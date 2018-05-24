Events
Wednesday, May 23
BETH EL MOVIE DAY: 2 to 4:15 p.m.; showing of "Sleeper," starring Woody Allen; light refreshments; Beth El Synagogue, 500 North Jerome Ave., Margate, $5. 609-823-2725 or BethElSynagogue.com.
BOOK SALE: 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays, through June 16; Schiavo Library, 801 South Commonwealth Ave., Strathmere. 609-486-6265.
DUPLICATE BRIDGE GAMES: 12:30 to 3:45 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays, 6:30 to 9:45 p.m. Mondays and Tuesdays, 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays; Shore Bridge Club, London Square and Tilton Road, Northfield, $10. 609-646-8555 or ShoreBridge.com.
FREE COMPUTER CLASSES FOR SENIORS: 9:30 a.m. to noon Mondays and Wednesdays through July 1; available to all Atlantic County resident Seniors age 60 and older; T.Byrd Training Center, 1501 S. New Road, Pleasantville, free, registration required. 609-484-9356 or TByrdCenter.com.
FREE WORKSHOP FOR UNEMPLOYED, UNDEREMPLOYED: 10 a.m. Mondays and Wednesdays through Nov. 14; learn how you could qualify for a free training grant to go to school and become certified in Microsoft Office Professional and Quick Books; T.Byrd Training Center, 1501 S. New Road, Pleasantville, free, registration required. 609-484-9356 or TByrdCenter.com.
MAY BOOK SALE: daily through May 31; Atlantic County Library, 1 Swift Ave., Egg Harbor Township. 609-927-8664 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
'NURSE! NURSE!' EXHIBIT: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mondays through Fridays through May 25; showcases the history of the nursing field; caps, uniforms, photographs, books and letters; The Museum of Cape May County, 504 N. Route 9, Cape May Court House. 609-465-3535 or CMCMuseum.org.
PILGRIM ACADEMY HOLDS WALK-THRU-WEDNESDAYS: 9 to 11 a.m. Wednesdays through May; participants can take a guided tour of the pre-k to 12th grade campus during the open house; Pilgrim Academy, Galloway Township. 609-965-2866.
SOCIAL MEDIA FOR BUSINESS OWNERS: 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Mondays and Wednesdays through Nov. 14; T.Byrd Training Center, 1501 S. New Road, Pleasantville, free, registration required. 609-484-9356 or TByrdCenter.com.
WALK IN WEDNESDAY: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesdays through May 30; get help with technology questions; CMC Library, 30 Mechanic St., Cape May Court House, no registration required. 609-463-6341 or CMCLibrary.org.
Thursday, May 24
BALLROOM DANCE LESSONS: 7:30 to 9 p.m. Mondays and Thursdays; all welcome; Seashore Gardens Living Center, 22 W. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township, $6. 609-645-3269.
BEGINNERS CROCHET: 10 a.m. to noon Thursdays through May 24; six-week beginners crochet class; call for materials list; Public Library, 30 W. Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-463-6386.
GAME NIGHT FOR ADULTS: 6 to 8 p.m. Thursdays; learn and play games of many types; Public Library, 30 W. Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
HISTORY OF THE PERFORMING ARTS: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Thursdays through May 31; for senior adults; Atlantic County Library, 801 Shore Road, Somers Point. 609-927-7113 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
'IRISH DANCING-A CASUAL APPROACH': 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. Thursdays; set and ceili dance lessons; Christ Episcopal Church Hall, 157 Shore Road, Somers Point. 609-398-8636.
MEMOIR WORKSHOP: 1 to 3 p.m. Thursdays; taught by Jim Talone; Public Library, 9516 Second Ave., Stone Harbor. 609-463-6386.
THANKFUL THURSDAY: 4 to 8 p.m.; enjoy drinks while raising funds for Caring for Kids; Cold Spring Brewery, 733 Seashore Road, Cape May. 609-898-2300.
THURSDAY AFTERNOON DUPLICATE BRIDGE GAME: 12:30 to 4 p.m. Thursdays; players of all levels welcome; Our Lady of the Angels Church Hall, 35 E. Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-442-0650 or CapeMayBridge.com.
Friday, May 25
BRIGANTINE CITY-WIDE YARD SALE: May 25, 26, 27; various locations throughout Brigantine. TinyURL.com/BrigYardSale.
BURIED IN TREASURES WORKSHOP: 10 a.m. to noon Fridays through June 8; for individuals who want to learn how to de-clutter and stop over-acquiring; Mental Health Association in Atlantic County, 4 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Suite 8, Galloway Township, $125. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
INSTALLATION OF OFFICERS: 7 to 8:30 p.m.; the Kline-McAnney American Legion Post #396 is holding their 73rd annual installation of officers; Kline-McAnney American Legion Post #396, 3218 W. Brigantine Ave., Brigantine. 609-266-9477.
KNITTING CLUB: 10 a.m. to noon Fridays through May 25; for all ages; beginner or experienced knitters welcome; Atlantic County Library, 1 Swift Ave., Egg Harbor Township. 609-927-8664 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
SCHOLARSHIP AVAILABLE: applications for the Ralph Peterson Education Foundation Scholarship for local high school seniors may be picked up at City Hall; deadline to apply is May 25. 609-484-3600.
UNLOCKING OF THE OCEAN CEREMONY: noon to 1 p.m.; a large, ornate key will be used to "unlock" the ocean, along with tourism and city officials, guest speakers; more than 300 elementary school students will fly their kites in the air; Andrews Avenue and the beach, Wildwood, free. 609-729-9000 or WildwoodsNJ.com.
WILDWOODS INTERNATIONAL KITE FESTIVAL: May 25 through 28, beach at Rio Grande Avenue and inside the Wildwoods Convention Center, 4501 Boardwalk, Wildwood. 732-822-4884 or SkyFestivals.com.
Saturday, May 26
BEACH BASH BASEBALL TOURNAMENT: 8:30 a.m. May 26, 27; registered youth teams competing in the tournament are Hammonton, Ocean City, Egg Harbor Township, Northfield, Somers Point and Margate; Jerome Avenue Recreation Complex, Jerome and Fulton avenues, Margate, free admission. FreeTeams.com/MargateBaseball.
BOARDWALK CRAFT SHOW: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. May 26, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. May 27; rain or shine; all handmade products; Wildwood Boardwalk, Rio Grande Avenue, Wildwood, free admission. 609-522-0378 or 609-522-0198 or BoardwalkCrafts.com.
BRIGANTINE ART WALK: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. May 26, Aug. 11, Sept. 1, Third Annual Brigantine Art Walk, fine art and fine craft artists will be exhibiting and selling their works, Brigantine City Ball Park Field, Brigantine Avenue between 24th and 26th streets, Brigantine; 3 to 8 p.m. July 7, Pirates Art Festival, live music, artwork, Brigantine sea wall; free admission. 610-304-6482 or BrigantineArtWalk.WixSite.com.
CARDS AND COMICS AT THE TOY SHOW: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.; outdoor toy festival featuring vendors with vintage trading cards, old and new comic books, toys, action figures and collectibles; Toy Store, 5113 Harding Highway, Mays Landing, free admission. 609-829-8697 or FarPointToys.com.
CHECKMATES CHESS CLUB: noon to 4:30 p.m. Saturdays through May 26; for all ages; Atlantic County Library, 6500 Atlantic Ave., Ventnor. 609-823-4616 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
CREATIVE COLORING FOR ADULTS: 1 to 3 p.m. every other Saturday through May 26; for adults; materials provided; Atlantic County Library, 33 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave., Pleasantville. 609-641-1778 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
DOWNTOWN WILDWOOD FARMER'S MARKET: 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturdays through Sept. 1; rain or shine; farm fresh fruits, vegetables, flowers, plants, homemade baked goods, honey, wine, guacamole, herbs, nuts, and more; live music, entertainment, live radio broadcast; Byrne Plaza, Oak and Pacific Avenue, Wildwood. 609-523-1602 or DOOWW.com.
