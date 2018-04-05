Events
Wednesday, April 4
ADVANCED SOUL LINE DANCING: 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. first and last Wednesdays; class for individuals who have a solid foundation in line dancing; Public Library, 6300 Atlantic Ave., Wildwood Crest. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
ATLANTIC COUNTY RECYCLED ART CONTEST: all artwork must be received by April 7 for displaying at the Hamilton Mall during the month of May; 4th Annual County-Wide Recycled Art Contest hosted by the Atlantic County Utilities Authority, in partnership with the Atlantic County Library System and the Hamilton Mall; features recycled art creations by local residents; judging, display and awards at ACUA's Earth Day on April 22; drop off artwork at any Atlantic County Library branch. 609-272-6950 or ACUA.com/ArtContest.
DUPLICATE BRIDGE GAMES: 12:30 to 3:45 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays, 6:30 to 9:45 p.m. Mondays and Tuesdays, 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays; Shore Bridge Club, London Square and Tilton Road, Northfield, $10. 609-646-8555 or ShoreBridge.com.
'FIND YOUR SPEAKING VOICE': 7 to 8:30 p.m. first and third Wednesdays; Boardwalk Toastmasters group; ACUA Recycling Center, 6700 Delilah Road, Egg Harbor Township. 609-290-8484 or Boardwalk.ToastmastersClubs.org.
'GARDENING IN SMALL PLACES AND SPACES': 6 to 7:30 p.m.; presentation by Joseph Alvarez, founding member of the Cape May County Beach Plum Association; Public Library, 30 W. Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-463-6386.
PILGRIM ACADEMY HOLDS WALK-THRU-WEDNESDAYS: 9 to 11 a.m. Wednesdays through May; participants can take a guided tour of the pre-k to 12th grade campus during the open house; Pilgrim Academy, Galloway Township. 609-965-2866.
POET TREE: daily through April 30; celebrate National Poetry Month by adding your favorite poem, haiku, quotation, or an original poem to the poet tree; for all ages; Atlantic County Library, 201 S. 15th St., Brigantine. 609-266-0110 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
VETERANS ASSISTANCE: 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. first Wednesdays, veterans advocate Lou Green and volunteers provide free information to help veterans enroll in programs and services; Hamilton Mall, use the Ruby Tuesday entrance, Mays Landing. 609-407-1332.
WALK IN WEDNESDAY TECH HELP: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesdays through April 25; up to 30 minutes of tech help on a first come, first served basis; Technology Learning Center at the CMC Library, 30 Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-463-6341 or CMCLibrary.org.
Thursday, April 5
BALLROOM DANCE LESSONS: 7:30 to 9 p.m. Mondays and Thursdays; all welcome; Seashore Gardens Living Center, 22 W. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township, $6. 609-645-3269.
DIGITAL MARKETING POWER SESSION: 6 to 9 p.m.; Atlantic Cape Community College workshop; presented by Suasion Communications Group's Susan Adelizzi-Schmidt; Atlantic Cape Community College - Cape May County Campus, 341 Court House-South Dennis Road, Cape May Court House. 609-343-5655.
'DNA FOR GENEALOGY AND ANCESTRY': 1 to 2:30 p.m. Thursdays through April 26; provides a general understanding of DNA and how it can be used to enhance and verify your genealogy research; bring your own laptop and DNA results; Public Library, 30 W. Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-463-6386.
GAME NIGHT FOR ADULTS: 6 to 8 p.m. Thursdays; learn and play games of many types; Public Library, 30 W. Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
'IRISH DANCING-A CASUAL APPROACH': 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. Thursdays; set and ceili dance lessons; Christ Episcopal Church Hall, 157 Shore Road, Somers Point. 609-398-8636.
JERSEY SHORE KNITTING GUILD: 7 p.m. first Thursday of the month, Ventnor Community Center, South Newport Avenue and Atlantic Avenue, Ventnor. 609-338-9305.
'REVOLUTIONARY TEA: AN 18TH CENTURY EXPERIENCE': 2 p.m.; author-historian Stacy Roth will perform “Revolutionary Tea: An 18th Century Experience,” a free program for all ages; historical storytelling, song and poetry; rescheduled from March; Atlantic County Library, 201 S. 15th St., Brigantine, registration requested. 609-266-0110.
THURSDAY AFTERNOON DUPLICATE BRIDGE GAME: 12:30 to 4 p.m. Thursdays; players of all levels welcome; Our Lady of the Angels Church Hall, 35 E. Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-442-0650 or CapeMayBridge.com.
Friday, April 6
BURIED IN TREASURES WORKSHOP: 10 a.m. to noon Fridays through June 8; for individuals who want to learn how to de-clutter and stop over-acquiring; Mental Health Association in Atlantic County, 4 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Suite 8, Galloway, $125. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
LUNCH AND LEARN: 'HISTORIC NET MAKING': noon to 1 p.m.; presentation by Historic Cold Spring Village on historic net making; bring your own lunch; coffee, tea, and dessert provided; Public Library, 30 W. Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-463-6386.
Saturday, April 7
'LEARN TO PLAY BRIDGE' FOR BEGINNERS: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays through May 5; learn to play the exciting and fascinating game of Contract Bridge; Public Library, 4800 Central Ave., Sea Isle City. 609-463-6386.
LOTUS FLOWER LANTERN WORKSHOP: 1 to 3 p.m.; afternoon of Korean culture and history presented by members of the Korean Spirit and Culture Promotion Project; traditional Korean refreshments will be served, and a short documentary on the Korean artistic tradition will be shown; Public Library, 4800 Central Ave., Sea Isle City, $5. 609-463-6386.
WORDS' WORTH: 'POETRY ACROSS GENERATIONS': 10 to 11 a.m.; two generations of poets share their thoughts and feelings through the healing power of the spoken word; Public Library, 800 Monroe Ave., Woodbine. 609-463-6386.
Sunday, April 8
ATLANTIC CAPE ACADEMY OF CULINARY ARTS OPEN HOUSES: 1-3 p.m. Sunday, April 8; and 5:30-7 p.m. Wednesday, May 9, at the Mays Landing campus, 5100 Black Horse Pike, M Building. Atlantic.edu/aca/visit.htm.
