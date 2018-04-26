Events
Wednesday, April 25
ADVANCED SOUL LINE DANCING: 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.; class for individuals who have a solid foundation in line dancing; Public Library, 6300 Atlantic Ave., Wildwood Crest. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
DUPLICATE BRIDGE GAMES: 12:30 to 3:45 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays, 6:30 to 9:45 p.m. Mondays and Tuesdays, 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays; Shore Bridge Club, London Square and Tilton Road, Northfield, $10. 609-646-8555 or ShoreBridge.com.
MBA WINE TASTING: 6 to 9 p.m.; live and silent auction, food, wines, beers, live music; benefits the Margate Business Association’s Daniel and Maria Walters Scholarship program; Steve and Cookie’s By the Bay, 9700 Amherst Ave., Margate, $65. MargateHasMore.com.
PILGRIM ACADEMY HOLDS WALK-THRU-WEDNESDAYS: 9 to 11 a.m. Wednesdays through May; participants can take a guided tour of the pre-k to 12th grade campus during the open house; Pilgrim Academy, Galloway Township. 609-965-2866.
PRESERVATION WEEK: 10 to 11:30 a.m. daily through April 28; learn the best way to store your treasures and preserve them for generations to come; Technology Learning Center at the CMC Library, 30 Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-463-6341 or CMCLibrary.org.
POET TREE: daily through April 30; celebrate National Poetry Month by adding your favorite poem, haiku, quotation, or an original poem to the poet tree; for all ages; Atlantic County Library, 201 S. 15th St., Brigantine. 609-266-0110 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
WALK IN WEDNESDAY TECH HELP: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesdays through April 25; up to 30 minutes of tech help on a first come, first served basis; Technology Learning Center at the CMC Library, 30 Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-463-6341 or CMCLibrary.org.
Thursday, April 26
BALLROOM DANCE LESSONS: 7:30 to 9 p.m. Mondays and Thursdays; all welcome; Seashore Gardens Living Center, 22 W. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township, $6. 609-645-3269.
BEGINNERS CROCHET: 10 a.m. to noon Thursdays through May 24; six-week beginners crochet class; call for materials list; Public Library, 30 W. Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-463-6386.
'DNA FOR GENEALOGY AND ANCESTRY': 1 to 2:30 p.m. Thursdays through April 26; provides a general understanding of DNA and how it can be used to enhance and verify your genealogy research; bring your own laptop and DNA results; Public Library, 30 W. Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-463-6386.
GAME NIGHT FOR ADULTS: 6 to 8 p.m. Thursdays; learn and play games of many types; Public Library, 30 W. Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
'IRISH DANCING-A CASUAL APPROACH': 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. Thursdays; set and ceili dance lessons; Christ Episcopal Church Hall, 157 Shore Road, Somers Point. 609-398-8636.
PRESENTATION ON THE HOLOCAUST: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.; "Judgment and Justice," part 4 of an examination of the Holocaust; Public Library, 9516 Second Ave., Stone Harbor. 609-463-6386.
RUMMAGE, BOOK & BAKE SALE: 4 to 7 p.m.; new, used and vintage items; St. John Lutheran Church, 10th Street and Central Avenue, Ocean City. 609-399-0798.
THURSDAY AFTERNOON DUPLICATE BRIDGE GAME: 12:30 to 4 p.m. Thursdays; players of all levels welcome; Our Lady of the Angels Church Hall, 35 E. Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-442-0650 or CapeMayBridge.com.
Friday, April 27
BURIED IN TREASURES WORKSHOP: 10 a.m. to noon Fridays through June 8; for individuals who want to learn how to de-clutter and stop over-acquiring; Mental Health Association in Atlantic County, 4 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Suite 8, Galloway, $125. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
CEREMONIAL TREE PLANTING: 2 to 2:30 p.m.; ceremonial planting of five blight-resistant American Chestnut seedlings on Arbor Day; hosted by Cape May Shade Tree Commission in partnership with the American Chestnut Foundation; corner of Cape May and Philadelphia avenues, Cape May. 609-425-6365.
FAIRNESS IN TAXES DEBATE: 7 to 9 p.m.; Mayor Jay Gillian and challenger John Flood have been invited by Fairness In Taxes to participate in a debate to be moderated by the League of Women Voters; Public Library, Room #110, 17th Street and Haven Avenue, Ocean City. 609-814-0056 or FairnessInTaxes.com.
KNITTING CLUB: 10 a.m. to noon Fridays through May 25; for all ages; beginner or experienced knitters welcome; Atlantic County Library, 1 Swift Ave., Egg Harbor Township. 609-927-8664 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
MSP PTO MULTICULTURAL CELEBRATION DINNER DANCE: 5 to 7 p.m.; multicultural dinner and dancing with the MSP PTO, MSP parents, staff, and champions; performances by the MSP Multicultural Club, food, and live entertainment; Pleasantville Middle School, 801 Mill Road, Pleasantville, free to all Middle School families. 609-703-1242.
RUMMAGE, BOOK & BAKE SALE: 8 a.m. to noon April 27, 28; new, used, and vintage items; April 28: fill a bag for $3; St. John Lutheran Church, 10th Street and Central Avenue, Ocean City. 609-399-0798.
Saturday, April 28
'ABOUT BOATING SAFETY' CLASS: 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. April 28, May 19, June 2, 23, July 21; hosted by U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary, Flotilla 81; St. Peter's United Methodist Church, 8th Street and Central Avenue, Ocean City, $60. 609-399-4299 or USCGAux-OCNJ.org.
BAYFEST: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; vendors, live music, food, demonstrations, health fair; Bay Avenue, Somers Point. SomersPointBayfest.com.
BOATING SAFETY CLASSES: 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.; offered by U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary, Flotilla 81; St. Peters Church, 8th Street and Wesley Avenue, Ocean City, $60. 609-399-4299 or USCGAux.OCNJ.org.
CHECKMATES CHESS CLUB: noon to 4:30 p.m. Saturdays through May 26; for all ages; Atlantic County Library, 6500 Atlantic Ave., Ventnor. 609-823-4616 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
CREATIVE COLORING FOR ADULTS: 1 to 3 p.m. every other Saturday through May 26; for adults; materials provided; Atlantic County Library, 33 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave., Pleasantville. 609-641-1778 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
GIANT YARD SALE: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Cologne Fire Hall, 2870 Cologne Ave., Cologne, $10 for a spot outside and $15 for an inside spot. 609-965-0419 or CVFC.org.
'LEARN TO PLAY BRIDGE' FOR BEGINNERS: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays through May 5; learn to play the exciting and fascinating game of Contract Bridge; Public Library, 4800 Central Ave., Sea Isle City. 609-463-6386.
MODEL TRAIN SHOW: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 28, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 29; annual N-Scale Only model train show; vendors; David C Wood 4-H Center/ Fairgrounds, 3210 Route 50, Mays Landing, free admission. NJSNTrak.us.
MUD HEN HALF MARATHON, 8K, 5K AND KIDS RACE: April 27, 28, 29; hosted by DelMoSports and the city's new MudHen Brewing Company; 6:45 p.m. April 27: ribbon cutting ceremony for MudHen Brewing Company, followed by the Friday Night IPA 5K, 127 W. Rio Grande Ave.; April 28: "Holly Beach" 5K race, begins at 9:30 a.m. on the Boardwalk outside the Wildwoods Convention Center, followed by the Mini MudHen Kids’ Race at noon for ages 12 and younger; 7:30 a.m. April 29: MudHen Half Marathon and 8K, both traveling through the Wildwoods and beginning at Fox Park, Ocean Avenue; pricing varies. 609-849-8908 or DelmoSports.com.
RENAISSANCE FAIRE: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. April 28, 29; join the players of the New Jersey Renaissance Faire and travel back to the days of yore and merry Olde England; vendors, activities; Historic Smithville & Village Green, 615 E. Moss Mill Road, Smithville. 609-748-8999 or HistoricSmithville.com.
SPRING GARAGE SALE: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.; benefits the City of Northfield Museum; Northfield Community School, 2000 New Road, Northfield, $25 per table. 609-641-1028.
SPRING GARDENING WORKSHOP: 11 a.m.; hosted by SustainableEHC, the city’s green team and the Atlantic County Master Gardeners program; attendees will receive three evergreen shrub saplings in a cardboard tube; City Hall, 500 London Ave., Egg Harbor City, free. 609-965-5681 or SustainableEHC.org.
VENTNOR COLOR RUN: 8 to 10 a.m.; walk, jog or run through an untimed 1-mile Color Fun Run; benefits teacher grants, student activities and scholarships; Ventnor Education Community Complex, 400 N. Lafayette Ave., Ventnor, $25. 609-487-7900 or Events.MySchoolColorRun.com.