FLEA MARKET: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.; vendor spaces available; Holy Trinity Episcopal Church, 2998 Bay Ave., Ocean City; two vendor spaces is $25. 609-399-1019.
'HIDDEN GEMS OF THE LIBRARY': 2 to 3 p.m.; find out about the incredible services and resources you can uncover at the library; Atlantic County Library, 1 Swift Ave., Egg Harbor Township. 609-927-8664 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
SATURDAY MORNING MOVIE: 1 to 3:45 p.m.; open to all; light refreshments; Atlantic County Library, 306 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township. 609-652-2352 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
Sunday, May 27
BELLEPLAIN MEMORIAL DAY OPEN HOUSE: noon to 2 p.m.; memorial service at the field across from the Post, followed by a turkey dinner with all the trimmings; VFW Post 6257, 556 Woodbine Ave., Belleplain. 609-861-2298.
CLAMBAKE: 4 to 8 p.m.; hosted by Galloway Elks #2845; Fifth Annual Clambake; live music, food such as steamers, burgers, hot dogs, corn on the cob; Galloway Township Elks #2845, 120 S. New York Road, Galloway Township, $25 advance, $30 at the door, $10 ages 11 and younger. 609-377-5697 or GallowayElks.com.
SHORE DE-TOUR 8TH ANNUAL CLASSIC CAR SHOW: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.; presented by the Brigantine Lions/St. George's Pub; pre-1980 classic cars welcome, call to register for free; Brigantine Shopping Center on Harbor Beach Boulevard, Brigantine, free admission. 609-266-7050.
STONE HARBOR FARMERS MARKET: 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Sundays through Sept. 2; fresh produce, meats, desserts and other items grown in and indigenous to southern New Jersey; Water Tower Plaza, 95th Street and Second Avenue, Stone Harbor. 609-368-6800 or SHNJ.org.
Monday, May 28
CAPE MAY MEMORIAL DAY REMEMBRANCE: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.; hosted by the City of Cape May in conjunction with the American Legion Harry Snyder Post 193 and VFW Post 386; Cape May Convention Hall, 714 Beach Ave., Cape May. 609-884-9565 or DiscoverCapeMayNJ.com.
EGG HARBOR CITY MEMORIAL DAY PARADE: 9:30 a.m. line-up in front of the American Legion Post #158, 527 Philadelphia Ave., Egg Harbor City; 10 a.m. to noon parade, proceeding down Philadelphia Avenue and ending at Lincoln Park on the White Horse Pike; American Legion Post #158, 527 Philadelphia Ave., Egg Harbor City. 609-965-0081 or EggHarborCity.org.
EHT MEMORIAL DAY PARADE: 9 to 11 a.m.; begins at Diamond Drive, travels on Zion Road to Ocean Heights Avenue, ends at Veterans Memorial Park, Egg Harbor Township. 609-926-4088 or EHTGov.org.
HAMILTON MEMORIAL DAY EVENT: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.; speakers, music, honor guard; Main Street, Mays Landing. 609-742-1529.
LONGPORT MEMORIAL DAY EVENTS: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.; parade, ceremony and a hot dog picnic; 11 a.m., parade will start from 33rd and Atlantic Avenues, ends at Thomas B. Reed Park at 27th and Oberon Avenues for the official ceremony which will begin at 11:30 a.m.; following the ceremony, hot dogs and sodas will be served behind Borough Hall, 2305 Atlantic Ave., Longport. 609-513-3578.
MEMORIAL DAY SERVICE IN SEAVILLE: 9:30 a.m.; hosted by Osprey Point resident, Aldo Palombo; honors those who have fallen in the service of our country; flag salute, speaker Air Force SSgt Michael Chernowetz; Sergeant William R. Godfrey Memorial Park, Osprey Point, 1731 Route 9, Seaville.
MONDAY EVENING DUPLICATE BRIDGE GAME: 7 to 10:30 p.m. Mondays; all levels welcome; Our Lady of the Angels Church Hall, 35 E. Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-442-0650 or CapeMayBridge.com.
NORTH WILDWOOD MEMORIAL DAY SERVICES: hosted by North Wildwood Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5941 and the City of North Wildwood; 9:30 a.m., Hereford Inlet Lighthouse, 111 N. Central Ave., North Wildwood; 10 a.m., North Wildwood Veterans Monument, Spruce and New York avenues, North Wildwood. 609-729-5832.
PLEASANTVILLE MEMORIAL DAY CEREMONY: 11 a.m. to noon; ceremony to take place at the Greenwood Cemetery on Washington Avenue in Pleasantville; refreshments to follow at Mainland Post 81 American Legion, 902 S. Main St., Pleasantville. 609-641-5846.
SOMERS POINT MEMORIAL DAY PARADE: 10 a.m. registration, 11 a.m. parade; marching bands, antique cars, sports cars, classic cars, military vehicles, veterans, boy scouts, girl scouts, and more; begins at Dawes Avenue School and proceeds down Shore Road until it reaches Patriots Park at Bethel Road and First Street, Somers Point. 609-677-5700.
VENTNOR VFW MEMORIAL DAY SERVICE: 11 a.m. to noon; Greater Absecon Island VFW Post 215 Memorial Day Service; guest speakers, presentations, light refreshments; VFW Post 215 Post Home, 601 N. Dorset Ave., Ventnor. 609-703-1975 or VFW215.org.
Tuesday, May 29
CIVIC CLUB OF SEA ISLE CITY: noon to 3 p.m. Tuesdays; Bridge, Pinochle or Mahjongg; Community Lodge, Sea Isle City. 609-465-3251.
'GATHERING WOOL': 10 a.m. to noon Tuesdays through May 29; for all ages; join the group to stitch, loop, craft and chat; Atlantic County Library, 6500 Atlantic Ave., Ventnor. 609-823-4616 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
PINOCHLE CLUB: 3 to 4 p.m. Tuesdays through May 29; all levels of players are welcome; Public Library, 2305 Atlantic Ave., Longport. 609-487-7403 or LongportPublicLibrary.org.
Wednesday, May 30
BACH'S LUNCH: noon to 2 p.m. Wednesdays through June 13; mini-concert by members of the Bay Atlantic Symphony with a delicious tea luncheon; Emlen Physick Estate, 1048 Washington St., Cape May, $30. 609-884-5404 or CapeMayMAC.org.
BACHARACH COMMUNITY FARMER'S MARKET: 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Wednesdays through Aug. 29; Happy Valley Berry Farm out of Bridgeton will have local organic pesticide free fruits and veggies; Bacharach Institute For Rehabilitation, 61 W. Jimmie Leeds Road, Pomona. 609-748-5250.
NATIONAL SENIOR HEALTH AND FITNESS DAY: 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.; free health assessments; representatives will be on hand to provide information about senior services; light lunch; AtlantiCare LifeCenter, 2500 English Creek Ave., Building 200, Egg Harbor Township, free, registration required. 888-569-1000 or AtlantiCare.org.
Thursday, May 31
'THE NANKING MASSACRE': 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.; presentation will reveal the truth of this pre-meditated invasion and what came afterward; presented by Robert F. Holden, senior adjunct professor of history at Atlantic Cape Community College; Public Library, 9516 Second Ave., Stone Harbor. 609-463-6386.
