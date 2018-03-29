Events
Wednesday, March 28
ADVANCED SOUL LINE DANCING: 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. first and last Wednesdays; class for individuals who have a solid foundation in line dancing; Public Library, 6300 Atlantic Ave., Wildwood Crest. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
DUPLICATE BRIDGE GAMES: 12:30 to 3:45 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays, 6:30 to 9:45 p.m. Mondays and Tuesdays, 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays; Shore Bridge Club, London Square and Tilton Road, Northfield, $10. 609-646-8555 or ShoreBridge.com.
ETSY CRAFT ENTREPRENEURSHIP WORKSHOP: 6-8 p.m. Wednesdays, through April 11 at Cape May County Technical High School, 188 Crest Haven Road, Cape May Court House. Free five-part workshop for artists, crafters, collectors and entrepreneurs considering an e-commerce business. Registration is required. Call Beth Filla at 908-358-3005 or register at ucedc.com/events.
FAFSA WORKSHOPS: 5-6:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 28, at the Charles D. Worthington Atlantic City Campus, 1535 Bacharach Blvd. Additional sessions are 2-3:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 10, and 5-6:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 11, at the Mays Landing Campus, 5100 Black Horse Pike. Registration is required. For information and a list of necessary documents, call 609-343-4822 or email dhernand@atlantic.edu. Students can also register at the financial aid offices in Mays Landing, Cape May Court House or Atlantic City.
PILGRIM ACADEMY HOLDS WALK-THRU-WEDNESDAYS: 9 to 11 a.m. Wednesdays through May; participants can take a guided tour of the pre-k to 12th grade campus during the open house; Pilgrim Academy, Galloway Township. 609-965-2866.
SCHOLARSHIPS AVAILABLE: daily through May 4; the Sons of Italy of Galloway, Purple Aster Lodge, is offering two $1,500 scholarships for two high school seniors from Holy Spirit or Absegami who will be enrolled in college for the 2018 fall semester; to qualify, the student must be of Italian descent; details and applications are available in the guidance office of the above schools. Submission deadline is May 4.
Thursday, March 29
BALLROOM DANCE LESSONS: 7:30 to 9 p.m. Mondays and Thursdays; all welcome; Seashore Gardens Living Center, 22 W. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township, $6. 609-645-3269.
GAME NIGHT FOR ADULTS: 6 to 8 p.m. Thursdays; learn and play games of many types; Public Library, 30 W. Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
HISTORY OF THE PERFORMING ARTS: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Thursdays through March 29; for senior adults; Dambra Sabato explores the people and times that gave birth to the world of entertainment; Atlantic County Library, 801 Shore Road, Somers Point. 609-927-7113 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
'IRISH DANCING-A CASUAL APPROACH': 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. Thursdays; set and ceili dance lessons; Christ Episcopal Church Hall, 157 Shore Road, Somers Point. 609-398-8636.
'RESISTERS AND RESCUERS': 5:30 to 7 p.m.; part three of examination of the Holocaust; Public Library, 9516 Second Ave., Stone Harbor. 609-463-6386.
THURSDAY AFTERNOON DUPLICATE BRIDGE GAME: 12:30 to 4 p.m. Thursdays; players of all levels welcome; Our Lady of the Angels Church Hall, 35 E. Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-442-0650 or CapeMayBridge.com.
'WAR AT THE JERSEY SHORE' NATIONAL YOUTH WRESTLING CHAMPIONSHIPS: 5 to 8 p.m. March 29, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. March 30, 31; hosted by the Atlantic Coast Wrestling Association; National Folkstyle Wrestling Championships with more than 2,000 wrestlers representing over 20 states; Wildwoods Convention Center, 4501 Boardwalk, Wildwood, $10 adults, $5 ages 6 and older, free ages 5 and younger. AtlanticCoastWrestling.com or WildwoodsNJ.com.
Friday, March 30
BURIED IN TREASURES WORKSHOP: 10 a.m. to noon Fridays through June 8; for individuals who want to learn how to de-clutter and stop over-acquiring; Mental Health Association in Atlantic County, 4 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Suite 8, Galloway, $125. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
FAMILY FUN NIGHT & BONFIRE: 6 to 10 p.m.; hosted by the Greater Wildwood Chamber of Commerce; music, games, bonfire with s'mores, food, snacks; bring a blanket or beach chair; Wildwoods Convention Center, 4501 Boardwalk, Wildwood, $10 ages 13 years and older, $5 ages 12 and younger. 609-729-4000 or WildwoodsNJ.com.
STOCKTON FREE TAX-PREPARATION SERVICE: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Fridays through April 13 in the Campus Center at Stockton University, Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township. Eligible residents can get help filing their income tax returns through the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program, staffed by IRS certified volunteers. Participants must have an income up to $20,000 for single filing status and up to $57,000 for married or head of household filing status. Individuals and couples must bring proper identification and documents. Appointments can be scheduled; walk-ins welcome. For information call 609-652-4256.
Saturday, March 31
CHECKMATES CHESS CLUB: noon to 4:30 p.m. Saturdays through March 31; for all ages; join chess expert Ken Esada and play a friendly game or two; Atlantic County Library, 6500 Atlantic Ave., Ventnor. 609-823-4614 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
CREATIVE COLORING FOR ADULTS: 1:30 to 3 p.m. last Saturdays through March 31; materials provided; Atlantic County Library, 33 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave., Pleasantville. 609-641-1778 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
'LEARN TO PLAY BRIDGE' FOR BEGINNERS: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays through May 5; learn to play the exciting and fascinating game of Contract Bridge; Public Library, 4800 Central Ave., Sea Isle City. 609-463-6386.
Sunday, April 1
EASTER FASHION STROLL: noon to 2 p.m.; prizes awarded in various categories for kids and adults; Rotary Park, 400 Lafayette St., Cape May. 609-884-9565 or DiscoverCapeMayNJ.com.
EASTER PARADE: 1 to 3 p.m.; put on your Easter best and stroll the Village in style; Historic Smithville &Village Green, 615 E. Moss Mill Road, Smithville. 609-748-8999 or HistoricSmithville.com.