WEIST BARRON-RYAN ACTING WORKSHOPS: Saturdays through May 12, workshops include commercial acting, film acting; Sundays through May 13, commercial and film acting for pre-teens; Weist-Barron-Ryan Acting Workshops & Casting, 13 E. Black Horse Pike, Pleasantville. 609-241-8382 or WeistBarronRyan.com.
Sunday, April 29
GOLF OUTING: noon to 7:30 p.m.; hosted by Highland Academy; golf followed by dinner and auction; McCullough's Emerald Links, 3016 Ocean Heights Ave., Egg Harbor Township; $125 per golfer, $500 per foursome; $30 dinner-only for adults, $15 kids. 609-652-9500 or HighlandAcademy.org.
Monday, April 30
'A HISTORY OF BASEBALL': 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.; presented by the Linwood Historical Society; Dawn Brown tells the development of baseball through the years; refreshments served; Linwood Public Library Senior Citizen Room, 301 Davis Ave., Linwood. 609-927-8293 or LinwoodNJ.org.
ATLANTIC CHRISTIAN LEGACY GALA: 7:30 to 9 p.m.; quarterback Carson Wentz will be the featured speaker; Atlantic Christian School, 391 Zion Road, Egg Harbor Township, tickets range from $55-$100. 609-653-1199 or ACSEHT.org.
FREE COMPUTER CLASSES FOR SENIORS: 9:30 a.m. to noon Mondays and Wednesdays through July 1; available to all Atlantic County resident Seniors age 60 and older; T.Byrd Training Center, 1501 S. New Road, Pleasantville, free, registration required. 609-484-9356 or TByrdCenter.com.
FREE WORKSHOP FOR UNEMPLOYED, UNDEREMPLOYED: 10 a.m. Mondays and Wednesdays through Nov. 14; learn how you could qualify for a free training grant to go to school and become certified in Microsoft Office Professional and Quick Books; T.Byrd Training Center, 1501 S. New Road, Pleasantville, free, registration required. 609-484-9356 or TByrdCenter.com.
MONDAY EVENING DUPLICATE BRIDGE GAME: 7 to 10:30 p.m. Mondays; all levels welcome; Our Lady of the Angels Church Hall, 35 E. Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-442-0650 or CapeMayBridge.com.
SOCIAL MEDIA FOR BUSINESS OWNERS: 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Mondays and Wednesdays through Nov. 14; T.Byrd Training Center, 1501 S. New Road, Pleasantville, free, registration required. 609-484-9356 or TByrdCenter.com.
Tuesday, May 1
BEGINNERS SOUL LINE DANCING: 6 to 7 p.m. Tuesdays through May 8; taught by Cathy Cashmere; Public Library, 30 W. Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-463-6386.
CAPE CUISINE COOKS SOUTHERN BRUNCH: 1 to 3 p.m.; learn all about southern brunch with Chef Mark Kalla; Public Library, 30 W. Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-463-6386.
'GATHERING WOOL': 10 a.m. to noon Tuesdays through May 29; for all ages; join the group to stitch, loop, craft and chat; Atlantic County Library, 6500 Atlantic Ave., Ventnor. 609-823-4616 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
MAY BOOK SALE: daily through May 31; Atlantic County Library, 1 Swift Ave., Egg Harbor Township. 609-927-8664 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
PINOCHLE CLUB: 3 to 4 p.m. Tuesdays through May 29; all levels of players are welcome; Public Library, 2305 Atlantic Ave., Longport. 609-487-7403 or LongportPublicLibrary.org.
Wednesday, May 2
'FIND YOUR SPEAKING VOICE': 7 to 8:30 p.m. first and third Wednesdays; Boardwalk Toastmasters group; ACUA Recycling Center, 6700 Delilah Road, Egg Harbor Township. 609-290-8484 or Boardwalk.ToastmastersClubs.org.
FREE MOVIE NIGHT: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.; hosted by the Cape May County Healthy Community Coalition; "Resilience: The Biology of Stress & The Science of Hope"; Ocean City Tabernacle, 550 Wesley Ave., Ocean City, free. 609-522-5960.
'GARDENING WITHOUT WORK': 6 to 7 p.m.; Public Library, 30 W. Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-463-6386.
OC FAIRNESS IN TAXES MEETING: 7 to 9 p.m.; Public Library, Room #110, 17th Street and Haven Avenue, Ocean City. 609-814-0056 or FairnessInTaxes.com.
VETERANS ASSISTANCE: 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. first Wednesdays, veterans advocate Lou Green and volunteers provide free information to help veterans enroll in programs and services; Hamilton Mall, use the Ruby Tuesday entrance, Mays Landing. 609-407-1332.
Thursday, May 3
AUTHOR'S HIGH TEA: 2 to 4 p.m.; hosted by Friends and Volunteers of the Ocean City Free Public Library; guest speaker will be Jonathon King, author of "The Sindia Promise-Life After the Shipwreck"; Flanders Hotel, 719 E. 11th St., Ocean City, $30. 609-398-0439 or FriendsAndVolunteersOCFPL.com.
COMMUNITY COUNTS DINNER: 6:30 p.m.; hosted by the Mainland Regional Education Foundation; this year's Community Leadership Award winner is Jack Thomas; additional individuals will be honored; Linwood Country Club, 500 Shore Road, Linwood, $40, reservations requested. 609-402-6569 or 609-703-5363.
JERSEY SHORE KNITTING GUILD: 7 p.m. first Thursday of the month except July, Ventnor Community Center, South Newport Avenue and Atlantic Avenue, Ventnor. 609-338-9305.
MEMOIR WORKSHOP: 1 to 3 p.m. Thursdays; taught by Jim Talone; Public Library, 9516 Second Ave., Stone Harbor. 609-463-6386.
'SHREK JR. THE MUSICAL': 7 p.m. May 3, 4, 1:30 p.m. May 5, Cape Trinity Catholic School, 1500 Central Ave., North Wildwood, $7 adults, free ages 14 and younger. 609-522-2704 or CapeTrinityCatholic.org.
WILDWOOD CREST BIG BOOK SALE: 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. May 3, 4, 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. May 5; Public Library, 6300 Atlantic Ave., Wildwood Crest. 609-522-0564 or CMCLibrary.org.
Saturday, May 5
TOUR DE TUCKAHOE: 7:30 a.m. registration, 9 a.m. bike ride; hosted by The Greater Tuckahoe Area Merchants Association; options include a 65-mile ride for more serious riders, a 20-mile ride, and a nine-mile Kids’ Fun Loop; rain or shine; Amanda’s Field, 1091 Route 50, Woodbine (Petersburg section of Upper Township). 609-628-0101 or TourDeTuckahoe.com.
Tuesday, May 8
BOOK DISCUSSION: 3 to 4 p.m.; open to adults; join the group for lively and engaging conversations; Atlantic County Library, 201 S. 15th St., Brigantine. 609-266-0110 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
CREATIVE ARTS FOR ADULTS WITH SPECIAL NEEDS: 1 to 2 p.m. second Tuesdays through Dec. 11, 2018; creative exploration with drawing, painting, and sculpture using various media for the developmentally disabled; Public Library, 2600 Bayshore Road, Villas. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
Wednesday, May 9
ATLANTIC CAPE ACADEMY OF CULINARY ARTS OPEN HOUSES: 5:30-7 p.m. Wednesday, May 9, at the Mays Landing campus, 5100 Black Horse Pike, M Building. Atlantic.edu/aca/visit.htm.
Thursday, May 10
BEGINNER LINE DANCING: 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. second Thursdays; taught by Susan Pennypacker; Public Library, 9516 Second Ave., Stone Harbor. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
FRIENDS OF THE LINWOOD ARBORETUM MEETING: 6 p.m. second Thursdays, Linwood Arboretum, 1410 Wabash Ave., Linwood. 609-338-9305 or LinwoodArboretum.org.
Friday, May 11
GARDEN CLUB OF CAPE MAY FLOWER SHOW: 12:30 to 6 p.m.; theme is "Victorian Poetry in Bloom"; exhibits, refreshments, vendors, speakers, raffle baskets; Cape May Convention Hall, 714 Beach Ave., Cape May, $2. 609-884-9565 or DiscoverCapeMayNJ.com.
Saturday, May 12
BOATING SAFETY CLASS: earn your NJ Boating Safety Certificate; 8-hour class held at Brigantine Community Center; taught by USCG Auxiliary Flotilla 85; advanced registration required, $60. boatsafely@comcast.net or 609-926-7607.