Saturday, June 2
'ABOUT BOATING SAFETY' CLASS: 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. June 2, 23, July 21; hosted by U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary, Flotilla 81; St. Peter's United Methodist Church, 8th Street and Central Avenue, Ocean City, $60. 609-399-4299 or USCGAux-OCNJ.org.
SCRABBLE: 5:45 to 7:45 p.m. second and fourth Mondays; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon. 609-967-7155 or AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
Tuesday, June 5
SCREENWRITING WORKSHOP: 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays, June 5 through July 10; hosted by Stockton University's School of General Studies; write a successful cinematic story; taught by Professor of Screenwriting and Media Production Robert Steele; West Quad 201, Main Campus, Stockton University, Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township, $150 per session. Stockton.edu/Gens.
Wednesday, June 6
'FIND YOUR SPEAKING VOICE': 7 to 8:30 p.m. first and third Wednesdays; Boardwalk Toastmasters group; ACUA Recycling Center, 6700 Delilah Road, Egg Harbor Township. 609-290-8484 or Boardwalk.ToastmastersClubs.org.
VETERANS ASSISTANCE: 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. first Wednesdays, veterans advocate Lou Green and volunteers provide free information to help veterans enroll in programs and services; Hamilton Mall, use the Ruby Tuesday entrance, Mays Landing. 609-407-1332.
Thursday, June 7
JERSEY SHORE KNITTING GUILD: 7 p.m. first Thursday of the month except July, Ventnor Community Center, South Newport Avenue and Atlantic Avenue, Ventnor. 609-338-9305.
Friday, June 8
COMMUNITY BINGO AND LUNCH: 11 a.m. to noon second Fridays, Brookdale Senior Living Cape May, 591 Route 9 South, Cape May Court House. 609-463-6344.
DESIGNER BAG BINGO: 6 to 9 p.m.; presented by the NJ Animal Advocacy Alliance; benefits NJAAA; VFW Hall, 500 Bethel Road, Somers Point, $35. 609-645-8000.
GODSPELL JR.: 7 to 9 p.m.; performance by youth-theatre company the Eighth Street Players; St. Peter's United Methodist Church, 501 E. 8th St., Ocean City, $7 adults, $5 ages 11 and younger. 609-399-2988 or EighthStreetPlayers.Weebly.com.
Sunday, June 10
ALEX'S LEMONADE STAND BLOCK PARTY: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.; third annual Dancing For Hailey Block Party benefiting Alex’s Lemonade Stand; dancing, ice cream party, food, activities; 8th Street between Ocean and Wesley avenues, Ocean City. AlexsLemonade.org.
Tuesday, June 12
CREATIVE ARTS FOR ADULTS WITH SPECIAL NEEDS: 1 to 2 p.m. second Tuesdays through Dec. 11, 2018; creative exploration with drawing, painting, and sculpture using various media for the developmentally disabled; Public Library, 2600 Bayshore Road, Villas. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
Thursday, June 14
BEGINNER LINE DANCING: 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. second Thursdays; taught by Susan Pennypacker; Public Library, 9516 Second Ave., Stone Harbor. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
FRIENDS OF THE LINWOOD ARBORETUM MEETING: 6 p.m. second Thursdays, Linwood Arboretum, 1410 Wabash Ave., Linwood. 609-338-9305 or LinwoodArboretum.org.
Saturday, June 16
ELECTRONICS RECYCLING FUNDRAISER: 9 a.m. to noon third Saturdays; drop off old electronics at the 4-H Center.; David C. Wood 4-H Center/Fairgrounds, 3210 Route 50, Mays Landing. 609-703-1549.
PLAYERS AND PLAYWRIGHTS BY THE JERSEY SHORE: 1 p.m. third Saturdays; for experienced and aspiring play writes; Public Library, 8100 Atlantic Ave., Margate. 609-350-6310.
Tuesday, June 26
'COMMUNITY CONNECTIONS': 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. fourth Tuesdays; Senior University educational events and classes; addresses subjects relevant to seniors; complimentary lunch; AtlantiCare LifeCenter, 2500 English Creek, Building 200, Egg Harbor Township, free. 609-569-7010.
Saturday, July 14
GARDEN TOUR: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Down to Earth Garden Tour hosted by the Green Thumb Garden Club; looking for homeowners who would like to showcase their garden; various locations around Somers Point, $10. 609-204-4107.
Dining out
Saturday, May 26
CAPE MAY COUNTY ARMY NATIONAL GUARD ASSOCIATION BREAKFAST: 9 to 10:30 a.m.; all branches of the military are welcome, including those honorably discharged; Villas Diner, 2100 Bayshore Road, Villas. 609-729-1596.
CHICKEN SALAD AND FRIED OYSTER DINNER: 4:30 to 7 p.m.; chicken salad and fried oysters with sides, served with coffee, iced tea and homemade dessert; vegetarian entree available; take-outs available; Episcopal Church of the Advent, 612 Franklin St., Cape May; $15 adults, $13 adults advance; $6 kids. 609-884-3065.
SUPER HOAGIE SALE: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Italian hoagies; St. Barnabas by The Bay Episcopal Church, 13 West Bates Ave., Villas, $6. 609-886-2625.
Saturday, June 16
Pancakes for Paws Breakfast: 8 to 10 a.m., fourth annual fundraiser for Beacon Animal Rescue; includes silent auction; last seating 9:30 a.m.; Applebee’s in Somers Point; $10. 609-390-7946.
Fundraisers
Thursday, May 24
BRIGANTINE NORTH SCHOOL STOKES AUCTION: 5 to 8 p.m. May 24, 3 to 4 p.m. May 25; bid on baskets to raise funds for the sixth grade Stokes camping trip; Brigantine North Middle School, 301 E. Evans Blvd., Brigantine. 609-266-3603 or BrigantineSchools.org.
Sunday, May 27
PANCAKE BREAKFAST FUNDRAISER: 7 a.m. to noon; hosted by the Improved Order of Red Men (IORM), Kickapoo Tribe in Egg Harbor City; portion of the proceeds will support the Alzheimer's Association; Red Men Kickapoos, 30 London Ave., Egg Harbor City, $7 adults, $4 ages 11 and younger. 609-226-3812.
Wednesday, May 30
ACIT SCHOLARSHIP SPLASH: 6 to 8 p.m.; Annual Scholarship Splash; benefits scholarships for ACIT students; Clancy's By The Bay, 101 East Maryland Ave., Somers Point, $60. 609-625-2249 or ACITech.org.
Saturday, June 23
YOGA WITH THE GOATS: 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.; benefits the Empath Project at Mount Laurel Animal Hospital; Funny Farm Animal Rescue, 6908 Railroad Blvd., Mays Landing; led by Dana Bowling of Yoga Mandala; $35. mlahvet.com/goat-yoga
For kids
Wednesday, May 23
CHILDREN'S SEASHORE HOUSE AUXILIARY MEETING: 10:45 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.; lunch will be served; Harbor Pines Golf Club; 500 St Andrews Drive, Egg Harbor Township, $20. 609-431-1263.
PLAY DATE AT THE LIBRARY: 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesdays through May 30; for ages 6 to 36 months; stories, rhymes and songs with your little one, designed to develop early literacy skills; Atlantic County Library, 40 Farragut Ave., Mays Landing, registration requested. 609-625-2776 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
PRESCHOOL STORYTIME: 1:30 to 2:15 p.m. Wednesdays through May 23; for ages 3 1/2 to 5; hear fun stories and make a cool craft; Atlantic County Library, 306 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township, registration required. 609-652-2352 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
SPECIAL STORYTIME WITH ROSEBUD, THE THERAPY CHICKEN: 6 to 7 p.m.; special storytime featuring Rosebud the therapy chicken; Atlantic County Library, 1 Swift Ave., Egg Harbor Township. 609-927-8664 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
ST. MARY'S CHURCH HOMEWORK HELP AND ENGLISH LEARNERS CLASS: 4:30 to 6 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays through June 7; kids in grades kindergarten through 6th grade can receive homework help; St. Mary's Church, 118 Bayview Ave., Pleasantville. 609-646-1604 or StMarysPleasantville.org.