MOREY'S PIERS EASTER CELEBRATION: noon to 5 p.m.; Easter bunny, strolling entertainment, face painting, prizes; Mariner's Landing, 3501 Boardwalk, Wildwood. 609-522-3900 or WildwoodsNJ.com.
Monday, April 2
KNITTING A POTATO CHIP SCARF: 10 a.m. to noon Mondays through April 16; taught by Debbie West; for beginners with basic knowledge of cast on and knit; Public Library, 30 W. Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-463-6386.
MONDAY EVENING DUPLICATE BRIDGE GAME: 7 to 10:30 p.m. Mondays; all levels welcome; Our Lady of the Angels Church Hall, 35 E. Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-442-0650 or CapeMayBridge.com.
Tuesday, April 3
AMERICAN RED CROSS BLOOD DRIVE: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Public Library, 6300 Atlantic Ave., Wildwood Crest. 609-463-6386 or RedCrossBlood.org.
BEGINNERS SOUL LINE DANCING: 6 to 7 p.m. Tuesdays through May 8; taught by Cathy Cashmere; Public Library, 30 W. Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-463-6386.
CAPE CUISINE: 'THE PERFECT PICNIC': 1 to 3 p.m.; taught by Chef Mark Kalla; Public Library, 30 W. Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-463-6386.
'CROCHET, FELT, AND SEW': 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays through April 24; learn how to crochet, felt, and sew by crafting either a small purse or an eye glass case; taught by Jennifer Bolton; Public Library, 110 Ocean St., Cape May City. 609-463-6386.
Wednesday, April 4
'FIND YOUR SPEAKING VOICE': 7 to 8:30 p.m. first and third Wednesdays; Boardwalk Toastmasters group; ACUA Recycling Center, 6700 Delilah Road, Egg Harbor Township. 609-290-8484 or Boardwalk.ToastmastersClubs.org.
'GARDENING IN SMALL PLACES AND SPACES': 6 to 7:30 p.m.; presentation by Joseph Alvarez, founding member of the Cape May County Beach Plum Association; Public Library, 30 W. Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-463-6386.
VETERANS ASSISTANCE: 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. first Wednesdays, veterans advocate Lou Green and volunteers provide free information to help veterans enroll in programs and services; Hamilton Mall, use the Ruby Tuesday entrance, Mays Landing. 609-407-1332.
Thursday, April 5
DIGITAL MARKETING POWER SESSION: 6 to 9 p.m.; Atlantic Cape Community College workshop; presented by Suasion Communications Group's Susan Adelizzi-Schmidt; Atlantic Cape Community College - Cape May County Campus, 341 Court House-South Dennis Road, Cape May Court House. 609-343-5655.
'DNA FOR GENEALOGY AND ANCESTRY': 1 to 2:30 p.m. Thursdays through April 26; provides a general understanding of DNA and how it can be used to enhance and verify your genealogy research; bring your own laptop and DNA results; Public Library, 30 W. Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-463-6386.
JERSEY SHORE KNITTING GUILD: 7 p.m. first Thursday of the month, Ventnor Community Center, South Newport Avenue and Atlantic Avenue, Ventnor. 609-338-9305.
'REVOLUTIONARY TEA: AN 18TH CENTURY EXPERIENCE': 2 p.m.; author-historian Stacy Roth will perform “Revolutionary Tea: An 18th Century Experience,” a free program for all ages; historical storytelling, song and poetry; rescheduled from March; Atlantic County Library, 201 S. 15th St., Brigantine, registration requested. 609-266-0110.
Sunday, April 8
ATLANTIC CAPE ACADEMY OF CULINARY ARTS OPEN HOUSES: 1-3 p.m. Sunday, April 8; and 5:30-7 p.m. Wednesday, May 9, at the Mays Landing campus, 5100 Black Horse Pike, M Building. Atlantic.edu/aca/visit.htm.
Monday, April 9
SCRABBLE: 5:45 to 7:45 p.m. second and fourth Mondays; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon. 609-967-7155 or AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
Tuesday, April 10
CREATIVE ARTS FOR ADULTS WITH SPECIAL NEEDS: 1 to 2 p.m. second Tuesdays through Dec. 11, 2018; creative exploration with drawing, painting, and sculpture using various media for the developmentally disabled; Public Library, 2600 Bayshore Road, Villas. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
Wednesday, April 11
MIDDLE TOWNSHIP HIGH SCHOOL OPEN HOUSE: 6:30 to 8 p.m., Middle Township High School, 300 E. Atlantic Ave., Cape May Court House. 609-465-1852.
Thursday, April 12
BEGINNER LINE DANCING: 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. second Thursdays; taught by Susan Pennypacker; Public Library, 9516 Second Ave., Stone Harbor. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
FRIENDS OF THE LINWOOD ARBORETUM MEETING: 6 p.m. second Thursdays, Linwood Arboretum, 1410 Wabash Ave., Linwood. 609-338-9305 or LinwoodArboretum.org.
Saturday, April 21
PLAYERS AND PLAYWRIGHTS BY THE JERSEY SHORE: 1 p.m. third Saturdays; for experienced and aspiring play writes; Public Library, 8100 Atlantic Ave., Margate. 609-350-6310.
Tuesday, April 24
'COMMUNITY CONNECTIONS': 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. fourth Tuesdays; Senior University educational events and classes; addresses subjects relevant to seniors; complimentary lunch; AtlantiCare LifeCenter, 2500 English Creek, Building 200, Egg Harbor Township, free. 609-569-7010.
Saturday, April 28
'ABOUT BOATING SAFETY' CLASS: 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. April 28, May 19, June 2, 23, July 21; hosted by U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary, Flotilla 81; St. Peter's United Methodist Church, 8th Street and Central Avenue, Ocean City, $60. 609-399-4299 or USCGAux-OCNJ.org.
Saturday, May 12
FLEA MARKET: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.; hosted by Bayview Vol. Fire co. Ladies Aux.; Bayview Fire House, Route 9, Galloway Township, $15 tables, $10 spaces. 609-652-7337 or 609-652-7385.