FLEA MARKET & CRAFT SHOW: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Bethel Road Firehouse, Bethel Road, Somers Point, $15 outside, $20 inside. 609-927-7169 or 609-927-3281.
Monday, April 9
AUDITIONS: 6:30 p.m.; hosted by the In-House Players theater group; open to men and women; Rifici's Restaurant, 308 W. Absecon Blvd., Absecon. 609-576-8558.
KNITTING A POTATO CHIP SCARF: 10 a.m. to noon Mondays through April 16; taught by Debbie West; for beginners with basic knowledge of cast on and knit; Public Library, 30 W. Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-463-6386.
MONDAY EVENING DUPLICATE BRIDGE GAME: 7 to 10:30 p.m. Mondays; all levels welcome; Our Lady of the Angels Church Hall, 35 E. Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-442-0650 or CapeMayBridge.com.
MOVIE NIGHT IN SEA ISLE CITY: 6 to 8 p.m.; showing of "Queen of Katwe"; Public Library, 4800 Central Ave., Sea Isle City. 609-463-6386.
SCRABBLE: 5:45 to 7:45 p.m. second and fourth Mondays; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon. 609-967-7155 or AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
Tuesday, April 10
AARP SMART DRIVER COURSE: 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.; bring bagged lunch; learn defensive driving techniques, proven safety strategies, new traffic laws and rules of the road; Public Library, 6300 Atlantic Ave., Wildwood Crest, $15 AARP members, $20 non-members. 609-463-6386.
BEGINNERS SOUL LINE DANCING: 6 to 7 p.m. Tuesdays through May 8; taught by Cathy Cashmere; Public Library, 30 W. Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-463-6386.
BOOK DISCUSSION: 3 to 4 p.m. April 10, May 8; open to adults; join the group for lively and engaging conversations; Atlantic County Library, 201 S. 15th St., Brigantine. 609-266-0110 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
CREATIVE ARTS FOR ADULTS WITH SPECIAL NEEDS: 1 to 2 p.m. second Tuesdays through Dec. 11, 2018; creative exploration with drawing, painting, and sculpture using various media for the developmentally disabled; Public Library, 2600 Bayshore Road, Villas. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
'CROCHET, FELT, AND SEW': 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays through April 24; learn how to crochet, felt, and sew by crafting either a small purse or an eye glass case; taught by Jennifer Bolton; Public Library, 110 Ocean St., Cape May City. 609-463-6386.
'PAINT A BIRD HOUSE FOR SPRING': 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.; taught by Betty Tocci; Public Library, 4800 Central Ave., Sea Isle City, $10. 609-463-6386.
PINOCHLE CLUB: 3 to 4 p.m. Tuesdays through May 29; all levels of players are welcome; Public Library, 2305 Atlantic Ave., Longport. 609-487-7403 or LongportPublicLibrary.org.
PROFESSIONAL PICKLEBALL CLINIC: 9 to 11 a.m. clinic, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. free play; join local pickleball ambassador Bill Giannetti and Scott Clayson, a 5.0 rated tournament player and Certified International Pickleball Teaching Professional, for a two hour clinic; Egg Harbor Township Community Center, 5045 English Creek Ave., Egg Harbor Township, $10. 609-272-8120 or EHTRec.com.
Wednesday, April 11
'AN EVENING WITH E.B. LEWIS': 6 to 8 p.m.; guest speaker is award-winning children's book illustrator, fine artist, and Folsom resident E.B. Lewis; Absecon Public Schools, 800 Irelan Ave., Absecon, free, registration requested. 609-641-5375, ext. 1036.
'APRIL IN PARIS' CELEBRATION: April 11 through 15; Somers Point Business Association 2nd Annual "April in Paris" Celebration; French-themed activities such as live music, language lessons, French wines, art exhibit, and more; restaurants in town will be offering French-themed menu items; various locations in Somers Point. 609-233-1820 or AprilInParisSP.Weebly.com.
'IS IT TIME TO UPDATE YOUR RESUME?': 3 to 4 p.m.; for adults and teens; Atlantic County Library, 201 S. 15th St., Brigantine, registration requested. 609-266-0110 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
MOVIE NIGHT AT COURT HOUSE LIBRARY: 6 to 8 p.m.; showing of "Queen of Katwe"; Public Library, 30 W. Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-463-6386.
OPEN FORUM: 7 to 8 p.m.; open public forum/meet and greet for all interested Historic District property owners, as well as the general public; hosted by the Township of Hamilton Historic Preservation Commission; Township of Hamilton Municipal Building, 6101 13th St., Mays Landing. 609-625-1511, ext. 682 or TownshipOfHamilton.com.
VIRTUAL REALITY AT THE LIBRARY: 2 to 4 p.m.; try out AudioShield or The Night Café; Public Library, 30 W. Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-463-6386.
Thursday, April 12
BEGINNER LINE DANCING: 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. second Thursdays; taught by Susan Pennypacker; Public Library, 9516 Second Ave., Stone Harbor. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
CARD PARTY, GAME DAY LUNCHEON: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.; door prizes and raffle baskets; Price Hall, Cold Spring, Cape May; $22. 609-989-7975.
FRENCH CAFE & THE SOUNDS OF JAC & CO: 6 or 8:30 p.m. dinner seatings; French-inspired dishes and live music by Jac & Co; part of Somers Point April in Paris events, prix fixe menu available; Gregory's Restaurant & Bar, 900 Shore Road, Somers Point, $30, reservations required. 609-927-6665 or GregorysBar.com.
FRIENDS OF THE LINWOOD ARBORETUM MEETING: 6 p.m. second Thursdays, Linwood Arboretum, 1410 Wabash Ave., Linwood. 609-338-9305 or LinwoodArboretum.org.
MARCZYK FOUNDATION EVENT: 6 to 10 p.m.; the Stanley W. Marczyk Scholarship Foundation will Honor Holy Spirit High School's Mothers Guild and Fathers Club with their 2018 Distinguished Recognition Award; Carriage House, 25 South Pitney Road, Galloway, $60. 609-646-4490.
OPEN HOUSE: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.; open house for grades Pre K-3 through 8th grade; St. Vincent de Paul Regional School, 5809 Main St., Mays Landing. 609-625-1565 or SVDPRS.com.