FLEA MARKET: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.; hosted by Bayview Vol. Fire co. Ladies Aux.; Bayview Fire House, Route 9, Galloway Township, $15 tables, $10 spaces. 609-652-7337 or 609-652-7385.
Monday, May 14
SCRABBLE: 5:45 to 7:45 p.m. second and fourth Mondays; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon. 609-967-7155 or AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
Saturday, May 19
ELECTRONICS RECYCLING FUNDRAISER: 9 a.m. to noon third Saturdays; drop off old electronics at the 4-H Center.; David C. Wood 4-H Center/Fairgrounds, 3210 Route 50, Mays Landing. 609-703-1549.
PLAYERS AND PLAYWRIGHTS BY THE JERSEY SHORE: 1 p.m. third Saturdays; for experienced and aspiring play writes; Public Library, 8100 Atlantic Ave., Margate. 609-350-6310.
Tuesday, May 22
'COMMUNITY CONNECTIONS': 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. fourth Tuesdays; Senior University educational events and classes; addresses subjects relevant to seniors; complimentary lunch; AtlantiCare LifeCenter, 2500 English Creek, Building 200, Egg Harbor Township, free. 609-569-7010.
Monday, May 28
EHT MEMORIAL DAY PARADE: 9 to 11 a.m.; begins at Diamond Drive, travels on Zion Road to Ocean Heights Avenue, ends at Veterans Memorial Park, Egg Harbor Township. 609-926-4088 or EHTGov.org.
Dining out
Friday, April 27
VFW FRIDAY NIGHT DINNERS: 5 to 8 p.m.; pasta and meatballs dinner; VFW Post 6257, 556 Woodbine Ave., Belleplain, $10. 609-861-2298.
Saturday, April 28
CAPE MAY COUNTY ARMY NATIONAL GUARD ASSOCIATION BREAKFAST: 9 to 10:30 a.m.; all branches of the military welcome, including those honorably discharged; Villas Diner, 2100 Bayshore Road, Villas. 609-729-1596.
PANCAKE BREAKFAST: 8 a.m. to noon; benefits the Stone Harbor Lions Charities; pancakes, sausage or bacon, coffee and juice; Uncle Bill's Pancake House, 96th Street, Stone Harbor, $10. 609-231-9144.
'RIB SALE': 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Crooked Horn Gun Club; VFW Post 6257, 556 Woodbine Ave., Belleplain, $20. 609-780-0999.
Sunday, April 29
BEEF & BEVERAGE: 4 to 7 p.m., hosted by Egg Harbor City Kiwanis Club; Mickey & Minnie’s Inn, 733 W. White Horse Pike, Cologne; $25. 609-965-3380.
MARINE CORPS LEAGUE SPAGHETTI DINNER: 2:30 to 6 p.m.; all you can eat, take out available; Marine Corps League Cape Atlantic Detachment, The Bunker, 731 Great Creek Road, Galloway Township; $10 adults, $8 children; open to public. 215-284-3276.
Fundraisers
Wednesday, April 25
MARGATE BUSINESS ASSOCIATION WINE TASTING: 6 to 9 p.m.; 16th Annual Wine Tasting; wine, craft beer, spirits, hors d'oeuvres, silent auction, live auction; dance party with live music by the Mas Tequila Orchestra; benefits the Margate Business Association; Steve and Cookie's Restaurant and Oyster Bar, 9700 Amherst Ave., Margate, $65. 609-822-1129 or MargateHasMore.com.
RESCUE MONTH AT SURF DOG BAR AND GRILL: daily through April; Surf Dog Bar and Grill, Woodbine, is partnering with Beacon Animal Rescue, Upper Township, for the month of April to raise awareness and funds for homeless cats and dogs; Surf Dog Bar and Grill, 1563 DeHirsch Ave., Woodbine. 609-427-6011.
Friday, April 27
COMEDY FUNDRAISER: 6 to 8 p.m.; night of Comedy to raise money for ACIT students presented by the ACIT Family School Association; Linwood Country Club, 500 Shore Road, Linwood, $40. 609-625-2249 or ACITech.org or SJPComedy.com.
DESIGNER BAG BINGO: 5:30 to 9:30 p.m.; Designer Bag Bingo featuring Coach, MK, Dooney & Burke and Kate Spade designer bags; light refreshments; Holy Spirit High School, 500 South New Road, Absecon, $35 advance, $40 at the door. 609-287-9161.
Saturday, April 28
FASHION SHOW: 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.; hosted by the Colony Club of Ocean City; benefits the Colony Club of Ocean City's scholarship fund; Senior Center, 1735 Simpson Ave., Ocean City, $30. 609-398-3708 or 609-398-6658.
Thursday, May 3
THANKFUL THURSDAY EVENT: 4 to 8 p.m.; raise a glass to the Center for Community Arts; portion of proceeds raised will be donated to the organization; Cold Spring Brewery, 733 Seashore Road, Cape May. 609-898-2300.
For kids
Wednesday, April 25
AFTERNOON PRESCHOOL STORYTIME: 1:30 to 2:15 p.m. Wednesday through April 25; for ages 3 1/2 to 5; Atlantic County Library, 306 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township, registration required. 609-652-2352 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
BABY READ & PLAY STORYTIME: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Mondays and Wednesdays through April 30; for ages 6 to 36 months; stories, songs, rhymes, fingerplays and more; Atlantic County Library, 1 Swift Ave., Egg Harbor Township, registration required. 609-927-8664 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
MAKE & TAKE TEEN CRAFT-TO-GO: daily through April 30; for teens; pick up a bagged craft to do at your leisure; Atlantic County Library, 1 Swift Ave., Egg Harbor Township. 609-927-8664 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
MUSIC AND MOVEMENT: 10:30 to 11 a.m.; for ages 2 to 5; Public Library, 2305 Atlantic Ave., Longport. 609-487-7403 or LongportPublicLibrary.org.
PLAY DATE AT THE LIBRARY: 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesdays through May 30; for ages 6 to 36 months; stories, rhymes and songs with your little one, designed to develop early literacy skills; Atlantic County Library, 40 Farragut Ave., Mays Landing, registration requested. 609-625-2776 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
TODDLER STORYTIME: 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesdays through April 25; for ages 1 1/2 to 3; stories, songs; Atlantic County Library, 306 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township, registration requested. 609-652-2352 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
TOT TALES: 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesdays through May 9; for ages 1 to 4; stories, songs, snacks, easy craft; Atlantic County Library, 801 Shore Road, Somers Point. 609-927-7113 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
WEDNESDAY PRESCHOOL STORYTIME: 6 to 7 p.m. Wednesdays through April 25; for ages 3 1/2 to 5; stories, games, crafts; Atlantic County Library, 1 Swift Ave., Egg Harbor Township, registration required. 609-927-8664 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
YOUTH GREEK LANGUAGE CLASSES: 3 to 5 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays through June 2018; Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, 7004 Ridge Ave., Egg Harbor Township. 609-653-8092, ext. 5 or 609-653-8092, ext. 4 or HolyTrinityEggHarbor.com.
Thursday, April 26
EARTH DAY STEM FEST: 4 to 8 p.m.; learn about robotics and innovative engineering; Hamilton Mall, 4403 Black Horse Pike, Mays Landing. 609-382-4727 or IITNJ.org.
LEGO CLUB: 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Thursdays through May 31; come and make new friends; for ages 4 to 8; Public Library, 2305 Atlantic Ave., Longport. 609-487-7403 or LongportPublicLibrary.org.
READ & PLAY BABY: 10:30 to 11 a.m. Thursdays through May 31; for ages 12 to 36 months; themed stories, songs, stretches, rhymes, puppets, felt boards, finger plays and more; Atlantic County Library, 6500 Atlantic Ave., Ventnor. 609-823-4614 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
SOUTH JERSEY MARINERS TRY-OUTS AND CLINICS: the South Jersey Mariners competitive swim team will hold try-outs and clinics in April and May; Tuesdays and Thursdays, April 24 through May 10, pre-team clinic for swimmers ages 5 to 8; Margaret Stringer Aquatic Center, Hess School, Babcock Road, Mays Landing. SJMariners.org.
ST. MARY'S CHURCH HOMEWORK HELP: 4:30 to 6 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays through June 7; afterschool program providing kids in grades kindergarten through 6th grade with homework help; St. Mary's Church, 118 Bayview Ave., Pleasantville. 609-646-1604 or StMarysPleasantville.org.