TODDLER STORYTIME: 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesdays through May 23; for ages 1 1/2 to 3; bring your little ones to hear stories and sing songs; Atlantic County Library, 306 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township, registration requested. 609-652-2352 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
WEDNESDAY BABY READ & PLAY STORYTIME: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Wednesdays through May 23; for ages 6 to 36 months; morning of stories, songs, rhymes, fingerplays and more; Atlantic County Library, 1 Swift Ave., Egg Harbor Township, registration required. 609-927-8664 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
YOUTH GREEK LANGUAGE CLASSES: 3 to 5 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays through June 2018; Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, 7004 Ridge Ave., Egg Harbor Township. 609-653-8092, ext. 5 or 609-653-8092, ext. 4 or HolyTrinityEggHarbor.com.
Thursday, May 24
LEGO CLUB: 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Thursdays through May 31; come and make new friends; for ages 4 to 8; Public Library, 2305 Atlantic Ave., Longport. 609-487-7403 or LongportPublicLibrary.org.
PROJECT WET WATER FESTIVAL: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.; 9th annual Project WET Water Festival; water education for elementary-aged children; outdoor festival; Alder Avenue Middle School, 25 Alder Ave., Egg Harbor Township. 609-383-3366 or TheCatawbaProject.org.
READ & PLAY BABY: 10:30 to 11 a.m. Thursdays through May 31; for ages 12 to 36 months; themed stories, songs, stretches, rhymes, puppets, felt boards, finger plays and more; Atlantic County Library, 6500 Atlantic Ave., Ventnor. 609-823-4614 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
ST. MARY'S CHURCH HOMEWORK HELP: 4:30 to 6 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays through June 7; afterschool program providing kids in grades kindergarten through 6th grade with homework help; St. Mary's Church, 118 Bayview Ave., Pleasantville. 609-646-1604 or StMarysPleasantville.org.
THURSDAY PRESCHOOL STORYTIME: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Thursdays through May 24; for ages 3 1/2 to 5; hear stories, play games, do crafts and have fun; Atlantic County Library, 1 Swift Ave., Egg Harbor Township, registration required. 609-927-8664 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
TODDLER YOGA: 10 to 11 a.m. May 24, 31; for ages 1 to 5; bring your own mat and/or towel; Atlantic County Library, 40 Farragut Ave., Mays Landing, registration requested. 609-625-2776 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
Friday, May 25
EARLY LITERACY STORYTIME WITH MISS BONNIE: 10:30 to 11 a.m. Fridays through May 25; for ages 3 1/2 to 5; hear stories, sing songs and make a quick craft; Atlantic County Library, 201 S. 15th St., Brigantine. 609-266-0110 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
Saturday, May 26
LEGO CLUB: 10 a.m. to noon every other Saturday through May 26; create something new with Lego's; Atlantic County Library, 1 Swift Ave., Egg Harbor Township. 609-927-8664 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
SATURDAY STORYTIME AND CRAFT: 10:30 to 11:15 a.m. Saturdays through May 26; storytime and craft for ages 3 to 7; Public Library, 2305 Atlantic Ave., Longport. 609-487-7403 or LongportPublicLibrary.org.
STORYTIME UNIVERSITY: 10 to 10:45 a.m. Saturdays through May 26; for ages 3 to 6; stories, songs, rhymes and movement; Atlantic County Library, 33 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave., Pleasantville. 609-641-1778 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
Sunday, May 27
YOUTH BULGARIAN LANGUAGE CLASSES: 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Sundays through June 2018, Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, 7004 Ridge Ave., Egg Harbor Township. 609-653-8092, ext. 5 or 609-653-8092, ext. 4 or HolyTrinityEggHarbor.com.
Thursday, May 31
KIDS CLUB: GET IN TOUCH WITH NATURE: 4 to 5 p.m.; hosted by the Nature Center of Cape May; touch tank, learn about marine life; Hamilton Mall, 4403 Black Horse Pike, Mays Landing, registration required. 609-382-4727 or ShopHamilton.com.
Wednesday, June 6
MEDICAL EXPLORERS: 5:30 to 7 p.m. first Wednesdays; for high school students interested in medical careers; must be age 14 or older and at least a freshman; Shore Medical Center, 100 Medical Center Way, Somers Point. 609-653-3722 or ShoreMedicalCenter.org.
SHORE'S MEDICAL EXPLORERS: 5:30 to 7 p.m. first Wednesdays through Oct. 3; for high school students interested in medical careers; Shore Medical Center, 100 Medical Center Way, Somers Point. 609-653-3748 or ShoreMedicalCenter.org.
Monday, June 11
PARENT AND TOT CLASSES: 10 to 11 a.m. second Mondays of the month; provides parents an opportunity to socialize with other new parents while kids experience a fun activity, develop fine motor skills and foster creativity; classes designed for ages 2 and younger; Milton and Betty Katz JCC, 501 N. Jerome Ave., Margate, free. 609-822-1167, ext. 130 or JCCAtlantic.org.
Golf
Tuesday, May 29
GREEN TREE LADIES GOLF: 4 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Sept. 12; Ladies of the Green Tree Ladies Afternoon League; games, fellowship and prizes; Green Tree Golf Course, 1030 Somers Point - Mays Landing Road, Egg Harbor Township. 609-625-9131.
Thursday, June 14
CHARITY GOLF TOURNAMENT: noon to 6 p.m.; Family Service Association's Annual Golf Tournament; skills challenges, contests; Ballamor Golf Club, 6071 English Creek Ave., Egg Harbor Township, $150 individuals, $600 per foursome. 609-569-0239, ext. 1160 or FSASJ.org.
Groups
Wednesday, May 23
ATLANTIC AUDUBON SOCIETY MEETING: 6:30 to 9 p.m.; social hour followed by a presentation of scholarships; author and birder Ann Marie Ackerman will speak about "German Birds"; light refreshments; open to the public; Public Library, 306 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township, free. AtlanticAudubonSociety.com.
CAREGIVER SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS: noon to 1 p.m. May 23, June 20; hosted by Cape Assist; lunch provided; Cape Assist, 3819 New Jersey Ave., Wildwood. 609-522-5960 or CapeAssist.org.
WOMEN WITH DISABILITIES NETWORKING/SUPPORT GROUP: 3 to 4 p.m. Wednesdays; network, find support and discuss relevant topics; Atlantic Center for Independent Living Inc., 4 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Suite 7, Galloway Township. 609-748-2253 or ArtemisCIL.org.
Thursday, May 24
ADULT CHILDREN OF ALCOHOLICS: 5:30 to 7 p.m. Thursdays; for adults who grew up in alcoholic or dysfunctional homes; Absecon United Methodist Church, basement youth room, 100 Pitney Road, Absecon. 609-641-2266 or AdultChildren.org.
BEGINNER BRIDGE LESSONS: 7 to 9 p.m. Thursdays through Aug. 30, Shore Bridge Club, 201 Tilton Rd London Square Mall, Northfield, $10. 609-646-8555 or ShoreBridge.net.