Friday, April 13
FRIENDS OF EDUCATION GALA: 5:30 to 9:30 p.m.; the Atlantic County Council of Education Associations will honor Bill and Muriel Elliott, AtlantiCare Healthy Schools, Chip Donovan and Patricia Provnick as Friends of Education; cocktail hour, dinner, cash bar; Stockton Seaview Hotel & Golf Club, Galloway Township; $40. acceateach@gmail.org.
Friday, April 20
RUMMAGE SALE AND ATTIC TREASURES: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 20, 9 a.m. to noon April 21; clothing and white elephant sale; Holy Trinity Episcopal Church, 30th Street and Bay Avenue, Ocean City. 609-399-1019.
Saturday, April 21
PLAYERS AND PLAYWRIGHTS BY THE JERSEY SHORE: 1 p.m. third Saturdays; for experienced and aspiring play writes; Public Library, 8100 Atlantic Ave., Margate. 609-350-6310.
Tuesday, April 24
'COMMUNITY CONNECTIONS': 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. fourth Tuesdays; Senior University educational events and classes; addresses subjects relevant to seniors; complimentary lunch; AtlantiCare LifeCenter, 2500 English Creek, Building 200, Egg Harbor Township, free. 609-569-7010.
Saturday, April 28
'ABOUT BOATING SAFETY' CLASS: 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. April 28, May 19, June 2, 23, July 21; hosted by U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary, Flotilla 81; St. Peter's United Methodist Church, 8th Street and Central Avenue, Ocean City, $60. 609-399-4299 or USCGAux-OCNJ.org.
Saturday, May 12
FLEA MARKET: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.; hosted by Bayview Vol. Fire co. Ladies Aux.; Bayview Fire House, Route 9, Galloway Township, $15 tables, $10 spaces. 609-652-7337 or 609-652-7385.
Dining out
Saturday, April 7
BUFFET DINNER: 5 to 8 p.m.; seafood, beef, pork, chicken, sides, dessert; cash bar, live music; hosted by the Greater Atlantic City Cancer Fund; Pleasantville Yacht Club, 344 E. Bayview Ave., Pleansantville, $25 adults, $12.50 kids. 609-641-8262 or GACF.org.
Fundraisers
Saturday, April 14
3RD ANNUAL WOMEN'S CLUB CHICKEN & SUDS: 6 to 9 p.m., all you can eat and drink chicken tenders/wings, pasta, salad, beer, wine, soda, raffle, auction items; hosted by Country Shore Women's Club to support scholarship fund, local food pantries, schools and civic groups; DiOrios Circle Cafe, Somers Point; $25. 609-287-9684.
Sunday, April 22
CHRIST CHILD SOCIETY 34TH ANNUAL LUNCHEON: 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Under the Sea theme, live music, raffle, gift baskets, 50/50; proceeds benefit children in need; The Links Restaurant at Avalon Golf Club, 1510 Route 9, Cape May Court House, $35. 609-536-2685 or ChristChildCMC.org.
For Kids
Wednesday, April 4
MEDICAL EXPLORERS: 5:30 to 7 p.m. first Wednesdays; for high school students interested in medical careers; must be age 14 or older and at least a freshman; Shore Medical Center, 100 Medical Center Way, Somers Point. 609-653-3722 or ShoreMedicalCenter.org.
MUSIC AND MOVEMENT: 10:30 to 11 a.m. April 4, 11, 25; for ages 2 to 5; Public Library, 2305 Atlantic Ave., Longport. 609-487-7403 or LongportPublicLibrary.org.
YOUTH GREEK LANGUAGE CLASSES: 3 to 5 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays through June 2018; Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, 7004 Ridge Ave., Egg Harbor Township. 609-653-8092, ext. 5 or 609-653-8092, ext. 4 or HolyTrinityEggHarbor.com.
Thursday, April 5
KIDS CLUB: ARTS & CRAFTS: 4 to 5 p.m.; Earth Day-themed arts and crafts event; Hamilton Mall, 4403 Black Horse Pike, Mays Landing. 609-382-4727 or ShopHamilton.com.
LEGO CLUB: 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Thursdays through May 31; come and make new friends; for ages 4 to 8; Public Library, 2305 Atlantic Ave., Longport. 609-487-7403 or LongportPublicLibrary.org.
ST. MARY'S CHURCH HOMEWORK HELP: 4:30 to 6 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays through June 7, 2018; afterschool program providing kids in grades kindergarten through 6th grade with homework help; St. Mary's Church, 118 Bayview Ave., Pleasantville. 609-646-1604 or StMarysPleasantville.org.
Friday, April 6
EARLY LITERACY STORYTIME WITH MISS BONNIE: 10:30 to 11 a.m. Fridays through May 25; for ages 3 1/2 to 5; hear stories, sing songs and make a quick craft; Atlantic County Library, 201 S. 15th St., Brigantine. 609-266-0110 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
Saturday, April 7
SATURDAY STORYTIME AND CRAFT: 10:30 to 11:15 a.m. Saturdays through May 26; storytime and craft for ages 3 to 7; Public Library, 2305 Atlantic Ave., Longport. 609-487-7403 or LongportPublicLibrary.org.
SPRING BREAK MOVIE MATINEE: 2 to 4 p.m.; contact the Library for more information; Public Library, 2305 Atlantic Ave., Longport. 609-487-7403 or LongportPublicLibrary.org.
Sunday, April 8
YOUTH BULGARIAN LANGUAGE CLASSES: 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Sundays through June 2018, Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, 7004 Ridge Ave., Egg Harbor Township. 609-653-8092, ext. 5 or 609-653-8092, ext. 4 or HolyTrinityEggHarbor.com.
Monday, April 9
PARENT AND TOT CLASSES: 10 to 11 a.m. second Mondays of the month; provides parents an opportunity to socialize with other new parents while kids experience a fun activity, develop fine motor skills and foster creativity; classes designed for ages 2 and younger; Milton and Betty Katz JCC, 501 N. Jerome Ave., Margate, free. 609-822-1167, ext. 130 or JCCAtlantic.org.
PLAYDATE AT THE LIBRARY: 11 a.m. to noon; for ages 6 to 36 months; enjoy stories, rhymes, and songs with your little one; Atlantic County Library, 134 Philadelphia Ave., Egg Harbor City, registration suggested. 609-804-1063 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
Tuesday, April 10
KIDS CLUB: STORY TIME: 11 a.m. to noon; planet-friendly Earth Day story time; Hamilton Mall, 4403 Black Horse Pike, Mays Landing. 609-382-4727 or ShopHamilton.com.