THURSDAY PRESCHOOL STORYTIME: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Thursdays through April 26; for ages 3 1/2 to 5; stories, games, crafts; Atlantic County Library, 1 Swift Ave., Egg Harbor Township, registration required. 609-927-8664 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
TWEEN MOVIE NIGHT: 5 to 7:30 p.m.; PG-13 movie showing for tweens and teens; call for movie title; Atlantic County Library, 40 Farragut Ave., Mays Landing. 609-625-2776 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
Friday, April 27
EARLY LITERACY STORYTIME WITH MISS BONNIE: 10:30 to 11 a.m. Fridays through May 25; for ages 3 1/2 to 5; hear stories, sing songs and make a quick craft; Atlantic County Library, 201 S. 15th St., Brigantine. 609-266-0110 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
Saturday, April 28
LEGO CLUB: 10 a.m. to noon; create something new with Lego's; Atlantic County Library, 1 Swift Ave., Egg Harbor Township. 609-927-8664 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
SATURDAY AFTERNOON MOVIE: 1 to 3:45 p.m.; light refreshments provided; Atlantic County Library, 306 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township. 609-652-2352 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
SATURDAY STORYTIME AND CRAFT: 10:30 to 11:15 a.m. Saturdays through May 26; storytime and craft for ages 3 to 7; Public Library, 2305 Atlantic Ave., Longport. 609-487-7403 or LongportPublicLibrary.org.
STORYTIME UNIVERSITY: 10 to 10:45 a.m. Saturdays through May 26; for ages 3 to 6; stories, songs, rhymes and movement; Atlantic County Library, 33 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave., Pleasantville. 609-641-1778 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
Sunday, April 29
YOUTH BULGARIAN LANGUAGE CLASSES: 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Sundays through June 2018, Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, 7004 Ridge Ave., Egg Harbor Township. 609-653-8092, ext. 5 or 609-653-8092, ext. 4 or HolyTrinityEggHarbor.com.
Tuesday, May 1
FURRY BUDDIES: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. every other Tuesday through May 15; for ages 6 to 14; read a story to therapy dogs; Atlantic County Library, 40 Farragut Ave., Mays Landing. 609-625-2776 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
MAKE & TAKE TEEN CRAFT-TO-GO: all day; pick up a bagged craft to do at your leisure; Atlantic County Library, 1 Swift Ave., Egg Harbor Township. 609-927-8664 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
PRESCHOOL STORYTIME: 10:30 to 11:15 a.m. Tuesdays through May 22; for ages 3 1/2 to 5; hear fun stories and make a cool craft; Atlantic County Library, 306 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township, registration required. 609-652-2352 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
PRESCHOOL STORYTIME: 1:30 to 2:15 p.m. Tuesdays through May 15; for ages 3 1/2 to 5; stories, craft; Atlantic County Library, 40 Farragut Ave., Mays Landing, registration requested. 609-625-2776 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
Wednesday, May 2
MEDICAL EXPLORERS: 5:30 to 7 p.m. first Wednesdays; for high school students interested in medical careers; must be age 14 or older and at least a freshman; Shore Medical Center, 100 Medical Center Way, Somers Point. 609-653-3722 or ShoreMedicalCenter.org.
PRESCHOOL STORYTIME: 1:30 to 2:15 p.m. Wednesdays through May 23; for ages 3 1/2 to 5; hear fun stories and make a cool craft; Atlantic County Library, 306 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township, registration required. 609-652-2352 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
SHORE'S MEDICAL EXPLORERS: 5:30 to 7 p.m. first Wednesdays through Oct. 3; for high school students interested in medical careers; Shore Medical Center, 100 Medical Center Way, Somers Point. 609-653-3748 or ShoreMedicalCenter.org.
TODDLER STORYTIME: 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesdays through May 23; for ages 1 1/2 to 3; bring your little ones to hear stories and sing songs; Atlantic County Library, 306 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township, registration requested. 609-652-2352 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
WEDNESDAY BABY READ & PLAY STORYTIME: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Wednesdays through May 23; for ages 6 to 36 months; morning of stories, songs, rhymes, fingerplays and more; Atlantic County Library, 1 Swift Ave., Egg Harbor Township, registration required. 609-927-8664 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
WEDNESDAY PRESCHOOL STORYTIME: 6 to 7 p.m. Wednesdays through May 16; for ages 3 1/2 to 5; stories, games, crafts; Atlantic County Library, 1 Swift Ave., Egg Harbor Township, registration required. 609-927-8664 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
Thursday, May 3
THURSDAY PRESCHOOL STORYTIME: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Thursdays through May 24; for ages 3 1/2 to 5; hear stories, play games, do crafts and have fun; Atlantic County Library, 1 Swift Ave., Egg Harbor Township, registration required. 609-927-8664 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
TODDLER YOGA: 10 to 11 a.m. every other Thursday through May 17; for ages 1 to 5; taught by certified children's yoga instructor, Paige Vaccaro; Atlantic County Library, 40 Farragut Ave., Mays Landing, registration requested. 609-625-2776 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
Monday, May 7
EHTYO CHEERLEADING REGISTRATION: 6:30 to 8 p.m.; for girls currently in grades Kindergarten through 7th grade; proof of residency, school records and birth certificate are required to register; Field House at Veterans Memorial Park, Ocean Heights Avenue, Egg Harbor Township, $100, $75. EHTYO.org.
Tuesday, May 8
FURRY BUDDIES: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. every other Tuesday through May 22; for ages 6 to 14; read a story to therapy dogs; Atlantic County Library, 306 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township, registration requested. 609-652-2352 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
TOTALLY STEM TUESDAY: 5:30 to 6:15 p.m. every other Tuesday through May 22; for ages 5 to 12; make STEM come alive; Atlantic County Library, 33 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave., Pleasantville. 609-641-1778 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
Saturday, May 12
S.T.E.A.M. SERIES: 11 a.m. to noon; ages 6-12; honors Winslow Homer, learn about the American artist and draw a picture of what you see; Atlantic County Library, 201 S. 15th St., Brigantine, registration requested. 609-266-0110 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
Monday, May 14
PARENT AND TOT CLASSES: 10 to 11 a.m. second Mondays of the month; provides parents an opportunity to socialize with other new parents while kids experience a fun activity, develop fine motor skills and foster creativity; classes designed for ages 2 and younger; Milton and Betty Katz JCC, 501 N. Jerome Ave., Margate, free. 609-822-1167, ext. 130 or JCCAtlantic.org.
Golf
Tuesday, May 1
GREEN TREE LADIES GOLF: 4 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Sept. 12; Ladies of the Green Tree Ladies Afternoon League; games, fellowship and prizes; Green Tree Golf Course, 1030 Somers Point - Mays Landing Road, Egg Harbor Township. 609-625-9131.
Thursday, May 3
SPRING GOLF FUNDRAISING EVENT: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.; hosted by REACH (Real Estate Alliance for Charities) and the Ocean City Board of REALTORS; benefits college scholarships; lunch, golf tournament, dinner, raffle, silent auction; Greate Bay Country Club, 901 Mays Landing Road, Somers Point, pricing varies. 609-703-3030 or 609-399-0128 or ReachOCNJ.org.
Friday, May 11
ACHS FUNDRAISER TOURNAMENT: inaugural Atlantic City High School Athletic Hall of Fame golf tournament; Harbor Pines Golf Club, Egg Harbor Township; $125 per player; $500 per foursome, includes green fee, cart, lunch, cocktail hour, buffet dinner and prizes. RSVP to Frank Campo at 609-464-1672 or email fcampo18@hotmail.com.
Thursday, June 14
CHARITY GOLF TOURNAMENT: noon to 6 p.m.; Family Service Association's Annual Golf Tournament; skills challenges, contests; Ballamor Golf Club, 6071 English Creek Ave., Egg Harbor Township, $150 individuals, $600 per foursome. 609-569-0239, ext. 1160 or FSASJ.org.
Groups
Wednesday, April 25
ATLANTIC AUDUBON SOCIETY MEETING: 6:30 to 9 p.m.; social hour followed by a presentation on hummingbirds and how to attract them to your yard; light refreshments; Galloway Library, 306 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township, free. AtlanticAudubonSociety.com.
CAREGIVER SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS: noon to 1 p.m. April 25, May 23, June 20; hosted by Cape Assist; lunch provided; Cape Assist, 3819 New Jersey Ave., Wildwood. 609-522-5960 or CapeAssist.org.
NAMI FAMILY-TO-FAMILY CLASSES: 6:30 to 9 p.m. Wednesdays through June 6; 12-week course for families of individuals diagnosed with a serious mental illness; Jordan Road School, 129 Jordan Road, Somers Point, free, registration required. 609-927-0215 or NAMIAC.org.
WOMEN WITH DISABILITIES NETWORKING/SUPPORT GROUP: 4 to 5 p.m. Wednesdays; network, find support and discuss relevant topics; Atlantic Center for Independent Living, 4 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Suite 7, Galloway. 609-748-2253 or ArtemisCIL.org.
