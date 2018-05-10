Events
Wednesday, May 9
ATLANTIC CAPE ACADEMY OF CULINARY ARTS OPEN HOUSES: 5:30-7 p.m., Mays Landing campus, 5100 Black Horse Pike, M Building. Atlantic.edu/aca/visit.htm.
BEHIND THE SCENES: FLOWER SHOWS: 6 to 7:30 p.m.; presentation on the flower shows of Ocean City, Cape May and Philadelphia; taught by Joseph Alvarez; Public Library, 30 W. Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-463-6386.
DUPLICATE BRIDGE GAMES: 12:30 to 3:45 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays, 6:30 to 9:45 p.m. Mondays and Tuesdays, 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays; Shore Bridge Club, London Square and Tilton Road, Northfield, $10. 609-646-8555 or ShoreBridge.com.
FREE COMPUTER CLASSES FOR SENIORS: 9:30 a.m. to noon Mondays and Wednesdays through July 1; available to all Atlantic County resident Seniors age 60 and older; T.Byrd Training Center, 1501 S. New Road, Pleasantville, free, registration required. 609-484-9356 or TByrdCenter.com.
FREE WORKSHOP FOR UNEMPLOYED, UNDEREMPLOYED: 10 a.m. Mondays and Wednesdays through Nov. 14; learn how you could qualify for a free training grant to go to school and become certified in Microsoft Office Professional and Quick Books; T.Byrd Training Center, 1501 S. New Road, Pleasantville, free, registration required. 609-484-9356 or TByrdCenter.com.
MAY BOOK SALE: daily through May 31; Atlantic County Library, 1 Swift Ave., Egg Harbor Township. 609-927-8664 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
PILGRIM ACADEMY WALK-THRU-WEDNESDAYS: 9 to 11 a.m. Wednesdays through May; guided tours of the campus, open house; Pilgrim Academy, Galloway Township. 609-965-2866.
SOCIAL MEDIA FOR BUSINESS OWNERS: 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Mondays and Wednesdays through Nov. 14; T.Byrd Training Center, 1501 S. New Road, Pleasantville, free, registration required. 609-484-9356 or TByrdCenter.com.
VIRTUAL REALITY AT THE LIBRARY: TRIALS ON TATOOINE: 2 to 4 p.m.; Star Wars-themed virtual reality game; Public Library, 30 W. Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-463-6386.
WALK IN WEDNESDAY: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesdays through May 30; get help with technology questions; CMC Library, 30 Mechanic St., Cape May Court House, no registration required. 609-463-6341 or CMCLibrary.org.
Thursday, May 10
ART AND DESIGN SHOW: 6:30 to 9 p.m.; Cape Tech students display artwork and design projects; Cape May County Technical High School, 188 Crest Haven Road, Cape May Court House. 609-380-0220 or CapeMayTech.com.
BALLROOM DANCE LESSONS: 7:30 to 9 p.m. Mondays and Thursdays; all welcome; Seashore Gardens Living Center, 22 W. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township, $6. 609-645-3269.
BEGINNERS CROCHET: 10 a.m. to noon Thursdays through May 24; six-week beginners crochet class; call for materials list; Public Library, 30 W. Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-463-6386.
BEGINNER LINE DANCING: 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. second Thursdays; taught by Susan Pennypacker; Public Library, 9516 Second Ave., Stone Harbor. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
CARD PARTY AND LUNCHEON: noon to 3:30 p.m.; Stone Harbor Lions Card/Game Party and Luncheon; Women's Civic Club of Stone Harbor, $20. 609-465-1602 or 609-432-3422.
FRIENDS OF THE LINWOOD ARBORETUM MEETING: 6 p.m. second Thursdays, Linwood Arboretum, 1410 Wabash Ave., Linwood. 609-338-9305 or LinwoodArboretum.org.
GAME NIGHT FOR ADULTS: 6 to 8 p.m. Thursdays; learn and play games of many types; Public Library, 30 W. Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
'IRISH DANCING — A CASUAL APPROACH': 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. Thursdays; set and ceili dance lessons; Christ Episcopal Church Hall, 157 Shore Road, Somers Point. 609-398-8636.
MAXIMIZING YOUR SOCIAL SECURITY: 6 to 7:30 p.m.; for adults; Atlantic County Library, 40 Farragut Ave., Mays Landing, registration requested. 609-625-2776 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
MEMOIR WORKSHOP: 1 to 3 p.m. Thursdays; taught by Jim Talone; Public Library, 9516 Second Ave., Stone Harbor. 609-463-6386.
MOTHER'S DAY ORIGAMI CRAFTAGANZA: 6:30 to 7:45 p.m.; for ages 8 and older; Atlantic County Library, 306 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township, registration required. 609-652-2352 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
THURSDAY AFTERNOON DUPLICATE BRIDGE GAME: 12:30 to 4 p.m. Thursdays; players of all levels welcome; Our Lady of the Angels Church Hall, 35 E. Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-442-0650 or CapeMayBridge.com.
Friday, May 11
BURIED IN TREASURES WORKSHOP: 10 a.m. to noon Fridays through June 8; for individuals who want to learn how to de-clutter and stop over-acquiring; Mental Health Association in Atlantic County, 4 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Suite 8, Galloway Township, $125. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
COMMUNITY BINGO AND LUNCH: 11 a.m. to noon second Fridays, Brookdale Senior Living Cape May, 591 Route 9 South, Cape May Court House. 609-463-6344.
GARDEN CLUB OF CAPE MAY FLOWER SHOW: 12:30 to 6 p.m.; theme is "Victorian Poetry in Bloom"; exhibits, refreshments, vendors, speakers, raffle baskets; Cape May Convention Hall, 714 Beach Ave., Cape May, $2. 609-884-9565 or DiscoverCapeMayNJ.com.
KNITTING CLUB: 10 a.m. to noon Fridays through May 25; for all ages; beginner or experienced knitters welcome; Atlantic County Library, 1 Swift Ave., Egg Harbor Township. 609-927-8664 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
MOTHER'S DAY FLOWER SALE: 4 p.m. May 11, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. May 12; hosted by Cub Scout Pack 55; proceeds will fund Pack scouting activities and events; The Windjammer, 18 MacArthur Blvd., Somers Point, $5-$20. 609-442-6262 or SomersPointCubScouts.org.
'NURSE! NURSE!' EXHIBIT: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mondays through Fridays through May 25; showcases the history of the nursing field; caps, uniforms, photographs, books and letters; The Museum of Cape May County, 504 N. Route 9, Cape May Court House. 609-465-3535 or CMCMuseum.org.
SPRING BOARDWALK CLASSIC CAR SHOW: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 11, 12, Wildwood Boardwalk, 3501 Boardwalk, Wildwood. 609-522-3644 or WildwoodMotorEventsNJ.com.
Saturday, May 12
BOATING SAFETY CLASS: all day; earn your NJ Boating Safety Certificate; 8-hour class held at Brigantine Community Center; taught by USCG Auxiliary Flotilla 85; Brigantine Community Center, 265 42nd St., Brigantine, $60, registration required. 609-926-7607 or USCGAux-Brigantine-NJ.org.
CHECKMATES CHESS CLUB: noon to 4:30 p.m. Saturdays through May 26; for all ages; Atlantic County Library, 6500 Atlantic Ave., Ventnor. 609-823-4616 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
CITY-WIDE YARD SALE: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.; rain or shine; hosted by the Linwood Historical Society; Linwood; $5. 609-927-8293 or LinwoodNJ.org.
CREATIVE COLORING FOR ADULTS: 1 to 3 p.m. every other Saturday through May 26; for adults; materials provided; Atlantic County Library, 33 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave., Pleasantville. 609-641-1778 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
FAITH BAPTIST CHURCH YARD SALE: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.; rain date May 19; Faith Baptist Church, 829 Tilton Road, Pleasantville, $25 table spaces, benefits the church's mortgage fund. 609-334-0610 or 609-214-2211.
FLEA MARKET: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.; hosted by Bayview Vol. Fire co. Ladies Aux.; Bayview Fire House, Route 9, Galloway Township, $15 tables, $10 spaces. 609-652-7337 or 609-652-7385.
'GODSPELL' AUDITIONS: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.; auditions for the musical Godspell hosted by the Brigantine Lighthouse Players; for ages 18 to 30; Brigantine Community Center, 265 S. 42nd St., Brigantine. 610-308-9701 or LighthousePlayers.com.
PLANT SALE: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.; potted plants and hanging baskets; Garden Club of Stone Harbor; Stone Harbor Firehouse, 96th and Second avenues, Stone Harbor. 267-716-8987 or StoneHarborNJ.org.
