyoptimist@aol.com.
ABSEGAMI HIGH SCHOOL CLASS OF 1978: 4 to 8 p.m. July 29; 40th reunion; Greate Bay Country Club, 901 Somers Point-Mays Landing Road, Somers Point, reservations requested. Absegami78@gmail.com or facebook.com/AbsegamiHighSchoolClassOf1978.
ATLANTIC CITY HIGH SCHOOL CLASS OF 1968: 7 to 11 p.m. Aug. 11; 50th reunion; Atlantic City Country Club, 1 Leo Fraser Drive, Northfield. AtlanticCityHighSchoolClassof1968-50thReunion.MyEvent.com.
HOLY SPIRIT HIGH SCHOOL CLASS OF 1968: 6 to 9 p.m. Aug. 18; 50th reunion; Maynard's Cafe, 9306 Amherst Ave., Margate. 609-927-5092.
ATLANTIC CITY HIGH SCHOOL CLASS OF 1971: 8 p.m. Aug. 18; 65th birthday celebration for all members of Class of 1971; Smithville Inn, Galloway Township; $45. Call David Goodelman at 609-674-8873 or email ACHigh1971@gmail.com.
VENTNOR AVENUE SCHOOL CLASS OF 1968: Sept. 15; 50th reunion; looking for former students; email vasclassof1968@gmail.com.
MIDDLE TOWNSHIP HIGH SCHOOL CLASS OF 1968: 6 to 10 p.m. Sept. 15; 50th reunion; Avalon Links Restaurant, 1510 Route 9, Cape May Court House; looking for classmates to update address book. 609 408-4950.
ACHS CLASS OF 1963 55TH CLASS REUNION: 6:30 to 11:30 p.m. Sept. 29; Atlantic City High School Class of 1963 55th reunion; Claridge Hotel, 123 S. Indiana Ave., Atlantic City, $40-$50. andiade6@yahoo.com or cvr534@aol.com.
OCHS CLASS OF 1968 50 YEAR REUNION: 6 to 11 p.m. Oct. 13; OCHS Class of 1968 50 Year Reunion; Flanders Hotel, 719 E. 11th St., Ocean City. 609-226-9202 or OceanCityHighClassof1968.MyEvent.com.
Trips
LANCASTER: May 16, 7:15 a.m. to 8 p.m.; bus trip to Sight & Sound Theater to see "Jesus," shopping at Tangers Outlets, dining at Shady Maple Smorgasbord; hosted by United Methodist Men of Salem, 815 S. Main St., Pleasantville; $145 adults, $130 ages 12 and younger; $50 deposit to RSVP. 609-646-2220.
ROCK & ROLL HALL OF FAME: May 20 through 23; getaway to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in Cleveland, hosted by the Forever Young Club at Notre Dame de la Mer Parish in Wildwood; includes three nights lodging, three breakfasts, two dinners, admission to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, guided tour of Cleveland, visit to Flight 93 National Memorial in Shanksville, PA.; $575. 609-425-9523.
'ROMEO AND JULIET': 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. June 13; bus trip to see American Ballet Theatre's "Romeo and Juliet"; Beth Israel Reform Congregation, 2501 Shore Road, Northfield, $90, reservations needed by May 10. 609-432-2983 or cantor@cbinorthfield.org.
'CAROUSEL': June 27; bus trip to New York City to see the musical "Carousel"; hosted by ORT Ocean View Chapter of Atlantic and May Cape Counties; for details and information call Joan at 609-926-3606.
KATZ JCC TRIP TO SEE FIDDLER ON THE ROOF: July 25; trip to New York to see a performance of "Fiddler on the Roof" at the Museum of Jewish Heritage in New York City; $75 per person for show, $35 without show, space limited. 609-822-1167, ext. 138 or JCCAtlantic.org.
AMERICAN MUSIC THEATER BUS TRIP: St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church in Absecon will host a bus trip July 28 to see “Songs of the Silver Screen” in Lancaster, Pennsylvania. The cost is $88. For information, call 609-484-0626.
BUS TRIP TO SIGHT AND SOUND THEATER TO SEE 'JESUS': Aug. 2; hosted by the Knights of Columbus; bus will leave Saint Vincent De Paul Church in Mays Landing parking lot promptly at 9 a.m., returning at 8:45 p.m.; $138, register by June 15. 856-498-1587 or 609-742-8897.
TRIP TO 'ENCHANTING ISRAEL': 10 day, 8 night trip to Israel, Sept. 30 to Oct. 9; hosted by Brigantine C.E.R.; rates are $4,295 double occupancy, $4,277 triple occupancy and $5,783 single occupancy. 609-264-7350, ext. 1.
TRIP TO NEWPORT, RHODE ISLAND: Oct. 22-25; hosted by Brigantine CER; price ranges from $750 to $1,110. 609-264-7350, ext. 1.
KATZ JCC COMMUNITY TRIP TO SOUTH AFRICA: March 11 through 19, 2019; experience the wonders of Cape Town and Krueger National Park; $3,600 per person includes round trip airfare from JFK to Cape Town aboard South African Air, accommodations in premier hotels, eight meals, intra-Africa transportation, daily tours and Krueger Park safaris. 609-822-1167, ext. 138 or JCCAtlantic.org.