Dining out
Friday, March 30
PASTA DINNER: 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.; annual pasta dinner hosted by the Knights of Columbus; Saint Vincent De Paul Regional School - Parish Center, 5809 Main St., Mays Landing, $15 adults, $5 ages 11 and younger.
Saturday, March 31
BREAKFAST WITH THE BUNNY: 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. seatings; buffet breakfast, meet and greet with the Easter Bunny, and Easter egg hunt on the green; Cape May Ferry Terminal, 1200 Lincoln Blvd., North Cape May, $24 adults, $14 ages 3 to 12, free ages 2 and younger. 800-643-3779 or CMLF.com.
CAPE MAY COUNTY ARMY NATIONAL GUARD ASSOCIATION BREAKFAST: 9 to 10:30 a.m.; all branches of the military are welcome, both those currently serving and those honorably discharged; Villas Diner, 2100 Bayshore Road, Villas. 609-729-1596.
Fundraisers
Saturday, March 31
'OLDIES BUT GOODIES: A PARTY FOR A CAUSE': 6 to 10 p.m.; benefits local student; food, music, dancing, prizes, raffles, and more; Oyster Bay Condominium Community Room, 28 Oyster Bay Road, Absecon, $20. 609-233-5001 or EventBrite.com.
Saturday, April 14
3RD ANNUAL WOMEN'S CLUB CHICKEN & SUDS: 6 to 9 p.m., all you can eat and drink chicken tenders/wings, pasta, salad, beer, wine, soda, raffle, auction items; hosted by Country Shore Women's Club to support scholarship fund, local food pantries, schools and civic groups; DiOrios Circle Cafe, Somers Point; $25. 609-287-9684.
Sunday, April 22
CHRIST CHILD SOCIETY 34TH ANNUAL LUNCHEON: 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Under the Sea theme, live music, raffle, gift baskets, 50/50; proceeds benefit children in need; The Links Restaurant at Avalon Golf Club, 1510 Route 9, Cape May Court House, $35. 609-536-2685 or ChristChildCMC.org.
For kids
Wednesday, March 28
AFTERNOON PRESCHOOL STORYTIME: 1:30 to 2:15 p.m. Wednesdays through March 28; for ages 3 1/2 to 5; hear fun stories and make a cool craft; Atlantic County Library, 306 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township, registration required. 609-652-2352 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
EASTER BUNNY PICTURES: daily through March 31; visit the Easter Bunny for a photo, a memory, and a gift from his basket; Hamilton Mall, 4403 Black Horse Pike, Mays Landing, photo packages vary in price. 609-382-4727 or ShopHamilton.com.
READ, CHAT & CHEW BOOK CLUB: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. last Wednesdays through March 28; for ages 12 to 16; Atlantic County Library, 306 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township, registration requested. 609-652-2352 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
SAFE SITTER CERTIFICATION: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.; certification for kids ages 11 and older; gain confidence in babysitting; Cape Regional Medical Center, 2 Stone Harbor Blvd., Cape May Court House, $45, pre-registration required. 609-463-4043.
TODDLER STORYTIME: 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesdays through March 28; for ages 1 1/2 to 3; stories and songs; Atlantic County Library, 306 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township, registration requested. 609-652-2352 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
TOT TALES: 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesdays through March 28; for ages 1 to 3 1/2; stories, songs, snacks, craft; Atlantic County Library, 801 Shore Road, Somers Point. 609-927-7113 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
YOUTH GREEK LANGUAGE CLASSES: 3 to 5 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays through June 2018; Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, 7004 Ridge Ave., Egg Harbor Township. 609-653-8092, ext. 5 or 609-653-8092, ext. 4 or HolyTrinityEggHarbor.com.
Thursday, March 29
LEGO CLUB: 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Thursdays through March 29; ages 4 to 8; Public Library, 2305 Atlantic Ave., Longport. 609-487-7403 or LongportNJ.Gov/Library.
READ & PLAY BABY: 10:30 to 11 a.m. Thursdays through March 29; for ages 12 to 36 months; stories, songs, stretches, rhymes, puppets, felt boards, finger plays and more; Atlantic County Library, 6500 Atlantic Ave., Ventnor. 609-823-4614 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
ST. MARY'S CHURCH HOMEWORK HELP: 4:30 to 6 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays through June 7, 2018; afterschool program providing kids in grades kindergarten through 6th grade with homework help; St. Mary's Church, 118 Bayview Ave., Pleasantville. 609-646-1604 or StMarysPleasantville.org.
Friday, March 30
EASTER EGG HUNT: 4:30 to 5:30 p.m.; egg hunt, photos with the Easter Bunny, face painting, craft stations, raffles, snacks; Linwood Care Center, 201 New Road, Linwood, free. 609-927-6131.
Saturday, March 31
BELLEPLAIN VFW EASTER EGG HUNT: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.; snacks, prizes, Easter Bunny; VFW Post 6257, 556 Woodbine Ave., Belleplain. 609-861-2298.
CROSSROADS ANNUAL EASTER EGG HUNT: 10:30 a.m. egg hunt for 2 to 5 year olds; 11:30 a.m. egg hunt for kindergarten through 2nd grade; open to kids in Brigantine; bring an Easter basket; Community Presbyterian Church, 1501 W. Brigantine Ave., Brigantine. 609-266-7942.
EASTER EGG HUNT: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.; for ages 2 to 10; prizes and the annual egg hunt with over 3000 eggs; separate sensory friendly egg hunt for children with special needs; bring a basket to collect eggs; Greentree Church, 125 Schoolhouse Road, Egg Harbor Township, free. 609-927-3838 or Greentree.org.
ELKS ANNUAL EASTER EGG HUNT: noon to 2 p.m.; ages 11 and younger can pick up eggs and collect prizes; 19th Avenue and the beach, North Wildwood, free. 609-729-2170 or WildwoodsNJ.com.
GREATER WILDWOOD JAYCEES EASTER EGG HUNT: noon to 2 p.m.; for ages 1 to 12; Lincoln Avenue and the beach, Wildwood, free. 609-729-5501 or WildwoodsNJ.com.