PLATINUM PROPERTIES GRAND OPENING: 2 to 5 p.m.; pig roast, burgers, hot dogs, kids' activities; RE/MAX Platinum Properties Somers Point, 2 Braddock Drive, Somers Point, free. 609-822-3300 or MargatePlatinumProperties.com.
SCRAPPING IN THE PINES: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.; full day of scrapbooking sponsored by the Atlantic County Tae Kwon Do Club; breakfast, lunch, dinner included; David C. Wood 4-H Center/Fairgrounds, 3120 Rt. 50, Mays Landing, $40, registration requested. 609-694-1091.
SIP INTO SPRING FESTIVAL: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; vendors and crafters; food, wine, beer, activities, demonstrations; Emlen Physick Estate, 1048 Washington St., Cape May. 609-884-5404 or CapeMayMAC.org.
START OF SUMMER FLEA MARKET: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.; rain date May 20; EHT Elks Lodge, 1815 Somers Point-Mays Landing Road, Egg Harbor Township, $20 per space. 609-892-0196 or 609-927-0295.
'STYLISH SUCCULENTS FOR YOUR HOME GARDEN': 10:30 and 11:30 a.m.; interactive workshop, make your own personal succulent tea cup; Emlen Physick Estate, 1048 Washington St., Cape May, $20. 609-884-5404 or CapeMayMAC.org.
WEIST BARRON-RYAN ACTING WORKSHOPS: Saturdays through May 12, workshops include commercial acting, film acting; Sundays through May 13, commercial and film acting for pre-teens; Weist-Barron-Ryan Acting Workshops & Casting, 13 E. Black Horse Pike, Pleasantville. 609-241-8382 or WeistBarronRyan.com.
WEST CAPE MAY YARD SALE: all day; 11th annual borough yard sale; sponsored by the Environmental Commission. 609-884-1005 or WestCapeMay.us.
Sunday, May 13
MOTHER'S DAY AT RENAULT WINERY: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.; lunch or dinner; Renault Winery Resort & Golf Joseph's Pub & Grill, 72 Bremen Ave., Egg Harbor City, reservations requested. 609-965-2111 or RenaultWinery.com.
JAZZ BRUNCH AT THE ESTATE FOR MOTHER'S DAY: 10 a.m. to noon; brunch and live jazz by Mary Lou Newnam, saxophone, and Sonny Troy, guitar; Emlen Physick Estate, 1048 Washington St., Cape May, $30, advance reservations recommended. 609-884-5404 or CapeMayMAC.org.
Monday, May 14
BALLROOM DANCE LESSONS: 7:30 to 9 p.m. Mondays and Thursdays; all welcome; Seashore Gardens Living Center, 22 W. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township, $6. 609-645-3269.
MONDAY EVENING DUPLICATE BRIDGE GAME: 7 to 10:30 p.m. Mondays; all levels welcome; Our Lady of the Angels Church Hall, 35 E. Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-442-0650 or CapeMayBridge.com.
MOVIE NIGHT: 'THE CHOICE': 6 to 8 p.m., Public Library, 4800 Central Ave., Sea Isle City. 609-463-6386.
SCRABBLE: 5:45 to 7:45 p.m. second and fourth Mondays; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon. 609-967-7155 or AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
Tuesday, May 15
BAKER GIRL 007: SPRING DESSERTS: 1 to 3 p.m., Public Library, 6300 Atlantic Ave., Wildwood Crest. 609-463-6386.
DANCING: 7:30 to 10:30 p.m. Tuesdays through May 15; social dancing, some line dances and dance mixers; light refreshments; Somers Point Fire Co. #1, 455 Bethel Road, Somers Point, $10. 609-408-3619.
EVENING OF WELLNESS RECEPTION AND CHARITY AUCTION: 4:30 to 7 p.m.; hosted by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; buffet, auction and awards ceremony; honors three members of the community who have made exceptional contributions in the fields of mental health and addiction; Ram's Head Inn, 9 W. White Horse Pike, Galloway Township, $25. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
'GATHERING WOOL': 10 a.m. to noon Tuesdays through May 29; for all ages; join the group to stitch, loop, craft and chat; Atlantic County Library, 6500 Atlantic Ave., Ventnor. 609-823-4616 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
LADIES NIGHT OUT - 'FAMILY MATTERS': 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.; Danielle Pieri, DO, AtlantiCare Physician Group, OB/GYN, will discuss "Family History: The importance of knowing and sharing with your provider"; Sofia Restaurant, 9314 Amherst Ave., Margate, $40. 888-569-1000 or AtlantiCare.org.
MSP PTO PARENT PARTNERS MEETING: 9:30 to 11:30 a.m.; get involved with your child's education; new members welcome; Middle School of Pleasantville, 801 Mill Road, Pleasantville. 609-703-1242.
PINOCHLE CLUB: 3 to 4 p.m. Tuesdays through May 29; all levels of players are welcome; Public Library, 2305 Atlantic Ave., Longport. 609-487-7403 or LongportPublicLibrary.org.
Wednesday, May 16
'FIND YOUR SPEAKING VOICE': 7 to 8:30 p.m. first and third Wednesdays; Boardwalk Toastmasters group; ACUA Recycling Center, 6700 Delilah Road, Egg Harbor Township. 609-290-8484 or Boardwalk.ToastmastersClubs.org.
FREE MOVIE: 9:30 to 11:30 a.m.; "Resilience. The Biology of Stress & The Science of Hope" presented by the Cape May County Healthy Community Coalition; Q&A session; Harbor Square Theater, 271 96th St., Stone Harbor. 609-522-5960 or CapeAssist.org.
MAXIMIZING SOCIAL SECURITY: 6 to 7 p.m.; for adults; presented by Marc Catona, president of Society for Financial Awareness; Atlantic County Library, 1 Swift Ave., Egg Harbor Township, registration required. 609-927-8664 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
ONE BOOK, ONE CAPE MAY: A VISIT WITH MARY KAY ANDREWS: 6 to 8 p.m.; Mary Kay Andrews is the New York Times bestselling author of 24 novels including The Weekenders, Beach Town, Ladies Night, Summer Rental, and The Beach House Cookbook; Public Library, 4800 Central Ave., Sea Isle City. 609-463-6386.
'QUESTIONS ABOUT SOCIAL SECURITY?': 6 to 7:30 p.m.; for adults; Ted Rich from Barberio & Rich Financial Services will be here to discuss recent changes to Social Security and how it affects retirement; Atlantic County Library, 201 S. 15th St., Brigantine, registration requested. 609-266-0110 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
SHALOMA HADASSAH CHINESE DINNER AND BINGO: 6 to 9 p.m.; 10 games of bingo; raffles, silent auction, prize baskets, door prizes; dinner catered by Lang's Imperial Inn of Margate; Beth Israel Congregation, 2500 Shore Road, Northfield, $36. 609-822-0024.
Thursday, May 17
HISTORY OF THE PERFORMING ARTS: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Thursdays through May 31; for senior adults; Atlantic County Library, 801 Shore Road, Somers Point. 609-927-7113 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
MAKE A STRAW FLOWER HAT: 6 to 7 p.m.; for adults; make a straw flower hat to hang on your front door; Atlantic County Library, 201 S. 15th St., Brigantine, registration required. 609-266-0110 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
'SECURITY IN THE DIGITAL WORLD': 4 to 5 p.m.; for adults; class will give you some basic guidelines on internet safety and security; Atlantic County Library, 306 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township, registration required. 609-652-2352 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
SUCCESSFUL AGING FESTIVAL: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.; in celebration of Older Americans Month; workshops, speakers; Campus Center, Stockton University, Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township. 609-626-5590 or Stockton.edu.
THIRD THURSDAY BOOK CLUB: 6:30 to 7:45 p.m.; "Everything, Everything" by Nicola Yoon; for adults and teens; Atlantic County Library, 801 Shore Road, Somers Point. 609-927-7113 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
Saturday, May 19
'ABOUT BOATING SAFETY' CLASS: 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. April 28, May 19, June 2, 23, July 21; hosted by U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary, Flotilla 81; St. Peter's United Methodist Church, 8th Street and Central Avenue, Ocean City, $60. 609-399-4299 or USCGAux-OCNJ.org.
ELECTRONICS RECYCLING FUNDRAISER: 9 a.m. to noon third Saturdays; drop off old electronics at the 4-H Center.; David C. Wood 4-H Center/Fairgrounds, 3210 Route 50, Mays Landing. 609-703-1549.