Wednesday, April 11
MOVEMENT AND MUSIC: 10:30 to 11 a.m.; for ages 2 to 5; Public Library, 2305 Atlantic Ave., Longport. 609-487-7403 or LongportPublicLibrary.org.
Thursday, April 12
CAPE MAY COUNTY TEEN ARTS FESTIVAL: "Surf's Up" Teen Arts Festival hosted by the Cape May County Culture & Heritage Commission; any teen from Cape May County is invited to display their talent, meet with professionals in their field and attend workshops or master classes; various locations in Cape May, pre-registration required by April 6. 609-465-1066 or CMCCulture.net.
Saturday, April 14
SOUTH JERSEY MARINERS TRY-OUTS AND CLINICS: the South Jersey Mariners competitive swim team will hold try-outs and clinics in April and May; 9 to 11 a.m. April 14, try-outs for the spring/summer swim season for ages 5 to 18; April 16 through 20, Stroke & Turn Swim Clinic, for swimmers ages 5 to 18; April 24 through May 10, Tuesdays and Thursdays, pre-team clinic for swimmers ages 5 to 8; Margaret Stringer Aquatic Center, Hess School, Babcock Road, Mays Landing. SJMariners.org.
Golf
Tuesday, April 10
GREEN TREE LADIES GOLF: 4 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Sept. 12; Ladies of the Green Tree Ladies Afternoon League; games, fellowship and prizes; Green Tree Golf Course, 1030 Somers Point-Mays Landing Road, Egg Harbor Township. 609-625-9131.
Groups
Wednesday, April 4
CAREGIVER SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS: 11 a.m. to noon first and third Wednesdays through May 16; support and encouragement from others that share a similar experience caring for a loved one; Senior Space at The Shores United Methodist Communities, 2201 Bay Ave., Ocean City. 609-399-6703 or 609-522-5960.
DEMOCRATIC CLUB OF OCEAN CITY: 7 to 9 p.m.; Public Library, Room 116, 1735 Simpson Ave., Ocean City.
FAIRNESS IN TAXES MEETING: 7 to 9 p.m.; watchdog organization representing the property owners of Ocean City; all welcome; Public Library, Room #110, 17th Street and Haven Avenue, Ocean City. 609-814-0056 or FairnessInTaxes.com.
GALLOWAY CAREGIVER SUPPORT: 10 a.m. first and third Wednesdays; for individuals caring for a loved one with medical, mental health/behavioral, disability or age-related issue to receive resources, coping skills, and more; offered by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County in partnership with the Cape Atlantic Caregiver Coalition; Royal Inn Suites, 214 W. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township, free. 609-652-3800, ext. 310 or MHAAC.info.
NAMI FAMILY-TO-FAMILY CLASSES: 6:30 to 9 p.m. Wednesdays through June 6; 12-week course for families of individuals diagnosed with a serious mental illness; Jordan Road School, 129 Jordan Road, Somers Point, free, registration required. 609-927-0215 or NAMIAC.org.
'TOO MUCH STUFF' MEETINGS: 1 to 3 p.m. first and third Wednesdays; for people who want to clean up to those who are living with overwhelming clutter; Mental Health Association in Atlantic County, 4 East Jimmie Leeds Road, Suite 8, Galloway. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
UPPER TOWNSHIP REPUBLICAN ORGANIZATION MEETING: 7 to 8:30 p.m., Seaville Fire and Rescue Company, 36 Route 50, Seaville. 609-653-0400.
VETERANS INFORMATION SERVICES: 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. first Wednesdays; Veterans Advocate Lou Green provides assistance to veterans for free; Hamilton Mall, Ruby Tuesday's entrance, 4403 E. Black Horse Pike, Mays Landing. 609-407-1332.
WOMEN WITH DISABILITIES NETWORKING/SUPPORT GROUP: 4 to 5 p.m. Wednesdays; network, find support and discuss relevant topics; Atlantic Center for Independent Living, 4 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Suite 7, Galloway. 609-748-2253 or ArtemisCIL.org.
Thursday, April 5
ADULT CHILDREN OF ALCOHOLICS: 5:30 to 7 p.m. Thursdays; for adults who grew up in alcoholic or dysfunctional homes; Absecon United Methodist Church, basement youth room, 100 Pitney Road, Absecon. 609-641-2266 or AdultChildren.org.
DEPRESSION AND ANXIETY SUPPORT GROUP: 3 to 4:30 p.m. Thursdays; peer-run support group for individuals living with anxiety and depression; offered by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; AtlantiCare, 501 Scarborough Drive, 3rd floor, Egg Harbor Township. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
FAMILY CAREGIVER SUPPORT GROUP: 2 to 3 p.m. first Thursdays; for those caring for a loved one; Shore Medical Center, Center for Family Caregivers, Lower Level, 100 Center Way, Somers Point. 609-653-3969 or ShoreMedicalCenter.org.
FIRST THURSDAY BOOK CLUB: 7 to 8 p.m. first Thursdays, Public Library, 30 W. Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
GARDEN CLUB OF SEA ISLE CITY: 7 to 9 p.m. first Thursdays except July and August; April 5: Susan Arnao will share information about African Violets; Community Center, JFK and Park Avenue, Sea Isle City. 609-263-6817.
JERSEY SHORE KNITTING GUILD: 7 to 8:30 p.m. first Thursdays except July; Oct. 5: yarn-themed Bingo; call for supplies list; Ventnor Community Center, South Newport and Atlantic avenues, Ventnor. 609-338-9305.
KICKAPOO MEETING: 7 to 8:30 p.m. first Thursdays; share a simple meal and then conduct council business; new members welcome; Kickapoo Tribe, 30 London Avenue, Egg Harbor City. 609-226-3812.
KIWANIS OF CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE: 6:30 p.m. first and third Thursdays; serves the youth and community of Middle and Dennis townships; Avalon Golf Club & Links Restaurant, 1510 Route 9 North, Cape May Court House. 609-465-7406.