Thursday, April 26
ADULT CHILDREN OF ALCOHOLICS: 5:30 to 7 p.m. Thursdays; for adults who grew up in alcoholic or dysfunctional homes; Absecon United Methodist Church, basement youth room, 100 Pitney Road, Absecon. 609-641-2266 or AdultChildren.org.
DEPRESSION AND ANXIETY SUPPORT GROUP: 3 to 4:30 p.m. Thursdays; peer-run support group for individuals living with anxiety and depression; offered by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; AtlantiCare, 501 Scarborough Drive, 3rd floor, Egg Harbor Township. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
'INTO THE EVENING' BOOK CLUB: 6:15 to 7:15 p.m. April 26, May 31; for adults; April: "The Pigeon Tunnel" by John Le Carré; May: "Manhattan Beach" by Jennifer Egan; Atlantic County Library, 6500 Atlantic Ave., Ventnor. 609-823-4614 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
LOVE AT FIRST STITCH NEEDLECRAFT GROUP: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursdays through April 26; for adults and teens; Atlantic County Library, 134 Philadelphia Ave., Egg Harbor City. 609-804-1063 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
Friday, April 27
NARCOTICS ANONYMOUS: 7 p.m. Fridays; Narcotics Anonymous (NA); Conference Room #3, Cape Regional Medical Center, 2 Stone Harbor Blvd., Cape May Court House. 609-463-2273.
Saturday, April 28
CO-DEPENDENTS ANONYMOUS: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Saturdays; 12 step recovery group; CoDependents Anonymous, 6410 Ventnor Ave., Ventnor. 609-457-2670.
Monday, April 30
ADULT CHILDREN OF ALCOHOLICS: 7 to 8 p.m. Mondays; program for men and women who grew up in alcoholic or otherwise dysfunctional homes; Trinity United Methodist Church, 20 Route 9, Marmora. 609-432-4177 or AdultChildren.org.
AL-ANON FAMILY GROUP: 11 a.m. to noon Mondays; for people affected by a loved one's drinking; Absecon United Methodist Church, 100 Pitney Road/Church Road, Absecon, free. 856-547-0855 or NJ-Al-Anon.org.
HISTORICAL SOCIETY MEETING: 7 to 9 p.m.; features Rob Reid, who will speak about the U.S. Constitution; refreshments served; Egg Harbor City Historical Society, 533 London Ave., Egg Harbor City. 609-965-1195.
Tuesday, May 1
ALZHEIMER'S ASSOCIATION'S CAREGIVER SUPPORT GROUP: 4 to 5 p.m. first Tuesdays; provides emotional, educational and social support for caregivers; The Center for Family Caregivers at Shore Medical Center, Lower Level, 100 Medical Center Way, Somers Point, free. 609-653-3969 or ShoreMedicalCenter.org.
BOOK CLUB FOR BUSY PEOPLE: 6 to 7:30 p.m.; for adults; Atlantic County Library, 306 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township. 609-652-2352 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
CAREGIVER SUPPORT GROUP: 1 to 3 p.m. first Tuesdays through Dec. 13; for anyone caring for a friend or family member; Cape Regional Medical Center, 2 Stone Harbor Blvd., Cape May Court House. 609-463-4043.
CHESS CLUB: 4 to 7 p.m. every other Tuesday through May 15; for all ages; Atlantic County Library, 801 Shore Road, Somers Point. 609-927-7113 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
DEMENTIA PROGRAM: 1 to 2:30 p.m. first Tuesdays; gives people living with dementia and their care partners a chance to interact and engage with others on a similar journey; Atlantic County Library, 6500 Atlantic Ave., Ventnor, free. 609-822-1109.
GARDEN CLUB OF OCEAN CITY: noon to 2 p.m.; "Gardening in Small Places and Spaces" with Joe Alvarez of the Beach Plum Association; Holy Trinity Church, 30th Street and Bay Avenue, Ocean City, $5 non-members. 215-630-6895 or GardenClubOCNJ.WordPress.com.
GREEN THUMB GARDEN CLUB MEETING: 6:45 to 8:45 p.m.; plans for biannual "Down to Earth Garden Tour" scheduled for July 14 will be discussed; member plant swap; Senior Center, corner of Ambler Road and Massachusetts Avenue, Somers Point. 609-927-1062.
JERSEY CAPE WRITERS MONTHLY MEETING: 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. first Tuesdays; come with ten copies of a piece of writing you'd like to share; receive constructive comments on your work; Cape May County Library, 30 W. Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-231-3959 or 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
SUPPORT FOR ADULT SURVIVORS OF CHILD ABUSE: 6:30 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays; peer-run, weekly meetings for adults who have experienced physical, sexual and/or emotional child abuse or neglect; trained facilitator with Adult Survivors of Child Abuse; ASCA Offices, 950 Tilton Road, Suite 108, Northfield. 609-652-3800 or ASCASupport.org.
Wednesday, May 2
CAREGIVER SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS: 11 a.m. to noon first and third Wednesdays through May 16; support and encouragement from others that share a similar experience caring for a loved one; Senior Space at The Shores United Methodist Communities, 2201 Bay Ave., Ocean City. 609-399-6703 or 609-522-5960.
DEMOCRATIC CLUB OF OCEAN CITY: 7 to 8:30 p.m.; prospective members are invited to attend; Room 116, 1735 Simpson Ave., Ocean City. 609-814-0665.
GALLOWAY CAREGIVER SUPPORT: 10 a.m. first and third Wednesdays; for individuals caring for a loved one with medical, mental health/behavioral, disability or age-related issue to receive resources, coping skills, and more; offered by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County in partnership with the Cape Atlantic Caregiver Coalition; Royal Inn Suites, 214 W. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township, free. 609-652-3800, ext. 310 or MHAAC.info.
'TOO MUCH STUFF' MEETINGS: 1 to 3 p.m. first and third Wednesdays; for people who want to clean up to those who are living with overwhelming clutter; Mental Health Association in Atlantic County, 4 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Suite 8, Galloway. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
UPPER TOWNSHIP REPUBLICAN ORGANIZATION MEETING: 7 to 8 p.m., Levari's Seafood and American Grill, 1291 Route 50, Tuckahoe. 609-653-0400.
VETERANS INFORMATION SERVICES: 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. first Wednesdays; Veterans Advocate Lou Green provides assistance to veterans for free; Hamilton Mall, Ruby Tuesday's entrance, 4403 E. Black Horse Pike, Mays Landing. 609-407-1332.
Thursday, May 3
BOOK CLUB: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.; for adults; Atlantic County Library, 1 Swift Ave., Egg Harbor Township. 609-927-8664 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
FAMILY CAREGIVER SUPPORT GROUP: 2 to 3 p.m. first Thursdays; for those caring for a loved one; Shore Medical Center, Center for Family Caregivers, Lower Level, 100 Center Way, Somers Point. 609-653-3969 or ShoreMedicalCenter.org.
FIRST THURSDAY BOOK CLUB: 7 to 8 p.m. first Thursdays, Public Library, 30 W. Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
GARDEN CLUB OF SEA ISLE CITY: 7 to 9 p.m. first Thursdays except July and August; Community Center, JFK and Park Avenue, Sea Isle City. 609-263-6817.
JERSEY SHORE KNITTING GUILD: 7 to 8:30 p.m. first Thursdays except July; Oct. 5: yarn-themed Bingo; call for supplies list; Ventnor Community Center, South Newport and Atlantic avenues, Ventnor. 609-338-9305.
KICKAPOO MEETING: 7 to 8:30 p.m. first Thursdays; share a simple meal and then conduct council business; new members welcome; Kickapoo Tribe, 30 London Avenue, Egg Harbor City. 609-226-3812.
KIWANIS OF CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE: 6:30 p.m. first and third Thursdays; serves the youth and community of Middle and Dennis townships; Avalon Golf Club & Links Restaurant, 1510 Route 9 North, Cape May Court House. 609-465-7406.
LOVE AT FIRST STITCH NEEDLECRAFT GROUP: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursdays through May 31; for adults and teens; Atlantic County Library, 134 Philadelphia Ave, Egg Harbor City. 609-804-1063 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
SEA ISLE CITY GARDEN CLUB: 7 to 9 p.m.; Nicole Lamb from McNaughton's Garden Center will show how she creates a perfect Dish Garden/Fairy Dish Garden; Sea Isle City Garden Club, JFK Boulevard and Park Avenue, Sea Isle City. 609-263-6817.