PLAYERS AND PLAYWRIGHTS BY THE JERSEY SHORE: 1 p.m. third Saturdays; for experienced and aspiring play writes; Public Library, 8100 Atlantic Ave., Margate. 609-350-6310.
Tuesday, May 22
'COMMUNITY CONNECTIONS': 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. fourth Tuesdays; Senior University educational events and classes; addresses subjects relevant to seniors; complimentary lunch; AtlantiCare LifeCenter, 2500 English Creek, Building 200, Egg Harbor Township, free. 609-569-7010.
Monday, May 28
EHT MEMORIAL DAY PARADE: 9 to 11 a.m.; begins at Diamond Drive, travels on Zion Road to Ocean Heights Avenue, ends at Veterans Memorial Park, Egg Harbor Township. 609-926-4088 or EHTGov.org.
Wednesday, June 6
VETERANS ASSISTANCE: 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. first Wednesdays, veterans advocate Lou Green and volunteers provide free information to help veterans enroll in programs and services; Hamilton Mall, use the Ruby Tuesday entrance, Mays Landing. 609-407-1332.
Thursday, June 7
JERSEY SHORE KNITTING GUILD: 7 p.m. first Thursday of the month except July, Ventnor Community Center, South Newport Avenue and Atlantic Avenue, Ventnor. 609-338-9305.
Friday, June 8
DESIGNER BAG BINGO: 6 to 9 p.m.; presented by the NJ Animal Advocacy Alliance; benefits NJAAA; VFW Hall, 500 Bethel Road, Somers Point, $35. 609-645-8000.
GODSPELL JR.: 7 to 9 p.m.; performance by youth-theatre company the Eighth Street Players; St. Peter's United Methodist Church, 501 E. 8th St., Ocean City, $7 adults, $5 ages 11 and younger. 609-399-2988 or EighthStreetPlayers.Weebly.com.
Tuesday, June 12
CREATIVE ARTS FOR ADULTS WITH SPECIAL NEEDS: 1 to 2 p.m. second Tuesdays through Dec. 11, 2018; creative exploration with drawing, painting, and sculpture using various media for the developmentally disabled; Public Library, 2600 Bayshore Road, Villas. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
Dining out
Saturday, May 19
BARBECUE PORK DINNER: 4 to 7 p.m., includes BBQ pork, mashed potatoes, green beans, roll, applesauce, homemade dessert and beverage; take outs available; proceeds benefit church building fund; $10 adults, $5 children; First United Methodist Church 6011 Main St., Mays Landing. 609-625-9446.
Fundraisers
Friday, May 11
LIBT 2018 DESIGNER BAG BINGO: 6 to 10 p.m.; for women; sponsored by the Ladies Invitational Bluefish Tournament; benefits AtlantiCare Mammography & Diagnostic Fund; Somers Point Volunteer Fire Hall, 1 W. New Jersey Ave., Somers Point, $35. 609-412-0641 or FishLIBT.com.
Saturday, May 12
GROSSMAN FOR CONGRESS FUNDRAISER: 5 to 7 p.m.; buffet and cash bar; Cousin Mario's, 5401 Harding Highway, Mays Landing, $40. 609-568-6502 or GrossmanForCongress.com.
HOLY TRINITY WALK FOR MISSIONS: 9:30 a.m. registration; 2018 Orthodox Christian Mission Center Walk for Missions Fundraiser hosted by Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church; lunch and fellowship on the beach following the walk; First Street and the Boardwalk, Ocean City. 609-226-0528 or HolyTrinityEggHarbor.com.
Thursday, May 17
LADIES' NIGHT OUT: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.; shopping, massages, and goodies; light snack; benefits the students and school of Glenwood Avenue; Glenwood Avenue Elementary School, 2900 New York Ave., Wildwood, free admission. 609-522-1630.
Thursday, May 24
BRIGANTINE NORTH SCHOOL STOKES AUCTION: 5 to 8 p.m. May 24, 3 to 4 p.m. May 25; bid on baskets to raise funds for the sixth grade Stokes camping trip; Brigantine North Middle School, 301 Eats Evans Blvd., Brigantine. 609-266-3603 or BrigantineSchools.org.
Saturday, June 23
YOGA WITH THE GOATS: 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., benefits The Empath Project at Moutn Laurel Animal Hospital; Funny Farm Animal Rescue, 6908 Railroad Blvd., Mays Landing; led by Dana Bowling of Yoga Mandala; $35. mlahvet.com/goat-yoga
For kids
Wednesday, May 9
PLAY DATE AT THE LIBRARY: 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesdays through May 30; for ages 6 to 36 months; stories, rhymes and songs with your little one, designed to develop early literacy skills; Atlantic County Library, 40 Farragut Ave., Mays Landing, registration requested. 609-625-2776 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
PRESCHOOL STORYTIME: 1:30 to 2:15 p.m. Wednesdays through May 23; for ages 3 1/2 to 5; hear fun stories and make a cool craft; Atlantic County Library, 306 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township, registration required. 609-652-2352 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
ST. MARY'S CHURCH HOMEWORK HELP AND ENGLISH LEARNERS CLASS: 4:30 to 6 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays through June 7; kids in grades kindergarten through 6th grade can receive homework help; St. Mary's Church, 118 Bayview Ave., Pleasantville. 609-646-1604 or StMarysPleasantville.org.
TODDLER STORYTIME: 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesdays through May 23; for ages 1 1/2 to 3; bring your little ones to hear stories and sing songs; Atlantic County Library, 306 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township, registration requested. 609-652-2352 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
TOT TALES: 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesdays through May 9; for ages 1 to 4; stories, songs, snacks, easy craft; Atlantic County Library, 801 Shore Road, Somers Point. 609-927-7113 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
WEDNESDAY BABY READ & PLAY STORYTIME: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Wednesdays through May 23; for ages 6 to 36 months; morning of stories, songs, rhymes, fingerplays and more; Atlantic County Library, 1 Swift Ave., Egg Harbor Township, registration required. 609-927-8664 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
WEDNESDAY PRESCHOOL STORYTIME: 6 to 7 p.m. Wednesdays through May 16; for ages 3 1/2 to 5; stories, games, crafts; Atlantic County Library, 1 Swift Ave., Egg Harbor Township, registration required. 609-927-8664 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
YOUTH GREEK LANGUAGE CLASSES: 3 to 5 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays through June 2018; Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, 7004 Ridge Ave., Egg Harbor Township. 609-653-8092, ext. 5 or 609-653-8092, ext. 4 or HolyTrinityEggHarbor.com.
Thursday, May 10
LEGO CLUB: 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Thursdays through May 31; come and make new friends; for ages 4 to 8; Public Library, 2305 Atlantic Ave., Longport. 609-487-7403 or LongportPublicLibrary.org.
READ & PLAY BABY: 10:30 to 11 a.m. Thursdays through May 31; for ages 12 to 36 months; themed stories, songs, stretches, rhymes, puppets, felt boards, finger plays and more; Atlantic County Library, 6500 Atlantic Ave., Ventnor. 609-823-4614 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
SOUTH JERSEY MARINERS TRY-OUTS AND CLINICS: the South Jersey Mariners competitive swim team will hold try-outs and clinics in April and May; Tuesdays and Thursdays, April 24 through May 10, pre-team clinic for swimmers ages 5 to 8; Margaret Stringer Aquatic Center, Hess School, Babcock Road, Mays Landing. SJMariners.org.
ST. MARY'S CHURCH HOMEWORK HELP: 4:30 to 6 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays through June 7; afterschool program providing kids in grades kindergarten through 6th grade with homework help; St. Mary's Church, 118 Bayview Ave., Pleasantville. 609-646-1604 or StMarysPleasantville.org.
THURSDAY PRESCHOOL STORYTIME: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Thursdays through May 24; for ages 3 1/2 to 5; hear stories, play games, do crafts and have fun; Atlantic County Library, 1 Swift Ave., Egg Harbor Township, registration required. 609-927-8664 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
Friday, May 11
EARLY LITERACY STORYTIME WITH MISS BONNIE: 10:30 to 11 a.m. Fridays through May 25; for ages 3 1/2 to 5; hear stories, sing songs and make a quick craft; Atlantic County Library, 201 S. 15th St., Brigantine. 609-266-0110 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
Saturday, May 12
CHILDREN'S FESTIVAL: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; popcorn, face painting, balloon animals, games, and more; Historic Smithville, 615 E. Moss Mill Road, Galloway Township. 609-748-8999 or HistoricSmithville.com.