LOVE AT FIRST STITCH NEEDLECRAFT GROUP: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursdays through April 26; for adults and teens; Atlantic County Library, 134 Philadelphia Ave., Egg Harbor City. 609-804-1063 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
Friday, April 6
NARCOTICS ANONYMOUS: 7 p.m. Fridays; Narcotics Anonymous (NA); Conference Room #3, Cape Regional Medical Center, 2 Stone Harbor Blvd., Cape May Court House. 609-463-2273.
Saturday, April 7
CO-DEPENDENTS ANONYMOUS: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Saturdays; 12 step recovery group; CoDependents Anonymous, 6410 Ventnor Ave., Ventnor. 609-457-2670.
PARKINSON'S DISEASE SUPPORT GROUP: noon to 1 p.m. first Saturdays; hosted by the Parkinson Life Center of Southern New Jersey; Body in Balance, 314 Central Ave., Linwood. 609-365-8499 or ParkinsonLifeCenterofSouthernNJ.org.
Monday, April 9
ADULT CHILDREN OF ALCOHOLICS: 7 to 8 p.m. Mondays; program for men and women who grew up in alcoholic or otherwise dysfunctional homes; Trinity United Methodist Church, 20 Route 9, Marmora. 609-432-4177 or AdultChildren.org.
AL-ANON FAMILY GROUP: 11 a.m. to noon Mondays; for people affected by a loved one's drinking; Absecon United Methodist Church, 100 Pitney Road/Church Road, Absecon, free. 856-547-0855 or NJ-Al-Anon.org.
GALLOWAY PORT REPUBLIC DEMOCRATIC CLUB: 7 to 8:15 p.m. second Mondays, Gourmet Restaurant, Pitney Road, Galloway Township. 973-713-1468.
GO GREEN GALLOWAY MEETING: 7 to 8:15 p.m. second Mondays; meeting of Go Green Galloway, the Sustainability Task Force of Galloway; Galloway Township Municipal Center, 300 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township. 609-742-7076 or GoGreenGalloway.org.
NAMI SUPPORT MEETING: 7 to 9 p.m. second Mondays; concurrent support groups for mental health consumers and family members/caregivers; Feb. 12: Christopher Bracey from Oaks Integrated will speak about "Transforming Care for First Episode Psychosis in NJ"; hosted by the National Alliance on Mental Illness in Atlantic and Cape May counties; Absecon United Methodist Church, 100 Pitney Road, Absecon. 609-927-0215.
PAIN MANAGEMENT SUPPORT GROUP: 2 to 4 p.m. second Mondays; for those experiencing chronic pain in their lives; Maruchi Conference Room, Cape Regional Medical Center, 2 Stone Harbor Blvd., Cape May Court House. 609-463-4043.
VENTNOR AARP CHAPTER 1724: 1:30 to 2:45 p.m. second Mondays; for seniors who live in Atlantic County; featured speakers each month; Ventnor Nutrition Site, 6500 Atlantic Ave., free. 609-266-7129.
Tuesday, April 10
ALZHEIMER'S ASSOCIATION'S CAREGIVER SUPPORT GROUP: 4 to 5 p.m. second Tuesdays; provides emotional, educational and social support for caregivers; Shore Medical Center, The Center for Family Caregivers at Shore Medical Center, Lower Level, 100 Medical Center Way, Somers Point. 609-653-3969 or ShoreMedicalCenter.org.
CAREGIVER SUPPORT GROUP: 4 to 5 p.m. second Tuesdays; provides emotional, educational and social support for caregivers; the Center for Family Caregivers at Shore Medical Center, Lower Level, 100 Medical Center Way, Somers Point. 609-653-3969 or ShoreMedicalCenter.org.
KNIT WITH THE KNITWITS: 6:30 to 8 p.m. second and fourth Tuesdays; learn the basics of knitting and crocheting; Cape May County Library, Technology Learning Center, 30 Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-463-6341 or CMCLibrary.org.
SUPPORT FOR ADULT SURVIVORS OF CHILD ABUSE: 6:30 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays; peer-run, weekly meetings for adults who have experienced physical, sexual and/or emotional child abuse or neglect; trained facilitator with Adult Survivors of Child Abuse; ASCA Offices, 950 Tilton Road, Suite 108, Northfield. 609-652-3800 or ASCASupport.org.
UPPER TOWNSHIP HISTORICAL SOCIETY MEETING: 7 p.m. second Tuesdays; April membership meeting; program "The First Frontier: Whaler Yeomen in Colonial New Jersey," presented by Jim Stephens, Deputy Director, of Historic Cold Spring Village; Upper Cape Branch Library, 2050 Tuckahoe Road, Woodbine. UpperTwpHistory.org.
Wednesday, April 11
ITALIAN CULTURE: 3:30 to 4:30 p.m.; second Wednesdays; meet with others interested in learning more about Italian art, music, architecture, history, lifestyles; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon, free. 609-967-7155 or AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
THE 'ESCAPE AND ENJOY' AFTERNOON BOOK CLUB: 3 to 4 p.m. April 11, May 9; for adults; choose your favorite books and discuss them; Atlantic County Library, 134 Philadelphia Ave., Egg Harbor City, registration requested. 609-804-1063 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
Saturday, April 14
STAY FOCUSED PHOTO CLUB: 9:30 a.m. second Saturdays; for photographers of all ages and experience levels; Room F-111, F-Wing, Stockton University, Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township. StayFocusedPhoto.club.
Monday, April 16
'SPEAK OF THE SPECTRUM' MEETING: 6 to 7:15 p.m. first and third Mondays; for ages 16 and older LGBTQ individuals and supportive family/friends to discuss experiences, learn about the community, find support and talk about relevant topics; Mental Health Association in Atlantic County, 4 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Suite 8, Galloway Township. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
Tuesday, April 17
EHLERS-DANLOS SUPPORT GROUP: 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. third Tuesdays; for individuals living with disorders that affect connective tissue, skin, joints or blood vessel walls; Atlantic Center for Independent Living, 4 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Suite 7, Galloway Township. 609-748-2253 or ArtemisCIL.org.
JERSEY CAPE WRITERS: 10 a.m. to noon third Tuesdays; share your writing in a friendly supportive environment; Public Library, 30 W. Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
Wednesday, April 18
ALZHEIMER'S SUPPORT GROUP: 5:15 to 6:30 p.m. third Wednesdays; for family members and caregivers of people with Alzheimer's or Dementia; led by Alysia Price, LCSW, LNHA, CALA, CDP, Administrator and Director of Social Services; Seashore Gardens Living Center, 22 W. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway, free. 609-404-4848.