SHORE'S FAMILY CAREGIVER SUPPORT GROUP: 2 to 3 p.m. first Thursdays, The Center for Family Caregivers at Shore Medical Center, Lower Level, 100 Medical Center Way, Somers Point, free. 609-653-3969 or ShoreMedicalCenter.org.
Saturday, May 5
PARKINSON'S DISEASE SUPPORT GROUP: noon to 1 p.m. first Saturdays; hosted by the Parkinson Life Center of Southern New Jersey; Body in Balance, 314 Central Ave., Linwood. 609-365-8499 or ParkinsonLifeCenterofSouthernNJ.org.
Monday, May 7
EATING DISORDERS DISCUSSION/SUPPORT GROUP: 6:15 to 7:15 p.m. first Mondays; peer-run discussion group; members can share with others as well as gain support, practical skills and tools; offered by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; 4 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Suite 8, Galloway Township. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
'SPEAK OF THE SPECTRUM' MEETING: 6 to 7:15 p.m. first and third Mondays; for ages 16 and older LGBTQ individuals and supportive family/friends to discuss experiences, learn about the community, find support and talk about relevant topics; Mental Health Association in Atlantic County, 4 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Suite 8, Galloway Township. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
Tuesday, May 8
ALZHEIMER'S ASSOCIATION'S CAREGIVER SUPPORT GROUP: 4 to 5 p.m. second Tuesdays; provides emotional, educational and social support for caregivers; Shore Medical Center, The Center for Family Caregivers at Shore Medical Center, Lower Level, 100 Medical Center Way, Somers Point. 609-653-3969 or ShoreMedicalCenter.org.
CAREGIVER SUPPORT GROUP: 4 to 5 p.m. second Tuesdays; provides emotional, educational and social support for caregivers; the Center for Family Caregivers at Shore Medical Center, Lower Level, 100 Medical Center Way, Somers Point. 609-653-3969 or ShoreMedicalCenter.org.
KNIT WITH THE KNITWITS: 6:30 to 8 p.m. second and fourth Tuesdays; learn the basics of knitting and crocheting; Cape May County Library, Technology Learning Center, 30 Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-463-6341 or CMCLibrary.org.
Wednesday, May 9
ITALIAN CULTURE: 3:30 to 4:30 p.m.; second Wednesdays; meet with others interested in learning more about Italian art, music, architecture, history, lifestyles; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon, free. 609-967-7155 or AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
THE 'ESCAPE AND ENJOY' AFTERNOON BOOK CLUB: 3 to 4 p.m.; for adults; choose your favorite books and discuss them; Atlantic County Library, 134 Philadelphia Ave., Egg Harbor City, registration requested. 609-804-1063 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
Thursday, May 10
DIABETES SUPPORT GROUP: 2 p.m.; for those experiencing chronic pain in their lives; classroom A, Cape Regional Medical Center, 2 Stone Harbor Blvd., Cape May Court House. 609-463-4043.
Saturday, May 12
STAY FOCUSED PHOTO CLUB: 9:30 a.m. second Saturdays; for photographers of all ages and experience levels; Room F-111, F-Wing, Stockton University, Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township. StayFocusedPhoto.club.
Monday, May 14
GALLOWAY PORT REPUBLIC DEMOCRATIC CLUB: 7 to 8:15 p.m. second Mondays, Gourmet Restaurant, Pitney Road, Galloway Township. 973-713-1468.
GO GREEN GALLOWAY MEETING: 7 to 8:15 p.m. second Mondays; meeting of Go Green Galloway, the Sustainability Task Force of Galloway; Galloway Township Municipal Center, 300 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township. 609-742-7076 or GoGreenGalloway.org.
NAMI SUPPORT MEETING: 7 to 9 p.m. second Mondays; concurrent support groups for mental health consumers and family members/caregivers; Feb. 12: Christopher Bracey from Oaks Integrated will speak about "Transforming Care for First Episode Psychosis in NJ"; hosted by the National Alliance on Mental Illness in Atlantic and Cape May counties; Absecon United Methodist Church, 100 Pitney Road, Absecon. 609-927-0215.
PAIN MANAGEMENT SUPPORT GROUP: 2 to 4 p.m. second Mondays; for those experiencing chronic pain in their lives; Maruchi Conference Room, Cape Regional Medical Center, 2 Stone Harbor Blvd., Cape May Court House. 609-463-4043.
VENTNOR AARP CHAPTER 1724: 1:30 to 2:45 p.m. second Mondays; for seniors who live in Atlantic County; featured speakers each month; Ventnor Nutrition Site, 6500 Atlantic Ave., free. 609-266-7129.
Tuesday, May 15
EHLERS-DANLOS SUPPORT GROUP: 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. third Tuesdays; for individuals living with disorders that affect connective tissue, skin, joints or blood vessel walls; Atlantic Center for Independent Living, 4 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Suite 7, Galloway Township. 609-748-2253 or ArtemisCIL.org.
JERSEY CAPE WRITERS: 10 a.m. to noon third Tuesdays; share your writing in a friendly supportive environment; Public Library, 30 W. Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
Wednesday, May 16
ALZHEIMER'S SUPPORT GROUP: 5:15 to 6:30 p.m. third Wednesdays; for family members and caregivers of people with Alzheimer's or Dementia; led by Alysia Price, LCSW, LNHA, CALA, CDP, Administrator and Director of Social Services; Seashore Gardens Living Center, 22 W. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway, free. 609-404-4848.
'BE THERE OR BE SQUARE' BOOK CLUB: 7 to 8 p.m. third Wednesdays; open to adults; Atlantic County Library, 306 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township. 609-652-2352 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
GO GREEN GALLOWAY MEETING: 6 to 7:30 p.m. third Wednesdays through June 20; stop by and learn more about our efforts; Atlantic County Library, 306 E Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway. 609-742-7076 or GoGreenGalloway.org.
SHORE MEDICAL CENTER'S SENIOR SOCIALS: 3 to 4 p.m. third Wednesdays; bingo, prizes, educational program; tea, coffee, snacks served; Shore Medical Center, 100 Medical Center Way, Somers Point, free. 609-653-3543 or ShoreMedicalCenter.org.
Thursday, May 17
ITALIAN CULTURAL INSTITUTE OF SOUTH JERSEY: 7 p.m. third Thursdays through June; St. Francis Cabrini's Culliney Hall, Second Street and Atlantic Avenue, Ocean City; new members welcome. 609-748-0619.
NAACP GENERAL MEETING: 6:30 to 8 p.m. third Thursdays; monthly meeting; discussing branch’s future events; new members welcome; Atlantic County Library, 33 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave., Pleasantville, free. 609-415-0275 or MLPNAACP.org.
STROKE/BRAIN INJURY SUPPORT GROUP: 1 p.m. third Thursdays; stroke/brain Injury Support Group; Maruchi Conference Room, Cape Regional Medical Center, 2 Stone Harbor Blvd., Cape May Court House. 609-463-2273.
THIRD THURSDAY BOOK CLUB: 6:30 to 7:45 p.m.; "Everything, Everything" by Nicola Yoon; for adults and teens; Atlantic County Library, 801 Shore Road, Somers Point. 609-927-7113 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
Tuesday, May 29
PROGRAM FOR THOSE WITH DEMENTIA: 1 to 2:30 p.m. last Tuesdays through Nov. 30; The Memory Café, a free program for people living with dementia offered by Angelic Palliative & Hospice Care, Brookdale of Cape May, Jewish Family Services and Right at Home, and the Alzheimer's Association; Cape May County Library, 2600 Bayshore Road, Villas, free. 609-355-6202.
Health, fitness
Wednesday, April 25
DIABETES SELF-MANAGEMENT: 1 to 3:30 p.m. Wednesdays through May 23; six week workshop that shows how to manage your diabetes symptoms; Atlantic County Library, 6500 Atlantic Ave., Ventnor, registration required. 609-823-4616 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
PILATES YOGA FUSION: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Wednesdays through Dec. 26, 2018; taught by Kathleen Jespersen; Public Library, 9516 Second Ave., Stone Harbor. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
PREDIABETES CLASS: 4 to 6 p.m.; AtlantiCare LifeCenter, AtlantiCare Health Park, Egg Harbor Township Campus, 2500 English Creek Ave., Building 200, Egg Harbor Township, free. AtlantiCare.org.
TOBACCO CESSATION CLASS: 5 to 6 p.m., AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, Mainland Campus, 65 W. Jimmie Leeds Road, Pomona. AtlantiCare.org.