CULINARY CLUB: SECOND HELPINGS: 2 to 3 p.m.; for tweens and teens ages 10 to 16; learn how to make refreshing spring treats in two session; Atlantic County Library, 6500 Atlantic Ave., Ventnor, registration required. 609-823-4614 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
DROP IN FOR A MOTHERS DAY CRAFTERNOON: 2 to 3 p.m.; for ages 6 to 14; Atlantic County Library, 306 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township. 609-652-2352 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
LEGO CLUB: 10 a.m. to noon every other Saturday through May 26; create something new with Lego's; Atlantic County Library, 1 Swift Ave., Egg Harbor Township. 609-927-8664 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
MOTHER'S DAY CRAFT: 2 to 3 p.m.; for ages 6 to 12; Atlantic County Library, 40 Farragut Ave., Mays Landing, registration requested. 609-625-2776 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
MOTHER'S DAY JEWELRY BOX: 1:30 to 3 p.m.; for ages 5 to 11; decorate a beautiful mini-jewelry box; Atlantic County Library, 33 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave., Pleasantville, registration requested. 609-641-1778 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
SATURDAY STORYTIME AND CRAFT: 10:30 to 11:15 a.m. Saturdays through May 26; storytime and craft for ages 3 to 7; Public Library, 2305 Atlantic Ave., Longport. 609-487-7403 or LongportPublicLibrary.org.
SENSORY STORYTIME: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.; for ages 3 to 5; songs, stories, movement, and play in this sensory and autism-friendly storytime, designed to develop early literacy skills; Atlantic County Library, 40 Farragut Ave., Mays Landing, registration requested. 609-625-2776 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
S.T.E.A.M. SERIES: 11 a.m. to noon; ages 6-12; honors Winslow Homer, learn about the American artist and draw a picture of what you see; Atlantic County Library, 201 S. 15th St., Brigantine, registration requested. 609-266-0110 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
STEAM ENGINE SATURDAY: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; try out tech devices; Technology Learning Center at the CMC Library, 30 Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-463-6341 or CMCLibrary.org.
STORYTIME UNIVERSITY: 10 to 10:45 a.m. Saturdays through May 26; for ages 3 to 6; stories, songs, rhymes and movement; Atlantic County Library, 33 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave., Pleasantville. 609-641-1778 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
Sunday, May 13
YOUTH BULGARIAN LANGUAGE CLASSES: 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Sundays through June 2018, Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, 7004 Ridge Ave., Egg Harbor Township. 609-653-8092, ext. 5 or 609-653-8092, ext. 4 or HolyTrinityEggHarbor.com.
Monday, May 14
PARENT AND TOT CLASSES: 10 to 11 a.m. second Mondays of the month; provides parents an opportunity to socialize with other new parents while kids experience a fun activity, develop fine motor skills and foster creativity; classes designed for ages 2 and younger; Milton and Betty Katz JCC, 501 N. Jerome Ave., Margate, free. 609-822-1167, ext. 130 or JCCAtlantic.org.
PRESCHOOL STORYTIME: 10:30 to 11:15 a.m. Mondays through May 14; for ages 3 1/2 to 5; Atlantic County Library, 40 Farragut Ave., Mays Landing, registration requested. 609-625-2776 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
MONDAY BABY READ & PLAY STORYTIME: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Monday through May 21; for ages 6 to 36 months; Atlantic County Library, 1 Swift Ave., Egg Harbor Township, registration required. 609-927-8664 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
TODDLER SOCIAL HOUR: 10 to 11 a.m.; for ages 1 to 4; snack provided; Atlantic County Library, 801 Shore Road, Somers Point. 609-927-7113 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
Tuesday, May 15
FURRY BUDDIES: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. every other Tuesday through May 15; for ages 6 to 14; read a story to therapy dogs; Atlantic County Library, 40 Farragut Ave., Mays Landing. 609-625-2776 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
PRESCHOOL STORYTIME: 10:30 to 11:15 a.m. Tuesdays through May 22; for ages 3 1/2 to 5; hear fun stories and make a cool craft; Atlantic County Library, 306 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township, registration required. 609-652-2352 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
PRESCHOOL STORYTIME: 1:30 to 2:15 p.m. Tuesdays through May 15; for ages 3 1/2 to 5; stories, craft; Atlantic County Library, 40 Farragut Ave., Mays Landing, registration requested. 609-625-2776 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
Thursday, May 17
TODDLER YOGA: 10 to 11 a.m. every other Thursday through May 17; for ages 1 to 5; taught by certified children's yoga instructor, Paige Vaccaro; Atlantic County Library, 40 Farragut Ave., Mays Landing, registration requested. 609-625-2776 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
Tuesday, May 22
FURRY BUDDIES: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. every other Tuesday through May 22; for ages 6 to 14; read a story to therapy dogs; Atlantic County Library, 306 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township, registration requested. 609-652-2352 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
TOTALLY STEM TUESDAY: 5:30 to 6:15 p.m. every other Tuesday through May 22; for ages 5 to 12; make STEM come alive; Atlantic County Library, 33 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave., Pleasantville. 609-641-1778 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
Wednesday, June 6
MEDICAL EXPLORERS: 5:30 to 7 p.m. first Wednesdays; for high school students interested in medical careers; must be age 14 or older and at least a freshman; Shore Medical Center, 100 Medical Center Way, Somers Point. 609-653-3722 or ShoreMedicalCenter.org.
SHORE'S MEDICAL EXPLORERS: 5:30 to 7 p.m. first Wednesdays through Oct. 3; for high school students interested in medical careers; Shore Medical Center, 100 Medical Center Way, Somers Point. 609-653-3748 or ShoreMedicalCenter.org.
Golf
Friday, May 11
ACHS FUNDRAISER TOURNAMENT: inaugural Atlantic City High School Athletic Hall of Fame golf tournament; Harbor Pines Golf Club, Egg Harbor Township; $125 per player; $500 per foursome, includes green fee, cart, lunch, cocktail hour, buffet dinner and prizes. RSVP to Frank Campo at 609-464-1672 or email fcampo18@hotmail.com.
Tuesday, May 15
GREEN TREE LADIES GOLF: 4 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Sept. 12; Ladies of the Green Tree Ladies Afternoon League; games, fellowship and prizes; Green Tree Golf Course, 1030 Somers Point - Mays Landing Road, Egg Harbor Township. 609-625-9131.
Wednesday, May 16
'BE A HERO' GOLF TOURNAMENT: 11:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.; John R. Elliott HERO Campaign for Designated Drivers will hold its 18th Annual "Be a HERO" golf tournament and dinner auction; Union League National Golf Club, 1765 N. Route 9, Swainton. 609-646-0414 or HeroCampaign.org.
Thursday, June 14
CHARITY GOLF TOURNAMENT: noon to 6 p.m.; Family Service Association's Annual Golf Tournament; skills challenges, contests; Ballamor Golf Club, 6071 English Creek Ave., Egg Harbor Township, $150 individuals, $600 per foursome. 609-569-0239, ext. 1160 or FSASJ.org.
Groups
Wednesday, May 9
ITALIAN CULTURE: 3:30 to 4:30 p.m.; second Wednesdays; meet with others interested in learning more about Italian art, music, architecture, history, lifestyles; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon, free. 609-967-7155 or AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
NAMI FAMILY-TO-FAMILY CLASSES: 6:30 to 9 p.m. Wednesdays through June 6; 12-week course for families of individuals diagnosed with a serious mental illness; Jordan Road School, 129 Jordan Road, Somers Point, free, registration required. 609-927-0215 or NAMIAC.org.
WOMEN WITH DISABILITIES NETWORKING/SUPPORT GROUP: 3 to 4 p.m. Wednesdays; network, find support and discuss relevant topics; Atlantic Center for Independent Living Inc., 4 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Suite 7, Galloway. 609-748-2253 or ArtemisCIL.org.
Thursday, May 10
'A NOVEL IDEA' BOOK CLUB: 10:30 a.m. to noon; for adults; Atlantic County Library, 306 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township. 609-652-2352 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
ADULT CHILDREN OF ALCOHOLICS: 5:30 to 7 p.m. Thursdays; for adults who grew up in alcoholic or dysfunctional homes; Absecon United Methodist Church, basement youth room, 100 Pitney Road, Absecon. 609-641-2266 or AdultChildren.org.
BEGINNER BRIDGE LESSONS: 7 to 9 p.m. Thursdays through Aug. 30, Shore Bridge Club, 201 Tilton Rd London Square Mall, Northfield, $10. 609-646-8555 or ShoreBridge.net.