GREENTREE EASTER EGG HUNT: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.; for ages 2 to 10; prizes, egg hunt with over 3,000 eggs; sensory-friendly egg hunt for kids with special needs; bring a basket to collect eggs; Greentree Church, 125 School House Road, Egg Harbor Township, free. 609-927-3838 or Greentree.org.
Sunday, April 1
ED'S FUNCADE EASTER SUNDAY EGG HUNT IN THE HAY: noon to 1:30 p.m.; for kids of all ages; ages 11 and younger can win prizes; Ed's Funcade, 23rd Avenue and the Boardwalk, North Wildwood. 609-729-3223 or WildwoodsNJ.com.
GOOD SHEPHERD CHURCH EGG HUNT: 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.; for ages 10 and younger; hundreds of eggs, snacks, prizes; Good Shepherd Church, 207 Northfield Ave., Northfield. 609–641-3219 or GoodShepherdUMC.com.
YOUTH BULGARIAN LANGUAGE CLASSES: 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Sundays through June 2018, Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, 7004 Ridge Ave., Egg Harbor Township. 609-653-8092, ext. 5 or 609-653-8092, ext. 4 or HolyTrinityEggHarbor.com.
Wednesday, April 4
MEDICAL EXPLORERS: 5:30 to 7 p.m. first Wednesdays; for high school students interested in medical careers; must be age 14 or older and at least a freshman; Shore Medical Center, 100 Medical Center Way, Somers Point. 609-653-3722 or ShoreMedicalCenter.org.
Monday, April 9
PARENT AND TOT CLASSES: 10 to 11 a.m. second Mondays of the month; provides parents an opportunity to socialize with other new parents while kids experience a fun activity, develop fine motor skills and foster creativity; classes designed for ages 2 and younger; Milton and Betty Katz JCC, 501 N. Jerome Ave., Margate, free. 609-822-1167, ext. 130 or JCCAtlantic.org.
Golf
Tuesday, April 3
GREEN TREE LADIES GOLF: 4 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Sept. 12; Ladies of the Green Tree Ladies Afternoon League; games, fellowship and prizes; Green Tree Golf Course, 1030 Somers Point - Mays Landing Road, Egg Harbor Township. 609-625-9131.
Groups
Wednesday, March 28
ATLANTIC AUDUBON SOCIETY MEETING: 6:30 to 9 p.m.; social hour followed by a presentation by Pete Bacinski on "Owls, Nightjars and Rails: Birds we love but seldom see"; light refreshments; Galloway Library, 306 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township, free. AtlanticAudubonSociety.com.
CAREGIVER SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS: noon to 1 p.m. March 28, April 25, May 23, June 20; hosted by Cape Assist; lunch provided; Cape Assist, 3819 New Jersey Ave., Wildwood. 609-522-5960 or CapeAssist.org.
NAMI FAMILY-TO-FAMILY CLASSES: 6:30 to 9 p.m. Wednesdays through June 6; 12-week course for families of individuals diagnosed with a serious mental illness; Jordan Road School, 129 Jordan Road, Somers Point, free, registration required. 609-927-0215 or NAMIAC.org.
WOMEN WITH DISABILITIES NETWORKING/SUPPORT GROUP: 4 to 5 p.m. Wednesdays; network, find support and discuss relevant topics; Atlantic Center for Independent Living, 4 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Suite 7, Galloway. 609-748-2253 or ArtemisCIL.org.
Thursday, March 29
ADULT CHILDREN OF ALCOHOLICS: 5:30 to 7 p.m. Thursdays; for adults who grew up in alcoholic or dysfunctional homes; Absecon United Methodist Church, basement youth room, 100 Pitney Road, Absecon. 609-641-2266 or AdultChildren.org.
DEPRESSION AND ANXIETY SUPPORT GROUP: 3 to 4:30 p.m. Thursdays; peer-run support group for individuals living with anxiety and depression; offered by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; AtlantiCare, 501 Scarborough Drive, 3rd floor, Egg Harbor Township. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
'INTO THE EVENING' BOOK CLUB: 6:15 to 7:15 p.m.; March: "The Woman in Cabin 10" by Ruth Ware; Atlantic County Library, 6500 Atlantic Ave., Ventnor. 609-823-4614 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
'LOVE AT FIRST STITCH' NEEDLECRAFT GROUP: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursdays through March 29; for adults and teens; Atlantic County Library, 134 Philadelphia Ave., Egg Harbor City. 609-804-1063 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
Friday, March 30
NARCOTICS ANONYMOUS: 7 p.m. Fridays; Narcotics Anonymous (NA); Conference Room #3, Cape Regional Medical Center, 2 Stone Harbor Blvd., Cape May Court House. 609-463-2273.
Monday, April 2
ADULT CHILDREN OF ALCOHOLICS: 7 to 8 p.m. Mondays; program for men and women who grew up in alcoholic or otherwise dysfunctional homes; Trinity United Methodist Church, 20 Route 9, Marmora. 609-432-4177 or AdultChildren.org.
AL-ANON FAMILY GROUP: 11 a.m. to noon Mondays; for people affected by a loved one's drinking; Absecon United Methodist Church, 100 Pitney Road/Church Road, Absecon, free. 856-547-0855 or NJ-Al-Anon.org.
EATING DISORDERS DISCUSSION/SUPPORT GROUP: 6:15 to 7:15 p.m. first Mondays; peer-run discussion group; members can share with others as well as gain support, practical skills and tools; offered by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; 4 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Suite 8, Galloway Township. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
'SPEAK OF THE SPECTRUM' MEETING: 6 to 7:15 p.m. first and third Mondays; for ages 16 and older LGBTQ individuals and supportive family/friends to discuss experiences, learn about the community, find support and talk about relevant topics; Mental Health Association in Atlantic County, 4 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Suite 8, Galloway Township. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
Tuesday, April 3
CAREGIVER SUPPORT GROUP: 1 to 3 p.m. first Tuesdays through Dec. 13; for anyone caring for a friend or family member; Cape Regional Medical Center, 2 Stone Harbor Blvd., Cape May Court House. 609-463-4043.