ZUMBA FITNESS: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays; Latin dance-inspired fitness class; Public Library, 4800 Central Ave., Sea Isle City. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
Thursday, April 26
YOGA FOR BEGINNERS: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Thursdays through Dec. 20, 2018, Public Library, 6300 Atlantic Ave., Wildwood Crest. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
Friday, April 27
ZUMBA GOLD FOR THE ACTIVE OLDER ADULT: 9:15 to 10:15 a.m. Fridays through Dec. 21, 2018; taught by Cathy Cashmere, licensed Zumba and Zumba Gold instructor; Public Library, 6300 Atlantic Ave., Wildwood Crest. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
Saturday, April 28
CHAIR YOGA FOR ADULTS: 3:15 to 4:15 p.m.; for adults; enhance your physical and mental well-being in this hour of focused chair yoga practice; Atlantic County Library, 33 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave., Pleasantville, registration required. 609-641-1778 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
COMMUNITY HEALTH FAIR: 1 to 4 p.m.; health and wellness community vendors, workshops; Zion Lutheran Church, 312 Philadelphia Ave., Egg Harbor City. 609-965-1813.
MENTAL HEALTH AND ADDICTIONS IN YOUTH: 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.; interactive class for parents and adults caring for youth offered by the Mental Health Associaition in Atlantic County; ACUA, 6700 Delilah Road, Egg Harbor Township, $75, registration required. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
MINDFULNESS MEDITATION: 10 to 11 a.m.; for teens and adults; Atlantic County Library, 1 Swift Ave., Egg Harbor Township, registration required. 609-927-8664 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
YOGA FOR BEGINNERS: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Saturdays, Public Library, 30 W. Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
YOGA FOR LIFE: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. every other Saturday through May 26; for adults and teens; presented by Janet Hahn; bring a mat or towel; Atlantic County Library, 40 Farragut Ave., Mays Landing, $5, registration required. 609-625-2776 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
ZUMBA GOLD FOR THE ACTIVE OLDER ADULT: 10 to 11 a.m. Saturdays; taught by Cathy Cashmere, licensed Zumba and Zumba Gold instructor; Public Library, 9516 Second Ave., Stone Harbor. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
Monday, April 30
CHAIR YOGA: 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Mondays; gentle form of yoga that is practiced sitting on a chair, or standing using a chair for support; Public Library, 9516 Second Ave., Stone Harbor. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
ZUMBA GOLD FOR THE ACTIVE OLDER ADULT: 10 to 11 a.m. Mondays; taught by Cathy Cashmere, licensed Zumba and Zumba Gold instructor; Public Library, 4800 Central Ave., Sea Isle City. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
Tuesday, May 1
AL-ANON FAMILY GROUP: 8 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays; support group for people whose loved ones suffer from alcoholism; St. John Lutheran Church, 1001 Central Ave., Ocean City. 609-399-0717.
PILATES YOGA FUSION: 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesdays; taught by Kathleen Jespersen; Lower Cape Library, 2600 Bayshore Road, Villas. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
YOGA FOR BEGINNERS: 3 p.m. Tuesdays; taught by Tammy Decker; Public Library, 9516 Second Ave., Stone Harbor. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
YOGA NIDRA: 6 to 7 p.m. Tuesdays through April 27; guided meditation where the body and mind enters a stage between sleep and consciousness; Enlightened Cafe, 6414 Ventnor Ave., Ventnor City. 609-270-4443.
YOGA PILATES FUSION: 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesdays; pilates-yoga fusion exercises teach students how to use core stability for every-day movement; Lower Cape Library, 2600 Bayshore Road, Villas. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
ZUMBA FITNESS AT COURT HOUSE LIBRARY: 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Tuesdays; Latin dance-inspired fitness class; Public Library, 30 W. Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
ZUMBA FITNESS AT WILDWOOD CREST LIBRARY: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Tuesdays; Latin dance-inspired fitness class; Public Library, 6300 Atlantic Ave., Wildwood Crest. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
Wednesday, May 2
COMMUNITY STROKE SUPPORT GROUP: 2 to 4 p.m. first Wednesdays; meetings alternate between Bacharach and AtlantiCare Life Center at English Creek; Bacharach Institute for Rehabilitation, 61 W. Jimmie Leeds Road, Pomona, and AtlantiCare Life Center, 2500 English Creek Ave., Egg Harbor Township; free. 609-652-7000, ext. 5430.
'TAKE CONTROL OF YOUR HEALTH': 1 to 3:30 p.m.; six-week workshop that shows how to manage your diabetes symptoms, communicate with your health care providers, improve eating and exercise habits, and cope with stress, fear, and frustration; "Take Control of Your Health - Diabetes Self-Management Education & Support (DSMES) Program"; Atlantic County Library, 6500 Atlantic Ave., Ventnor, registration required. 609-823-4614 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
'TOO MUCH STUFF?' MEETINGS: 1 to 3 p.m. first and third Wednesdays; for people who want to clean up to those who are living with overwhelming clutter; Mental Health Association in Atlantic County, 4 East Jimmie Leeds Road, Suite 8, Galloway Township. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
Thursday, May 3
DOUBLE TROUBLE MEETINGS: noon to 1:30 p.m. first and third Thursdays; bi-monthly meeting for individuals living with both mental illness and addiction; hosted by the Mental Health Association of Ocean County; Church of the Holy Spirit, 220 E. Main St., Tuckerton. 732-914-1546.
Friday, May 4
FREE BLOOD PRESSURE SCREENING: 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. May 4, 18; Cape Regional Medical Center, 2 Stone Harbor Blvd., Cape May Court House. 609-463-4043.
Saturday, May 5
PILATES: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. every other Saturday through May 19; for adults and teens; presented by certified instructor Kristina Carr; Atlantic County Library, 40 Farragut Ave., Mays Landing, $5, registration required. 609-625-2776 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
Wednesday, May 9
DIABETES MANAGEMENT SERIES: 1 to 3 p.m. Wednesdays through May 30; comprehensive 8-hour program on diabetes management techniques; Classroom A, Cape Regional Medical Center, 2 Stone Harbor Blvd., Cape May Court House, fee and registration. 609-463-2547.
Thursday, May 10
IFSS FAMILY MEETING: 10:30 a.m. second Thursdays; meeting for individuals who have a family member living with mental illness; offered by Intensive Family Support Services of the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County, 4 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Suite 8, Galloway Township. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
Friday, May 11
SENIORS FITNESS AND DANCE: 3 to 4 p.m. second Fridays; taught by Susan Pennypacker; Public Library, 9516 Second Ave., Stone Harbor. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
Saturday, May 12
CPR CERTIFICATION: 9 to 11 a.m., Classroom A, Cape Regional Medical Center, 2 Stone Harbor Blvd., Cape May Court House, $80 manual, $65 without manual, pre-registration required. 609-463-4043.
Monday, May 14
NAMI SUPPORT MEETINGS: 7 to 9 p.m. second Monday of the month; hosted by the National Alliance on Mental Illness; open to the public; supportive and stigma free discussion group for family members of those with mental illness and those who need mental health support; Absecon United Methodist Church, 100 Pitney Road, Absecon, free. 609-927-0215 or NAMI.org.
Wednesday, May 16
COPE GROUP: 2 to 4 p.m. third Wednesdays; for those with aphasia, apraxia or dysarthria; COPE (Communication Opportunities, Programs & Events) is a group that practices communication through social conversation; Bacharach Institute for Rehabilitation, 61 W. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township, free. 609-748-5360 or Bacharach.org.
TINNITUS SUPPORT GROUP: 4 p.m., third Wednesday of the month; hosted by the Bacharach Hearing & Balance Center; Galloway Hearing Center, 436 Chris Gaupp Drive, Suite 103, Galloway Township, free. 609-748-5370.
Thursday, May 17
CPR RE-CERTIFICATION AT CAPE REGIONAL MEDICAL CENTER: 5 p.m., Classroom A, Cape Regional Medical Center, 2 Stone Harbor Blvd., Cape May Court House, $60 manual, $45 without manual, pre-registration required. 609-463-4043.
Saturday, May 19
MS SELF-HELP GROUP: 1 to 3 p.m. third Saturdays; for those living with MS or caregiver; Room 4, Public Library, 1735 Simpson Ave., Ocean City. 610-888-7942.
Tuesday, May 22
NUTRITION FOR ADULTS: 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. fourth Tuesdays; hosted by AtlantiCare; addresses subjects relevant to seniors; lunch provided; AtlantiCare LifeCenter, 2500 English Creek, Building 200, Egg Harbor Township, free. 609-569-7010.
Tuesday, May 29
HULA HOOP FUN FITNESS CLASS: 7 to 8 p.m. last Tuesdays of the month; taught by Tara Rebel; for ages 12 and older; Dolente Dance & Fitness, 2907 Fire Road, Egg Harbor Township; $10 individuals, $16 for two. H2OHoops.com.