DEPRESSION AND ANXIETY SUPPORT GROUP: 3 to 4:30 p.m. Thursdays; peer-run support group for individuals living with anxiety and depression; offered by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; AtlantiCare, 501 Scarborough Drive, 3rd floor, Egg Harbor Township. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
DIABETES SUPPORT GROUP: 2 p.m.; for those experiencing chronic pain in their lives; classroom A, Cape Regional Medical Center, 2 Stone Harbor Blvd., Cape May Court House. 609-463-4043.
LOVE AT FIRST STITCH NEEDLECRAFT GROUP: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursdays through May 31; for adults and teens; Atlantic County Library, 134 Philadelphia Ave, Egg Harbor City. 609-804-1063 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
MAKING STRIDES AGAINST BREAST CANCER COMMITTEE: 6:30 to 8 p.m.; looking for new members; Public Library, 1735 Simpson Ave., Ocean City. 609-432-8492.
SECOND THURSDAY BOOK CLUB: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.; for adults; Atlantic County Library, 40 Farragut Ave., Mays Landing, registration requested. 609-625-2776 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
Friday, May 11
NARCOTICS ANONYMOUS: 7 p.m. Fridays; Narcotics Anonymous (NA); Conference Room #3, Cape Regional Medical Center, 2 Stone Harbor Blvd., Cape May Court House. 609-463-2273.
Saturday, May 12
ALZHEIMER'S ASSOCIATION'S CAREGIVER SUPPORT GROUP: 4 to 5 p.m. second Tuesdays; provides emotional, educational and social support for caregivers; Shore Medical Center, The Center for Family Caregivers at Shore Medical Center, Lower Level, 100 Medical Center Way, Somers Point. 609-653-3969 or ShoreMedicalCenter.org.
CAREGIVER SUPPORT GROUP: 4 to 5 p.m. second Tuesdays; provides emotional, educational and social support for caregivers; the Center for Family Caregivers at Shore Medical Center, Lower Level, 100 Medical Center Way, Somers Point. 609-653-3969 or ShoreMedicalCenter.org.
CO-DEPENDENTS ANONYMOUS: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Saturdays; 12 step recovery group; CoDependents Anonymous, 6410 Ventnor Ave., Ventnor. 609-457-2670.
STAY FOCUSED PHOTO CLUB: 9:30 a.m. second Saturdays; for photographers of all ages and experience levels; Room F-111, F-Wing, Stockton University, Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township. StayFocusedPhoto.club.
Monday, May 14
ADULT CHILDREN OF ALCOHOLICS: 7 to 8 p.m. Mondays; program for men and women who grew up in alcoholic or otherwise dysfunctional homes; Trinity United Methodist Church, 20 Route 9, Marmora. 609-432-4177 or AdultChildren.org.
ADULT DIABETES COMMUNITY SUPPORT GROUP: 7 to 8 p.m., AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center Mainland Campus, 65 W. Jimmie Leeds Road, Pomona. 888-569-1000 or AtlantiCare.org.
AL-ANON FAMILY GROUP: 11 a.m. to noon Mondays; for people affected by a loved one's drinking; Absecon United Methodist Church, 100 Pitney Road/Church Road, Absecon, free. 856-547-0855 or NJ-Al-Anon.org.
GALLOWAY PORT REPUBLIC DEMOCRATIC CLUB: 7 to 8:15 p.m. second Mondays, Gourmet Restaurant, Pitney Road, Galloway Township. 973-713-1468.
GO GREEN GALLOWAY MEETING: 7 to 8:15 p.m. second Mondays; meeting of Go Green Galloway, the Sustainability Task Force of Galloway; Galloway Township Municipal Center, 300 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township. 609-742-7076 or GoGreenGalloway.org.
NAMI FAMILY GROUP SPEAKER: 7 to 9 p.m.; Nicole Tomlin, Esq., will be discussing Special Needs Trusts for families of loved ones with mental illness; Absecon Methodist Church, 100 Pitney Road, Absecon. 609-927-0215.
NAMI SUPPORT MEETING: 7 to 9 p.m. second Mondays; concurrent support groups for mental health consumers and family members/caregivers; Feb. 12: Christopher Bracey from Oaks Integrated will speak about "Transforming Care for First Episode Psychosis in NJ"; hosted by the National Alliance on Mental Illness in Atlantic and Cape May counties; Absecon United Methodist Church, 100 Pitney Road, Absecon. 609-927-0215.
PAIN MANAGEMENT SUPPORT GROUP: 2 to 4 p.m. second Mondays; for those experiencing chronic pain in their lives; Maruchi Conference Room, Cape Regional Medical Center, 2 Stone Harbor Blvd., Cape May Court House. 609-463-4043.
VENTNOR AARP CHAPTER 1724: 1:30 to 2:45 p.m. second Mondays; for seniors who live in Atlantic County; featured speakers each month; Ventnor Nutrition Site, 6500 Atlantic Ave., free. 609-266-7129.
Tuesday, May 15
CHESS CLUB: 4 to 7 p.m. every other Tuesday through May 15; for all ages; Atlantic County Library, 801 Shore Road, Somers Point. 609-927-7113 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
EHLERS-DANLOS: 6 to 7:15 p.m. third Tuesdays; individuals with disorders that impact connective tissue, skin, joints or blood vessel walls will be meeting to find support, learn strategies for coping and share the latest information; offered by the Atlantic Center for Independent Living; Atlantic Center for Independent Living Inc., 4 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Suite 7, Galloway Township. 609-748-2253 or MHAAC.info.
'EVERY THIRD TUESDAY I REALLY, REALLY LOVE BOOKS' CLUB: 1:30 to 4 p.m.; for adults; Atlantic County Library, 306 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township. 609-652-2352 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
GATHERING WOOL: 10 a.m. to noon Tuesdays through May 29; join the group to stitch, loop, craft and chat; Atlantic County Library, 6500 Atlantic Ave., Ventnor. 609-823-4614 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
IRISH AMERICAN CULTURAL SOCIETY: 7:30 to 9:30 p.m.; History of Celtic Art presentation; presented by Patrick Gallagher, a leading Celtic Art historian and practitioner of Celtic Art; Absecon American Legion Hall, New Jersey Avenue and Mill Road, Absecon. 609-927-1234.
JERSEY CAPE WRITERS: 10 a.m. to noon third Tuesdays; share your writing in a friendly supportive environment; Public Library, 30 W. Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
SUPPORT FOR ADULT SURVIVORS OF CHILD ABUSE: 6:30 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays; peer-run, weekly meetings for adults who have experienced physical, sexual and/or emotional child abuse or neglect; trained facilitator with Adult Survivors of Child Abuse; ASCA Offices, 950 Tilton Road, Suite 108, Northfield. 609-652-3800 or ASCASupport.org.
Wednesday, May 16
ALZHEIMER'S SUPPORT GROUP: 5:15 to 6:30 p.m. third Wednesdays; for family members and caregivers of people with Alzheimer's or Dementia; led by Alysia Price, LCSW, LNHA, CALA, CDP, Administrator and Director of Social Services; Seashore Gardens Living Center, 22 W. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township, free. 609-404-4848.
'BE THERE OR BE SQUARE' BOOK CLUB: 7 to 8 p.m. third Wednesdays; open to adults; Atlantic County Library, 306 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township. 609-652-2352 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
CAREGIVER SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS: 11 a.m. to noon first and third Wednesdays through May 16; support and encouragement from others that share a similar experience caring for a loved one; Senior Space at The Shores United Methodist Communities, 2201 Bay Ave., Ocean City. 609-399-6703 or 609-522-5960.
GALLOWAY CAREGIVER SUPPORT: 10 a.m. first and third Wednesdays; for individuals caring for a loved one with medical, mental health/behavioral, disability or age-related issue to receive resources, coping skills, and more; offered by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County in partnership with the Cape Atlantic Caregiver Coalition; Royal Inn Suites, 214 W. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township, free. 609-652-3800, ext. 310 or MHAAC.info.
GO GREEN GALLOWAY MEETING: 6 to 7:30 p.m. third Wednesdays through June 20; stop by and learn more about our efforts; Atlantic County Library, 306 E Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township. 609-742-7076 or GoGreenGalloway.org.
SHORE MEDICAL CENTER'S SENIOR SOCIALS: 3 to 4 p.m. third Wednesdays; bingo, prizes, educational program; tea, coffee, snacks served; Shore Medical Center, 100 Medical Center Way, Somers Point, free. 609-653-3543 or ShoreMedicalCenter.org.