'BE THERE OR BE SQUARE' BOOK CLUB: 7 to 8 p.m. third Wednesdays; open to adults; Atlantic County Library, 306 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township. 609-652-2352 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
SHORE MEDICAL CENTER'S SENIOR SOCIALS: 3 to 4 p.m. third Wednesdays; bingo, prizes, educational program; tea, coffee, snacks served; Shore Medical Center, 100 Medical Center Way, Somers Point, free. 609-653-3543 or ShoreMedicalCenter.org.
Thursday, April 19
ITALIAN CULTURAL INSTITUTE OF SOUTH JERSEY: 7 p.m. third Thursdays through June; St. Francis Cabrini's Culliney Hall, Second Street and Atlantic Avenue, Ocean City; new members welcome. 609-748-0619.
NAACP GENERAL MEETING: 6:30 to 8 p.m. third Thursdays; monthly meeting; discussing branch’s future events; new members welcome; Atlantic County Library, 33 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave., Pleasantville, free. 609-415-0275 or MLPNAACP.org.
Wednesday, April 25
CAREGIVER SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS: noon to 1 p.m. April 25, May 23, June 20; hosted by Cape Assist; lunch provided; Cape Assist, 3819 New Jersey Ave., Wildwood. 609-522-5960 or CapeAssist.org.
Tuesday, May 1
CAREGIVER SUPPORT GROUP: 1 to 3 p.m. first Tuesdays through Dec. 13; for anyone caring for a friend or family member; Cape Regional Medical Center, 2 Stone Harbor Blvd., Cape May Court House. 609-463-4043.
JERSEY CAPE WRITERS MONTHLY MEETING: 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. first Tuesdays; come with ten copies of a piece of writing you'd like to share; receive constructive comments on your work; Cape May County Library, 30 W. Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-231-3959 or 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
Monday, May 7
EATING DISORDERS DISCUSSION/SUPPORT GROUP: 6:15 to 7:15 p.m. first Mondays; peer-run discussion group; members can share with others as well as gain support, practical skills and tools; offered by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; 4 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Suite 8, Galloway Township. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
Thursday, May 10
DIABETES SUPPORT GROUP: 2 p.m.; for those experiencing chronic pain in their lives; classroom A, Cape Regional Medical Center, 2 Stone Harbor Blvd., Cape May Court House. 609-463-4043.
Health, fitness
Wednesday, April 4
COMMUNITY STROKE SUPPORT GROUP: 2 to 4 p.m. first Wednesdays; meetings alternate between Bacharach and AtlantiCare Life Center at English Creek; Bacharach Institute for Rehabilitation, 61 W. Jimmie Leeds Road, Pomona, and AtlantiCare Life Center, 2500 English Creek Ave., Egg Harbor Township; free. 609-652-7000, ext. 5430.
PILATES YOGA FUSION: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Wednesdays through Dec. 26, 2018; taught by Kathleen Jespersen; Public Library, 9516 Second Ave., Stone Harbor. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
'TOO MUCH STUFF?' MEETINGS: 1 to 3 p.m. first and third Wednesdays; for people who want to clean up to those who are living with overwhelming clutter; Mental Health Association in Atlantic County, 4 East Jimmie Leeds Road, Suite 8, Galloway Township. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
ZUMBA FITNESS: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays; Latin dance-inspired fitness class; Public Library, 4800 Central Ave., Sea Isle City. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
Thursday, April 5
COMMUNITY ORTHOPAEDIC LECTURE SERIES: 12:30 to 1:15 p.m.; "Current Concepts in Knee Arthritis Treatment" with Frederick G. Dalzell, MD, Board Certified Orthopaedic Surgeon; "Understanding and Treating Heel Pain" with Ted C. Lai, DPM, Fellowship Trained Foot and Ankle Surgeon; Greate Bay Racquet & Fitness, 90 Mays Landing Road, Somers Point, free. 609-926-9550 or 609-927-1991, ext. 171.
YOGA FOR BEGINNERS: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Thursdays through Dec. 20, 2018, Public Library, 6300 Atlantic Ave., Wildwood Crest. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
Friday, April 6
ZUMBA GOLD FOR THE ACTIVE OLDER ADULT: 9:15 to 10:15 a.m. Fridays through Dec. 21, 2018; taught by Cathy Cashmere, licensed Zumba and Zumba Gold instructor; Public Library, 6300 Atlantic Ave., Wildwood Crest. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
Saturday, April 7
YOGA FOR BEGINNERS: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Saturdays, Public Library, 30 W. Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
ZUMBA GOLD FOR THE ACTIVE OLDER ADULT: 10 to 11 a.m. Saturdays; taught by Cathy Cashmere, licensed Zumba and Zumba Gold instructor; Public Library, 9516 Second Ave., Stone Harbor. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
Monday, April 9
CHAIR YOGA: 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Mondays; gentle form of yoga that is practiced sitting on a chair, or standing using a chair for support; Public Library, 9516 Second Ave., Stone Harbor. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
NAMI SUPPORT MEETINGS: 7 to 9 p.m. second Monday of the month; hosted by the National Alliance on Mental Illness; open to the public; supportive and stigma free discussion group for family members of those with mental illness and those who need mental health support; Absecon United Methodist Church, 100 Pitney Road, Absecon, free. 609-927-0215 or NAMI.org.
'OILS OF THE ANCIENT SCRIPTURE': 6 to 8 p.m.; for individuals interested in learning the historical uses of essential oils of the ancient scripture; taught by Debbie Valletto, Wellness Advocate; Public Library, 30 W. Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-463-6386.
PRACTICAL MEDITATION: 6 to 7 p.m. Mondays through April 23; workshop designed to introduce the practice of meditation into everyday life; Public Library, 9516 Second Ave., Stone Harbor. 609-463-6386.
ZUMBA GOLD FOR THE ACTIVE OLDER ADULT: 10 to 11 a.m. Mondays; taught by Cathy Cashmere, licensed Zumba and Zumba Gold instructor; Public Library, 4800 Central Ave., Sea Isle City. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
Tuesday, April 10
AL-ANON FAMILY GROUP: 8 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays; support group for people whose loved ones suffer from alcoholism; St. John Lutheran Church, 1001 Central Ave., Ocean City. 609-399-0717.