'DRAGONFLIES - BEAUTIFUL AND MYTHICAL POND CREATURES': 6:45 to 8:45 p.m.; hosted by the Green Thumb Garden Club; presentation by John Black, President of the Native Plant Society of N.J.; Senior Center in Somers Point, Massachusetts Avenue and Ambler Road, Somers Point. 609-214-6967.
GARDEN CLUB OF OCEAN CITY: noon to 2 p.m.; speaker Joe Neidinger of My Secret Garden, Linwood; Holy Trinity Church, 30th Street and Bay Avenue, Ocean City, $5 non-members. 215-630-6895 or GardenClubOCNJ.WordPress.com.
JERSEY CAPE WRITERS MONTHLY MEETING: 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. first Tuesdays; come with ten copies of a piece of writing you'd like to share; receive constructive comments on your work; Cape May County Library, 30 W. Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-231-3959 or 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
SUPPORT FOR ADULT SURVIVORS OF CHILD ABUSE: 6:30 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays; peer-run, weekly meetings for adults who have experienced physical, sexual and/or emotional child abuse or neglect; trained facilitator with Adult Survivors of Child Abuse; ASCA Offices, 950 Tilton Road, Suite 108, Northfield. 609-652-3800 or ASCASupport.org.
Wednesday, April 4
CAREGIVER SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS: 11 a.m. to noon first and third Wednesdays through May 16; support and encouragement from others that share a similar experience caring for a loved one; Senior Space at The Shores United Methodist Communities, 2201 Bay Ave., Ocean City. 609-399-6703 or 609-522-5960.
GALLOWAY CAREGIVER SUPPORT: 10 a.m. first and third Wednesdays; for individuals caring for a loved one with medical, mental health/behavioral, disability or age-related issue to receive resources, coping skills, and more; offered by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County in partnership with the Cape Atlantic Caregiver Coalition; Royal Inn Suites, 214 W. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township, free. 609-652-3800, ext. 310 or MHAAC.info.
'TOO MUCH STUFF' MEETINGS: 1 to 3 p.m. first and third Wednesdays; for people who want to clean up to those who are living with overwhelming clutter; Mental Health Association in Atlantic County, 4 East Jimmie Leeds Road, Suite 8, Galloway. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
UPPER TOWNSHIP REPUBLICAN ORGANIZATION MEETING: 7 to 8:30 p.m., Seaville Fire and Rescue Company, 36 Route 50, Seaville. 609-653-0400.
VETERANS INFORMATION SERVICES: 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. first Wednesdays; Veterans Advocate Lou Green provides assistance to veterans for free; Hamilton Mall, Ruby Tuesday's entrance, 4403 E. Black Horse Pike, Mays Landing. 609-407-1332.
Thursday, April 5
FAMILY CAREGIVER SUPPORT GROUP: 2 to 3 p.m. first Thursdays; for those caring for a loved one; Shore Medical Center, Center for Family Caregivers, Lower Level, 100 Center Way, Somers Point. 609-653-3969 or ShoreMedicalCenter.org.
FIRST THURSDAY BOOK CLUB: 7 to 8 p.m. first Thursdays, Public Library, 30 W. Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
GARDEN CLUB OF SEA ISLE CITY: 7 to 9 p.m. first Thursdays except July and August; April 5: Susan Arnao will share information about African Violets; Community Center, JFK and Park Avenue, Sea Isle City. 609-263-6817.
JERSEY SHORE KNITTING GUILD: 7 to 8:30 p.m. first Thursdays except July; Oct. 5: yarn-themed Bingo; call for supplies list; Ventnor Community Center, South Newport and Atlantic avenues, Ventnor. 609-338-9305.
KICKAPOO MEETING: 7 to 8:30 p.m. first Thursdays; share a simple meal and then conduct council business; new members welcome; Kickapoo Tribe, 30 London Avenue, Egg Harbor City. 609-226-3812.
KIWANIS OF CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE: 6:30 p.m. first and third Thursdays; serves the youth and community of Middle and Dennis townships; Avalon Golf Club & Links Restaurant, 1510 Route 9 North, Cape May Court House. 609-465-7406.
Saturday, April 7
PARKINSON'S DISEASE SUPPORT GROUP: noon to 1 p.m. first Saturdays; hosted by the Parkinson Life Center of Southern New Jersey; Body in Balance, 314 Central Ave., Linwood. 609-365-8499 or ParkinsonLifeCenterofSouthernNJ.org.
Monday, April 9
GALLOWAY PORT REPUBLIC DEMOCRATIC CLUB: 7 to 8:15 p.m. second Mondays, Gourmet Restaurant, Pitney Road, Galloway Township. 973-713-1468.
GO GREEN GALLOWAY MEETING: 7 to 8:15 p.m. second Mondays; meeting of Go Green Galloway, the Sustainability Task Force of Galloway; Galloway Township Municipal Center, 300 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township. 609-742-7076 or GoGreenGalloway.org.
NAMI SUPPORT MEETING: 7 to 9 p.m. second Mondays; concurrent support groups for mental health consumers and family members/caregivers; Feb. 12: Christopher Bracey from Oaks Integrated will speak about "Transforming Care for First Episode Psychosis in NJ"; hosted by the National Alliance on Mental Illness in Atlantic and Cape May counties; Absecon United Methodist Church, 100 Pitney Road, Absecon. 609-927-0215.
VENTNOR AARP CHAPTER 1724: 1:30 to 2:45 p.m. second Mondays; for seniors who live in Atlantic County; featured speakers each month; Ventnor Nutrition Site, 6500 Atlantic Ave., free. 609-266-7129.
Tuesday, April 10
ALZHEIMER'S ASSOCIATION'S CAREGIVER SUPPORT GROUP: 4 to 5 p.m. second Tuesdays; provides emotional, educational and social support for caregivers; Shore Medical Center, The Center for Family Caregivers at Shore Medical Center, Lower Level, 100 Medical Center Way, Somers Point. 609-653-3969 or ShoreMedicalCenter.org.