'TOO MUCH STUFF' MEETINGS: 1 to 3 p.m. first and third Wednesdays; for people who want to clean up to those who are living with overwhelming clutter; Mental Health Association in Atlantic County, 4 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Suite 8, Galloway Township. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
Thursday, May 17
ITALIAN CULTURAL INSTITUTE OF SOUTH JERSEY: 7 p.m. third Thursdays through June; St. Francis Cabrini's Culliney Hall, Second Street and Atlantic Avenue, Ocean City; new members welcome. 609-748-0619.
KIWANIS OF CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE: 6:30 p.m. first and third Thursdays; serves the youth and community of Middle and Dennis townships; Avalon Golf Club & Links Restaurant, 1510 Route 9 North, Cape May Court House. 609-465-7406.
NAACP GENERAL MEETING: 6:30 to 8 p.m. third Thursdays; monthly meeting; discussing branch’s future events; new members welcome; Atlantic County Library, 33 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave., Pleasantville, free. 609-415-0275 or MLPNAACP.org.
STROKE/BRAIN INJURY SUPPORT GROUP: 1 p.m. third Thursdays; stroke/brain Injury Support Group; Maruchi Conference Room, Cape Regional Medical Center, 2 Stone Harbor Blvd., Cape May Court House. 609-463-2273.
THIRD THURSDAY BOOK CLUB: 6:30 to 7:45 p.m.; "Everything, Everything" by Nicola Yoon; for adults and teens; Atlantic County Library, 801 Shore Road, Somers Point. 609-927-7113 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
Monday, May 21
'SPEAK OF THE SPECTRUM' MEETING: 6 to 7:15 p.m. first and third Mondays; for ages 16 and older LGBTQ individuals and supportive family/friends to discuss experiences, learn about the community, find support and talk about relevant topics; Mental Health Association in Atlantic County, 4 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Suite 8, Galloway Township. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
Tuesday, May 22
KNIT WITH THE KNITWITS: 6:30 to 8 p.m. second and fourth Tuesdays; learn the basics of knitting and crocheting; Cape May County Library, Technology Learning Center, 30 Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-463-6341 or CMCLibrary.org.
Wednesday, May 23
CAREGIVER SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS: noon to 1 p.m. April 25, May 23, June 20; hosted by Cape Assist; lunch provided; Cape Assist, 3819 New Jersey Ave., Wildwood. 609-522-5960 or CapeAssist.org.
Tuesday, May 29
PROGRAM FOR THOSE WITH DEMENTIA: 1 to 2:30 p.m. last Tuesdays through Nov. 30; The Memory Café, a free program for people living with dementia offered by Angelic Palliative & Hospice Care, Brookdale of Cape May, Jewish Family Services and Right at Home, and the Alzheimer's Association; Cape May County Library, 2600 Bayshore Road, Villas, free. 609-355-6202.
Thursday, May 31
'INTO THE EVENING' BOOK CLUB: 6:15 to 7:15 p.m. April 26, May 31; for adults; April: "The Pigeon Tunnel" by John Le Carré; May: "Manhattan Beach" by Jennifer Egan; Atlantic County Library, 6500 Atlantic Ave., Ventnor. 609-823-4614 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
Saturday, June 2
PARKINSON'S DISEASE SUPPORT GROUP: noon to 1 p.m. first Saturdays; hosted by the Parkinson Life Center of Southern New Jersey; Body in Balance, 314 Central Ave., Linwood. 609-365-8499 or ParkinsonLifeCenterofSouthernNJ.org.
Monday, June 4
EATING DISORDERS DISCUSSION/SUPPORT GROUP: 6:15 to 7:15 p.m. first Mondays; peer-run discussion group; members can share with others as well as gain support, practical skills and tools; offered by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; 4 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Suite 8, Galloway Township. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
Tuesday, June 5
ALZHEIMER'S ASSOCIATION'S CAREGIVER SUPPORT GROUP: 4 to 5 p.m. first Tuesdays; provides emotional, educational and social support for caregivers; The Center for Family Caregivers at Shore Medical Center, Lower Level, 100 Medical Center Way, Somers Point, free. 609-653-3969 or ShoreMedicalCenter.org.
CAREGIVER SUPPORT GROUP: 1 to 3 p.m. first Tuesdays through Dec. 13; for anyone caring for a friend or family member; Cape Regional Medical Center, 2 Stone Harbor Blvd., Cape May Court House. 609-463-4043.
DEMENTIA PROGRAM: 1 to 2:30 p.m. first Tuesdays; gives people living with dementia and their care partners a chance to interact and engage with others on a similar journey; Atlantic County Library, 6500 Atlantic Ave., Ventnor, free. 609-822-1109.
JERSEY CAPE WRITERS MONTHLY MEETING: 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. first Tuesdays; come with ten copies of a piece of writing you'd like to share; receive constructive comments on your work; Cape May County Library, 30 W. Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-231-3959 or 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
Wednesday, June 6
VETERANS INFORMATION SERVICES: 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. first Wednesdays; Veterans Advocate Lou Green provides assistance to veterans for free; Hamilton Mall, Ruby Tuesday's entrance, 4403 E. Black Horse Pike, Mays Landing. 609-407-1332.
Thursday, June 7
FAMILY CAREGIVER SUPPORT GROUP: 2 to 3 p.m. first Thursdays; for those caring for a loved one; Shore Medical Center, Center for Family Caregivers, Lower Level, 100 Center Way, Somers Point. 609-653-3969 or ShoreMedicalCenter.org.
FIRST THURSDAY BOOK CLUB: 7 to 8 p.m. first Thursdays, Public Library, 30 W. Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
GARDEN CLUB OF SEA ISLE CITY: 7 to 9 p.m. first Thursdays except July and August; Community Center, JFK and Park Avenue, Sea Isle City. 609-263-6817.
JERSEY SHORE KNITTING GUILD: 7 to 8:30 p.m. first Thursdays except July; Oct. 5: yarn-themed Bingo; call for supplies list; Ventnor Community Center, South Newport and Atlantic avenues, Ventnor. 609-338-9305.
KICKAPOO MEETING: 7 to 8:30 p.m. first Thursdays; share a simple meal and then conduct council business; new members welcome; Kickapoo Tribe, 30 London Avenue, Egg Harbor City. 609-226-3812.
SHORE'S FAMILY CAREGIVER SUPPORT GROUP: 2 to 3 p.m. first Thursdays, The Center for Family Caregivers at Shore Medical Center, Lower Level, 100 Medical Center Way, Somers Point, free. 609-653-3969 or ShoreMedicalCenter.org.
Health, fitness
Wednesday, May 9
DIABETES MANAGEMENT SERIES: 1 to 3 p.m. Wednesdays through May 30; comprehensive 8-hour program on diabetes management techniques; Classroom A, Cape Regional Medical Center, 2 Stone Harbor Blvd., Cape May Court House, fee and registration. 609-463-2547.
DIABETES SELF-MANAGEMENT: 1 to 3:30 p.m. Wednesdays through May 23; six week workshop that shows how to manage your diabetes symptoms; Atlantic County Library, 6500 Atlantic Ave., Ventnor, registration required. 609-823-4616 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
OSTEOPOROSIS AWARENESS EDUCATION BREAKFAST: 10 a.m. to noon; hosted by Shore Physicians Group; free community breakfast to educate the public about osteoporosis prevention and treatment; Great Bay Country Club, 901 Mays Landing Road, Somers Point. 609-653-3435 or ShorePhysiciansGroup.com.
PILATES YOGA FUSION: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Wednesdays through Dec. 26, 2018; taught by Kathleen Jespersen; Public Library, 9516 Second Ave., Stone Harbor. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
ZUMBA FITNESS: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays; Latin dance-inspired fitness class; Public Library, 4800 Central Ave., Sea Isle City. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
Thursday, May 10
ATLANTICARE FOUNDATION LIFE PLANNING SEMINAR: 8:30 to 10 a.m.; seminar "Securing a Healthy Financial Future for You & Your Family"; breakfast included; AtlantiCare LifeCenter , 2500 English Creek Ave., Egg Harbor Township, free. 609-407-2393 or AtlantiCare.org.
CEU CLASS ON ALS: 8:30 to 10:30 a.m.; what you should know about caring for patients with ALS; presentation by Leslie Baruffi, MBS, MBA, from Griswold Home Care; light refreshments; North Cape Center, 700 Town Bank Road, North Cape May, registration. 609-898-8899, ext. 4006 or AngelicHospice.net.
IFSS FAMILY MEETING: 10:30 a.m. second Thursdays; meeting for individuals who have a family member living with mental illness; offered by Intensive Family Support Services of the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County, 4 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Suite 8, Galloway Township. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
'MEDICAID, SSI, SSDI AND OTHER ENTITLEMENTS': 6:30 to 8 p.m.; presentation for individuals seeking information to benefit an adult with a disability; Atlantic Center for Independent Living Inc., 4 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Suite 7, Galloway Township. 609-748-2253 or MHAAC.info.