DEPRESSION AND ANXIETY SUPPORT GROUP: 3 to 4:30 p.m. Thursdays; peer-run support group for individuals living with anxiety and depression; offered by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; AtlantiCare, 501 Scarborough Drive, 3rd floor, Egg Harbor Township. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
LOVE AT FIRST STITCH NEEDLECRAFT GROUP: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursdays through May 31; for adults and teens; Atlantic County Library, 134 Philadelphia Ave, Egg Harbor City. 609-804-1063 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
Friday, May 25
NARCOTICS ANONYMOUS: 7 p.m. Fridays; Narcotics Anonymous (NA); Conference Room #3, Cape Regional Medical Center, 2 Stone Harbor Blvd., Cape May Court House. 609-463-2273.
Saturday, May 26
CO-DEPENDENTS ANONYMOUS: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Saturdays; 12 step recovery group; CoDependents Anonymous, 6410 Ventnor Ave., Ventnor. 609-457-2670.
Monday, May 28
ADULT CHILDREN OF ALCOHOLICS: 7 to 8 p.m. Mondays; program for men and women who grew up in alcoholic or otherwise dysfunctional homes; Trinity United Methodist Church, 20 Route 9, Marmora. 609-432-4177 or AdultChildren.org.
AL-ANON FAMILY GROUP: 11 a.m. to noon Mondays; for people affected by a loved one's drinking; Absecon United Methodist Church, 100 Pitney Road/Church Road, Absecon, free. 856-547-0855 or NJ-Al-Anon.org.
Tuesday, May 29
GATHERING WOOL: 10 a.m. to noon Tuesdays through May 29; join the group to stitch, loop, craft and chat; Atlantic County Library, 6500 Atlantic Ave., Ventnor. 609-823-4614 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
PROGRAM FOR THOSE WITH DEMENTIA: 1 to 2:30 p.m. last Tuesdays through Nov. 30; The Memory Café, a free program for people living with dementia offered by Angelic Palliative & Hospice Care, Brookdale of Cape May, Jewish Family Services and Right at Home, and the Alzheimer's Association; Cape May County Library, 2600 Bayshore Road, Villas, free. 609-355-6202.
SUPPORT FOR ADULT SURVIVORS OF CHILD ABUSE: 6:30 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays; peer-run, weekly meetings for adults who have experienced physical, sexual and/or emotional child abuse or neglect; trained facilitator with Adult Survivors of Child Abuse; ASCA Offices, 950 Tilton Road, Suite 108, Northfield. 609-652-3800 or ASCASupport.org.
Thursday, May 31
'INTO THE EVENING' BOOK CLUB: 6:15 to 7:15 p.m.; for adults; May: "Manhattan Beach" by Jennifer Egan; Atlantic County Library, 6500 Atlantic Ave., Ventnor. 609-823-4614 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
Saturday, June 2
PARKINSON'S DISEASE SUPPORT GROUP: noon to 1 p.m. first Saturdays; hosted by the Parkinson Life Center of Southern New Jersey; Body in Balance, 314 Central Ave., Linwood. 609-365-8499 or ParkinsonLifeCenterofSouthernNJ.org.
Monday, June 4
EATING DISORDERS DISCUSSION/SUPPORT GROUP: 6:15 to 7:15 p.m. first Mondays; peer-run discussion group; members can share with others as well as gain support, practical skills and tools; offered by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; 4 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Suite 8, Galloway Township. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
'SPEAK OF THE SPECTRUM' MEETING: 6 to 7:15 p.m. first and third Mondays; for ages 16 and older LGBTQ individuals and supportive family/friends to discuss experiences, learn about the community, find support and talk about relevant topics; Mental Health Association in Atlantic County, 4 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Suite 8, Galloway Township. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
Tuesday, June 5
ALZHEIMER'S ASSOCIATION'S CAREGIVER SUPPORT GROUP: 4 to 5 p.m. first Tuesdays; provides emotional, educational and social support for caregivers; The Center for Family Caregivers at Shore Medical Center, Lower Level, 100 Medical Center Way, Somers Point, free. 609-653-3969 or ShoreMedicalCenter.org.
CAREGIVER SUPPORT GROUP: 1 to 3 p.m. first Tuesdays through Dec. 13; for anyone caring for a friend or family member; Cape Regional Medical Center, 2 Stone Harbor Blvd., Cape May Court House. 609-463-4043.
DEMENTIA PROGRAM: 1 to 2:30 p.m. first Tuesdays; gives people living with dementia and their care partners a chance to interact and engage with others on a similar journey; Atlantic County Library, 6500 Atlantic Ave., Ventnor, free. 609-822-1109.
JERSEY CAPE WRITERS MONTHLY MEETING: 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. first Tuesdays; come with ten copies of a piece of writing you'd like to share; receive constructive comments on your work; Cape May County Library, 30 W. Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-231-3959 or 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
Wednesday, June 6
GALLOWAY CAREGIVER SUPPORT: 10 a.m. first and third Wednesdays; for individuals caring for a loved one with medical, mental health/behavioral, disability or age-related issue to receive resources, coping skills, and more; offered by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County in partnership with the Cape Atlantic Caregiver Coalition; Royal Inn Suites, 214 W. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township, free. 609-652-3800, ext. 310 or MHAAC.info.
'TOO MUCH STUFF' MEETINGS: 1 to 3 p.m. first and third Wednesdays; for people who want to clean up to those who are living with overwhelming clutter; Mental Health Association in Atlantic County, 4 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Suite 8, Galloway Township. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
VETERANS INFORMATION SERVICES: 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. first Wednesdays; Veterans Advocate Lou Green provides assistance to veterans for free; Hamilton Mall, Ruby Tuesday's entrance, 4403 E. Black Horse Pike, Mays Landing. 609-407-1332.
Thursday, June 7
FAMILY CAREGIVER SUPPORT GROUP: 2 to 3 p.m. first Thursdays; for those caring for a loved one; Shore Medical Center, Center for Family Caregivers, Lower Level, 100 Center Way, Somers Point. 609-653-3969 or ShoreMedicalCenter.org.
FIRST THURSDAY BOOK CLUB: 7 to 8 p.m. first Thursdays, Public Library, 30 W. Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
GARDEN CLUB OF SEA ISLE CITY: 7 to 9 p.m. first Thursdays except July and August; Community Center, JFK and Park Avenue, Sea Isle City. 609-263-6817.
JERSEY SHORE KNITTING GUILD: 7 to 8:30 p.m. first Thursdays except July; Oct. 5: yarn-themed Bingo; call for supplies list; Ventnor Community Center, South Newport and Atlantic avenues, Ventnor. 609-338-9305.
KICKAPOO MEETING: 7 to 8:30 p.m. first Thursdays; share a simple meal and then conduct council business; new members welcome; Kickapoo Tribe, 30 London Avenue, Egg Harbor City. 609-226-3812.
KIWANIS OF CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE: 6:30 p.m. first and third Thursdays; serves the youth and community of Middle and Dennis townships; Avalon Golf Club & Links Restaurant, 1510 Route 9 North, Cape May Court House. 609-465-7406.
SHORE'S FAMILY CAREGIVER SUPPORT GROUP: 2 to 3 p.m. first Thursdays, The Center for Family Caregivers at Shore Medical Center, Lower Level, 100 Medical Center Way, Somers Point, free. 609-653-3969 or ShoreMedicalCenter.org.
Saturday, June 9
STAY FOCUSED PHOTO CLUB: 9:30 a.m. second Saturdays; for photographers of all ages and experience levels; Room F-111, F-Wing, Stockton University, Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township. StayFocusedPhoto.club.
Monday, June 11
GALLOWAY PORT REPUBLIC DEMOCRATIC CLUB: 7 to 8:15 p.m. second Mondays, Gourmet Restaurant, Pitney Road, Galloway Township. 973-713-1468.