CAREGIVER SUPPORT GROUP: 4 to 5 p.m. second Tuesdays; provides emotional, educational and social support for caregivers; the Center for Family Caregivers at Shore Medical Center, Lower Level, 100 Medical Center Way, Somers Point. 609-653-3969 or ShoreMedicalCenter.org.
KNIT WITH THE KNITWITS: 6:30 to 8 p.m. second and fourth Tuesdays; learn the basics of knitting and crocheting; Cape May County Library, Technology Learning Center, 30 Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-463-6341 or CMCLibrary.org.
Wednesday, April 11
ITALIAN CULTURE: 3:30 to 4:30 p.m.; second Wednesdays; meet with others interested in learning more about Italian art, music, architecture, history, lifestyles; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon, free. 609-967-7155 or AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
Saturday, April 14
STAY FOCUSED PHOTO CLUB: 9:30 a.m. second Saturdays; for photographers of all ages and experience levels; Room F-111, F-Wing, Stockton University, Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township. StayFocusedPhoto.club.
Tuesday, April 17
EHLERS-DANLOS SUPPORT GROUP: 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. third Tuesdays; for individuals living with disorders that affect connective tissue, skin, joints or blood vessel walls; Atlantic Center for Independent Living, 4 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Suite 7, Galloway Township. 609-748-2253 or ArtemisCIL.org.
JERSEY CAPE WRITERS: 10 a.m. to noon third Tuesdays; share your writing in a friendly supportive environment; Public Library, 30 W. Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
Wednesday, April 18
ALZHEIMER'S SUPPORT GROUP: 5:15 to 6:30 p.m. third Wednesdays; for family members and caregivers of people with Alzheimer's or Dementia; led by Alysia Price, LCSW, LNHA, CALA, CDP, Administrator and Director of Social Services; Seashore Gardens Living Center, 22 W. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway, free. 609-404-4848.
'BE THERE OR BE SQUARE' BOOK CLUB: 7 to 8 p.m. third Wednesdays; open to adults; Atlantic County Library, 306 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township. 609-652-2352 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
SHORE MEDICAL CENTER'S SENIOR SOCIALS: 3 to 4 p.m. third Wednesdays; bingo, prizes, educational program; tea, coffee, snacks served; Shore Medical Center, 100 Medical Center Way, Somers Point, free. 609-653-3543 or ShoreMedicalCenter.org.
Thursday, April 19
ITALIAN CULTURAL INSTITUTE OF SOUTH JERSEY: 7 p.m. third Thursdays through June; St. Francis Cabrini's Culliney Hall, Second Street and Atlantic Avenue, Ocean City; new members welcome. 609-748-0619.
NAACP GENERAL MEETING: 6:30 to 8 p.m. third Thursdays; monthly meeting; discussing branch’s future events; new members welcome; Atlantic County Library, 33 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave., Pleasantville, free. 609-415-0275 or MLPNAACP.org.
Health, fitness
Wednesday, March 28
DIABETES MANAGEMENT SERIES: 1 to 3 p.m.; comprehensive 8-hour program on diabetes management techniques; Cape Regional Medical Center, 2 Stone Harbor Blvd., Cape May Court House, fee and registration required. 609-463-2547 or CapeRegional.com.
PILATES YOGA FUSION: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Wednesdays through Dec. 26, 2018; taught by Kathleen Jespersen; Public Library, 9516 Second Ave., Stone Harbor. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
SMOKING CESSATION: 3 to 4 p.m.; program to help stop smoking; Cape Regional Medical Center, 2 Stone Harbor Blvd., Cape May Court House, $25 registration fee, $15 refunded upon completion of the course. 609-463-4043 or CapeRegional.com.
ZUMBA FITNESS: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays; Latin dance-inspired fitness class; Public Library, 4800 Central Ave., Sea Isle City. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
Thursday, March 29
DIABETIC EDUCATION HELD IN MARMORA: 1 to 3 p.m.; comprehensive 8-hour program in diabetic management techniques; Cape Regional Diabetes Center, 210 S. Shore Road, Marmora, fee and registration required. 609-463-2547 or CapeRegional.com.
YOGA FOR BEGINNERS: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Thursdays through Dec. 20, 2018, Public Library, 6300 Atlantic Ave., Wildwood Crest. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
Friday, March 30
ZUMBA GOLD FOR THE ACTIVE OLDER ADULT: 9:15 to 10:15 a.m. Fridays through Dec. 21, 2018; taught by Cathy Cashmere, licensed Zumba and Zumba Gold instructor; Public Library, 6300 Atlantic Ave., Wildwood Crest. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
Saturday, March 31
YOGA FOR BEGINNERS: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Saturdays, Public Library, 30 W. Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
ZUMBA GOLD FOR THE ACTIVE OLDER ADULT: 10 to 11 a.m. Saturdays; taught by Cathy Cashmere, licensed Zumba and Zumba Gold instructor; Public Library, 9516 Second Ave., Stone Harbor. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
Monday, April 2
CHAIR YOGA: 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Mondays; gentle form of yoga that is practiced sitting on a chair, or standing using a chair for support; Public Library, 9516 Second Ave., Stone Harbor. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
PRACTICAL MEDITATION: 6 to 7 p.m. Mondays through April 23; workshop designed to introduce the practice of meditation into everyday life; Public Library, 9516 Second Ave., Stone Harbor. 609-463-6386.
ZUMBA GOLD FOR THE ACTIVE OLDER ADULT: 10 to 11 a.m. Mondays; taught by Cathy Cashmere, licensed Zumba and Zumba Gold instructor; Public Library, 4800 Central Ave., Sea Isle City. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
Tuesday, April 3
AL-ANON FAMILY GROUP: 8 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays; support group for people whose loved ones suffer from alcoholism; St. John Lutheran Church, 1001 Central Ave., Ocean City. 609-399-0717.