PILATES YOGA FUSION: 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesdays; taught by Kathleen Jespersen; Lower Cape Library, 2600 Bayshore Road, Villas. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
YOGA FOR BEGINNERS: 3 p.m. Tuesdays; taught by Tammy Decker; Public Library, 9516 Second Ave., Stone Harbor. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
YOGA NIDRA: 6 to 7 p.m. Tuesdays through April 27; guided meditation where the body and mind enters a stage between sleep and consciousness; Enlightened Cafe, 6414 Ventnor Ave., Ventnor City. 609-270-4443.
YOGA PILATES FUSION: 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesdays; pilates-yoga fusion exercises teach students how to use core stability for every-day movement; Lower Cape Library, 2600 Bayshore Road, Villas. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
ZUMBA FITNESS AT COURT HOUSE LIBRARY: 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Tuesdays; Latin dance-inspired fitness class; Public Library, 30 W. Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
ZUMBA FITNESS AT WILDWOOD CREST LIBRARY: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Tuesdays; Latin dance-inspired fitness class; Public Library, 6300 Atlantic Ave., Wildwood Crest. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
Thursday, April 12
COMMUNITY ORTHOPAEDIC LECTURE SERIES: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.; Shoulder Pain: When to see a Doctor, with George C. Alber, MD, Board Certified Orthopaedic Surgeon; Meniscal Tears, with Damon A. Greene, MD, Orthopaedic Surgeon, Fellowship Trained Sports Medicine; What is (PRP) Platelet Rich Plasma Therapy?, with Charles N. Krome, DO, Fellowship Trained Sports Medicine; Greate Bay Racquet & Fitness, 90 Mays Landing Road, Somers Point, free. 609-927-1991, ext. 17 or 609-926-9550.
IFSS FAMILY MEETING: 10:30 a.m. second Thursdays; meeting for individuals who have a family member living with mental illness; offered by Intensive Family Support Services of the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County, 4 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Suite 8, Galloway Township. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
LIFE LINE SCREENING: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Beth El Synagogue, 500 North Jerome Ave., Margate. 800-897-9177, ext. 11302 or 609-823-2725 or BethElSynagogue.com.
'SAVOR THE FLAVOR' COOKS SPRING PEAS: 1 to 3 p.m.; taught by Georgia Saler, RDN, experienced Registered Dietitian/Nutritionist; Public Library, 30 W. Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-463-6386.
SPRINGTIME MEDICINAL HERBS: 6 to 7 p.m.; taught by Norma Lindbloom-Cruz, amateur herbalist; Public Library, 30 W. Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-463-6386.
Friday, April 13
SENIORS FITNESS AND DANCE: 3 to 4 p.m. second Fridays; taught by Susan Pennypacker; Public Library, 9516 Second Ave., Stone Harbor. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
Wednesday, April 18
COPE GROUP: 2 to 4 p.m. third Wednesdays; for those with aphasia, apraxia or dysarthria; COPE (Communication Opportunities, Programs & Events) is a group that practices communication through social conversation; Bacharach Institute for Rehabilitation, 61 W. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township, free. 609-748-5360 or Bacharach.org.
TINNITUS SUPPORT GROUP: 4 p.m., third Wednesday of the month; hosted by the Bacharach Hearing & Balance Center; Galloway Hearing Center, 436 Chris Gaupp Drive, Suite 103, Galloway Township, free. 609-748-5370.
Saturday, April 21
MS SELF-HELP GROUP: 1 to 3 p.m. third Saturdays; for those living with MS or caregiver; Room 4, Public Library, 1735 Simpson Ave., Ocean City. 610-888-7942.
Tuesday, April 24
HULA HOOP FUN FITNESS CLASS: 7 to 8 p.m. last Tuesdays of the month; taught by Tara Rebel; for ages 12 and older; Dolente Dance & Fitness, 2907 Fire Road, Egg Harbor Township; $10 individuals, $16 for two. H2OHoops.com.
NUTRITION FOR ADULTS: 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. fourth Tuesdays; hosted by AtlantiCare; addresses subjects relevant to seniors; lunch provided; AtlantiCare LifeCenter, 2500 English Creek, Building 200, Egg Harbor Township, free. 609-569-7010.
Friday, May 4
FREE BLOOD PRESSURE SCREENING: 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. May 4, 18; Cape Regional Medical Center, 2 Stone Harbor Blvd., Cape May Court House. 609-463-4043.
Wednesday, May 9
DIABETES MANAGEMENT SERIES: 1 to 3 p.m. Wednesdays through May 30; comprehensive 8-hour program on diabetes management techniques; Classroom A, Cape Regional Medical Center, 2 Stone Harbor Blvd., Cape May Court House, fee and registration. 609-463-2547.
Saturday, May 12
CPR CERTIFICATION: 9 to 11 a.m., Classroom A, Cape Regional Medical Center, 2 Stone Harbor Blvd., Cape May Court House, $80 manual, $65 without manual, pre-registration required. 609-463-4043.
Thursday, May 17
CPR RE-CERTIFICATION AT CAPE REGIONAL MEDICAL CENTER: 5 p.m., Classroom A, Cape Regional Medical Center, 2 Stone Harbor Blvd., Cape May Court House, $60 manual, $45 without manual, pre-registration required. 609-463-4043.
Music
Friday, April 6
OPEN MIC NIGHT: 7 to 10 p.m. Fridays through Sept. 28; open mic night for all musicians; jam with others or go solo; Enlightened Cafe, 6414 Ventnor Ave., Ventnor City. 609-270-4443.
Sunday, April 8
'A JAZZY AFTERNOON': 2 to 5 p.m.; hosted by the Brigantine Beach Cultural Arts Commission; the Larry McKenna Jazz Quartet will be performing; hot buffet luncheon/dinner is included; Laguna Grill & Rum Bar, 1400 Ocean Ave., Brigantine, $40 advance, $45 at the door. 609-266-1685.