GO GREEN GALLOWAY MEETING: 7 to 8:15 p.m. second Mondays; meeting of Go Green Galloway, the Sustainability Task Force of Galloway; Galloway Township Municipal Center, 300 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township. 609-742-7076 or GoGreenGalloway.org.
NAMI SUPPORT MEETING: 7 to 9 p.m. second Mondays; concurrent support groups for mental health consumers and family members/caregivers; Feb. 12: Christopher Bracey from Oaks Integrated will speak about "Transforming Care for First Episode Psychosis in NJ"; hosted by the National Alliance on Mental Illness in Atlantic and Cape May counties; Absecon United Methodist Church, 100 Pitney Road, Absecon. 609-927-0215.
PAIN MANAGEMENT SUPPORT GROUP: 2 to 4 p.m. second Mondays; for those experiencing chronic pain in their lives; Maruchi Conference Room, Cape Regional Medical Center, 2 Stone Harbor Blvd., Cape May Court House. 609-463-4043.
VENTNOR AARP CHAPTER 1724: 1:30 to 2:45 p.m. second Mondays; for seniors who live in Atlantic County; featured speakers each month; Ventnor Nutrition Site, 6500 Atlantic Ave., free. 609-266-7129.
Tuesday, June 12
ALZHEIMER'S ASSOCIATION'S CAREGIVER SUPPORT GROUP: 4 to 5 p.m. second Tuesdays; provides emotional, educational and social support for caregivers; Shore Medical Center, The Center for Family Caregivers at Shore Medical Center, Lower Level, 100 Medical Center Way, Somers Point. 609-653-3969 or ShoreMedicalCenter.org.
CAREGIVER SUPPORT GROUP: 4 to 5 p.m. second Tuesdays; provides emotional, educational and social support for caregivers; the Center for Family Caregivers at Shore Medical Center, Lower Level, 100 Medical Center Way, Somers Point. 609-653-3969 or ShoreMedicalCenter.org.
KNIT WITH THE KNITWITS: 6:30 to 8 p.m. second and fourth Tuesdays; learn the basics of knitting and crocheting; Cape May County Library, Technology Learning Center, 30 Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-463-6341 or CMCLibrary.org.
Wednesday, June 13
ITALIAN CULTURE: 3:30 to 4:30 p.m.; second Wednesdays; meet with others interested in learning more about Italian art, music, architecture, history, lifestyles; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon, free. 609-967-7155 or AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
Tuesday, June 19
EHLERS-DANLOS: 6 to 7:15 p.m. third Tuesdays; individuals with disorders that impact connective tissue, skin, joints or blood vessel walls will be meeting to find support, learn strategies for coping and share the latest information; offered by the Atlantic Center for Independent Living; Atlantic Center for Independent Living Inc., 4 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Suite 7, Galloway Township. 609-748-2253 or MHAAC.info.
JERSEY CAPE WRITERS: 10 a.m. to noon third Tuesdays; share your writing in a friendly supportive environment; Public Library, 30 W. Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
Wednesday, June 20
ALZHEIMER'S SUPPORT GROUP: 5:15 to 6:30 p.m. third Wednesdays; for family members and caregivers of people with Alzheimer's or Dementia; led by Alysia Price, LCSW, LNHA, CALA, CDP, Administrator and Director of Social Services; Seashore Gardens Living Center, 22 W. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township, free. 609-404-4848.
'BE THERE OR BE SQUARE' BOOK CLUB: 7 to 8 p.m. third Wednesdays; open to adults; Atlantic County Library, 306 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township. 609-652-2352 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
GO GREEN GALLOWAY MEETING: 6 to 7 p.m. third Wednesdays through June 20; Go Green Galloway, the green team for Galloway Township; May 16: guest speaker Patrick Farley will present on the value of Complete Streets, or roadways that are designed for all road users, including bicyclists and pedestrians; Atlantic County Library, 306 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township, free. 609-652-3700.
SHORE MEDICAL CENTER'S SENIOR SOCIALS: 3 to 4 p.m. third Wednesdays; bingo, prizes, educational program; tea, coffee, snacks served; Shore Medical Center, 100 Medical Center Way, Somers Point, free. 609-653-3543 or ShoreMedicalCenter.org.
Thursday, June 21
ITALIAN CULTURAL INSTITUTE OF SOUTH JERSEY: 7 p.m. third Thursdays through June; St. Francis Cabrini's Culliney Hall, Second Street and Atlantic Avenue, Ocean City; new members welcome. 609-748-0619.
NAACP GENERAL MEETING: 6:30 to 8 p.m. third Thursdays; monthly meeting; discussing branch’s future events; new members welcome; Atlantic County Library, 33 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave., Pleasantville, free. 609-415-0275 or MLPNAACP.org.
STROKE/BRAIN INJURY SUPPORT GROUP: 1 p.m. third Thursdays; stroke/brain Injury Support Group; Maruchi Conference Room, Cape Regional Medical Center, 2 Stone Harbor Blvd., Cape May Court House. 609-463-2273.
Health, fitness
Wednesday, May 23
DIABETES MANAGEMENT SERIES: 1 to 3 p.m. Wednesdays through May 30; comprehensive 8-hour program on diabetes management techniques; Classroom A, Cape Regional Medical Center, 2 Stone Harbor Blvd., Cape May Court House, fee and registration. 609-463-2547.
DIABETES SELF-MANAGEMENT: 1 to 3:30 p.m. Wednesdays through May 23; six week workshop that shows how to manage your diabetes symptoms; Atlantic County Library, 6500 Atlantic Ave., Ventnor, registration required. 609-823-4616 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
PILATES YOGA FUSION: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Wednesdays through Dec. 26, 2018; taught by Kathleen Jespersen; Public Library, 9516 Second Ave., Stone Harbor. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
PREDIABETES: 4 to 6 p.m.; free education group session; AtlantiCare LifeCenter, 2500 English Creek Ave., Building 200, Egg Harbor Township. 888-569-1000 or AtlantiCare.org.
TOBACCO CESSATION CLASS: 5 to 6 p.m.; learn about developing a quit plan, tobacco cessation medications, coping with common triggers and more; AtlantiCare LifeCenter, 2500 English Creek Ave., Building 200, Egg Harbor Township. 888-569-1000 or AtlantiCare.org.
ZUMBA FITNESS: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays; Latin dance-inspired fitness class; Public Library, 4800 Central Ave., Sea Isle City. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
Thursday, May 24
LIFE SKILLS WORKSHOP: 10 to 11:30 a.m. Thursdays through July 5; series of interactive workshops will be held for individuals who live with a physical or mental disability; Atlantic Center for Independent Living Inc., 4 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Suite 7, Galloway Township. 609-748-2253 or ArtemisCIL.org.
STROKE AND BRAIN INJURY AWARENESS: 2 to 3 p.m.; presented by Allen Cayanan; discuss stroke signs and symptoms, recommended procedure if one is having an active episode of a stroke, and ways to prevent another stroke; Public Library, 30 W. Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-463-6386.