NECK AND SPINE SURGERY EDUCATION PROGRAM: 4 to 5 p.m. second Thursdays; meet with nurses, physical therapists, social workers and discharge planners; Shore Medical Center, 2nd floor surgical conference room in the Surgical Tower, 100 Medical Center Way, Somers Point. 609-653-4600 or ShoreMedicalCenter.org.
WEIGHT LOSS SURGERY SEMINAR: 6 to 8 p.m., AtlantiCare Health Park, Cape May Court House Campus, 106 Court House South Dennis Road, Suite 200, 2nd Floor, Cape May Court House. 888-569-1000 or AtlantiCare.org.
YOGA FOR BEGINNERS: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Thursdays through Dec. 20, 2018, Public Library, 6300 Atlantic Ave., Wildwood Crest. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
Friday, May 11
SENIORS FITNESS AND DANCE: 3 to 4 p.m. second Fridays; taught by Susan Pennypacker; Public Library, 9516 Second Ave., Stone Harbor. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
ZUMBA GOLD FOR THE ACTIVE OLDER ADULT: 9:15 to 10:15 a.m. Fridays through Dec. 21, 2018; taught by Cathy Cashmere, licensed Zumba and Zumba Gold instructor; Public Library, 6300 Atlantic Ave., Wildwood Crest. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
Saturday, May 12
CPR CERTIFICATION: 9 to 11 a.m., Classroom A, Cape Regional Medical Center, 2 Stone Harbor Blvd., Cape May Court House, $80 manual, $65 without manual, pre-registration required. 609-463-4043.
MINDFULNESS MEDITATION: 11 a.m. to noon; for adults; presented by Linda Schwartz; Atlantic County Library, 40 Farragut Ave., Mays Landing, registration requested. 609-625-2776 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
ONE DAY CHILDBIRTH CLASS: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center Mainland Campus, Hackberry Building, 65 W. Jimmie Leeds Road, Pomona, $100. 888-569-1000 or AtlantiCare.org.
YOGA FOR BEGINNERS: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Saturdays, Public Library, 30 W. Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
YOGA FOR LIFE: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. every other Saturday through May 26; for adults and teens; presented by Janet Hahn; bring a mat or towel; Atlantic County Library, 40 Farragut Ave., Mays Landing, $5, registration required. 609-625-2776 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
ZUMBA GOLD FOR THE ACTIVE OLDER ADULT: 10 to 11 a.m. Saturdays; taught by Cathy Cashmere, licensed Zumba and Zumba Gold instructor; Public Library, 9516 Second Ave., Stone Harbor. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
Monday, May 14
CHAIR YOGA: 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Mondays; gentle form of yoga that is practiced sitting on a chair, or standing using a chair for support; Public Library, 9516 Second Ave., Stone Harbor. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
NAMI SUPPORT MEETINGS: 7 to 9 p.m. second Monday of the month; hosted by the National Alliance on Mental Illness; open to the public; supportive and stigma free discussion group for family members of those with mental illness and those who need mental health support; Absecon United Methodist Church, 100 Pitney Road, Absecon, free. 609-927-0215 or NAMI.org.
PAMPER YOURSELF WITH ESSENTIAL OILS: 6 to 8 p.m.; presented by Debbie Valletto, Wellness Advocate; Public Library, 30 W. Mechanic St., Cape May Court House, $10. 609-463-6386.
ZUMBA GOLD FOR THE ACTIVE OLDER ADULT: 10 to 11 a.m. Mondays; taught by Cathy Cashmere, licensed Zumba and Zumba Gold instructor; Public Library, 4800 Central Ave., Sea Isle City. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
Tuesday, May 15
AL-ANON FAMILY GROUP: 8 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays; support group for people whose loved ones suffer from alcoholism; St. John Lutheran Church, 1001 Central Ave., Ocean City. 609-399-0717.
PILATES YOGA FUSION: 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesdays; taught by Kathleen Jespersen; Lower Cape Library, 2600 Bayshore Road, Villas. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
SENIOR UNIVERSITY - ADVANCE CARE PLANNING: 11 a.m. to noon; learn the importance of advance care planning for all adults; AtlantiCare LifeCenter, AtlantiCare Health Park, Egg Harbor Township Campus, Building 200, 2500 English Creek Ave., Egg Harbor Township. 888-569-1000 or AtlantiCare.org.
YOGA FOR BEGINNERS: 3 p.m. Tuesdays; taught by Tammy Decker; Public Library, 9516 Second Ave., Stone Harbor. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
YOGA PILATES FUSION: 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesdays; pilates-yoga fusion exercises teach students how to use core stability for every-day movement; Lower Cape Library, 2600 Bayshore Road, Villas. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
ZUMBA FITNESS AT COURT HOUSE LIBRARY: 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Tuesdays; Latin dance-inspired fitness class; Public Library, 30 W. Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
ZUMBA FITNESS AT WILDWOOD CREST LIBRARY: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Tuesdays; Latin dance-inspired fitness class; Public Library, 6300 Atlantic Ave., Wildwood Crest. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
Wednesday, May 16
BABY BASICS CLASS: 7 to 9 p.m.; AtlantiCare Medical Center Mainland Campus, 65 W. Jimmie Leeds Road, Hackberry Building, Pomona, $10. 888-569-1000 or AtlantiCare.org.
COPE GROUP: 2 to 4 p.m. third Wednesdays; for those with aphasia, apraxia or dysarthria; COPE (Communication Opportunities, Programs & Events) is a group that practices communication through social conversation; Bacharach Institute for Rehabilitation, 61 W. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township, free. 609-748-5360 or Bacharach.org.
PREPARING FOR CHEMOTHERAPY: 4:30 to 5:30 p.m., AtlantiCare Cancer Care Institute, a Fox Chase Cancer Center Partner, 2500 English Creek Avenue, Building 400, 2nd Floor Infusion Suite, Egg Harbor Township. 888-569-1000 or AtlantiCare.org.
PREPARING FOR RADIATION THERAPY: 2 to 3 p.m., Joseph Stella, MD Conference Room, AtlantiCare Cancer Care Institute, a Fox Chase Cancer Center Partner, AtlantiCare Health Park, Egg Harbor Township Campus, Building 400, 2500 English Creek Ave., Egg Harbor Township. 888-569-1000 or AtlantiCare.org.
TINNITUS SUPPORT GROUP: 4 p.m., third Wednesday of the month; hosted by the Bacharach Hearing & Balance Center; Galloway Hearing Center, 436 Chris Gaupp Drive, Suite 103, Galloway Township, free. 609-748-5370.
'TOO MUCH STUFF?' MEETINGS: 1 to 3 p.m. first and third Wednesdays; for people who want to clean up to those who are living with overwhelming clutter; Mental Health Association in Atlantic County, 4 East Jimmie Leeds Road, Suite 8, Galloway Township. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
TOUR FOR EXPECTANT PARENTS: 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., Roger B. Hansen Center for Childbirth Tour for Expectant Parents, AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center Mainland Campus, 65 West Jimmie Leeds Road, Pomona. 888-569-1000 or AtlantiCare.org.
Thursday, May 17
CPR RE-CERTIFICATION AT CAPE REGIONAL MEDICAL CENTER: 5 p.m., Classroom A, Cape Regional Medical Center, 2 Stone Harbor Blvd., Cape May Court House, $60 manual, $45 without manual, pre-registration required. 609-463-4043.
'EASY, FUN, RAW FOR ADULTS': 2 to 4 p.m.; presented by Professor Johanna Sophia; learn to cook two healthy dishes; 45-minute talk followed by a 45-minute workshop and Q&A session; Public Library, 9516 Second Ave., Stone Harbor. 609-463-6386.
'EASY, FUN, RAW FOR FAMILIES': 5 to 7 p.m.; Professor Johanna Sophia presents simple reasons why people should add more raw foods to their daily diet; 45-minute talk followed by a 45-minute workshop and Q&A session; Public Library, 9516 Second Ave., Stone Harbor. 609-463-6386.
Friday, May 18
FREE BLOOD PRESSURE SCREENING: 8:30 to 10:30 a.m., Cape Regional Medical Center, 2 Stone Harbor Blvd., Cape May Court House. 609-463-4043.
Saturday, May 19
MS SELF-HELP GROUP: 1 to 3 p.m. third Saturdays; for those living with MS or caregiver; Room 4, Public Library, 1735 Simpson Ave., Ocean City. 610-888-7942.