AL HARRISON DIXIELAND JAZZ BAND: 2 to 4 p.m.; Cape May Traditional Jazz Society Presents Traditional Jazz; Al Harrison - trumpet, Joe Midiri - clarinet, Fred Scott - trombone, Bill Schilling- piano, Bill Stumm - bass, Chick Sperell - drums; benefits Food Bank of Southern Jersey; VFW Post 386, 419 Congress St., Cape May, $15 advance, $20 door. 609-675-0175 or CapeMayTraditionalJazzSociety.com.
Saturday, April 28
IRISH CEILI: 7:30 to 10:30 p.m. last Saturdays of the month through June 30; Mike Garvin Irish Ceili Band; ceili and set dancing, Irish singing with Joe McGonigle and Bob Galbreth; American Legion Hall Post #352, First and Pennslyvania avenues, Somers Point, $5. 609-626-1576.
Religion
Wednesday, April 4
BIBLE STUDY: 7 p.m. Wednesdays or 10 a.m. Thursdays; discuss the movie/book "The Shack"; all welcome; Lifegate Church, 296 Bethel Road, Somers Point. 609-927-2075 or LifegateNJ.org.
'EXPLORE GOD' DISCUSSION GROUP: 10:15 a.m. Wednesdays; Price Hall, Academy and Seashore Roads, Cape May; open to all. 609-889-3538 or email robriehl@verizon.net.
Tuesday, April 10
ADULT BIBLE STUDY: 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays through June 2018; Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, 7004 Ridge Ave., Egg Harbor Township. 609-653-8092 or HolyTrinityEggHarbor.com.
Saturday, April 28
PRISCILLA SHIRER: 8:15 a.m. doors open; 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.; Priscilla Shirer live Simulcast with worship artist Anthony Evans; light breakfast, snacks; Coastal Christian, 8th Street and West Avenue, Ocean City, $20. 609-399-4747 or CCOCeanCity.com.
Reunions
OAKCREST CLASS OF 1968: 6 to 10 p.m. April 28; 50th year reunion; Mays Landing Country Club, Cates Road, Mays Landing. 609-412-9906.
PRUDENTIAL REUNION: 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. May 1; choice of meal is chicken or beef; Buena Vista Country Club, Country Club Lane, Buena, $25, reservations due by April 11. 856-696-0529.
ABSEGAMI CLASS OF 1988 30TH REUNION: 7-11 p.m. June 22; Absegami Class of 1988 30th Reunion; Blue Heron Pines, Mays Landing. 609-328-5833 or absegamiclass88@aol.com.
ATLANTIC CITY HIGH SCHOOL CLASS OF 1968 50TH YEAR REUNION: 7-11 p.m. Aug. 11; Atlantic City Country Club, 1 Leo Fraser Drive, Northfield. AtlanticCityHighschoolClassof1968-50thReunion.MyEvent.com.
1968 HOLY SPIRIT HIGH SCHOOL CLASS REUNION: 6-9 p.m. Aug. 18; 1968 Holy Spirit High School Class Reunion; Maynards Cafe, 9306 Amherst Ave., Margate. 609-927-5092.
ATLANTIC CITY HIGH SCHOOL CLASS OF 1971: 8 p.m. Aug. 18; 65th birthday celebration for all members of Class of 1971; Smithville Inn, Galloway Township; $45. Call David Goodelman at 609-674-8873 or email ACHigh1971@gmail.com.
MAINLAND BAND — ALL YEARS: 5 p.m. July 28; finger foods, memorabilia, door prizes, DJ, dancing, DVDs playing band footage from 1970 to 1985; Clancy's by the Bay, 101 E. Maryland Ave., Somers Point, $25. Redzzz918@aol.com.
VENTNOR AVENUE SCHOOL CLASS OF 1968: Sept. 15; 50 reunion; looking for former students; email vasclassof1968@gmail.com.
Trips
BUS TRIP TO 9-11 MEMORIAL & MUSEUM: April 4; 7 a.m. departure from County Parking Lot, Second Street and Farragut Avenue, Mays Landing; includes admission to both the museum and memorial, and round trip motorcoach transportation to New York City; $80. 609-625-1598 or MaysLandingHistory.org.
BUS TRIP TO WASHINGTON DC: 6:45 a.m. to 9 p.m. April 7; hosted by the Absecon Cultural Arts Alliance; trip to see the cherry blossoms in Washington, D.C.; departs from Pitney Recreational Fields Parking Lot, Pitney Road, across from Emma C. Attales Community School, Absecon; $50. 609-334-8899 or AbseconArts.com.
CHERRY BLOSSOMS BUS TRIP TO WASHINGTON DC: 6:45 a.m. to 9 p.m. April 7; hosted by the Absecon Cultural Arts Alliance; visit the Smithsonian and the National Mall during the height of cherry blossom season; meet at Pitney Recreational Fields Parking Lot, Pitney Road, across from Emma C Attales Community School, Absecon, $50. 609-334-8899 or AbseconArts.com.
TRIP TO PUGLIA & ROME: 10-day, 8-night trip, April 8 to 17; hosted by Brigantine C.E.R.; Brigantine Beach Recreation Department, 265 42nd St., Brigantine; $2,895 double occupancy, $3,590 single. 609-264-7350, ext. 1.
LONGWOOD GARDENS: April 18; hosted by Gardening by the Sea Garden Club: bus departs 9 a.m. from Big Lots parking lot in North Cape May and 9:45 a.m. from Pier One in Cape May Court House; return scheduled 4 p.m.; unguided tour at Longwood, lunch on your own; $52 includes bus, admission and drivers tip. RSVP to 609-884-7181 or 609-463-0343.
BUS TIP TO ORIOLES VS. PHILLIES: May 15, 16; overnight at Days Inn Inner Harbor (across from stadium); $250; taking place out of Absecon; for info. call John at 609-703-5418.
LANCASTER: May 16, 7:15 a.m. to 8 p.m.; bus trip to Sight & Sound Theater to see "Jesus," shopping at Tangers Outlets, dining at Shady Maple Smorgasbord; hosted by United Methodist Men of Salem, 815 S. Main St., Pleasantville; $145 adults, $130 ages 12 and younger; $50 deposit to RSVP. 609-646-2220.
TRIP TO NEWPORT, RHODE ISLAND: Oct. 22-25; hosted by Brigantine CER; price ranges from $750 to $1,110. 609-264-7350, ext. 1.