PILATES YOGA FUSION: 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesdays; taught by Kathleen Jespersen; Lower Cape Library, 2600 Bayshore Road, Villas. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
YOGA FOR BEGINNERS: 3 p.m. Tuesdays; taught by Tammy Decker; Public Library, 9516 Second Ave., Stone Harbor. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
YOGA NIDRA: 6 to 7 p.m. Tuesdays through April 27; guided meditation where the body and mind enters a stage between sleep and consciousness; Enlightened Cafe, 6414 Ventnor Ave., Ventnor City. 609-270-4443.
YOGA PILATES FUSION: 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesdays; pilates-yoga fusion exercises teach students how to use core stability for every-day movement; Lower Cape Library, 2600 Bayshore Road, Villas. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
ZUMBA FITNESS AT COURT HOUSE LIBRARY: 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Tuesdays; Latin dance-inspired fitness class; Public Library, 30 W. Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
ZUMBA FITNESS AT WILDWOOD CREST LIBRARY: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Tuesdays; Latin dance-inspired fitness class; Public Library, 6300 Atlantic Ave., Wildwood Crest. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
Wednesday, April 4
COMMUNITY STROKE SUPPORT GROUP: 2 to 4 p.m. first Wednesdays; meetings alternate between Bacharach and AtlantiCare Life Center at English Creek; Bacharach Institute for Rehabilitation, 61 W. Jimmie Leeds Road, Pomona, and AtlantiCare Life Center, 2500 English Creek Ave., Egg Harbor Township; free. 609-652-7000, ext. 5430.
'TOO MUCH STUFF?' MEETINGS: 1 to 3 p.m. first and third Wednesdays; for people who want to clean up to those who are living with overwhelming clutter; Mental Health Association in Atlantic County, 4 East Jimmie Leeds Road, Suite 8, Galloway Township. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
Monday, April 9
NAMI SUPPORT MEETINGS: 7 to 9 p.m. second Monday of the month; hosted by the National Alliance on Mental Illness; open to the public; supportive and stigma free discussion group for family members of those with mental illness and those who need mental health support; Absecon United Methodist Church, 100 Pitney Road, Absecon, free. 609-927-0215 or NAMI.org.
Thursday, April 12
IFSS FAMILY MEETING: 10:30 a.m. second Thursdays; meeting for individuals who have a family member living with mental illness; offered by Intensive Family Support Services of the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County, 4 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Suite 8, Galloway Township. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
Friday, April 13
SENIORS FITNESS AND DANCE: 3 to 4 p.m. second Fridays; taught by Susan Pennypacker; Public Library, 9516 Second Ave., Stone Harbor. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
Wednesday, April 18
COPE GROUP: 2 to 4 p.m. third Wednesdays; for those with aphasia, apraxia or dysarthria; COPE (Communication Opportunities, Programs & Events) is a group that practices communication through social conversation; Bacharach Institute for Rehabilitation, 61 W. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township, free. 609-748-5360 or Bacharach.org.
TINNITUS SUPPORT GROUP: 4 p.m., third Wednesday of the month; hosted by the Bacharach Hearing & Balance Center; Galloway Hearing Center, 436 Chris Gaupp Drive, Suite 103, Galloway Township, free. 609-748-5370.
Saturday, April 21
MS SELF-HELP GROUP: 1 to 3 p.m. third Saturdays; for those living with MS or caregiver; Room 4, Public Library, 1735 Simpson Ave., Ocean City. 610-888-7942.
Tuesday, April 24
HULA HOOP FUN FITNESS CLASS: 7 to 8 p.m. last Tuesdays of the month; taught by Tara Rebel; for ages 12 and older; Dolente Dance & Fitness, 2907 Fire Road, Egg Harbor Township; $10 individuals, $16 for two. H2OHoops.com.
NUTRITION FOR ADULTS: 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. fourth Tuesdays; hosted by AtlantiCare; addresses subjects relevant to seniors; lunch provided; AtlantiCare LifeCenter, 2500 English Creek, Building 200, Egg Harbor Township, free. 609-569-7010.
Friday, May 4
FREE BLOOD PRESSURE SCREENING: 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. May 4, 18; Cape Regional Medical Center, 2 Stone Harbor Blvd., Cape May Court House. 609-463-4043.
Saturday, May 12
CPR CERTIFICATION: 9 to 11 a.m., Classroom A, Cape Regional Medical Center, 2 Stone Harbor Blvd., Cape May Court House, $80 manual, $65 without manual, pre-registration required. 609-463-4043.
Thursday, May 17
CPR RE-CERTIFICATION AT CAPE REGIONAL MEDICAL CENTER: 5 p.m., Classroom A, Cape Regional Medical Center, 2 Stone Harbor Blvd., Cape May Court House, $60 manual, $45 without manual, pre-registration required. 609-463-4043.
Music
Friday, March 30
OPEN MIC NIGHT: 7 to 10 p.m. Fridays through Sept. 28; open mic night for all musicians; jam with others or go solo; Enlightened Cafe, 6414 Ventnor Ave., Ventnor City. 609-270-4443.
Saturday, March 31
FULL MOON DRUM CIRCLE: 7 to 9:30 p.m., Enlightened Cafe, 6414 Ventnor Ave., Ventnor City. 609-270-4443.
Wednesday, April 4
FABULOUS SILVER WINGS CONCERT: 7 to 8 p.m.; classic country and pop favorites for the whole family to enjoy; Ocean County Library, 290 Mathistown Road, Little Egg Harbor Township, registration required. 609-294-1197 or TheOceanCountyLibrary.org.
Sunday, April 8
'A JAZZY AFTERNOON': 2 to 5 p.m.; hosted by the Brigantine Beach Cultural Arts Commission; the Larry McKenna Jazz Quartet will be performing; hot buffet luncheon/dinner is included; Laguna Grill & Rum Bar, 1400 Ocean Ave., Brigantine, $40 advance, $45 at the door. 609-266 1685.
Saturday, April 28
IRISH CEILI: 7:30 to 10:30 p.m. last Saturdays of the month through June 30; Mike Garvin Irish Ceili Band; ceili and set dancing, Irish singing with Joe McGonigle and Bob Galbreth; American Legion Hall Post #352, First and Pennslyvania avenues, Somers Point, $5. 609-626-1576.