PILATES: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. every other Saturday through May 19; for adults and teens; presented by certified instructor Kristina Carr; Atlantic County Library, 40 Farragut Ave., Mays Landing, $5, registration required. 609-625-2776 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
Tuesday, May 22
NUTRITION FOR ADULTS: 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. fourth Tuesdays; hosted by AtlantiCare; addresses subjects relevant to seniors; lunch provided; AtlantiCare LifeCenter, 2500 English Creek, Building 200, Egg Harbor Township, free. 609-569-7010.
Tuesday, May 29
HULA HOOP FUN FITNESS CLASS: 7 to 8 p.m. last Tuesdays of the month; taught by Tara Rebel; for ages 12 and older; Dolente Dance & Fitness, 2907 Fire Road, Egg Harbor Township; $10 individuals, $16 for two. H2OHoops.com.
Monday, June 4
JOINT REPLACEMENT EDUCATION PROGRAM: 10 to 11 a.m. first Mondays; meet with nurses, physical therapists, social workers and discharge planners; Shore Medical Center, 2nd floor surgical conference room in the Surgical Tower, 100 Medical Center Way, Somers Point. 609-653-4600 or ShoreMedicalCenter.org.
Wednesday, June 6
COMMUNITY STROKE SUPPORT GROUP: 2 to 4 p.m. first Wednesdays; meetings alternate between Bacharach and AtlantiCare Life Center at English Creek; Bacharach Institute for Rehabilitation, 61 W. Jimmie Leeds Road, Pomona, and AtlantiCare Life Center, 2500 English Creek Ave., Egg Harbor Township; free. 609-652-7000, ext. 5430.
Music
Friday, May 11
OPEN MIC NIGHT: 7 to 10 p.m. Fridays through Sept. 28; open mic night for all musicians; jam with others or go solo; Enlightened Cafe, 6414 Ventnor Ave., Ventnor City. 609-270-4443.
Saturday, May 12
WAYNARD SCHELLER & FRIENDS: 4 to 8 p.m.; performing as part of the Ventnor City Block Party; Enlightened Cafe, 6414 Ventnor Ave., Ventnor. HansenFoundationNJ.org.
Sunday, May 13
ATLANTIC CITY JAZZ BAND: 2 to 4 p.m.; presented by the Cape May Traditional Jazz Society; cash bar; benefits the FoodBank of Southern Jersey; VFW Post 386, 419 Congress St., Cape May, $15 advance, $20 at door. 609-368-3342 or CapeMayTraditionalJazzSociety.com.
Thursday, May 17
ROCK-N-ROLL DOO-WOP MUSIC: 6 to 7 p.m.; presentation by Cape May MAC; Public Library, 110 Ocean St., Cape May City. 609-463-6386.
Saturday, May 26
IRISH CEILI: 7:30 to 10:30 p.m. last Saturdays of the month through June 30; Mike Garvin Irish Ceili Band; ceili and set dancing, Irish singing with Joe McGonigle and Bob Galbreth; American Legion Hall Post #352, First and Pennslyvania avenues, Somers Point, $5. 609-626-1576.
Religion
Wednesday, May 9
BIBLE STUDY: 7 p.m. Wednesdays or 10 a.m. Thursdays; discuss the movie/book "The Shack"; all welcome; Lifegate Church, 296 Bethel Road, Somers Point. 609-927-2075 or LifegateNJ.org.
'EXPLORE GOD' DISCUSSION GROUP: 10:15 a.m. Wednesdays; Price Hall, Academy and Seashore Roads, Cape May; open to all. 609-889-3538 or email robriehl@verizon.net.
Tuesday, May 15
ADULT BIBLE STUDY: 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays through June 2018; Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, 7004 Ridge Ave., Egg Harbor Township. 609-653-8092 or HolyTrinityEggHarbor.com.
Reunions
ABSEGAMI HIGH SCHOOL CLASS OF 1988: 7 to 11 p.m. June 22; 30th reunion; Blue Heron Pines, Mays Landing. 609-328-5833 or absegamiclass88@aol.com.
MAINLAND BAND — ALL YEARS: 5 p.m. July 28; finger foods, memorabilia, door prizes, DJ, dancing, DVDs playing band footage from 1970 to 1985; Clancy's by the Bay, 101 E. Maryland Ave., Somers Point; $25. Redzzz918@aol.com.
BUENA REGIONAL HIGH SCHOOL CLASS OF 1998: 5 to 10 p.m. June 30, 20th reunion; Villa Fazzolari, $35. RSVP to Chris Mohan at chippyoptimist@aol.com.
ABSEGAMI HIGH SCHOOL CLASS OF 1978 40TH REUNION: 4 to 8 p.m. July 29; 40th reunion; Greate Bay Country Club, 901 Somers Point - Mays Landing Road, Somers Point, reservations requested. Absegami78@gmail.com or facebook.com/AbsegamiHighSchoolClassOf1978.
ATLANTIC CITY HIGH SCHOOL CLASS OF 1968: 7 to 11 p.m. Aug. 11; 50th reunion; Atlantic City Country Club, 1 Leo Fraser Drive, Northfield. AtlanticCityHighSchoolClassof1968-50thReunion.MyEvent.com.
HOLY SPIRIT HIGH SCHOOL CLASS OF 1968: 6 to 9 p.m. Aug. 18; 50th reunion; Maynard's Cafe, 9306 Amherst Ave., Margate. 609-927-5092.
ATLANTIC CITY HIGH SCHOOL CLASS OF 1971: 8 p.m. Aug. 18; 65th birthday celebration for all members of Class of 1971; Smithville Inn, Galloway Township; $45. Call David Goodelman at 609-674-8873 or email ACHigh1971@gmail.com.
VENTNOR AVENUE SCHOOL CLASS OF 1968: Sept. 15; 50th reunion; looking for former students; email vasclassof1968@gmail.com.
MTHS CLASS OF 1968 50TH REUNION: 6 to 10 p.m. Sept. 15; looking for classmates, call to update address book; MTHS Class of 1968; Avalon Links Restaurant, 1510 Route 9, Cape May Court House. 609 408-4950.
Trips
MEADOWBOOK FARMHOUSE/GARDEN TOUR AND AWBURY ARBORETUM: 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. May 9; Offshore Garden Club Bus Trip; Box Lunch; $85. 609-927-6001 or 856-692-4465.
BUS TIP TO ORIOLES VS. PHILLIES: May 15, 16; overnight at Days Inn Inner Harbor (across from stadium); $250; taking place out of Absecon; for info. call John at 609-703-5418.
LANCASTER: May 16, 7:15 a.m. to 8 p.m.; bus trip to Sight & Sound Theater to see "Jesus," shopping at Tangers Outlets, dining at Shady Maple Smorgasbord; hosted by United Methodist Men of Salem, 815 S. Main St., Pleasantville; $145 adults, $130 ages 12 and younger; $50 deposit to RSVP. 609-646-2220.
ROCK & ROLL HALL OF FAME: May 20 through 23; getaway to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in Cleveland, hosted by the Forever Young Club at Notre Dame de la Mer Parish in Wildwood; includes three nights lodging, three breakfasts, two dinners, admission to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, guided tour of Cleveland, visit to Flight 93 National Memorial in Shanksville, PA.; $575. 609-425-9523.
'ROMEO AND JULIET': 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. June 13; bus trip to see American Ballet Theatre's "Romeo and Juliet"; Beth Israel Reform Congregation, 2501 Shore Road, Northfield, $90, reservations needed by May 10. 609-432-2983 or cantor@cbinorthfield.org.
AMERICAN MUSIC THEATER BUS TRIP: St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church in Absecon will host a bus trip July 28 to see “Songs of the Silver Screen” in Lancaster, Pennsylvania. The cost is $88. For information, call 609-484-0626.
BUS TRIP TO SIGHT AND SOUND THEATER TO SEE 'JESUS': Aug. 2; hosted by the Knights of Columbus; bus will leave Saint Vincent De Paul Church in Mays Landing parking lot promptly at 9 a.m., returning at 8:45 p.m.; $138, register by June 15. 856-498-1587 or 609-742-8897.
TRIP TO 'ENCHANTING ISRAEL': 10 day, 8 night trip to Israel, Sept. 30 to Oct. 9; hosted by Brigantine C.E.R.; rates are $4,295 double occupancy, $4,277 triple occupancy and $5,783 single occupancy. 609-264-7350, ext. 1.
TRIP TO NEWPORT, RHODE ISLAND: Oct. 22-25; hosted by Brigantine CER; price ranges from $750 to $1,110. 609-264-7350, ext. 1.