Music
Wednesday, April 25
ATLANTIC POPS HERO CONCERT: 7 to 9 p.m.; performance by the Atlantic Pops Community Band and the Mainland chorale in support of the HERO Campaign for Designated Drivers; Egg Harbor Township Community Center, 5045 English Creek Ave., Egg Harbor Township, $5. AtlanticPops.org.
Thursday, April 26
ELVIS IN CONCERT: 5 to 6:30 p.m.; lively stage concert from acclaimed regional Elvis impersonator Don Anthony; Jordan Road School Public Schools, 129 Jordan Road, Somers Point, $5. 609-927-2053 or SomersPointFun.com.
Saturday, April 28
IRISH CEILI: 7:30 to 10:30 p.m. last Saturdays of the month through June 30; Mike Garvin Irish Ceili Band; ceili and set dancing, Irish singing with Joe McGonigle and Bob Galbreth; American Legion Hall Post #352, First and Pennslyvania avenues, Somers Point, $5. 609-626-1576.
OPEN MIC NIGHT: 7 to 10 p.m. Fridays through Sept. 28; open mic night for all musicians; jam with others or go solo; Enlightened Cafe, 6414 Ventnor Ave., Ventnor City. 609-270-4443.
PACKAGE GOODS ORCHESTRA: 6 to 9 p.m.; presented by the Cape Shore Chorale; hors d'oeuvres, desserts, beverages and the show; Grace Luthern Church, Shore Road at Dawes Avenue, Somers Point, $45. CapeShoreChorale.org.
Sunday, April 29
JIM BARONE GOSPEL ELVIS TRIBUTE: 4 to 5 p.m., Elwood Gaskill United Methodist Church, 422 Elwood Road, Elwood, $10. 609-204-1181.
Wednesday, May 2
ANGELUS CHORUS SPRING CONCERT: 7 to 8 p.m.; contemporary, religious and classical music; St. Peter's United Methodist Church, 501 E. 8th St., Ocean City. 609-368-6939.
Thursday, May 3
TOURNAMENT OF BANDS INDOOR CHAMPIONSHIPS: 9 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. May 3, 8 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. May 4, 5, 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. May 6; 225 competitive scholastic and independent units from nine states; Wildwoods Convention Center, 4501 Boardwalk, Wildwood, free admission. 609-849-8553 or NJATOB.org.
Religion
Wednesday, April 25
BIBLE STUDY: 7 p.m. Wednesdays or 10 a.m. Thursdays; discuss the movie/book "The Shack"; all welcome; Lifegate Church, 296 Bethel Road, Somers Point. 609-927-2075 or LifegateNJ.org.
'EXPLORE GOD' DISCUSSION GROUP: 10:15 a.m. Wednesdays; Price Hall, Academy and Seashore Roads, Cape May; open to all. 609-889-3538 or email robriehl@verizon.net.
Saturday, April 28
PRISCILLA SHIRER: 8:15 a.m. doors open; 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.; Priscilla Shirer live Simulcast with worship artist Anthony Evans; light breakfast, snacks; Coastal Christian, 8th Street and West Avenue, Ocean City, $20. 609-399-4747 or CCOCeanCity.com.
Tuesday, May 1
ADULT BIBLE STUDY: 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays through June 2018; Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, 7004 Ridge Ave., Egg Harbor Township. 609-653-8092 or HolyTrinityEggHarbor.com.
Reunions
OAKCREST HIGH SCHOOL CLASS OF 1968: 6 to 10 p.m. April 28; 50th year reunion; Mays Landing Country Club, Cates Road, Mays Landing. 609-412-9906.
PRUDENTIAL REUNION: 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. May 1; choice of meal is chicken or beef; Buena Vista Country Club, Country Club Lane, Buena; $25, reservations due by April 11. 856-696-0529.
ABSEGAMI HIGH SCHOOL CLASS OF 1988: 7 to 11 p.m. June 22; 30th reunion; Blue Heron Pines, Mays Landing. 609-328-5833 or absegamiclass88@aol.com.
MAINLAND BAND — ALL YEARS: 5 p.m. July 28; finger foods, memorabilia, door prizes, DJ, dancing, DVDs playing band footage from 1970 to 1985; Clancy's by the Bay, 101 E. Maryland Ave., Somers Point; $25. Redzzz918@aol.com.
ABSEGAMI HIGH SCHOOL CLASS OF 1978 40TH REUNION: 4 to 8 p.m. July 29; 40th reunion; Greate Bay Country Club, 901 Somers Point - Mays Landing Road, Somers Point, reservations requested. Absegami78@gmail.com or facebook.com/AbsegamiHighSchoolClassOf1978.
ATLANTIC CITY HIGH SCHOOL CLASS OF 1968: 7 to 11 p.m. Aug. 11; 50th reunion; Atlantic City Country Club, 1 Leo Fraser Drive, Northfield. AtlanticCityHighSchoolClassof1968-50thReunion.MyEvent.com.
HOLY SPIRIT HIGH SCHOOL CLASS OF 1968: 6 to 9 p.m. Aug. 18; 50th reunion; Maynard's Cafe, 9306 Amherst Ave., Margate. 609-927-5092.
ATLANTIC CITY HIGH SCHOOL CLASS OF 1971: 8 p.m. Aug. 18; 65th birthday celebration for all members of Class of 1971; Smithville Inn, Galloway Township; $45. Call David Goodelman at 609-674-8873 or email ACHigh1971@gmail.com.
VENTNOR AVENUE SCHOOL CLASS OF 1968: Sept. 15; 50th reunion; looking for former students; email vasclassof1968@gmail.com.
MTHS CLASS OF 1968 50TH REUNION: 6 to 10 p.m. Sept. 15; looking for classmates, call to update address book; MTHS Class of 1968; Avalon Links Restaurant, 1510 Route 9, Cape May Court House. 609 408-4950.
Trips
'JESUS' AT SIGHT AND SOUND: April 26; hosted by the Forever Young Club at Notre Dame de la Mer Parish in Wildwood; includes transportation, lunch at Shady Maple Restaurant, reserved seats for 3 p.m. show; $125. 609-536-2865.
MEADOWBOOK FARMHOUSE/GARDEN TOUR AND AWBURY ARBORETUM: 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. May 9; Offshore Garden Club Bus Trip; Box Lunch; $85. 609-927-6001 or 856-692-4465.
BUS TIP TO ORIOLES VS. PHILLIES: May 15, 16; overnight at Days Inn Inner Harbor (across from stadium); $250; taking place out of Absecon; for info. call John at 609-703-5418.
LANCASTER: May 16, 7:15 a.m. to 8 p.m.; bus trip to Sight & Sound Theater to see "Jesus," shopping at Tangers Outlets, dining at Shady Maple Smorgasbord; hosted by United Methodist Men of Salem, 815 S. Main St., Pleasantville; $145 adults, $130 ages 12 and younger; $50 deposit to RSVP. 609-646-2220.
ROCK & ROLL HALL OF FAME: May 20 through 23; getaway to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in Cleveland, hosted by the Forever Young Club at Notre Dame de la Mer Parish in Wildwood; includes three nights lodging, three breakfasts, two dinners, admission to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, guided tour of Cleveland, visit to Flight 93 National Memorial in Shanksville, PA.; $575. 609-425-9523.
BRIGANTINE NORTH SCHOOL STOKES AUCTION: 5 to 8 p.m. May 24, 3 to 4 p.m. May 25; bid on baskets to raise funds for the sixth grade Stokes camping trip; Brigantine North Middle School, 301 Eats Evans Blvd., Brigantine. 609-266-3603 or BrigantineSchools.org.
'ROMEO AND JULIET': 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. June 13; bus trip to see American Ballet Theatre's "Romeo and Juliet"; Beth Israel Reform Congregation, 2501 Shore Road, Northfield, $90, reservations needed by May 10. 609-432-2983 or cantor@cbinorthfield.org.
TRIP TO CHICAGO, ILLINOIS: 7 day, 6 night trip to Chicago, departing on June 16 and returning on June 22; hosted by Brigantine C.E.R.; rates are $2,025 double occupancy, $1,771 per person triple occupancy, and $2,790 single occupancy. 609-264-7350, ext. 1.
TRIP TO 'ENCHANTING ISRAEL': 10 day, 8 night trip to Israel, Sept. 30 to Oct. 9; hosted by Brigantine C.E.R.; rates are $4,295 double occupancy, $4,277 triple occupancy and $5,783 single occupancy. 609-264-7350, ext. 1.
TRIP TO NEWPORT, RHODE ISLAND: Oct. 22-25; hosted by Brigantine CER; price ranges from $750 to $1,110. 609-264-7350, ext. 1.