Religion
Wednesday, March 28
BIBLE STUDY: 7 p.m. Wednesdays or 10 a.m. Thursdays; discuss the movie/book "The Shack"; all welcome; Lifegate Church, 296 Bethel Road, Somers Point. 609-927-2075 or LifegateNJ.org.
EASTER PLAY: 7 to 9 p.m. March 28, 29, 30, 2 p.m. March 31; "A Portrait of our Savior"; Praise Tabernacle, 2235 Ocean Heights Ave., Egg Harbor Township. 609-927-4560 or PraiseTabernacle.com.
'EXPLORE GOD' DISCUSSION GROUP: 10:15 a.m. Wednesdays; Price Hall, Academy and Seashore Roads, Cape May; open to all. 609-889-3538 or email robriehl@verizon.net.
LIVING STATIONS OF THE CROSS: 10:30 to 11:15 a.m.; eighth grade students will present the Living Stations of the Cross; open to the public; Bishop McHugh Regional Catholic School, 2221 N. Route 9, Clermont. 609-624-1900 or BishopMcHugh.com.
Friday, March 30
ABSECON CHAPEL OPEN ON GOOD FRIDAY: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.; prayer, meditation, reflection, and dedication; Absecon United Methodist, 100 Pitney Road, Absecon. 609-641-1265.
COMMUNITY PASSOVER SEDER: 7:15 to 10 p.m.; delicious matzo, wine, fish, chicken soup, roast chicken and more; Chabad Chai Center, 6605 Atlantic Ave., Ventnor, $45 adults, $20 kids. 609-822-8500 or ChabadAC.com.
GOOD FRIDAY VIGIL: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., chapel open to public for prayer, meditation, reflection and dedication; notepaper will be available to write concerns, dedications and personal resolutions, which will be collected and burned as an offering during the community Easter sunrise service 7 a.m. April 1 at Heritage Park Gazebo; United Methodist Church, 100 Pitney Road, Absecon. 609-641-1265.
STATIONS OF THE CROSS ON OC BOARDWALK: noon to 2 p.m.; join the congregation of St. John Lutheran Church in Ocean City on Good Friday to re-enact the path Christ took from the upper room to the tomb; Ocean City Boardwalk, 14th Street and the Boardwalk, Ocean City. 609-741-6328 or StJohnLutheranOC.org.
Sunday, April 1
COMMUNITY EASTER SUNRISE SERVICE: 6:30 a.m.; more than 10 churches will participate; Music Pier, Moorlyn Terrace and the Boardwalk, Ocean City. 609-226-4003.
Tuesday, April 3
ADULT BIBLE STUDY: 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays through June 2018; Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, 7004 Ridge Ave., Egg Harbor Township. 609-653-8092 or HolyTrinityEggHarbor.com.
Reunions
OAKCREST CLASS OF 1968: 6 to 10 p.m. April 28; 50th year reunion; Mays Landing Country Club, Cates Road, Mays Landing. 609-412-9906.
ABSEGAMI CLASS OF 1988 30TH REUNION: 7-11 p.m. June 22; Absegami Class of 1988 30th Reunion; Blue Heron Pines, Mays Landing. 609-328-5833 or absegamiclass88@aol.com.
ATLANTIC CITY HIGH SCHOOL CLASS OF 1968 50TH YEAR REUNION: 7-11 p.m. Aug. 11; Atlantic City Country Club, 1 Leo Fraser Drive, Northfield. AtlanticCityHighschoolClassof1968-50thReunion.MyEvent.com.
1968 HOLY SPIRIT HIGH SCHOOL CLASS REUNION: 6-9 p.m. Aug. 18; 1968 Holy Spirit High School Class Reunion; Maynards Cafe, 9306 Amherst Ave., Margate. 609-927-5092.
ATLANTIC CITY HIGH SCHOOL CLASS OF 1971: 8 p.m. Aug. 18; 65th birthday celebration for all members of Class of 1971; Smithville Inn, Galloway Township; $45. Call David Goodelman at 609-674-8873 or email ACHigh1971@gmail.com.
MAINLAND BAND — ALL YEARS: 5 p.m. July 28; finger foods, memorabilia, door prizes, DJ, dancing, DVDs playing band footage from 1970 to 1985; Clancy's by the Bay, 101 E. Maryland Ave., Somers Point, $25. Redzzz918@aol.com.
VENTNOR AVENUE SCHOOL CLASS OF 1968: Sept. 15; 50 reunion; looking for former students; email vasclassof1968@gmail.com.
Trips
CHERRY BLOSSOMS BUS TRIP TO WASHINGTON DC: 6:45 a.m. to 9 p.m. April 7; hosted by the Absecon Cultural Arts Alliance; visit the Smithsonian and the National Mall during the height of cherry blossom season; meet at Pitney Recreational Fields Parking Lot, Pitney Road, across from Emma C Attales Community School, Absecon, $50. 609-334-8899 or AbseconArts.com.
LONGWOOD GARDENS: April 18; hosted by Gardening by the Sea Garden Club: bus departs 9 a.m. from Big Lots parking lot in North Cape May and 9:45 a.m. from Pier One in Cape May Court House; return scheduled 4 p.m.; unguided tour at Longwood, lunch on your own; $52 includes bus, admission and drivers tip. RSVP to 609-884-7181 or 609-463-0343.
BUS TIP TO ORIOLES VS. PHILLIES: May 15, 16; overnight at Days Inn Inner Harbor (across from stadium); $250; for info. call John at 609-703-5418.
LANCASTER: May 16, 7:15 a.m. to 8 p.m.; bus trip to Sight & Sound Theater to see "Jesus," shopping at Tangers Outlets, dining at Shady Maple Smorgasbord; hosted by United Methodist Men of Salem, 815 S. Main St., Pleasantville; $145 adults, $130 ages 12 and younger; $50 deposit to RSVP. 609-646-2220.
TRIP TO NEWPORT, RHODE ISLAND: Oct. 22-25; hosted by Brigantine CER; price ranges from $750 to $1,110. 609-264-7350, ext. 1.