YOGA FOR BEGINNERS: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Thursdays through Dec. 20, 2018, Public Library, 6300 Atlantic Ave., Wildwood Crest. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
Friday, May 25
ZUMBA GOLD FOR THE ACTIVE OLDER ADULT: 9:15 to 10:15 a.m. Fridays through Dec. 21, 2018; taught by Cathy Cashmere, licensed Zumba and Zumba Gold instructor; Public Library, 6300 Atlantic Ave., Wildwood Crest. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
Saturday, May 26
YOGA FOR BEGINNERS: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Saturdays, Public Library, 30 W. Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
YOGA FOR LIFE: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. every other Saturday through May 26; for adults and teens; presented by Janet Hahn; bring a mat or towel; Atlantic County Library, 40 Farragut Ave., Mays Landing, $5, registration required. 609-625-2776 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
ZUMBA GOLD FOR THE ACTIVE OLDER ADULT: 10 to 11 a.m. Saturdays; taught by Cathy Cashmere, licensed Zumba and Zumba Gold instructor; Public Library, 9516 Second Ave., Stone Harbor. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
Monday, May 28
CHAIR YOGA: 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Mondays; gentle form of yoga that is practiced sitting on a chair, or standing using a chair for support; Public Library, 9516 Second Ave., Stone Harbor. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
ZUMBA GOLD FOR THE ACTIVE OLDER ADULT: 10 to 11 a.m. Mondays; taught by Cathy Cashmere, licensed Zumba and Zumba Gold instructor; Public Library, 4800 Central Ave., Sea Isle City. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
Tuesday, May 29
AL-ANON FAMILY GROUP: 8 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays; support group for people whose loved ones suffer from alcoholism; St. John Lutheran Church, 1001 Central Ave., Ocean City. 609-399-0717.
HULA HOOP FUN FITNESS CLASS: 7 to 8 p.m. last Tuesdays of the month; taught by Tara Rebel; for ages 12 and older; Dolente Dance & Fitness, 2907 Fire Road, Egg Harbor Township; $10 individuals, $16 for two. H2OHoops.com.
NUTRITION FOR ADULTS: 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. fourth Tuesdays; hosted by AtlantiCare; addresses subjects relevant to seniors; lunch provided; AtlantiCare LifeCenter, 2500 English Creek, Building 200, Egg Harbor Township, free. 609-569-7010.
PILATES YOGA FUSION: 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesdays; taught by Kathleen Jespersen; Lower Cape Library, 2600 Bayshore Road, Villas. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
YOGA FOR BEGINNERS: 3 p.m. Tuesdays; taught by Tammy Decker; Public Library, 9516 Second Ave., Stone Harbor. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
YOGA PILATES FUSION: 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesdays; pilates-yoga fusion exercises teach students how to use core stability for every-day movement; Lower Cape Library, 2600 Bayshore Road, Villas. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
ZUMBA FITNESS AT COURT HOUSE LIBRARY: 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Tuesdays; Latin dance-inspired fitness class; Public Library, 30 W. Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
ZUMBA FITNESS AT WILDWOOD CREST LIBRARY: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Tuesdays; Latin dance-inspired fitness class; Public Library, 6300 Atlantic Ave., Wildwood Crest. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
Thursday, May 31
'WORLD NO TOBACCO DAY': noon to 1 p.m., 4:30 to 5:30 p.m., 6 to 7 p.m.; in association with the Pleasantville Green Team; workshops, seminars, information and healthy snacks; Reverence Discount Pharmacy, 912 S. Main St., Pleasantville. 609-484-3604.
Monday, June 4
JOINT REPLACEMENT EDUCATION PROGRAM: 10 to 11 a.m. first Mondays; meet with nurses, physical therapists, social workers and discharge planners; Shore Medical Center, 2nd floor surgical conference room in the Surgical Tower, 100 Medical Center Way, Somers Point. 609-653-4600 or ShoreMedicalCenter.org.
Wednesday, June 6
COMMUNITY STROKE SUPPORT GROUP: 2 to 4 p.m. first Wednesdays; meetings alternate between Bacharach and AtlantiCare Life Center at English Creek; Bacharach Institute for Rehabilitation, 61 W. Jimmie Leeds Road, Pomona, and AtlantiCare Life Center, 2500 English Creek Ave., Egg Harbor Township; free. 609-652-7000, ext. 5430.
'TOO MUCH STUFF?' MEETINGS: 1 to 3 p.m. first and third Wednesdays; for people who want to clean up to those who are living with overwhelming clutter; Mental Health Association in Atlantic County, 4 East Jimmie Leeds Road, Suite 8, Galloway Township. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
Friday, June 8
SENIORS FITNESS AND DANCE: 3 to 4 p.m. second Fridays; taught by Susan Pennypacker; Public Library, 9516 Second Ave., Stone Harbor. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
Monday, June 11
NAMI SUPPORT MEETINGS: 7 to 9 p.m. second Monday of the month; hosted by the National Alliance on Mental Illness; open to the public; supportive and stigma free discussion group for family members of those with mental illness and those who need mental health support; Absecon United Methodist Church, 100 Pitney Road, Absecon, free. 609-927-0215 or NAMI.org.
Thursday, June 14
IFSS FAMILY MEETING: 10:30 a.m. second Thursdays; meeting for individuals who have a family member living with mental illness; offered by Intensive Family Support Services of the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County, 4 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Suite 8, Galloway Township. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
NECK AND SPINE SURGERY EDUCATION PROGRAM: 4 to 5 p.m. second Thursdays; meet with nurses, physical therapists, social workers and discharge planners; Shore Medical Center, 2nd floor surgical conference room in the Surgical Tower, 100 Medical Center Way, Somers Point. 609-653-4600 or ShoreMedicalCenter.org.
Saturday, June 16
MS SELF-HELP GROUP: 1 to 3 p.m. third Saturdays; for those living with MS or caregiver; Room 4, Public Library, 1735 Simpson Ave., Ocean City. 610-888-7942.
Wednesday, June 20
COPE GROUP: 2 to 4 p.m. third Wednesdays; for those with aphasia, apraxia or dysarthria; COPE (Communication Opportunities, Programs & Events) is a group that practices communication through social conversation; Bacharach Institute for Rehabilitation, 61 W. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township, free. 609-748-5360 or Bacharach.org.
TINNITUS SUPPORT GROUP: 4 p.m., third Wednesday of the month; hosted by the Bacharach Hearing & Balance Center; Galloway Hearing Center, 436 Chris Gaupp Drive, Suite 103, Galloway Township, free. 609-748-5370.
Music
Friday, May 25
MAINLAND CHORAL SOCIETY SPRING CONCERT: 7:30 to 8:30 p.m.; "From Mozart to Webber"; the Atlantic Pops will also accompany the group; Christ Episcopal Church, Shore Road and Meyran Avenue, Somers Point, suggested donation of $10. 609-992-3665.
OPEN MIC NIGHT: 7 to 10 p.m. Fridays through Sept. 28; open mic night for all musicians; jam with others or go solo; Enlightened Cafe, 6414 Ventnor Ave., Ventnor City. 609-270-4443.
Saturday, May 26
IRISH CEILI: 7:30 to 10:30 p.m. last Saturdays of the month through June 30; Mike Garvin Irish Ceili Band; ceili and set dancing, Irish singing with Joe McGonigle and Bob Galbreth; American Legion Hall Post #352, First and Pennslyvania avenues, Somers Point, $5. 609-626-1576.
Sunday, May 27
ATLANTIC BRASS BAND: 7 to 9 p.m.; part of the Cape May Music Festival; 35-piece Atlantic Brass Band, a long time Cape May favorite; Rotary Bandstand, Lafayette Street and Decatur Street, Cape May, free admission. 609-884-5404 or CapeMayMAC.org.
WILDWOOD CREST SUMMER KICKOFF CONCERT: 7:30 to 10 p.m.; bring a beach chair or blanket; Centennial Park, Fern Road and Ocean Avenue, Wildwood, free. 609-523-0202 or WildwoodCrest.org.
Monday, May 28
FULL MOON DRUM CIRCLE: 6 to 8 p.m.; beach chair or blanket; Sacramento Avenue and the Beach, Ventnor. 609-816-4562.
Tuesday, May 29
THE NEW YORK CHAMBER ENSEMBLE: 8 to 9:30 p.m.; "Folk & Dance in Chamber Music" with special guest, Oren Fader; Episcopal Church of the Advent, Washington and Franklin streets, Cape May, $20, $15 seniors, $5 students. 609-884-5404.
Thursday, May 31
BAILEN: 8 to 10 p.m.; innovative Folk Americana group comprised of 25-year-old twins Daniel and David Bailen who play and sing three-part harmony with their 19-year-old sister, Julia, and childhood friend, Pierre Piscitelli; Willow Creek Winery, 168 Stevens St., Cape May, $25, $20, $10. CapeMayMAC.org.
Sunday, June 3
'A MUSICAL TASTING FROM AROUND THE WORLD': 3 to 4 p.m.; Cape Shore Chorale concert, directed by Scott J. Breiner; light refreshments; Holy Trinity Episcopal Church, 2998 Bay Ave., Ocean City, free-will offering taken. 609-861-2311 or CapeShoreChorale.org.
Sunday, June 10
SUMMER KICKOFF CONCERT: 6 to 8:30 p.m.; presented by Mission Point Church; Erik McFadden and the Praise Alliance and local band Thriving Seas; live music, games, food available for purchase from Sal's Brick Oven Pizza and Monster Cone; bring chairs, blankets; beach at Bay Avenue, Somers Point, free. 609-705-6105.
Religion
Wednesday, May 23
BIBLE STUDY: 7 p.m. Wednesdays or 10 a.m. Thursdays; discuss the movie/book "The Shack"; all welcome; Lifegate Church, 296 Bethel Road, Somers Point. 609-927-2075 or LifegateNJ.org.
'EXPLORE GOD' DISCUSSION GROUP: 10:15 a.m. Wednesdays; Price Hall, Academy and Seashore Roads, Cape May; open to all. 609-889-3538 or email robriehl@verizon.net.
'LEARNING JUDAISM': 7 to 9 p.m.; adult Bar/Bat Mitzvah program; Shirat Hayam Downbeach Synagogue, 700 N. Swarthmore Ave., Ventnor. 609-822-7116, ext. 103 or ShiratHayamNJ.org.
Tuesday, May 29
ADULT BIBLE STUDY: 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays through June 2018; Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, 7004 Ridge Ave., Egg Harbor Township. 609-653-8092 or HolyTrinityEggHarbor.com.
Sunday, July 15
KLEZMER BRUNCH: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.; Klezmer music and brunch; Beth Shalom, 4419 W. Brigantine Ave., Brigantine, $25. 609-266-0403.
Reunions
ABSEGAMI HIGH SCHOOL CLASS OF 1988: 7 to 11 p.m. June 22; 30th reunion; Blue Heron Pines, Mays Landing. 609-328-5833 or absegamiclass88@aol.com.
MAINLAND BAND — ALL YEARS: 5 p.m. July 28; finger foods, memorabilia, door prizes, DJ, dancing, DVDs playing band footage from 1970 to 1985; Clancy's by the Bay, 101 E. Maryland Ave., Somers Point; $25. Redzzz918@aol.com.
BUENA REGIONAL HIGH SCHOOL CLASS OF 1998: 5 to 10 p.m. June 30, 20th reunion; Villa Fazzolari, $35. RSVP to Chris Mohan at chippyoptimist@aol.com.
ABSEGAMI HIGH SCHOOL CLASS OF 1978: 4 to 8 p.m. July 29; 40th reunion; Greate Bay Country Club, 901 Somers Point-Mays Landing Road, Somers Point, reservations requested. Absegami78@gmail.com or facebook.com/AbsegamiHighSchoolClassOf1978.
ATLANTIC CITY HIGH SCHOOL CLASS OF 1968: 7 to 11 p.m. Aug. 11; 50th reunion; Atlantic City Country Club, 1 Leo Fraser Drive, Northfield. AtlanticCityHighSchoolClassof1968-50thReunion.MyEvent.com.
HOLY SPIRIT HIGH SCHOOL CLASS OF 1968: 6 to 9 p.m. Aug. 18; 50th reunion; Maynard's Cafe, 9306 Amherst Ave., Margate. 609-927-5092.
ATLANTIC CITY HIGH SCHOOL CLASS OF 1971: 8 p.m. Aug. 18; 65th birthday celebration for all members of Class of 1971; Smithville Inn, Galloway Township; $45. Call David Goodelman at 609-674-8873 or email ACHigh1971@gmail.com.
VENTNOR AVENUE SCHOOL CLASS OF 1968: Sept. 15; 50th reunion; looking for former students; email vasclassof1968@gmail.com.
MIDDLE TOWNSHIP HIGH SCHOOL CLASS OF 1968: 6 to 10 p.m. Sept. 15; 50th reunion; Avalon Links Restaurant, 1510 Route 9, Cape May Court House; looking for classmates to update address book. 609 408-4950.
ACHS CLASS OF 1963 55TH CLASS REUNION: 6:30 to 11:30 p.m. Sept. 29; Atlantic City High School Class of 1963 55th reunion; Claridge Hotel, 123 S. Indiana Ave., Atlantic City, $40-$50. andiade6@yahoo.com or cvr534@aol.com.
OCHS CLASS OF 1968 50 YEAR REUNION: 6 to 11 p.m. Oct. 13; OCHS Class of 1968 50 Year Reunion; Flanders Hotel, 719 E. 11th St., Ocean City. 609-226-9202 or OceanCityHighClassof1968.MyEvent.com.
Trips
'ROMEO AND JULIET': 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. June 13; bus trip to see American Ballet Theatre's "Romeo and Juliet"; Beth Israel Reform Congregation, 2501 Shore Road, Northfield, $90, reservations needed by May 10. 609-432-2983 or cantor@cbinorthfield.org.
'CAROUSEL': June 27; bus trip to New York City to see the musical "Carousel"; hosted by ORT Ocean View Chapter of Atlantic and May Cape Counties; for details and information call Joan at 609-926-3606.
KATZ JCC TRIP TO SEE FIDDLER ON THE ROOF: July 25; trip to New York to see a performance of "Fiddler on the Roof" at the Museum of Jewish Heritage in New York City; $75 per person for show, $35 without show, space limited. 609-822-1167, ext. 138 or JCCAtlantic.org.
AMERICAN MUSIC THEATER BUS TRIP: St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church in Absecon will host a bus trip July 28 to see “Songs of the Silver Screen” in Lancaster, Pennsylvania; includes bus, all-you-can-eat lunch, and show for $88. For information, call 609-484-0626.
BUS TRIP TO SIGHT AND SOUND THEATER TO SEE 'JESUS': Aug. 2; hosted by the Knights of Columbus; bus will leave Saint Vincent De Paul Church in Mays Landing parking lot promptly at 9 a.m., returning at 8:45 p.m.; $138, register by June 15. 856-498-1587 or 609-742-8897.
TRIP TO 'ENCHANTING ISRAEL': 10 day, 8 night trip to Israel, Sept. 30 to Oct. 9; hosted by Brigantine C.E.R.; rates are $4,295 double occupancy, $4,277 triple occupancy and $5,783 single occupancy. 609-264-7350, ext. 1.
TRIP TO NEWPORT, RHODE ISLAND: Oct. 22-25; hosted by Brigantine CER; price ranges from $750 to $1,110. 609-264-7350, ext. 1.
KATZ JCC COMMUNITY TRIP TO SOUTH AFRICA: March 11 through 19, 2019; experience the wonders of Cape Town and Krueger National Park; $3,600 per person includes round trip airfare from JFK to Cape Town aboard South African Air, accommodations in premier hotels, eight meals, intra-Africa transportation, daily tours and Krueger Park safaris. 609-822-1167, ext. 138 or JCCAtlantic.org.